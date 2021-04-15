AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

And here's the latest AY Mailbag...with the birthday girl, Cody, back by popular demand!

Q: Do you think there will be freshmen pushing for playing time? (Army Tanker) A: There are every year. I think this year there may not be as many as in years past, because you have so many returning upperclassmen. Cody says: Yes. Q: So I keep reading exerts from the orange rivals and 247 sites saying Texas is quietly ahead for major Aggie targets like Denver Harris, Banks, Dewberry, Bryce Anderson, Terrance Brooks and coming on strong for prospects like Perkins. i haven’t read any of that on this site or other Aggie sites. Two questions. How accurate is this stuff from the likes of Ketchum and crew and if it is true, what are they selling in Austin that suddenly put them in the catbird seat. (Agcatter123) A: We've heard this stuff every spring and early summer for a half-decade, and what's happened? Zilch. I talked to Dewberry Sunday and he didn't even mention Texas. So they're catering to their audience, and that may not necessarily be what other sites for other schools are saying. Cody says: Texas? Pfft. I don't know. They're lying. Q: Baseball, why is the program in such mediocre shape, and what, if anything, will be done to fix it? (BC93) A: Poor recruiting and especially a lack of development of hitters. Cody says: Maybe the coronavirus being over will help. Q: I have loved them since I was 3 years old since my mom's best friend's husband gave me an Aggie shirt. While I did not go there for under grad I am super excited to say I will be a grad student for A and M. My question is what do you enjoy most about reporting about Texas A and M and why? (Sheriff43) A: Going to all the games and being on the sidelines every now and again can't be beat. It's pretty amazing. Cody says: He goes to games and then he's away from home and that sucks. Q: Will you be at the scrimmage Saturday? Any idea what format we can expect to see? (TAMU-83) A: I will not. They said today the early part, basically warmups, will be open to press -- but we'd already scheduled Cody's birthday party at the same time. Courtney will be, though. As for what they're going to do, I would expect a lot of situational stuff, set downs and distances and times on the clock. Not a full blown 11-on-11, scoreboard operating game. Q: For someone that allegedly pays so much attention to detail, how can Lincoln Riley F-up a brisket so badly? (slgilmore) A: Well, he does live in Oklahoma and they do things differently up there. He probably thinks he did it right. Q: Is Matthews shoulder fully healed so that he can go for a full SEC season? Glad to hear he is performing well at center. (GCJC) A: That's a real question. They're protecting him a little bit, giving him days off, and he should be good to go by summer if he doesn't aggravate the injury.





Luke Matthews finally has a real shot at starting.

Q: How do you think Achane and Spiller will split duties this year? Ainias full time WR and ST? (Dean Mortimer) A: I think you'll see something similar to what we saw in the second half of the year, where Achane gets a few series here and there and ends up with 10 carries or so -- or more if needed. Spiller remains RB1, but Achane is easily the best backup Jimbo has had while at A&M, so he'll get more carries than the usual backups have. As for Ainias, I'd have him in the slot nearly all the time. But the big thing is to get him the ball as much as possible. Cody says: The Chain is fast. He should get to run the ball. Q: Is DiCaprio still dreaming at the end of Inception? (MEGACAB HEAT) A: I have never seen Inception. Sorry. Q: What position do you see Anias playing in the pros and how does his size translate to the NFL? (86Aggie) A: He's a slot. He'll get kicked around in the draft due to his size, as people conveniently forget Wes Welker and Jamison Crowder. Then he'll tear it up. Q: Who is your pick for Rob Childress's replacement? How many years do you think we will miss the baseball playoffs in a row? (kyling) A: Like I said last week, I think it depends on how much money I have to play with. COVID has made a mess of finances and may make it difficult for A&M to snipe a big name right now. I would hope that's not the case, but it's a valid concern. Cody says: You should do it, daddy. Q: Your latest predictions on where and when our Ags go in the upcoming draft? Saw one mock with Brown to the boys. A: Mond, 2nd to 3rd round. Pittsburgh or Washington. Brown, 3rd round. Not sure where he'd go. Buddy, mid-to-late rounds, and he would be a nice add in Tennessee or New England. Dan Moore, 4th or 5th round, and Washington looks good for him too. Carson Green, later rounds, and Arizona. Cody says: they should all go in the first round. Starkey leaving? How big a hit to the women's program? A: It doesn't help, but I think they'll be ok. Number of offensive plays of 40 yards or more this season? (TAMU-83) A: More than last year, but that's as far as I'll go with it. Q: I've never found the Foundation info for Jimbo's son's disease. Any idea where to donate? Thnik it might be an Aggie Yell type thing? (84Aggiect) A: No, the Kids1stFund is a real thing. You can donate here. Q: LB play better or worse this year? A: Buddy was fantastic last year. It's almost a certainty they take a step back. With the amount of talent in the secondary, can we stop holding our breath every time our opponents drop back for a pass? A: I stopped doing that at about midseason when I realized Myles Jones wasn't having a fluky couple of good games. Will this defense finish rated better overall than last year's impressive group? A: It's possible, but ninth in the nation is pretty heady. You've got more games this year, a negative, but four cupcakes, a positive. How many players on offense finish with more than 1000 yards? A: Are we talking total yards? Then four: Spiller, Achane, Smith and...Haynes King. We seem to be putting together a very serviceable OL, but how sketchy is the 2 deep? Will 1-2 injuries here sink our season (Looking at you, LT)? A: Yes, an injury or two on the offensive line could sink the season. That's the only area where I'm concerned about that being the case. If Kenyon goes down, then Jahmir Johnson would move to the left side and Blake Trainor moves in at right tackle. But that's a pretty big dropoff. Losing Luke or Layden Robinson could be a big deal too. Who has the best ankle flexibility on the team? A: They leave me out of those conversations. Any DBs or WRs that can move to LB? (RogueAggie) A: Oh God, not this again. Q: Who will be the backup OL from LT to RT come the first game of the season??? (El Capullo) A: LT: Reuben Fatheree (really Johnson, but you get the idea) LG: Bryce Foster C: Smart Chibuzo RG: Josh Bankhead RT: Blake Trainor Cody says: Some big dudes. Q: Who do you think Bjork has his eyes on as Rob’s replacement. (86Aggie) A: Don't know, he hasn't told me. If they're going to make a move, odds are we'll start having some names kicked around in the next couple of weeks. Q: Any update on where we currently stand with the Denver Harris recruitment? (Goose93)



Cody says: DADDY, STOP USING STAR WARS IN THE MAILBAG!!! A: All right, all right. I think A&M's in the mix, for sure, but I think Alabama probably has the lead at the moment. But there's no indication that he's anywhere close to making a decision. Q: What are the timeframes for Banks & Dewberry committing? (phastman) A: No timeframe, but you can bet it won't be until after they take official visits. Q: Chances of Morris being with the team next season? (4cag) A: Let's look at it like this: don't expect him and be pleased if he is. Q: Are you surprised there haven't been more players named "Darth" over the last four decades? (Reckless75)