AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

AggieYell Mailbag
It's the last AY Mailbag before spring practice starts, so let's get to it!
Q: 1. What your way too early guess where our 2022 recruiting class will rank?
A: Top 5.
2. I see the over / under on our 2021 wins is 9.5. I feel our defense will generally be outstanding, our OL will improve as the season goes on and be very respectable in our tougher mid - late season games, and our QB and skill guys will be more explosive, and therefore, I feel our O/U should be closer to 10. Am I being overly optimistic? (Thepassag)
A: no, I don’t think so. The schedule seems pretty favorable — they get Alabama and Auburn at home, Mississippi State is a home game and they’re not good, South Carolina looks terrible and the non-conference schedule is quite manageable. The tougher games, for me, are Alabama, at Ole Miss and at LSU. A&M could be favored in two of them, though night at Death Valley is no joy.
Q: It’s not fair of me to say since I only followed this basketball season from afar, but somehow from what little I did see it seemed like maybe Buzz wasn’t all in this year. For the record, I’m a huge Buzz fan and hope he can turn things around next year with the new blood, but it just didn’t seem like the intensity was there. Am I totally off base, or did you get that feeling at all? (TAMU-83)
A: I didn’t. At all. I think what you saw was a team looking for an identity. Billy Kennedy’s players didn’t seem like they fit and were a collective disappointment. That is probably why Jay Jay Chandler and Savion Flagg are leaving. Buzz’s guys just didn’t have the collective talent to help out Emanuel Miller. It wasn’t a lack of effort on behalf of the coach; he just didn’t have the right pieces for his puzzle.
Q: Any dope on Demas?(docgere)
A: not much, which makes all of this all the more absurd.
Q: When does Kam Dewberry commit? He’d be a great leader / recruiter for the 2022 class. (Agswag12)
A: this is no certainty. He has something set for April 17, but he isn’t saying what. While I personally think he’s an A&M lean, this is not a slam dunk.
Q:First I apologize if this has been asked already numerous times. If it is redundant please ignore the question. Which QB do you think will get the nod as the starter? (Armytanker)
A: it has, but I’ll be glad to answer it again: Haynes King.
Q: Why doesn’t A&M have a women’s Gymnastics team? (Big smoothie)
A: because it has women’s teams in other sports. If you got rid of, say, equestrian, then they could have gymnastics. But who wants to make that change at Texas A&M?
Q: Looks like Robinson is a cinch to slide in at right guard. Assuming Green moves out to LT who are the coaches expecting to see start the season at LG. Is Bankhead a possibility? (Agcatter123)
A: yes, he is. But he’s not the odds-on favorite; Aki Ogunbiyi is. This kid is legit and for the life of me, I can’t figure out why people keep forgetting or ignoring him.
Q: can we get a primer on dates of track vs. spring training? With Achane spending his days running half circles and our future AA lineman planning on tossing a 16 lb. hunk of metal what will be the adverse affect on either the team or the player? And how good is Foster with that shot anyway? (h273)
A: Achane will take part in some aspects of spring ball, but not all. We may not seen him at practice, but he could be involved in meetings and other team activities.
Foster is not on campus. He’s still back in Katy taking part in the high school track season — in part to try to set the state records for both. That may answer your question.
Q: So I've heard one of your favorite players for next year could be Bryce Foster. Does that mean you think he will start as a freshman? (Staubach1972)
A: no, it doesn’t.
Q: MLB champion this year? expectations for your Orioles? (Mrdoctore86)
A: I think the despicable Yankees and Dodgers have to be favorites, because they’ve paid for the privilege. Sleazeballs.
As for the Orioles, they’ll suck again. But the talent is getting pretty strong in the minors, so they may be heading back to respectability soon.
Q: Where do you expect Mond to go in the draft? What kind of career do you expect him to have? (Boo yah)
A: I think the window for him opens in the third round. He'll probably the fifth or sixth QB taken. As for a career, I don't think he's played his best football yet. He may not for a few years, but I think he's going to keep developing and stay in the league a while.
Q: Why has A&M kept Childress around after under performing for so long and do you think this is the year we make a change? (LufkinAg)
A: He's in the last year of his deal, has not been extended and, if the postseason started today, A&M is not projected to be in it. That is not a good situation to be in if you're a coach in the final year of your deal. That's kind of "prove it" territory, and not even making a regional would be a bad look.
Q: Better movie - Crocodile Dundee I or II?
A: Which one has this scene in it?
That would be Crocodile Dundee I. Here ends the lesson.
Q: What will Johnny be doing in 10 years?
Hopefully something good. He wants to be on the PGA Tour by then, and really, he has the ability to make it.
Q: What will be Sarkisian’s downfall at Texas? (brohrer28)
A: The success of Jimbo Fisher and Lincoln Riley.
Q: How big of a bitch is Nick Starkel for praising Jimbo for making an easy transfer and then admitting he helped steal signs?
I mean we all know it happens, but why admit it? (Oldmanp03)
A: Because it didn't affect the game. A&M won anyway. If they'd lost, he wouldn't have ever said a word. He did it as much to make fun of himself as anything. And if you go back and watch that game, A&M did more to hurt itself offensively than Arkansas did to stop them.
Q: Do you think any away games will have diminished capacity this fall (I'm looking at you Colorado). (boone8466)
A: Nah. They've already started relaxing COVID mandates out there. If they were playing in California, that may be different.
Q: About this possible XFL-CFL merger - how do you see this affecting the game? A true minor league for NFL? (BimsAg02)
A: That's the hope, but they have two massive obstacles: one, the XFL has to get off the ground again, and they have to come to a consensus on the rules. They're very different at this point in time, and neither directly translates to the NFL.
Q: Wasn't Morris highly rated out of HS and doing well at developing into a quality OT? If so, is there a reasonable probability of him being in the two deep after spring? (hardcorp)
A: He was the number one rated guard in the nation last year (Ogunbiyi was #2). He was brought in to play left tackle, "doing well in developing" may be an overstatement. He didn't travel last fall and never played in a game. Walk-on Galen Gallagher played in mop-up duty. If he wants to be in the two-deep, his best shot may come at right tackle when Trey Zuhn out and Jhamir Johnson not on campus yet. But he'll get work at both positions -- and he needs to make something of the opportunity.