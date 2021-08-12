AggieYell Mailbag
Welp, back to Thursdays for the AY Mailbag. And off we go!
Q: When do you think Jimbo will 'officially' announce the QB?
After they close camp and start focusing on the season opening game.
Any surprises in the line-up opening day? (DentonAg80)
A: Unlikely. As I said in Talking Points, this roster is pretty much set.
Q: Are Bear and Smoke on commitment watch? (Richard23)
A: I wouldn’t be surprised if either committed soon, I’ll say that.
Q: Since the whole expansion news hit, our recruiting has attracted a whole new level of players. Coincidence? (Aggdoc)
A: Yeah, I think it is. A&M had been after those guys for months previously, so it just kind of worked out that OU and Texas announced their defection and A&M’s recruiting went nuts.
Q: How much has traffic here on Aggie Yell gone up compared to most summer Augusts?? (Age500)
A: A good bit. I’d like to see more, so tell your friends to join up too.
Q: What percent of the time is Elko's nickel back on the field? If he's not on the field, what normally replaces him? (Agnok)
A: About 95% of the time, if not more. If he’s not out there, it’s usually in favor of a third linebacker.
Q: 1. Would you say highly likely Jimbo ends with a class of:
1 QB
0 RB
3 WR
4 OL
1 TE
1 K
3 S
3 CB
6 DL
3 LB
Which areas could possibly change/shift?…CB, WR?
That looks like it could be the way things break down. Corner and wideout could definitely move some.
2. Rank our top 4 most likely to sign DL recruits, this cycle (beyond our 2 commits).
Bear Alexander, Ernest Cooper, Jaray Bledsoe and Shemar Stewart. The fourth one is tough, and you could just as well put in Walter Nolen or Gabe Dindy.
3. Top 3 uncommitted CB recruits, in order, likely to sign with us beyond Bobby? I know we may only take 2 more.
Keyon Bouie (aka Smoke), Julian Humphrey, DK Friend.
4. LB Kenneth Phillips. Any word on recovery or whether he’ll ever play again with that tough injury he had in HS?
He’s still trying, but wasn’t cleared this year.
5. Are we taking 25 this year or did Crownover get an open ‘ship from last year?
I think that depends on the numbers game at the end of camp. If they have a scholarship available as we get close to the season, he’ll et it.
6. If we miss on WR B. Thompson this year, who else would be possible to pull in at WR that is worth a spot? Disappointing in that position‘s recruiting this year and last as a whole. Sure, Y. Brown might be really good, but need way more difference makers as we’ll start losing bodies after next year.
Not that I see.
7. WTF is nevergoingtoseethefield Jordan Jefferson doing?
I didn't see him at practice Sunday. But if he’s practicing when we’re not there, he’s trying to be a football player and honor his scholarship.
8. Expand on your Remington Strickland comment from the other day about what you saw in open practice.
He’s not ready and is still learning the position. He’s fourth on the depth chart as a result. Nothing earth-shattering, simply reality.
9. What’s your gut say on our season?….9, 10, 11 or 12 win regular season?
9 is the absolute bottom. I like 11 or 12 a lot better.
10. ‘23 DE David Hicks…eventually an Ag or not?
A&M leads for him right now. Which means absolutely nothing, unless he decides he’s going to commit soon.
11. Top 3 most impactful offensive and defensive ‘22 recruits that you expect us to sign?
On offense, Conner Weigman, Donovan Green and Chris Marshall, if they can get him. On defense, if they can get Alexander and Harold Perkins, they go right to the top of the list. After that, it could be Malick Sylla or Martrell Harris.
12. What will be our top 3 misses this year (excluding Banks) ?
They’re going to miss on 3?
13. I know we’re still in ‘22 recruiting, but after seeing the top ‘23 list that came out this week, what do you think are our greatest needs in next year’s cycle?
A: Wideout, safety and running back.
14. What is the team’s top two weakest positions from a depth standpoint this year and next (assuming expected attrition and signees at this point). I know there are unknowns, but curious on your opinion at this juncture. The coaches are having to do it as they start ‘23 planning.
A: Linebacker, wide receiver and safety.
15. Did you stop “10 for Tuesday”? Really liked that post and haven’t seen the last two weeks. (Haas89)
A: Been a little busy. Actually, a lot busy.
Q: What is the most likely punishment for McKinnley Jackson in your view? Two (2) game suspension? Back before the first conference game with Arkansas? (Mrklndrm)
A: He may get a game.
