AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: I'm very confused on certain penalties: 1.) How come a RB or offensive player gets to lower his head and use his helmet as a weapon and that's not targeting? 2.) How come a RB or offensive player gets to lower his head which affects where a defensive players is aiming and is already in motion, but that's targeting? A: Two for the price of one here, it's because the rule is terribly defined and in its current form is skewed against the defense. 3.) How come a RB or offensive player gets to put his hand on the defensive players face mask but that's not hands to the face? A: That's considered coincidental contact in most cases. Why defenders can't also have coincidental contact has never been defined. 4.) Is there ANY discussion about the ejection portion of the Targeting call? This seems to be way too subjective and geared towards the defense, which affects the outcome of games. A: Yes, and it may eventually be changed. 5.) How come when the offensive player gets to push off or use his hands, but if the defensive player fights that action back it's pass interference? (Big Smoothie) A: Because you're at the whim of the referee. Q: With Moore's departure, best guess starting OL personnel with the 3 other seniors returning and with no seniors returning. (BVOSUX) A: You may as well scrap the first part of the question. The only one not to announce is Carson Green and he should certainly go. So to answer the second part: LT: Kenyon Green LG: Aki Ogunbiyi C: Luke Matthews RG: Layden Robinson RT: Blake Trainor Q: 1. What changes do you expect in the offense next year with a new QB and a rebuilt O-Line ? A: I think we'll see more running from the quarterback, because Haynes King likes to move. I think we could see more deep shots as well. 2. What is the top position need in 2022 class? A: Linebacker, quarterback, wideout and depth. 3. Speaking of 2022, I think we could see a markedly different team in 2022 with several players potentially declaring after 2021, do you foresee it differently? (BC93) A: Yeah, that's possible. You could lose Kenyon, Isaiah Spiller, Ainias Smith and DeMarvin Leal along with what looks like a pretty small senior class. That wouldn't be optimal. Q: Where do we start in the preseason ranking in August? A: They should definitely be in the top 10. I'll just take a stab and say seventh. With what u are hearing, the current players in A&M and with the incoming class, what chances to we have to make the playoffs in December? (el capullo) A: It's really going to depend on the quarterback and the offensive line. All the other pieces are there. Q: Could you add last year's PFF scores onto this year's PFF scores, for a year-to-year comparison for each of our current players? A: Maybe. I'll have to see. How well is Jimbo's staff developing our players? A: They just went 9-1 and won the Orange Bowl after going 7-6 in 2017, so I'd say pretty darned well. Would high school coaches with D1 prospects be interested in such data, and how effectively could it be used as a recruiting tool? (SGMan) A: They may have some interest, but it would be very limited. Q: Do Seniors that decide to come back count against the 85 limit? A: There is no 85-man limit in 2021. It's a 110-man limit. Is there one more ranking update for 2021? Will Turner get a 5th star? (biromeag) A: I think there's one more, and maybe. Q: Why wasn’t hansford or Harris available for bowl game ? (Gatillero_76) A: They were "unavailable". They were not injured and were not sick. That's all that's been said on the matter. Q: Can you give a rundown of who our QB prospects are for 2022 and 2023? (Gigem85) A: I'll try to get something together in the next few days. Q: I know its early any word on if Spring Training will go on time or be different than in years past since most experts predict we will not have herd immunity yet? Also what would you be most interested to see during spring training? (Sheriff43) A: There won't be herd immunity. If spring ball goes off, it will be because they hunkered down like they did all season or they're vaccinated. I believe it will go off, and will on time. Whether anyone is allowed to see it is a different story. What would I be most interested in seeing? I just want to see it, honestly. Q: what are your thoughts on the broadcasting quality of the Orange Bowl by ESPN? Announcers were more focus talking about the championship game than the live game they were calling. A: I was in the press box and wasn't listening. When I watched the replay I did it with the sound off, so I don't know if they sucked or not -- but I can venture a guess. will the increase of team rosters (bigger depth charts) from the magic number of 85 create more player transfers? (mrdoctore86) A: I think it already has, but it's getting to the point where there are more people in the portal than there are landing spots. So it would be a situation where they'd proceed with caution. Q: You have probably covered this, but I'll ask again, why are we not taking any LBs in this recruiting class. No need? Can spin down one of the safeties to LB? You would think you would recruit at least one or two each recruiting cycle for depth purposes. (syoungblood) A: Here's what they have coming back at linebacker at the moment: Andre White, Chris Russell, Antonio Doyle, Edgerrin Cooper, Ke'Shun Brown and Tarian Lee. They'll add Kenneth Phillips, so they've got seven guys for two spots. That's not terrible. And yes, they could spin a safety down to linebacker or they may even try one of the slighter defensive ends. Q: Who, if any, are left over from Sumlin? (Sorry, this question probably gets asked alot) (AgsRule97!) A: If things play out the way they probably will, Jayden Peevy. That's it. Q: Dan Moore is leaving, Carson Green is leaving (presumably), Chris Morris is in trouble and likely gone, Blake Trainor doesn’t have any game experience and is coming off major injury. That leaves Kenyon Green as the only experienced OL returning to play OT. 1. How ready are these incoming freshman OTs physically and fundamentally? A: Fatheree and Zuhn, especially, are as good as any freshmen linemen can be in those departments. But they're freshmen. 2. How talented is Trainor? What is his injury recovery status? A: Trainor played this year at South Carolina and didn't seem to be a liability. He's big and very strong, but that's about all anyone knows right now. 3. Heard anything else about the JUCO tackle we are after? How good is he really? How interested is he? A: I guess you mean Jordan Moko, and he has A&M in his top three. They seem to be right there for him if they want him.





