AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest AY Mailbag...
Q: How do you think jimbo and jff would have meshed? (pharm11)
A: I think that depends on two things: one, how much would Jimbo tolerate (and he tolerated a lot with Jameis Winston)? Second, how badly would Johnny want to win? Jimbo would have to have...not necessarily looked the other way, but let some things slide. Kevin Sumlin was largely unaware of Johnny's activities, which is amazing. Fisher wouldn't be like that. And Johnny would have to get used to having a coach who would tear him apart in practice. If they meshed, they could have been formidable.
Q: Any word on any of the Edge rushers stepping up? Clemons? underclassmen?
A: That was a subject of discussion in today's press conference: the need to apply more pressure on the quarterback. If Clemons stays healthy, he will -- don't forget he had four sacks last year in five games. Leal will, but not in the classic sense. But you need Tyree Johnson or Donell Harris to step it up, and I think they're still hoping for that to happen.
Do you think we will try to make the KR/PR a potential weapon. In particular the KR seemed to basically go to fair catching after the decision making challenges Ainias Smith had in the early going? Who do you see taking the PR and KR duties? (joefried)
A: Well, how do you make it a weapon? They've got to kick it to your guy and he needs to have time to do something with it. If that happens, Ainias is as good as anyone. In kick returns, there are so many out of the end zone now that it largely defeats the purpose.
Q: Any concerns with WR development? (tschaar)
A: Not yet. And before the resident potbangers start up, remember what people were saying about the offensive line this time last year.
Q: Can you tell us who has transferred out of the Aggie BB program and who is coming in. Also what is an accurate count of how many scholarships the BB program has left. And any scuttlebutt on Buzz and the program if you can get it. (86Aggie)
A: Transferred out:
Savion Flagg
Jay Jay Chandler
Emanuel Miller
Jonathan Aku
Jaxon Robinson
LaDamien Bradford
Cashius McNeilly
Kevin Marfo
Status undetermined:
Quenton Jackson
Incoming:
F/C Javonte Brown (UConn)
G Marcus Williams (Wyoming)
F Andre Cash (JUCO)
F Ethan Henderson (Arkansas)
G Manny Obaseki (incoming freshman)
G Wade Taylor (incoming freshman)
F Ashton Smith (incoming freshman)
Still on the roster:
F Hayden Hefner
G Andre Gordon
G Hassan Diarra
You have 13 scholarship spots on a basketball team. A&M has at least two, and maybe three, spots open depending on Quenton Jackson's decision.
Q: So the top national 100 WR that signed with Michigan is now going to Texas (after being recruited by Sark while at Bama), Not a word from Harbaugh. Our #1 signed safety up and decides to go to a Big 12 school. Crickets from Jimbo.... several questions, 1) Tampering. What’s to prevent it? It’s happening. Seems if you don’t get your signee enrolled at midterm you better hold your breath because LOI doesn’t mean much apparently 2). Why are coaches so silent about what seems to be an obvious problem that will only get worse. This is nuts. (agcatter123)
A: Yeah, tampering's happening. It's obvious. In the A&M's case, though, the kid left because he committed because he was close with Ishmael Aristide. If he'd ended up at OU, I would have suspected tampering. When Mike Woods ends up at OU after they had one of their wideouts suspended, well...
As for question two, you sure you want to open that can of worms? People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.
Q: Freshman who will contribute most next year?
A: Shemar Turner or Deuce Harmon.
Upperclassman who will most exceed expectations next year?
It would be great if it's Jahmir Johnson or Luke Matthews.
Has anyone spoken to Buzz recently? I know he’s not going to say much about the coach/players who are leaving, but has there been anything to indicate or at least imply the reason for the mass exodus? (TAMU-83)
A: Nope, and I doubt he would tell you if he wanted to. I think the implication is pretty obvious: either everyone on the team turned off on Buzz or he turned off on most of them. Considering there has been zero rumbling about Buzz, that gives me an idea of which way it went.
