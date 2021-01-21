AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

It's been a busy Thursday, but it's still time for the AY Mailbag!

Q: probably too early, but injury status for spring ball: Chapman Cupp Buckley TE? Brown Other (Richard23) A: I'm not sure which Brown you mean. Bobby and Kam are gone, but Yulkeith should be there. As for the other guys, I'm expecting Cupp, Buckley and Blake Smith to be a go for the spring. Heck, Buckley was out running routes and went through warmups in the Orange Bowl. Chapman is a question mark. It's possible he could be out there, but they may want to play it on the safe side and let him wait. As for "other", I'm expecting RJ Orebo and Luke Matthews to be out there; Demani Richardson had surgery last week, but that wasn't overly serious. They may hold him out as a result, but he'll be ready for summer if he doesn't go in the spring. Q: Has LJ enrolled and started classes? If not, do we think he will delay his decision and does that hurt, or help our chances? (Agswag12) A: Well, he didn't enroll, so that's out the window. It's really tough to tell what he'll do. A&M feels they have the edge now, but also expected a decision this week. That hasn't happened and probably won't. He certainly seems torn, but if he had to choose today, it would probably be the Aggies. Q: Maybe it's just me, but it seems like A&M's players look noticeably bigger since Jimbo has been here, especially in the trenches (and LB) and especially this year when we seemed to impose our will against other teams quite often. Has anyone ever taken the time to compare average height and weight of teams (or even conferences) by position?....or maybe just starters or through the two deep? I think it would be interesting to see how SEC teams stack up compared to one another and with other conferences as well. I know height and weight don't equate to talent, but it would seem to lend some credibility that SEC teams actually do play big boy football when compared to other conferences. (Saheat) A: No, I don't think anyone has. Q: Lots of assistant coaches moving around right now. What are the chances that A&M loses any current coaches to other schools this off-season? (3G Ag) A: If a coach is going to leave, it's going to be for a promotion and will not be for a lateral move. So far, Josh Henson has been considered for the offensive coordinator at Baylor and Tyler Santucci was looked at for the defensive coordinator gig at Vanderbilt. Both stuck around. It looks good right now for all of them to stay, but it only takes one opening... Q: What numbers by position do you think we need to recruit in '22? (Longneck80) A: I don't know about numbers, because the situation with the extra year has thrown everything into flux. I do know A&M needs to get two quarterbacks, load up on linebackers if possible and get some more quality receivers. After that, it's the best players you can get at each position, because you're now building for depth. Q: What are your expectations this season in Basketball and Baseball? (Big Smoothie) A: If Buzz can get the team to .500 for the season, that would be a win in my opinion. They're still lacking consistent outside shooting and a scoring presence in the post, so they're winning with streaky shooting, tough defense and hustle. The baseball team should be good. The pitching is there, but they need a couple of bats to show up. They went after some good hitters in this last class, so hopefully a few of them will be ready to contribute. Q: In regards to Moko: does the staff try to greyshirt him to have another spot or do they go with a full scholie? And if so, does his commit help the class rankings? A: I think it depends on where they stand with everyone else they're still after. If they can greyshirt him, so much the better. But if the scholarship is there, lock him down. And since he's a 4-star, he could help the class rankings. Who do you feel are the major targets at QB and RB for 2022? A: Cade Klubnik and Tevin Carter are two guys I'd watch at QB. At RB, I don't know. They don't seem to have traction with anyone yet. Best shot at a 5 star in 2022? (Have Gun Will Travel) A: Oh, Bear Alexander, for sure.





The Aggies are in good shape with powerful DT Bear Alexander. (Sam Spiegelman)

