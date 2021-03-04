AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag! To shake things up a bit, we have a guest assistant editor for this week: my 6-year-old daughter Cody!

Q: have you alerted Coach to the fact that a drunk wannabee carpet bagger is running circles around us and if we don't stop the bleeding, we will have forfeited a generational opportunity to step on our rival's throat and become the singular dominant world power in Texas? (Richard23) A: No, slipped my mind. Probably because that's not what's happening. Cody's response: Um, no. Q: You have discussed this before, but what is the difference between a “walk-on” and a “preferred walk-on”. (Davidimy) A: A preferred walk-on is told that, if he comes to a school, he is guaranteed a spot on the 105-man roster. A regular walk-on has no such guarantee. Cody says: One is slow? I don't know. Q: Add to this blue shirt/grey shirt as well. Is Crownover still part of the signing class? (gschorp) A: A blue shirt is a player that is not officially on the team yet, does not sign an LOI or get an official visit, but as soon as a scholarship comes open, he gets it. That's what happened with Earnest Crownover last year. It happened quick enough that he was able to play last season. A greyshirt basically sits out a year and matriculates with the next class. And since Dametrious Crownover has not signed an LOI, he is not officially part of the signing class. Cody says: The difference between a blue shirt and grey shirt is they're different colors. And no. Who is he? Q: Which A&M WR will lead the team in catches? A: Ainias Smith. Which A&M WR will have the most TDs? A: Ainias Smith. Which A&M WR will have the most receiving? A: Ainias Smith. Finally, which A&M WR who didn’t play last year will see more time on the field? (El Capullo) A: Demond Demas. Cody says: 1, Caleb Chapman. 2, Chase Lane. 3, Demond Didas. 4, Demond Didas.





I'm sold on Ainias Smith. Cody, not so much.

Q: Question about your sources, without revealing them. I believe you indicated that you have a full time job and this is a part time gig. How do you get the information that you do get? For example, do you spend a lot of time at the Athletic Department? Make a lot of phone calls? Do you hear from the players, from the staff? Etc. (usnaAggie) A: I had another full-time job. I was laid off last month along with 700 of my closest friends. I'm looking for another one now. But this job consumes enough time that is far from a part-time gig. As for the info I get, I know people. I don't spend any time at the athletic department. It would be unwelcome and counterproductive. But people in a lot of different positions and walks of life have decided I'm trustworthy and share information. And that's far as I'm going to go. Q: Do you think Demas and Chapman will stretch the field effectively next season? (ArmyTanker) A: I'm optimistic that'll be the case, if Chapman is healthy. Cody says: Yes. Q: 1. Greatest high school football player? A: Too many to choose from. 2. Greatest college football player? A: Johnny Manziel is the best I've ever seen in person. But you've also got guys like Herschel Walker, Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, Archie Griffin, Earl Campbell...it's tough. 3. Greatest NFL player? A: Tom Brady. You only get one each. (TAMU-83) Q: Can you give a little scouting report on WR prospects Fair (Rockwell), Sategna (Arkie) and B. Thompson (Spearman athlete)? And do you think our staff only takes one of those if they also get Marshall and Antwi

A: Not much question about Fair: He's a line up and go deep kind of guy. He's a burner; excellent straight-line speed. 18 yards a catch attests to his ability to get deep. Santenga is similar. He's a little bigger, a little faster and has averaged 20.5 yards a catch over his two varsity seasons. I'll be honest: his highlights really impressed me. He can fly. Thompson has some nice speed as well, but he's incredibly elusive. He has some of the sickest moves I've ever seen in a highlight film. His field vision is next level. He's also more physical than the other two. As for how many they'd take...I think that they're going to take four wideouts, total. But heck, I'd be hard-pressed to tell any of these guys no if they wanted to sign up. Cody says: That one guy is short. The third guy is dodging them. We are in on so many OL stud recruits. Do you think the staff is looking at three more there? I saw Devon Campbell put us on his top list.Who do you think those top three remaining OL targets are and your opinion on the Ags chances for each? (Haas89) A: I kind of did something like this on Monday, but the big, realistic targets in my opinion are Kelvin Banks, Kam Dewberry, Neto Umeozulu and Deshawn Woods. I think they're in very good shape with Banks and Umeozulu, and should be in good shape with Dewberry as well. Cody says: Get the Dew guy. I like his name. Q: Respond to this devil's advocate: A&M wasn't actually better in 2020, the SEC was just way down. LSU was terrible having been crushed by Miss St who was even worse in Leach's first year. Florida seemed good until they lost to terrible LSU. Arkansas played hard for Pitman but they were still bad. Auburn was so bad they paid Malzahn $20 mill to walk away. So Car did the same to Muschamp but for less money. The Tennessee program is a dumpster fire. Ole Miss was scoring on everybody but not more than they were getting scored upon. Vandy was Vandy, but we barely got them. UNC gave us all we wanted and they were without their best 3 or 4 players. And Bama was unstoppable, again. (Booyah) A: I think that's garbage. First, you saw how good the SEC was in bowl season, when 3-win teams were beating 7-win teams from other conferences. LSU was pretty salty by season's end and A&M shut them down. Auburn had one overriding weakness, their run defense, and A&M exploited it. And don't forget, lesser Auburn teams have beaten A&M in the past. Tennessee sucked. Ole Miss would have gotten pasted by A&M. UNC wouldn't have been any different had they had their studs, and you'll see that next year. Look, A&M didn't beat teams. After Florida, they destroyed them. They strangled them defensively and battered them offensively. They got better each week. They were a top five team, period. Cody says: Who asked this dumb question? Aggies were very good. Q: How much access will you or your staff be granted during spring practices? Can you take pictures/videos at will? How about player interviews? (h273) A: We have received no guidance on spring practice yet. Cody says: I don't want daddy to go up to Aggies every day. Q: How confident do we feel about B thompson? Which in state OL do we feel most confident we land? (tschaar) A: I think they feel good about Thompson right now. As far as in-state OL, Banks is my choice right now. Cody says: Is that the dodgy guy? And Kam Strawberry. Or Dewberry. Him.



Cody likes Kam Strawberry. Or Dewberry. Him. (Sam Spiegelman)