Q: 2021 recruit that you thought that was going to sign with the good guys and went elsewhere??? (mrdoctore86)
A: There wasn't one. There are some missed futurecasts in there for me, but that's largely because I just forgot to change them. The closest would be Tywone Malone.
Q: What position would the staff consider getting from the portal? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: The seem not to have bothered with Mike Woods, so there goes the idea that they'd go after a wideout. I think they'd look for offensive tackles, defensive tackles, a speed rusher and linebackers. But not just anyone who plays the position; they'd have to be good.
Q: How good (or bad) of a job in recruiting are the peripheral staffers doing, i.e. the GA's and marketing team? What do they do that differentiates themselves from other teams? (big smoothie)
A: The GA's tend to change from year to year, but A&M has a couple of really interesting ones in Antonio Cromartie and Rashad Green (ok, Green is technically an analyst). You've got an all-pro and a first round draft pick who played for Jimbo at FSU. They also have a graduate analyst working with the D-line by the name of Tony Jerod-Eddie. Wonder where he came from.
As for the marketing team, I think you largely mean social media. And they're really good, one of the more innovative in the nation. Peyton Aufill and Matt Salvaggio do a very good job and have helped a lot on the recruiting front the past couple of years.
Q: Which redshirt freshman has a chance to see his stock improve in the 2 deep this year?
A: Haynes King. Slam dunk. Next?
which OL from last years class really benefitted from “redshirting” and can make a move to be part of the 2 deep? (el capullo)
A: Another easy one -- Aki Ogunbiyi. He's probably looking at starting right now. In fact, I'd say the odds are real good he starts at left guard.
Q: Are there any 5-star recruits that we are not currently mentioned with, but we may actually end up having a shot at? (something behind the curtains that you have heard about but is not public knowledge). (Reckless75)
A: Yes.
If so, can you share the names?
A: No.
Q: any covid issues reported from camp? (mrdoctore86)
A: That would be another no.
Q: Do you see the transfer portal in its current form continuing after the COVID issues are cleared.
A: Yeah, this is what it is. It's not going back.
If it continues in its current form do you think it will kill college sports? (primarily football and basketball)
No, but it's going to make it more difficult and complex for coaches.
How will programs build and keep a decent team if there is not obligation by the athlete to stay with the program? It seems one good year with a Missouri or Oklahoma State could get you a call from Ohio State or Alabama to fill a need. Coaching staffs spend tremendous resources to bring in good players. What protects their investment? (Reckless75)
A: Their own ability to recruit. These guys landed players due to their personal relationships with them; now, they'll have to continue to recruit players they've already signed. Is it absurd? Yeah, it probably is. But that's what we're dealing with now.
Q: Bryce Foster.. Is he good enough, football savvy. to play center?. We know he has the physical gifts. If so, why arent we pushing him to be the starting center, and strengthen our overall line play? I would think we want the best 5 physical players on the starting lineup, as long as they understand the scheme and play well together. Im just concerned about Matthews holding up in a 11 games season in the SEC. (bobdoc54)
A: For one thing, he's not on campus. He won't be until May. Second, he may be needed at guard. Third, and perhaps most importantly -- you want a true freshman to take over at a position that his not his best and be responsible for line calls and blitz pickups? No. I think that's unfair to Foster and a recipe for disaster. Maybe if he'd been here in the spring and had extra time to prepare. But that short a period of time? No.
Q: Which LB position does Tarian Lee play?
I think he plays Mike.
After hearing Jimbo's press conference comments, how surprised will you be if Lee wins the starting job?
Stunned. That means he beat out Aaron Hansford or Andre White, which I don't see happening.
How high is Cooper's ceiling? Which LB's are the best blitzers? (SGMan)
Cooper's ceiling is extremely high, but he still needs to put on some weight. Having said all that, I think he and Hansford are probably the best blitzers.