Q: Who are the young "up and coming" coaches on our staff that we don't know about, but are highly regarded and will very soon make a name for themselves? Hopefully the successor to Jimbo Fisher, much like Jimbo was to Bowden. Anyone come to mind? (Crupitch03)
A: I think you know them. But if you want younger guys, that’s Josh Henson, Elijah Robinson and Tyler Santucci.
Q: 1) Which of the following elite DL do ags have the best chance of landing out of Abor, Stewart, Nolen, Lucas, and Dindy?
Stewart.
2) based on what you have heard, rank them in order from most likely to least. (Agcatter123)
A: Stewart, Dindy, Lucas, Nolen, Abor.
Q: Any on field rules changes for this year? (Map87)
A: You can’t do Horns Down. Wait, either wrong conference or wrong year. I forget which.
Q: -will RJ Orebo ever see the field in a meaningful game?
Maybe.
-what true freshmen do you think will get significant playing time this season? (3GAg)
A: Shemar Turner, Tyreek Chappell, maybe LJ Johnson. That’s about it, barring injury.
Q: After Alabama, what game causes you the most concern this year and why? (Colt_Seavers)
A: LSU. That game will almost certainly be at night, in a place where A&M has played terribly and will likely have a lot of meaning for both teams.
Q: Has the horns down penalty backfired on the sips? (86aggie)
A: You mean outside of looking like a bunch of spineless, prissy whiners? No, not at all. Why?
Q: Bryce Foster. Is he going to be shielded in the pre-season and watch from the sidelines or is there a chance he plays? If you’ve seen him play in practice can we get an assessment? (H273)
A: We have not seen much of him because he’s with the 3’s. They’re taking the approach that he’ll have to earn his time, and I thought he would have had more of a chance to do it. Not so much, it appears. All the same, I feel really comfortable with the idea they’ll rebuild that line behind Foster, Aki Ogunbiyi, Deuce Foster and Trey Zuhn.
Q: why is our 2022 offensive recruiting seem to be "lacking"or behind the defense? (Mrdoctore86)
A: (Looks at watch)
(Sees it’s early August)
Relax. They’re not done yet. And if this goes the way it could on the defensive side, I’ll take that “lacking”.
Q: What is our realistic chance of getting Jacoby Mathews ? I don’t see where we officially even offered which I assume doesn’t matter . He is a take no matter where he goes. (Stormnorm)
A: He’s clearly officially offered. They wouldn’t have had him in for an official if he wasn’t. But to the point: they have a real shot at getting him. LSU thinks he’ll come back, but it’ll either be them or the Aggies. I’d put it at 50/50 right now.
Q: Did we ever get a story on Noah Thomas? Went back and looked. I think he committed during Snowmaggedon and you were w/o power. What’s your take on him?
Pretty sure we did do a story on him because we knew what was going to happen. He’s big, strong, physical and has good hands. Runs nice routes. He gets knocked down because he doesn’t have elite speed, but I don’t care. He gets open and catches the football.
Looking at the last three years, what position group(s) has(have) been the weakest from a recruiting perspective? (Elicrow)
A: Linebacker and wideout.
Q: I noticed that you said Wyckoff was the back up center for this upcoming season. Do you really think that he will take over if/when Luke Mathews gets hurt again? What happened to the smart chibuzo experiment at Center? Matthews inability to stay healthy and the criticality of that position are beginning to cause concerns. (DXB19)
A: Yes, I really do think he’ll be in there if something happens to Luke. He’s been with the 1s since the spring, if Luke isn’t in there, so why would I not think that?
Chibuzo is still there. When Luke is out, then he’s with the 2s.
Q: I didn’t read all the previous questions so if this has been asked, my apologies and can disregard……are we in a good position to land Dindy? (TAMU_fan)
A: It’s OU against A&M. I still lean OU’s way, but A&M has a very real shot.
Q: Seriously, I thought that a healthy Chapman would get the start at WR. Is Lane just a better player?
He’s got more experience. If Chapman is going to start, it’s not going to be handed to him. Lane had a very solid year, quietly, in 2020.
Where is Chibuzo in the OL depth?
Third team.
Is it just me or could all of our secondary 2nd team start at 90% of other schools?
Maybe.
Surprise of the recruiting season thus far?
Good: The amount of ridiculously good defensive linemen and safeties they’re in on.
Bad: The wideout haul.