AggieYell Mailbag

A: I’m not going to name names, because that would be foolish. But let’s just say they have top men on it.

Q: Obviously with Texas and OU now crammed down our throats, $$ to players with virtually no rules or guidelines…..we are now embarking on an all out bidding war for players. Let’s face it. We will need to spend millions to buy players if we are going to be competitive with Bama, Texas, Georgia etc. My question is this. Who organizes the donors and makes the money necessary to get the job done? Namely, the money to outbid the other conference schools for top talent. (Agcatter123)

A: He did. But he also visited A&M. I don’t think Texas is a factor here, even if they’re convinced they are (but that’s the same with every player). It’s A&M and Ohio State, with Oklahoma trying to get back into the mix.

A: That’s classified. I could tell you, but then I’d have to kill you.

Q: What is the truth about who knew what at A&M prior to the tu/ou announcement at media days?

A: I think you understate Tech and NC State in football. Both are top 25 teams. Both also add new regions to the conference. But considering what would have to happen to add ACC teams, I just don’t see it right now unless someone really wants to make the world burn and try to force a move to happen through the courts.

Q: with the scuttlebutt on SEC moving to 18 or 20 teams - was there any speculation in Hoover on the extra 2-4 teams? Still the also-rans of NC St and VT? Lets face it, not much to either these days on the grid iron and bb is so-so. NC St had a good baseball team this year (screwed out by NCAAs) but not much in track. Just more states covered? Absolutely do not want to get Michigan or Ohio St as bringing in tu and blowU's fans is bad enough. (Rooster77)

A: The general sentiment was, “you must be pissed!” Outside of that, they really didn’t care. They don’t like Texas — they dislike them, for the most part — but their worlds haven’t been affected much by them. The idea of adding OU, for the most part, was considered cool.

Q: Did you talk to any of you rivals counterparts while in Hoover about the expansion and if so can you tell us what the general feelings are? In general terms of course. (H273)

A: 2023. It really depends on if the Big 12 can stick together enough to make Texas and OU bleed before they bail.

Whats your gut telling you on the timing of oU & tU to enter the SEC as members? (Big Smoothie)

A: I don’t know about disrespect, but A&M’s leadership needs to sit down and discuss how and why one person knew a lot about what was going on and others didn’t.

Was there any disrespect towards A&M during this expansion process? If so, was it from the SEC or our own leaders?

A: It takes away one selling point. But look, it takes more than than that to win a recruit anyway — and you have to be able to recruit nationally to win these days. That’s why I think the “OH GOD, TEXAS IS IN THE SEC AND WE CAN’T RECRUIT AND WE’RE GONNA DIE” overreaction is, indeed, an overreaction.

Are the millions of dollars worth it to let the land thieves and habitual back stabbers into OUR conference? Does this give our instate rivals and oU an even playing field with A&M recruiting moving forwards?

A: I really don’t know, but it would make things a lot easier if they would. If the power five conferences came together and implemented their own universal rules, that would be a start. And would be part of killing the NCAA.

IYHO, how soon, or ever, will CF get all encompassing rules regarding NIL? Who will enforce them and how?

A: The NCAA’s problem isn’t college football changing, it’s the fact that it didn’t. It’s obsolete and run by fools. I think its days are numbered.

Q: Does the NCAA survive the new college football merry-go-round? If not, will there be a new governing body to set the team rules?

A: Aaaay, like, I dunno. Dey might, dey might not, ya know? We gonna find out when they got over to the SEC, right?

Q: Talk about the pool party and bbq. So much to look forward to. The response from visitors should tell us a little about how they feel about the SEC expansion. (Richard23)

A: Considering how little momentum Texas got out of theirs and how well it seems A&M did with theirs, the idea of going to the SEC at some unknown date seems not to have played as well as “We’re in the SEC now.” Definitely, the momentum with top-caliber recruits remains with A&M.

Q: Since it’s going to happen anyway, is it better for us to wait out the 4 or 5 years before the despots arrive? Or have them come aboard for 2022? (AgsRule97!)

