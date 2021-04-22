AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: How do you think jimbo and jff would have meshed? (pharm11)

A: I think that depends on two things: one, how much would Jimbo tolerate (and he tolerated a lot with Jameis Winston)? Second, how badly would Johnny want to win? Jimbo would have to have...not necessarily looked the other way, but let some things slide. Kevin Sumlin was largely unaware of Johnny's activities, which is amazing. Fisher wouldn't be like that. And Johnny would have to get used to having a coach who would tear him apart in practice. If they meshed, they could have been formidable.

Q: Any word on any of the Edge rushers stepping up? Clemons? underclassmen?

A: That was a subject of discussion in today's press conference: the need to apply more pressure on the quarterback. If Clemons stays healthy, he will -- don't forget he had four sacks last year in five games. Leal will, but not in the classic sense. But you need Tyree Johnson or Donell Harris to step it up, and I think they're still hoping for that to happen.

Do you think we will try to make the KR/PR a potential weapon. In particular the KR seemed to basically go to fair catching after the decision making challenges Ainias Smith had in the early going? Who do you see taking the PR and KR duties? (joefried)

A: Well, how do you make it a weapon? They've got to kick it to your guy and he needs to have time to do something with it. If that happens, Ainias is as good as anyone. In kick returns, there are so many out of the end zone now that it largely defeats the purpose.

Q: Any concerns with WR development? (tschaar)

A: Not yet. And before the resident potbangers start up, remember what people were saying about the offensive line this time last year.

Q: Can you tell us who has transferred out of the Aggie BB program and who is coming in. Also what is an accurate count of how many scholarships the BB program has left. And any scuttlebutt on Buzz and the program if you can get it. (86Aggie)

A: Transferred out:

Savion Flagg

Jay Jay Chandler

Emanuel Miller

Jonathan Aku

Jaxon Robinson

LaDamien Bradford

Cashius McNeilly

Kevin Marfo

Status undetermined:

Quenton Jackson

Incoming:

F/C Javonte Brown (UConn)

G Marcus Williams (Wyoming)

F Andre Cash (JUCO)

F Ethan Henderson (Arkansas)

G Manny Obaseki (incoming freshman)

G Wade Taylor (incoming freshman)

F Ashton Smith (incoming freshman)

Still on the roster:

F Hayden Hefner

G Andre Gordon

G Hassan Diarra

You have 13 scholarship spots on a basketball team. A&M has at least two, and maybe three, spots open depending on Quenton Jackson's decision.

Q: So the top national 100 WR that signed with Michigan is now going to Texas (after being recruited by Sark while at Bama), Not a word from Harbaugh. Our #1 signed safety up and decides to go to a Big 12 school. Crickets from Jimbo.... several questions, 1) Tampering. What’s to prevent it? It’s happening. Seems if you don’t get your signee enrolled at midterm you better hold your breath because LOI doesn’t mean much apparently 2). Why are coaches so silent about what seems to be an obvious problem that will only get worse. This is nuts. (agcatter123)

A: Yeah, tampering's happening. It's obvious. In the A&M's case, though, the kid left because he committed because he was close with Ishmael Aristide. If he'd ended up at OU, I would have suspected tampering. When Mike Woods ends up at OU after they had one of their wideouts suspended, well...

As for question two, you sure you want to open that can of worms? People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones.

Q: Freshman who will contribute most next year?

A: Shemar Turner or Deuce Harmon.

Upperclassman who will most exceed expectations next year?

It would be great if it's Jahmir Johnson or Luke Matthews.

Has anyone spoken to Buzz recently? I know he’s not going to say much about the coach/players who are leaving, but has there been anything to indicate or at least imply the reason for the mass exodus? (TAMU-83)

A: Nope, and I doubt he would tell you if he wanted to. I think the implication is pretty obvious: either everyone on the team turned off on Buzz or he turned off on most of them. Considering there has been zero rumbling about Buzz, that gives me an idea of which way it went.

Q: 2021 recruit that you thought that was going to sign with the good guys and went elsewhere??? (mrdoctore86)

A: There wasn't one. There are some missed futurecasts in there for me, but that's largely because I just forgot to change them. The closest would be Tywone Malone.



