AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

Q: How long can we hold on to Elko, and who are our best recruiters? (bobdoc54)

A: Operate under the assumption he's gone after next season if the defense has another great season and be pleasantly surprised if he stays. As for the best recruiters, it varies from year to year. Josh Henson was the best last year; Elijah Robinson the year before that. Terry Price is consistently excellent. They're all really good, to be honest.

Q: So it’s looking like Denver Harris isn’t coming here (and probably never was). 1) How satisfied do you think the coaches would be if we ended up with Brooks and Taylor at corner?

A: They wouldn't be. They're after other corners.

2) Who do you think is a realistic third get at that position?

A: Julio Humphrey.

3) Thinking we take two safeties since we lost Daniels to Okl St. Who are our safety targets, most realistic gets out of that bunch, and is Kerr out of Lexington a take at that position? (agcatter123)

A: They have a ton of options at safety. Kamari Wilson, Bryce Anderson, Chace Biddle and Xavier Nwankpa are all officially visiting. Kerr could be a possibility, but the guys above are the primary targets right now.

Q: Which would you take - D coordinator at A&M or HC at Kansas ? (BubbleAg91)

A: DC at A&M. No question.

Q: how is Doyle progressing in the LB depth chart? (mrdoctore86)

A: He had a good spring game, so he's likely very much in the hunt for a spot in the tow-deep. But nothing's set yet.

Q: To add to the safety discussion: it seems like we have a lot of big corners that might not find a starting position, or possibly could get on the field sooner at safety.

Your thoughts and analysis? (Richard23)

A: I think they like the idea of versatility, but if they're going after corners, they want them at that position. Maybe if someone grows into the position, great, but if that's not going to be a primary reason to go after a recruit.

Q: I liked what I saw with Haynes King. However, was it just me or did he seem a little fragile? He won’t get to wear a green jersey in SEC play. (86Aggie)

A: He can certainly add a little weight, but after he had Alabama tee off on him last season and he just bounced right back up, I'm not worried about his ability to take pounding.

Q: Assuming we lose Elko in a year or two. Any ideas on promising candidates from other schools DCs, up and coming position coaches, etc.

A: Waaaaaay too early to even consider it.

Sticking with coaching theme, is our consistent challenge in WR department due to lack of development? Should we look for an upgrade on Craig? Would Jimbo look for an upgrade on Craig? (JoeFried)

A: Some players haven't developed as quickly as people want, but Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad both had strong springs. Caleb Chapman was breaking out before he got hurt. Chase Lane has developed into a solid receiver. And, of course, Ainias Smith is a star. So if there's not improvement this year, maybe you consider it. But keep in mind: at this time last year, people wanted Josh Henson fired.

Q: Tell me Honestly.. How you feel about Enter Portal? Myself dislike Enter Portal. Sad (AggieDog)

A: You mean the transfer portal? I think it has pros and cons. It gives players more control over their future and allows them to find better opportunities. It also stops some players who need to grow up from maturing, because they can keep blaming someone else for their problems.

Q: 1. Do you anticipate the Staff needs to take a WR in the transfer portal to help with depth?

A: They've looked at a couple and are still in on Jordan Johnson, the 5-star who is leaving Notre Dame. They're not going to go after just anyone; it has to be someone with multiple years left and can really be an asset. Otherwise, they'll pass.

2. Same question, any other position.

A: Same answer, any other position. If you see someone who can really help, then you have to take a look.

3. Are there still more position and rotation questions that must be answered in fall camp that should've been answered in the spring? Or at least, reduced in the spring? (Chuck70)

A: Nope.

Q: I was reading your Wed talking points regarding Elko and your comment that we were probably on borrowed time with him. I agree. Just a matter of time until he gets a Really good head coaching gig. Given that, Jimbo no doubt has someone in mind to replace him. I know it’s early, but any thought on where Coach Fisher might look.....and what about Robinson off the current staff? Too young? (Agcatter123)

A: Like I said, it's way too early. But Robinson has already been looked at by other programs in the DC role.

Q: Early favorites for 2021 offensive and defensive MVP? (TAMU-83)

A: Isaiah Spiller and DeMarvin Leal.

Q: This portal transfer free agency deal is just dumb. We’ve had two incoming Fresh leave in the last 4 months! Surely we are not the only program that’s facing this. Who else is suffering under this? Please tell me the sips, swampkitties and bama! (DXB19)

A: It's happening in other places. A&M's not alone.