A: They’re only despots if you allow them to be. If you want to give up your position as an equal member of the SEC through an inferiority complex, you’re in the wrong place. Now, for the rest: bring it now. You’re certainly in a better position than Texas and on equal footing with OU. Let’s go.

Q: Do you think that adding OU and Texas will weaken Alabama, Florida, LSU and Georgia's recruiting strength in Texas? Since kids now have two options in the state of Texas and OU is closer than Bama. I mean the Texas talents will be more spread out among the "local" SEC teams instead of piling up at Alabama. (Kyling)

A: No, I don’t. Honestly, I think OU might be the bigger problem in-state than Texas, because they’re already winning big and now they’re moving into the elite conference. But look: recruiting is a national game now. Guys don’t have to limit themselves to regional schools. So if it does weaken them, it won’t be much. This is a new day. If you win, you win because you not only take care of your backyard, but can go out well beyond your state’s borders to find recruits.

Q: 1) has Sharp been operating solo on this realignment?

A: Solo might be overstating it.

2) do the BMA’s support what Sharp wants in realignment?

A: They voted 8-1 for it, so I guess so.

3) does the BOR support?

A: See answer 2.

4) has the pause button been pressed to consider why A&M, Mizz, Col, & Nebr divorced t.u.?

A: No, never.

5) what gives any SEC member confidence t.u. has seen the light and wants to be good partners?

A: The fact that they won’t be able to pull the same crap they did in the past. This is the strongest conference in the country. Nobody’s any bigger than anyone else, and if they try a power play, 14 other teams will smack them down.

6) has anyone considered add’l SEC dominance could lead to less overall interest in college football and thus, long term make the dollars smaller?

A: No.

7) are the dollars so big that questions 1-6 are just ignored?

A: Yes.

8) if 18 - 20 teams get the same revenue increase is it truly an increase ? (91 Ag)

A: They wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t.

Q: NIL has to be the dumbest thing ever invented. Going to be interesting and we will see some big bucks to get kids to stay rather than go to the nfl. Who will be first to outbid a NFL contract (Charles3ct)

A: Nobody’s going to outbid an NFL contract. That’s just crazy.

Q: What day due the players report and what do they they officially begin? (DentonAg80)

A: They report today and start tomorrow.

Q: Considering that the NCAA folded when it came to NIL, leaving states and universities to essentially create their own rules, does the legislation passed by Texas hinder NIL opportunities in the state. Example: Louisiana allows LSU and other La college players to wear school branded clothing (caps, jerseys, t shirts) in their NIL promotions while it is prohibited in the Texas legislation (SB1385) (barseven7)

A: It doesn’t help. This is a prime example of why a universal standard is needed.

Q: 1. Odds on Fisher and Sarkisian being the head coaches when we square off on thanksgiving, 2025?

A: 85%. Sound familiar?

2. Is the SEC even considering brand dilution by contemplating expansion? At some point, more is not better.

A: They’re not fools. They know what the numbers can be and who the new teams need to be for further expansion to work.

3. Do we extend Fisher right around the beginning of the 2025 season (almost 8 years into the agreement) to firmly establish the program thru the first few years of expansion and send a message to all concerned? (BC93)

A: It may happen before that.

Q: Ok, another question, and please feel free to use your executive authority to choose which one to use. It has been floated that ESPN may take the funding budgeted for the LHN over the next 10 years, dissolve the LHN, and let tu and OU use the funding for their buy out and begin play in the SEC (if approved to join) in 2022. Thoughts? (Barseven7)

A: The thought has crossed my mind more than once. But if you want to give the rest of the Big 12 a slam dunk case for tortious interference, that’s it right there.

Q: Does the NIL apply to all sports?

If so, can we just “buy” a basketball program? It only takes 2-3 players to turn a program into a NC contender. (Agdavbar)

A: Yes, it applies to all sports. And if you want to try to buy a basketball team, keep in mind everyone else has the same idea.

Q: With tu joining the SEC and the renewal of our annual game with the Whorns eminent, what are the logistics for bringing back the bonfire to campus? I know sensitivity for our fallen brothers and sisters from the bonfire collapse in ‘99 and safety moving forward are first and foremost. (HeadleyG2)

A: I can’t see a way Bonfire ever returns to campus.

