AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

A: I think Crawford comes in and competes for the right tackle job right off the bat. He’s got more experience with his three starts than Tranior.

Q: If the staff pulls in Crawford, thoughts on the impact for our OL? Did he play enough meaningful snaps to be ahead of our current backups? And where does he ultimately play as time goes on; left tackle? (cstanfld)

A: Myles Jones sat last weekend with the idea of playing in the bowl. So I presume he’s probable. As for Waddle...I and haven’t even bothered to look.

A: It’s possible that a couple might, and having them with Kenyon Green would be a pretty good position to start from. If they don’t return, then Aki Ogunbiyi and Lauren Robinson would likely step in at guard, with Luke Matthews getting the first look at center and Blake Trainor at right tackle. And Bryce Foster would get a long look..somewhere. You’re dealing with a lot of talent and most have at least a little experience.

Can the coaches pull it together (if all 4 leave) with a regular season starting with 4 warm-up games? (Richard23)

Q: Do you have any idea if one or more OL will return? The more I think about it, the more concerned I am for next year with four new faces and a new QB.

Q: Are the Jaguars crazy to have interviewed Rick Smith for their GM position? (map87)

A: Well, it’s the Jaguars. Logic may not apply.

Q: What team does this North Carolina compare to the most we have played this year. (CoachCody05)

A: Really, it would be the team A&M DIDN’T play: Ole Miss: extremely talented offense, subpar defense. The defense isn’t as bad as Ole Miss’s, though, and now that UNC has had all their opt outs, they’re not as talented on offense.

Q: Is B Williams being moved to LB?

Right now, I doubt it. I really thought he did a pretty good job at safety this season.

1st play of bowl game? (tschaar)

A: Mond, QB keeper.

Q: 1. Why is A&M not the home team for the Orange Bowl Game? A&M has a better record.

Not how it works. It rotates and UNC (or whatever bid they took) has it this year.

2. How well does A&M's offense stack up against UNC's defense given their best LB tackler has opted out?

It stacks up well regardless. They’re undersized and very average up front, their secondary is inexperienced and they’ve given up a lot of yards and points this season.

3. Do you think A&M will launch a long pass downfield to Demas, providing the Goons give Kellen enough time?

Let’s see if he gets on the field first.

4. If UNC stacking the box is successful in slowing the A&M run game and keeping the A&M offense from gaining 4-8 yards on first and second down, what's the best way A&M can counter 5-7 defenders in the box?

Throw the ball to the intermediate and deep middle to Wydermyer and Ainias Smith.

5. Does A&M have a trick play? I don't recall seeing any during the 9 game season. (Chuck70)

A: If you’re moving the ball consistently, there’s no need for trick plays.

Q: Which of our 2021 signees will be enrolling in January and will be a part of spring training? (Jerryh670)

A: Eli Stowers, Shad Banks, Marcus Burris, Amari Daniels, Deuce Harmon, Yulkeith Brown, Tyreek Chappell, Tunmise Adeleye, Matthew Wykoff and Trey Zuhn are the ones I know of. But there could be more, since Jimbo said 12 early enrollees during his signing day press conference.

Q: Which fish not named Morris has disappointed you the most this season? (h273)

A: None of them.

Q: What NFL team would be the best landing spot for Mond ? And why ? Is he on any team’s radar already ? (Gatillero_76)

A: I think a team like the Rams, Seahawks or Bills would be a good landing spot for him. He wouldn’t be needed for a while so his development could continue, but he’d have a lot of weapons to help him if he’s needed. I’m kind of torn on whether Tampa would be a good fit, but he’d definitely have weapons around him there.

Q: How many 5 star recruits do we finish the class with? We have two in Bryce and Tunise. Do Fatheree and/or Turner make the move up? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Turner might (Probably will), but I doubt Fatheree will make that jump.

Q: How do you expect the 2021 season be different from the 2020 season regarding Covid-19 protocols? (Big Smoothie)

A: That really depends on how quickly the vaccines are distributed. If the majority of the nation is vaccinated by next fall, it would be business as usual.

Q: Will we be seeing some backups play on Saturday and try to get them ready for 2021?

Which backup could we see playing? (El Capullo)

A: Only if they have a big lead. They’re not using this like a glorified scrimmage.

Q: What are our chances with 2022 5-star OT Kam Dewberry. Same school as fellow 5-star Kenyon Green. We should have the inside track, right? (Jamisko11)

A: They are definitely in the mix for him and could well lead.

Q: One would think a top 5 finish (probably 3-4) this season and yet another great recruiting class in 2021 (3rd or 4th in a row) would translate to a big time 2022 class especially with how loaded the State of Texas is this season. Why have we not seen any 2022 commits? Lack of visits? Still more to prove?

Also, who do you see as the first couple of Aggie commits in the c/o 2022? (DXB19)

A: They’re patient. At this point in the ‘21 class, they only had two commits. The process is a little slower because of the extended dead period, so I think they’re pretty much at the same pace; it’s just the players who are moving more slowly.

Q: Do you think the A&M offense will take over the game with strong running and passing performances due to the efficacy of the Maroon Goons opening up holes for the RBs and protecting Mond. (Army Tanker)

A: That’s their intention. If things go the way they have, that’s how it should play out.

Q: Is Jimbo 100% hands off with the defense?

Does he influence in game adjustments on that side of the ball? (Shacky84)

A: He takes the Joe Gibbs approach. Gets on the headset and tells Elko to stop them.

Q: Does a transfer count against the 2021 commit list?

if so how does transfers count after Feb 4 ? (Stormnorm)

A: A transfer counts against the 25-man commit list now. If you have a spot after Feb. 4, then you can add them to the 2021 class. Otherwise, it’s my understanding they’d act like a commitment for the 2022 class, but you still have to stay under the 85-man limit (in normal years. In 2021, it's 110).

Q: Do you think we will see expanded playoffs in 2021? If so, what format? (AginAfIII)

A: I don’t think we’ll see an expanded playoff yet, but we’re getting there. Fans are getting pissed at the opt outs, the bowls are getting pissed that fans aren’t having as much interest and the bowls are getting pissed at ESPN, who started it all. So when ESPN starts to see ratings drop, then we’ll see a change. And I think that’s already starting.