Q: The portal is just our new reality as it is for every other team. I know you talk to mods from other teams. What is y'all's collective thought on what the effect will be going forward. (barseven7)

A: I think what you see is what we'll get. Maybe there will be fewer moves when these guys realize they're not automatically going to find another landing spot, but this is the new reality.

Q: I know it's early but what are your thoughts on us vs. Alabama, is this our best year to have a chance and who have they lost that makes them vulnerable, Mac Jones aside? (h273)

A: They're breaking in a new quarterback, a new offensive coordinator and a bunch of new players on defense. Who have they lost? Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris, a couple of offensive linemen, DT Christian Barmore, CB Patrick Surtain, LB Dylan Moses...those are some of them.

A&M, of course, has to break in a new quarterback and a new line. But it's at A&M and the Aggie defense should be stout. As we get closer to the season, it'll be easier to know how they match up, but right now it looks like a potentially tight game.

Q: Are players starting to get wise to the reality that the transfer portal is becoming a black hole many of them never emerge from? Seems like supply far outpaces demand in terms of teams needing players. Are players starting to realize the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the portal?

A: Not yet.

Spring games are sooooo boring. Has there ever been any discussion about letting teams schedule actual games/exhibitions/scrimmages instead of the current spring game format? Seems like scheduling a game against even an FCS opponent would put 80,000 in the stands and generate a bunch of revenue. (aggiewoo)

A: Yes, I discussed it a few weeks back. Mike Gundy pitched the idea and mentioned A&M specifically. Jimbo shot it down, saying he has other ideas about what a spring game is supposed to be -- playing younger players to see if they can be potential backups. So don't expect A&M to do that.

Q: Is Baylor Cupp more of a Pitts style TE? Meaning a big WR and not so much beef for blocking? (84aggiect)

A: I think there's little doubt that he's a pass-catcher first, but he's not incapable of blocking. He can get the job done.

Q: What will Jimbo have the team focusing on and doing now, just getting healthy and finishing classes.?

A: Pretty much.

When will summer conditioning start and what can coaches do during the summer months with the team? (Dentonag80)

A: Conditioning really never stops, but it'll get going in earnest in May, when the rest of the freshman class and transfers come in. There can still be classroom work and film study before practice begins, so that's what they'll do.

Q: I think Elko will be gone after this season to take a HC job. As you mentioned Elijah Robinson would be a good candidate to take the DC position. Is Robinson getting involved in the preparation of the overall defense, or doing other things to prepare him to potentially take over the defense? (GCJC)

A: All the assistants have an input on the makeup of the defense. They're not grooming him as the DC-in-waiting or anything like that.

Q: What's up with the Terrance Brooks commitment? (Agnok)

A: He has a top 5 and will make official visits. But A&M is the consensus leader.

Q: Where would you say we stand with the higher upper echelon recruits? It seems some of the top guys we were favored for, now some other schools have closed the gap. Am I mistaken? (Thepassag)

A: Yeah, I think you're mistaken. Just because things are quiet right now doesn't mean that they've lost ground. In fact, I think they've gained ground on several players (Bryce Anderson comes to mind).

Q: Pineapples on Pizza? if yes, how far does it go? Mango? Apple? Grape? (TAMU_Insiderontwitter)

A: Pineapples on pizza? Only with ham, on the Hawaiian. The other ones -- you serious, Clark?

Q: Why is Erb still rated a 3* on Rivals? When will his rating go up? (HaveGunWillTravel)

A: Because they haven't updated since they've seen him in person. His rating has a good shot at going up next update.

Q: There is a big freshman lineman at Lindale that is starting to get some attention and received his first offer from Austin Peay last week. What does it take to get a profile on on rivals? (Drunkpot98)

A: Send me his info.

Q: With the sell of Yahoo and Rivals it is imperative that we know how big the change in control is for @Mark Passwaters $$ (SouthernAg)

A: No change. Go get more people to subscribe so the income will increase, I can get more help and we can get more content.

Q: You haven't mentioned the battle for kicker in your write-ups and you didn't mention Caden Davis as someone who had a positive show up in the spring. Do you think Seth has the kicking role locked in for another year? (3s2ghill)

A: Yes, I do.

Q: What kind of QB does the starter need to be for the Ags to win the SEC and be in the playoffs?

Game manager? Play maker? Out of his mind? (Shacky84)

A: A mix of the first two.











































































