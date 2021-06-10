AggieYell Mailbag

Q: This new rule allowing immediate eligibility for in-conference transfers, how does it work? A kid opts out and then schools can contact, or a kid sends out feelers and since contact isn’t allowed just senses a connection, I’m not sure how this benefits the kid wanting out. He may just be opting out of a scholarship all together. I can see Aggies leaving but I wouldn’t think we’d take too many. (H273)

A: It works the same way all the others do — as soon as he enters the portal, other programs can contact him. Most players in the SEC will find landing spots, but not all. It’s really the same gamble all other players take.





Q: Went back and looked at your summer two-deep with star rankings. This just blows me away. There’s Clemmons, the middle aged guy who was a Juco 3 star, and Russel at back up LB. Everyone else in the two deep is a 4-5 star! Is this the most talented D in A&M history, at least on paper?





A: No, the teams in the 90s were more talented. But this is the best probably since then.





Is Cupp really 6-7? With Chap and Wyd in the 6-5 range, and Demas at 6-3, that’s a lot of height to go with some really good speed. On paper, this is the best A&M receiving core since ——-? (Elicrow)

A: Yes, he’s really 6-foot-7. I really don’t know how good this group can be, but it has the potential to be the best since 2012.





Q: Have you ever seen recruiting like this before in Aggieland? (WOSAG)

A: Well, that depends. They’ve ended each of the last two years hot, and there hasn’t been any commits as of yet on this run. But if Bobby Taylor is right and July is a good month for A&M? Then no.





Q: How hard was it for known sip collaborator to allow this on the cover of his magazine? (Thompsonryans)

A: You mean the Dave Campbell cover? No idea, but I hope it keeps a lot of Aggie haters up at night.





Q: In your professional opinion, which message board has the most football intelligent community? (TAMU-83)

A: This one. Duh.





Q: When does Jimbo contract extension talk start? It always seems way early for some coaches. (Shacky84)

A: Maybe after this year.

Q: Some people are criticizing A&M for having a soft non-conference schedule this year. How much does that matter for us? I am thinking that the season boils down to how we play our conference games. Would you agree? (Aggie_in_NB)

A: I think anyone griping about the ease of a non-conference schedule for an SEC West team either thinks NCAA Football on the Playstation is close to reality or is just has no idea about college football, period. A&M needs to handle their business in conference, and that means winning on Oct. 9. Period.





Q: Favorite Disney character?

A: Luke Skywalker.

Q: Also, what do you think changes scheme-wise for the offense this year? More of the same (sit on the ball) to take pressure off a young OL and QB? Mostly running game and middle routes or more dynamic with deep shots to take the top off of the defense? Having a good D we can be more aggressive, I would think. Might not be Jimbo's style. (Pickitup)

A: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. A&M’s strength will be their running game, and they’ll need to find a way to ease Haynes King or Zach Calzada into the starting job. As they get more acclimated, maybe you can open it up some. But I have no problem with the idea of just beating opponents up again this year.





Q: Given Citizen is a long shot, and Bama has a big lead for Miller do we even take a RB in this year’s class? Given how long it took us to even offer a quality in state back like Miller it seems RB isn’t a real priority for Jimbo in this year’s cycle. (Agcatter123)

A: I think that big lead has evaporated. Alabama now has two running backs committed in this class and, while they’re still interested in Miller, I don’t know if his level of interest is still all that high. That could play right into A&M’s hands.





Q: Would you consider the SEC West to be in rebuild mode this year? (Elicrow)

A: I would not. The SEC West doesn’t rebuild. The names change, but the high caliber of talent remains the same.





Q: First, I believe you previously stated that Buzz had one more spot to fill, who are the most likely candidates.

A: With Quenton Jackson back, I think they’re full now.

Also I live in Melissa, have you heard of any interest in Nigel Smith, he is a 2024 DE. He was recently offered by Notre Dame and LSU. (Jkn90Ag)

A: Not yet, but it’s still real early for 2024s.