Q: Assuming that the NCAA is becoming a useless entity, what do you expect the impact will be to the recruiting class numbers in it’s absence (should that occur). Will the total number of scholarships still be 85 or do we revert to not limit so that the rich warehouse talent like back in the 60s? lastly, who enforces the number of scholarships( whatever that number is)? Conferences? That’ll work fine, I’m sure. (dad_in_tx)

A: Recruiting class numbers aren’t going to change. That’s one area where programs are pretty much in lockstep agreement. If it comes down to the conferences enforcing it, I’m not nearly as negative as you are. Let’s face it, it’s a whole lot more expensive to handle scholarships in this day and age than it was 50 years ago.

Q: Any theory as to why Baylor’s vocal reaction to us leaving in 2010-11, when the Big 12 would still survive, is so different to their relative silence this time around with the sips and OU leaving? This time the B12 is done and hardly a word. Are they just too busy digging their burnt orange shirts out of the back of their closets to care? (DougFu)

A: I think the fact that they ended up being a national laughing stock last time has something to do with it, so this time, they’re letting the conference take the lead. But you can be sure that their lawyers are hard at work, just as they were in 2011.

Q: Who are the most likely recruits to commit before the season starts? (Maddog83)

A: Well, Bryce Anderson will announce tomorrow to either A&M or Texas, so he’s obviously one. Bear Alexander could at any time. Outside of that, it’s tough to guess because they could just wake up and decide to do it (once their video is ready).

Q: Considering the clown show that we all know is coming how will the overall landscape of recruiting change for the conference as a whole?

A: Like I said up top, I don’t think it’ll change all that much. This is now a national game. Like Jimbo says, you have to do well in-state, but you’ve got to be able to go national as well to strengthen your recruiting class.

How bad will we stomp that second rate school in austin the first time we play them again? (Ffmedic87)

A: If they played this year, I don’t think it would be pretty.

Q: my guess is that we prefer tu and ou jump over next year as opposed to 4 years from now - so we can get started putting our foot on their throats right away … no need on giving them recruiting momentum.

Is that the sentiment ? (Compadre99)

A: If you asked Jimbo, he’d probably say he doesn’t care. But look at A&M’s situation after 2012. It took the Aggies nine full seasons to become SEC ready on both sides of the line of scrimmage. In 2012, they had the benefit of the best O-line ever assembled and a defense that was experienced and stayed healthy. After they all left…oops. And Texas doesn’t have those guys, or Johnny Manziel.

So, in other words, let’s do it. Let’s get after it.

Q: Thoughts on Jimmy baseball’s work up to date and just how good can the baseball team be with so many moving parts early on? (Sambovvski)

A: I think the only way you can describe what he’s done is remarkable. I’ve never seen a coach so active, and successful, in the baseball transfer portal. Just how good they’ll be remains a question, but if the pieces all fit, they’re definitely more competitive this year.

Q: Do the aggie powers that be who are working with the sec have the good sense to keep us out of a pod with ou, Texas and Mizzou because they recognize it’s a step back to big 12 days or do they yearn for the “good old days” of playing ou and Texas every year?

I can make peace with Texas and OU coming to the SEc but don’t dress me up in a Big 12 pod and try to tell me it’s the sec. (Aggiewoo)

A: I concur. I would absolutely hate that, and I don’t think that’ll be what happens. The more reasonable pod, IMO, is Mizzou with Texas, Arkansas and OU. That would put A&M with LSU and the Mississippi schools.

Q: Is there any pressure, real or perceived, on D Craig to recruit & develop better? (Mozilla)

A: I would think there has to be pressure for his group to perform better this year than it did last year. The guys are more experienced, so you can’t use that excuse this time around. And you can’t just bring in Noah Thomas alone. They have to get guys like Chris Marshall and, hopefully, Brenen Thompson.

Q: 1. Is Kelvin Banks a lost cause?

A: No.

2. Is Bear Alexander a silent commit?

A: No comment.

Q: Why would A&M care if the vote was 13-1? (91 Ag)

A: Watch this, especially from 19 to 28 seconds. And that’s why.