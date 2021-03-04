AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

AggieYell Mailbag
It's time for this week's AggieYell Mailbag! To shake things up a bit, we have a guest assistant editor for this week: my 6-year-old daughter Cody!
Q: have you alerted Coach to the fact that a drunk wannabee carpet bagger is running circles around us and if we don't stop the bleeding, we will have forfeited a generational opportunity to step on our rival's throat and become the singular dominant world power in Texas? (Richard23)
A: No, slipped my mind. Probably because that's not what's happening.
Q: You have discussed this before, but what is the difference between a “walk-on” and a “preferred walk-on”. (Davidimy)
A: A preferred walk-on is told that, if he comes to a school, he is guaranteed a spot on the 105-man roster. A regular walk-on has no such guarantee.
Q: Add to this blue shirt/grey shirt as well. Is Crownover still part of the signing class? (gschorp)
A: A blue shirt is a player that is not officially on the team yet, does not sign an LOI or get an official visit, but as soon as a scholarship comes open, he gets it. That's what happened with Earnest Crownover last year. It happened quick enough that he was able to play last season. A greyshirt basically sits out a year and matriculates with the next class.
And since Dametrious Crownover has not signed an LOI, he is not officially part of the signing class.
Q: Which A&M WR will lead the team in catches?
A: Ainias Smith.
Which A&M WR will have the most TDs?
A: Ainias Smith.
Which A&M WR will have the most receiving?
A: Ainias Smith.
Finally, which A&M WR who didn’t play last year will see more time on the field? (El Capullo)
A: Demond Demas.
Q: Question about your sources, without revealing them.
I believe you indicated that you have a full time job and this is a part time gig. How do you get the information that you do get? For example, do you spend a lot of time at the Athletic Department? Make a lot of phone calls? Do you hear from the players, from the staff? Etc. (usnaAggie)
A: I had another full-time job. I was laid off last month along with 700 of my closest friends. I'm looking for another one now. But this job consumes enough time that is far from a part-time gig. As for the info I get, I know people. I don't spend any time at the athletic department. It would be unwelcome and counterproductive. But people in a lot of different positions and walks of life have decided I'm trustworthy and share information. And that's far as I'm going to go.
Q: Do you think Demas and Chapman will stretch the field effectively next season? (ArmyTanker)
A: I'm optimistic that'll be the case, if Chapman is healthy.
Q: 1. Greatest high school football player?
A: Too many to choose from.
2. Greatest college football player?
A: Johnny Manziel is the best I've ever seen in person. But you've also got guys like Herschel Walker, Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, Archie Griffin, Earl Campbell...it's tough.
3. Greatest NFL player?
A: Tom Brady.
You only get one each. (TAMU-83)
Q: Can you give a little scouting report on WR prospects Fair (Rockwell), Sategna (Arkie) and B. Thompson (Spearman athlete)? And do you think our staff only takes one of those if they also get Marshall and Antwi
A: Not much question about Fair: He's a line up and go deep kind of guy. He's a burner; excellent straight-line speed. 18 yards a catch attests to his ability to get deep.
Santenga is similar. He's a little bigger, a little faster and has averaged 20.5 yards a catch over his two varsity seasons. I'll be honest: his highlights really impressed me. He can fly.
Thompson has some nice speed as well, but he's incredibly elusive. He has some of the sickest moves I've ever seen in a highlight film. His field vision is next level. He's also more physical than the other two.
As for how many they'd take...I think that they're going to take four wideouts, total. But heck, I'd be hard-pressed to tell any of these guys no if they wanted to sign up.
We are in on so many OL stud recruits. Do you think the staff is looking at three more there? I saw Devon Campbell put us on his top list.Who do you think those top three remaining OL targets are and your opinion on the Ags chances for each? (Haas89)
A: I kind of did something like this on Monday, but the big, realistic targets in my opinion are Kelvin Banks, Kam Dewberry, Neto Umeozulu and Deshawn Woods. I think they're in very good shape with Banks and Umeozulu, and should be in good shape with Dewberry as well.