Q: What % of recruits, clearly the very elite, can dictate the time of their commitment and the top schools will take them no matter when it is vs the % who have a limited window of opportunity to accept the offer before a school move on. (BC93)

A: I think that if you’re a guy in the Rivals250 or something like that, you can probably set a date and most programs will take that. So maybe, what, 10%?





Q: Did CB Denver Harris make it in last weekend as an unofficial trip? I thought there was some talk about how he cancelled his official and then decided to still attend as an unofficial but not seeing any updates if he made it in? (TAMU_fan)

A: He did come in on Saturday, but considering A&M’s actions since then (getting back in on Julian Humphrey and offering another corner), I think they’re done with him.

Q: TAMU is into the 2nd week of summer classes and summer classes are over on August 9th. I presume the players are already into their summer conditioning and other summer FB activities. So when do they report for fall camp? Already getting itchy for the fall schedule to begin! (DentonAg80)

A: Well, all of the players are on campus already (which isn’t your question, admittedly). Usually, camp starts two weeks or so after SEC Media Days, so that would put it around the first of August.





Q: What do you think the thought process is for Terrance Brooks not taking an Official to A&M? How do you still feel about his status? (Jaydub2)

A: Totally unconcerned. He’s seen A&M so many times in his life that the probably doesn’t need to learn much more about it. So, short version: I don’t think it changes anything.





Q: 5 star OL Devin Campbell - do we have interest in him and him wit the Aggies?

A: Yes and yes. But until he sets up an official I can’t say his interest is all that serious.

Wild very early speculation - how many 5 star recruits will we finish with? Names not required. (HaveGunWillTravel)

A: 3.





Q: I don't follow baseball much. How long in your estimate will it take the new baseball coach to make A&M competitive in the sec and nationally? (Bigty)

A: Depends on who leaves, who stays and who he can recruit. If you get some quality JUCO hitters, you may be able to switch things around quickly. But this could take a couple of years, IMO.





Q: If the over/under for how many 5-stars we sign this year is 2.5, are you going over or under? (Phastman)

A: Over.

Q: Any word from your Bulldog colleagues on the meltdown currently happening in Athens? (Thompsonryans)

A: I think they feel a little blindsided.





Q: Historically, have we ever signed the #1 recruit? If so, who and when. (J.)

A: No.





Q: Is it true that women only want the motion of the ocean or just a big ass boat? (Big Smoothie)

A: Buddy, if you’re asking that you’re already in trouble.





Q: Bear spent a day in Austin and now their mods are saying they lead. They seem to think they lead for every target they talk to. Is Sark & Co. that good at recruiting or are their mods delusional? (Thepassag)

A: 1) I don’t think they’re saying that;

2) They (Texas) don’t;

3) I really don’t care what they think, the truth is you can only take 25 and they’re not getting the first 25 they want.





Q: With football players in the SEC being able to move to other SEC schools so easily, do you believe that there will be an increase in former players reading the signals of their former team once they switch teams? Will there be an increase in players reporting NCAA violations on their former teams? (Aggie_in_NB)

A: I think the first is possible, but not likely. As for the second, no, because no program is clean and the retaliation would be massive.





Q: With the Blades portal news how many scholarship players will we actually have on the roster when camp opens in August? (Aggiewoo)

A: They’ll be around 85, maybe a little more. I’ll have to check it for the precise number. But they’re not in a bad situation numbers-wise.





Q: What you think of the possibility of the rule change of a 12 game playoff may have has to do something to do with A&M being left out of the playoffs last year? (Staubach1972)

A: I’m not sure what you’re saying here, but if you’re asking if expanding the playoff has anything to do with A&M being left out last year, the answer is a big no.





Q: What are the worst recruiting visits you remember at A&M? Recruiting for other schools, fights, etc. (Colt_Seavers)

A: I remember De’Vante Harris ditching Jamal Adams to go to a party; I remember one trip being over nearly before it started because over an alleged incident in a bathroom at the Bright Center, and Jeffery McCulloch getting tossed from his official because he showed up to recruit for Texas.























