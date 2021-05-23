AggieYell Mailbag

Q: How high is the coaching staff on Jaray Bledsoe? His film is very impressive. Where do we stand with him? (Agcatter123)

A: The coaches like him quite a bit, and it’s probably an A&M-Oklahoma fight for him. But, like I said in Tidbits (granted, it’s usually Mailbag then Tidbits, not the other way around), there’s potential qualifying issues.

Q: Ton of visits for kids all over the country to...all over the country. That translates to a high number of commitments this summer, right? So here's the betting line for the number of Aggie commitments in each month this summer. Are you taking the over or under?

June--4.5

July--3.5

August—4 (Boone8466)

A: I’ll take the under, especially for June. I just can’t see a lot of movement until the first run of officials are done.

Q: If you could live in any other country outside the US which one would it be and why? (Ricky)

A: I’ve already done that and can’t see doing it again.

Q: Jimbo calls you up and says he wants you to recruit five players for 2022. Anyone you offer will commit. Who do you pick and why? (Hogtide)

A: I’m going to include the players that A&M has committed in my mindset, so that may make my choices different from what you may expect.

LB Harold Perkins, OL Kam Dewberry and Kelvin Banks, CB Denver Harris and ATH Brenen Thompson.

Q: Will winning a NC satisfy the hunger, or just make it that much greater? (TAMU-83)

A: Let’s find out.

Q: Who would you put in the proverbial bubble wrap?

A: If I’m protecting someone who’s been injury-prone? Baylor Cupp. If I’m looking for someone who’s going to be a vital element of the team? Ainias Smith.

Any new information on baseball coach? (86Aggie)

A: The official search is underway.

Q: Coming out of Spring ball (could look much different at the start of fall camp) which position group do you see as our “weakest” on Offense and Defense? Thanks! (DXB19)

A: The weakest on offense would be the line, until it’s all squared away. On defense, it’s probably the safeties, but that’s not a weak position at all.

Q: Did you have any clue that Banks would have issues at TAMU other than his gradual weight gain? (Boone8466)

A: Nope, that one got past me.

Q: The kid from Australia, can we got an assessment update plz? Didn’t he play JUCO somewhere? Moko something or the other. (H273)

A: His name is Jordan Moko, and he’s now on campus. He’s an absolute monster and physically powerful. But he’s still getting used to football, so I don’t think he’ll play for a couple of years.

Q: Wondering if you have any indication on the timeline for the review on Childress and how soon will we know his status? Are you hearing any other possible names?

A: It’s done now. And you guys have seen the names I’ve heard.

Are there any other possible coaches of other sports that might be looking for jobs?

A: Unlikely at the moment.

Are there any remodeling of current facilities or new facilities currently being worked on or planned right now? (DentonAg80)

A: Yeah, the football facilities, including the indoor, are being upgraded again. And they’re going to start the revamp of Aggie Park on the east side of the stadium, too.

Q: Recruiting attention seems to be shifting to the 2023 class. Does this mean the Staff feels comfortable with the offers and interest from the 2022 class? Do you expect many more new offers thrown at the 2022 class? Thanks (Stormnorm)

A: I think you pretty much nailed it. The offers for 2022 players have been few and far between for the past couple of months — they offered two this week, and that’s a pretty high number of late. They’ve got their targets for 2022, for the most part, and are starting the process with 2023 players now.

Q: With things getting back to normal this summer, how do team activities shake out, meaning what will the players be doing through the summer leading up to fall training camp? (84aggiect)

A: No change from any other year, including last year. They’re going to work out in the mornings, do “unsupervised” 7-on-7 and stuff like that during the days and have a few group study sessions to go over the playbook and things of that nature a few evenings a week.

Q: Have all of our players and staff received COVID vaccinations? If so, will that make COVID a non-issue for this coming season? (Agswag12)

A: No, not everyone has had the vaccine. The coaching staff did a really good job of having experts come in and discuss the vaccine and the benefits, but the ultimate decision was left to the players. Now, having gone through all that, COVID will be a non-issue this season. We’re past that.