Q: So what is the NCAA going to do about schools recruitin players from other schools’ rosters? It’s already happening and only going to get worse. At least in the NFLplayers are under contract and can’t leave until those contracts are up. Colleges? I’ve heard rumors that Texas was hitting up Demas last season. OU contacting Morris prior to him doing into the portal as another example....(Agcatter123) A: Short version? Nothing, until someone is so blatant about it there's an outcry. Q: We get LJ or we don't get LJ, not sure if I really care. It's not like it's the highest priority for the RB room at the moment. But, I am curious as to who the targets will be going forward in 2022 and 2023, because that is when it will be crucial to fill that room up. (Barseven7) A: Rueben Owens is an easy answer for 2023, but the 2022 target list I think is still evolving. Q: I hope Elko doesn’t leave anytime soon. But if he were to eventually take a head coaching gig elsewhere, would it even be a consideration to promote Elijah Robinson to DC? A: It might be. But I don't think we're going to have to worry about this season. Robinson's already gotten a few looks for DC jobs, so it's not like he isn't qualified or drawing attention. I don’t know about you but I wasn’t super impressed with Quinn Ewers in the state championship game. He’s got a very nice deep ball but didn’t seem to always pick the right receiver and almost lacked energy. I was much more impressed with Klubnik, who made some incredible passes, can fly down the field when he scrambles, and played with passion and urgency (never took his foot off the gas). Who would you pick between the two of them or is there another QB at the top of your wish list for 2022? (Gigem85) A: Ewers may be the best player in America for 2022, so he's the obvious choice. But Klubnik is darned good in his own right and would not shed any tears if he's the guy A&M ends up with. They could both be very productive, very good quarterbacks at the next level. Q: what happened to Bobby Taylor Tuesday expected commitment announcement? (Mrdoctore86) A: He moved it back to Jan. 24, which is his mom's birthday. And also Sunday, so it's a good thing I decided to look at what today's date was. Q: What was your favorite moment from this past football season? Who is your favorite player going into next year not just from a talent standpoint but as a person? (Sheriff43) A: Favorite moment? Probably when Seth Small's kick against Florida went through the uprights, because I knew how much that game meant to everyone on the team and it sent a message that, hey, maybe these guys are pretty good after all. Which, of course, they were. It's hard to pick a favorite, because they're all a really likable bunch of kids. But gun to my head, I'd pick Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal andJaylon Jones. Q: Do we sign the Westlake QB? A: To be determined. What can you tell us about our back up linebackers...what can we expect from the LB group next year behind what should be a stud front DL? A: They have numbers here. The guys I'm most intrigued by are the 2020 signees, Antonio Doyle and Edgerrin Cooper. They both have a ton of potential. Chris Russell was the backup to Buddy Johnson, though, so he's going to be in that mix for playing time too. Then you've got Tarian Lee, Ke'Shun Brown and Kenneth Phillips. Lee and Brown sure look the part, so it'll be interesting to see what they can do this year. Breakthrough player on offense and Defense. (Bobdoc54) A: Hard to pick just one, so let's go with two. On offense, Baylor Cupp and Demond Demas (sounds like a repeat of 2020), and on defense, Andre White and Erick Young. I know Young was a starter this year, but I think he can really break out and become an upper echelon player. Q: Sorry if already discussed. I thought the bowl game OL performance (at least for three quarters) was a step down from how OL performed during the latter part of the regular season. Seems like DCs for our 2021 opponents might now have a blueprint for effectively defending us next season. Just wondering if you'd be kind enough to provide feedback based on your observations. (Pebbycree) A: I don't think that it'll have any bearing on the 2021 team because it's a different animal. Different quarterback, different line, different receivers. And if you want to follow UNC's game plan, fine. Blitz all you want. And when A&M hits you with draws, screens to the backs or play action, you're giving up chunk plays. And really, what did A&M have up front -- one bad drive with two sacks? And they scored a touchdown on that drive. The Aggies ended up with 457 yards of total offense, and if that's your payoff for three sacks, most offense will be very happy. Q: Who are your top 5 A&M recruiting needs for 2022 and why? A: I really don't have a top five player list yet, but Bear Alexander and Cypress 4-star LB Harold Perkins take up 40% of it. Also, can you give us the scoop on Moose? Is he simply learning the offense, like Demas? Still solid with the team? Wasn't his dad in the league? I expected him to be like a coach's son and be ready to play. (Hogtide) A: Needed to get a little stronger, learn the offense and block better. He's not going anywhere. Folks need to get over the idea that, if a player doesn't play immediately his freshman year, he's going to leave. In the vast majority of cases, that's not how it works. Q: please update how do we finish with the 2021 class? (Mrdoctore86) A: With some of these guys: LJ Johnson, Jordan Moko, Brian Thomas, Tywone Malone and Tarvarish Dawson. Maybe all of them, but that would take a little work (likely a greyshirt) and some luck. Q: The OL seems to be pretty thin going into Spring practice with 6 or 7 scholarship players depending on Chris Morris. Have you heard of any other potential tackle prospects that A&M might pursue in an effort to plug and play right away. You would think A&M would be a valued destination for OL after this year. (Grizzlybear) A: Nope, not at the moment. There aren't very many out there. Q: We missed on Morris, and I believe you mentioned the possibility that UT's RT may enter the portal with all their turmoil. What are the odds that he enters the portal? Thoughts on our chances at landing him if he does? Also, I thought I read a while back you weren't that high on their OL, but your opinion seems to have changed. What caused you to change your opinion? (and yeah, I could have my facts wrong on that) (Maddog83) A: I can't give odds, but four of their starters went into the portal yesterday and if I could get out, I would. It's a bad situation there. As for A&M's chances with him, it's impossible to speculate because we have no idea what he's interested in should he enter the portal. And no, my opinion on their line has not changed. I thought it was the biggest disappointment of any position group in college football and flat out stunk. Darnell Wright (the RT), had a PFF score of 53.5 for the season, and 49.1 in pass blocking. Tyree Johnson owned him all game. But he was a 5-star and has starting experience in the SEC, and we know Josh Henson can coach players up. Q: Flight of the Concords vs. Tenacious D......who you got and why? (Big smoothie) A: Oh, the Conchords and it's not even close.