A&M may need Reuben Fatheree to be ready in 2021. (Rivals.com)

Q: how serious was Richardson's knee surgery? Is he expected to be ready for next season? (mrdoctore86) A: I don't think it was very serious at all, or he wouldn't have played in the bowl game. He should be fine. Q: 1. Who do you see as early enrollees from the class? A: There are supposed to be 12, and I don't know all of them. But I know Deuce Harmon, Shad Banks, Tunmise Adeleye, Trey Zuhn, Eli Stowers, Marcus Burris, Yulkeith Brown, Tyreek Chappell, Jahzion Harris, Elijah Jeudy, Amari Daniels and Matthew Wykoff will be in early. Wait...I guess I do know them all. Never mind. 2. Any freshman in the class that you see as contributing next season? I think there are several who could. Fatheree and Zuhn might, as could Bryce Foster on the line; Brown and Banks could at receiver and while it would be tough, Adeleye and Turner could fight for time on the line. I think Deuce Harmon gets at least a look in training camp and I get a sneaky sense Kendal Daniels will find his way on the field somehow. 3. Besides LJ, what recruits do you think the staff is trying to go after to finish out the class? A: Tywone Malone, Brian Thomas, Terrian Arnold, Tarvarish Dawson, Jordan Moko, and maybe a transfer. 4. Who are your remaining Futurecasts still available to commit? (Have Gun Will Travel) A: I think the only futurecast I have in at the moment if for Thomas. Q: This was a previously asked question and maybe the answer is a little clearer now. Since returning seniors will not count against the 85 player limit, and assuming 25 players are signed this recruiting cycle, will A&M reach the 85 player scholarship limit? If not, how many short would they be? (Davidimy) A: It's a 110-man limit next year. And they will be fine. Q: How many Seniors will want to come back for a 5th/6th year of football. If the over/under is 5, what's your bet? A: Under. You mentioned Hanson was being looked at for the Baylor OC job, but didn't take it. Any other position coaches at risk for leaving this offseason? A: It's Henson, and it really depends on how other coaching searches play out. Right now, no. But it's early. Which position coach on the football team will be the first to leave to become a coordinator at a different school? I know this is the nature of having great coaches, so I don't see this as a negative, just trying to gauge how other schools might view our coaching staff. (Boone8466) A: Elijah Robinson. Q: Things still looking good for Tywone Malone? (Ringdunker93) A: Define "good". They're in it, the recruits are pushing and he's supposed to visit. But that's where things stand. He is not a slam dunk to A&M by any stretch. Q: If a player accepts an invite to the Senior Bowl does that mean he cannot come back for an additional year as per the COVID-19 changes? (86Aggie) A: He can come back, but he won't be able to compete in the Senior Bowl again. Considering that's a prime draft showcase, it would be stupid to take part and then come back. Q: Why the speed deficiency at WR? Not that speed is the end-all do-all (see this year's Heisman winner), but you can't teach it and A&M doesn't have it. Many other attributes into being an accomplished WR, but we consistently lack the ability to blow the top off of a defense. And when defenses play man-press, we can't get any degree of separation. (CypressAggie) A: Ainias Smith, Caleb Chapman, Demond Demas, Yulkeith Brown. Those guys will all be able to take the top off of defenses in 2021. Chapman and Smith did it this year. Smith averaged 13.1 yards a catch this year and Chapman averaged 14.1, albeit in a small sample size. Smith had at least 8 catches of 30 yards or more. That's not a ton, but it's not bad either. Look, this was a very conservative scheme that used what the team was best at. They were limited by injuries and inexperience and adapted accordingly. And people hated them for it, which is silliness. Q: Obviously there's a whole new political influence about to come into office in a couple weeks, so it's difficult to predict the total fall out of that, but have you or any of those who may be in-the-know that you speak with hear any plans for returning to normal stadium capacity etc? (84Aggiect) A: It's way too early to even try to speculate on that. It really depends on how quickly people are vaccinated. Q: Team: Why did our OLine & Mond struggle with UNC’s blitz so bad at the Orange Bowl? We’ve played much better defenses but really gave up a lot of sacks to them? A: They blitzed from everywhere, blitzed repeatedly and one guy, Tomon Fox, had a very good game. But 3 sacks, while terrible for the Maroon Goons, isn't a lot. And one was just a great play by Tony Grimes, where he ran all the way across the field and made shoestring tackle. It was one bad drive (which still ended up in a TD), and a fluke. Recruiting: How will OLine and WR recruiting this year help our team in 2021? (DXB19) A: Hopefully, they won't be needed, but Fatheree, Foster and Zuhn could all be in the two-deep. Q: biggest expected weakness next season? (mrdoctore86) A: Inexperience, primarily on the O-line, quarterback and linebacker. Q: I don't recall more anticipatory hype that Demas has gotten. Will he be a starter next year? (ArmyTanker) A: That's a definite maybe.









Isaiah Spiller and the running back corps could be even better in 2021.