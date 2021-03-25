AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: 1. What your way too early guess where our 2022 recruiting class will rank?

A: Top 5.

2. I see the over / under on our 2021 wins is 9.5. I feel our defense will generally be outstanding, our OL will improve as the season goes on and be very respectable in our tougher mid - late season games, and our QB and skill guys will be more explosive, and therefore, I feel our O/U should be closer to 10. Am I being overly optimistic? (Thepassag)

A: no, I don’t think so. The schedule seems pretty favorable — they get Alabama and Auburn at home, Mississippi State is a home game and they’re not good, South Carolina looks terrible and the non-conference schedule is quite manageable. The tougher games, for me, are Alabama, at Ole Miss and at LSU. A&M could be favored in two of them, though night at Death Valley is no joy.

Q: It’s not fair of me to say since I only followed this basketball season from afar, but somehow from what little I did see it seemed like maybe Buzz wasn’t all in this year. For the record, I’m a huge Buzz fan and hope he can turn things around next year with the new blood, but it just didn’t seem like the intensity was there. Am I totally off base, or did you get that feeling at all? (TAMU-83)

A: I didn’t. At all. I think what you saw was a team looking for an identity. Billy Kennedy’s players didn’t seem like they fit and were a collective disappointment. That is probably why Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg are leaving. Buzz’s guys just didn’t have the collective talent to help out Emanuel Miller. It wasn’t a lack of effort on behalf of the coach; he just didn’t have the right pieces for his puzzle.

Q: Any dope on Demas?(docgere)

A: not much, which makes all of this all the more absurd.

Q: When does Kam Dewberry commit? He’d be a great leader / recruiter for the 2022 class. (Agswag12)

A: this is no certainty. He has something set for April 17, but he isn’t saying what. While I personally think he’s an A&M lean, this is not a slam dunk.

Q:First I apologize if this has been asked already numerous times. If it is redundant please ignore the question. Which QB do you think will get the nod as the starter? (Armytanker)

A: it has, but I’ll be glad to answer it again: Haynes King.

Q: Why doesn’t A&M have a women’s Gymnastics team? (Big smoothie)

A: because it has women’s teams in other sports. If you got rid of, say, equestrian, then they could have gymnastics. But who wants to make that change at Texas A&M?

Q: Looks like Robinson is a cinch to slide in at right guard. Assuming Green moves out to LT who are the coaches expecting to see start the season at LG. Is Bankhead a possibility? (Agcatter123)

A: yes, he is. But he’s not the odds-on favorite; Aki Ogunbiyi is. This kid is legit and for the life of me, I can’t figure out why people keep forgetting or ignoring him.

Q: can we get a primer on dates of track vs. spring training? With Achane spending his days running half circles and our future AA lineman planning on tossing a 16 lb. hunk of metal what will be the adverse affect on either the team or the player? And how good is Foster with that shot anyway? (h273)

A: Achane will take part in some aspects of spring ball, but not all. We may not seen him at practice, but he could be involved in meetings and other team activities.

Foster is not on campus. He’s still back in Katy taking part in the high school track season — in part to try to set the state records for both. That may answer your question.

Q: So I've heard one of your favorite players for next year could be Bryce Foster. Does that mean you think he will start as a freshman? (Staubach1972)

A: no, it doesn’t.

Q: MLB champion this year? expectations for your Orioles? (Mrdoctore86)

A: I think the despicable Yankees and Dodgers have to be favorites, because they’ve paid for the privilege. Sleazeballs.

As for the Orioles, they’ll suck again. But the talent is getting pretty strong in the minors, so they may be heading back to respectability soon.



