AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Mark- can you list the kids who are early enrollment and your thoughts on any who might break into the 2 deep. Thanks.

A: WR Shad Banks, QB Eli Stowers, DE Tunmise Adeleye, DE Eijah Jeudy, DE Jahzion Harris, DT Marcus Burris, CB Deuce Harmon, CB Tyreek Chappell, OL Trey Zuhn, OL Matthew Wykoff, RB Amari Daniels and WR Yulkeith Brown were the 12 players scheduled to be on campus. Of that group, I think Harmon and Zuhn have the best shot at cfracking the two-deep by fall.

Also I know it’s hard for true freshmen OL to break into the 2 deep, but seems like this last class we signed has a few who might be ready ( foster, deuce). You think any of this class will be in 2 deep or maybe even start? And at what position? (lilspud87)

A: I think we could see a freshman officially in the two-deep, at the tackle positions and maybe a guard spot. But I don't think any are going to start.

Q: Are you making a market on the number of up/downs or burpees that Demas has to do as a result of his "incident"?

A: I don't know how many he'll have to do, but his abs will definitely be in better shape by the time it's all said and done.

Do we finally have some outside speed that can stretch the field? Will we see it? And beyond Demas, who would that be? (cypressAggie)

A: Sure, look at Caleb Chapman and Yulkeith Brown. If Chase Lane is healthy, he can go.

Q: Do Jimbo real want recruited Bremen Thompson. He is spearman and ran 100 and 200 in fast.

A: Who, my favorite recruit in this class? Yeah, they want him.

Q: It is quite obvious that the program is recruiting and developing future NFL players who often leave early. What are you thoughts on the impact on the program because the studs leave early? (ArmyTanker)

A: That means they're getting talent and more talent will come. So it's good.

Q: It is reported that 4 star OG recruit Earnest Greene includes A&M in his top group. Who is he and is he really an OL target? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: He's out of St. John Bosco in California and "top group" means 10 teams. If I thought he was a serious possibility, I would have mentioned him in my o-line recruiting primer earlier this week.

Q: Corner targets at top of our board. Harris and Brooks? Is it just me or does it seem the staff isn’t pushing for Humphtey even though he’s supposed to be committing at the end of the month? (Agcatter123)

A: I don't know why you think that. If Humphrey wants to commit, they'll take him. Harris and Brooks are definitely targets as well.

Q: Favorite player(s) on this year’s team? Not just in terms of talent, but also personality, heart, desire, and overall likability?

A: Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal, Jaylon Jones and Kenyon Green are at the top of my list. I really like Bryce Foster, too.