Q: Respond to this devil's advocate: A&M wasn't actually better in 2020, the SEC was just way down. LSU was terrible having been crushed by Miss St who was even worse in Leach's first year. Florida seemed good until they lost to terrible LSU. Arkansas played hard for Pitman but they were still bad. Auburn was so bad they paid Malzahn $20 mill to walk away. So Car did the same to Muschamp but for less money. The Tennessee program is a dumpster fire. Ole Miss was scoring on everybody but not more than they were getting scored upon. Vandy was Vandy, but we barely got them. UNC gave us all we wanted and they were without their best 3 or 4 players. And Bama was unstoppable, again. (Booyah)
A: I think that's garbage. First, you saw how good the SEC was in bowl season, when 3-win teams were beating 7-win teams from other conferences. LSU was pretty salty by season's end and A&M shut them down. Auburn had one overriding weakness, their run defense, and A&M exploited it. And don't forget, lesser Auburn teams have beaten A&M in the past. Tennessee sucked. Ole Miss would have gotten pasted by A&M. UNC wouldn't have been any different had they had their studs, and you'll see that next year.
Look, A&M didn't beat teams. After Florida, they destroyed them. They strangled them defensively and battered them offensively. They got better each week. They were a top five team, period.
Q: How much access will you or your staff be granted during spring practices? Can you take pictures/videos at will? How about player interviews? (h273)
A: We have received no guidance on spring practice yet.
Q: How confident do we feel about B thompson?
Which in state OL do we feel most confident we land? (tschaar)
A: I think they feel good about Thompson right now. As far as in-state OL, Banks is my choice right now.
Q: For 2020/2023 - do you see a RB target and if so, who and possibility to land him?
How well do you think the staff is doing with our OOS recruiting?
Best guess on what round Mond gets drafted. Bonus points - what team? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: I think that 2022-23 RB recruiting is still developing. It may take a bit.
As for out of state recruiting, I think it's going pretty well. It'll take a little more time to pay off due to the lack of visits.
Mond will go in the fourth round to Carolina.
Q: Are we going to land Kojo or what!?
A: I think so.
Also...who’s next? (DXB19)
A: Can't answer that one right now. Not really sure.
Q: you think Calzada will transfer after spring practice if he does not win the QB job? I hope he does not because you need at least two capable QBs to get through a season in the SEC, and I think he is smart enough to understand that he is one play/injury away from the starting QB job on a great team. We are extremely light in QB experience this year, and QBs from transfer portal don't work out more often than do. (kyling)
A: I don't think Calzada will leave after the spring because the competition won't be over yet.
Q: Any thoughts on the new A&M president Dr Banks? Does she/that office have any impact on athletic department? (Maroon Saloon)
M. Katherine Banks as the new president. Is the good for the football program, a step back, or nothing changes? (shintodachin)
A: I have no opinion on Dr. Banks at this point. I'm not really all that familiar with her. But I haven't heard an outcry from the athletic department, either, so that's probably a pretty good sign people are comfortable with her. And let's face it; you don't take over the presidency at Texas A&M and decide to come after the football program -- unless you want to be out of a job very quickly.
Q: Any word on how Braedon Mowry is coming along? I know Spring Football will tell us more. (chile pequin)
A: Nothing to report yet. Have to wait until spring ball on this one.
Q: We are after three homerun threats - Antwi, Thompson, and Sategna. Chances we get shut out here. (agcatter123)
A: Dang, some BAS here. Serious BAS. So stop it. The chances of a shutout are about nil.
Q: anything new on filling the available spots on the 2021 class? (mrdoctore86)
A: Nope. Like I said, I think they'll wait until after spring practice and see if anyone interesting decides to enter the transfer portal.
Q: Is Chris Morris still with the team? Does he project to be in the offensive line this fall? (GCJC)
A: We won't know until spring ball, but I have heard nothing about him being dismissed. But as for being a starter? No. If they felt good about that, Jhamir Johnson probably wouldn't be an Aggie.
Q: Do the national Rivals guys hate you because of your close, personal relationship with us AY’ers? (Reckless75)
A: Oh, heck no. They hate me for other reasons.
