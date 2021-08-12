AggieYell Mailbag

Q: When do you think Jimbo will 'officially' announce the QB?

After they close camp and start focusing on the season opening game.

Any surprises in the line-up opening day? (DentonAg80)

A: Unlikely. As I said in Talking Points, this roster is pretty much set.

Q: Are Bear and Smoke on commitment watch? (Richard23)

A: I wouldn’t be surprised if either committed soon, I’ll say that.

Q: Since the whole expansion news hit, our recruiting has attracted a whole new level of players. Coincidence? (Aggdoc)

A: Yeah, I think it is. A&M had been after those guys for months previously, so it just kind of worked out that OU and Texas announced their defection and A&M’s recruiting went nuts.

Q: How much has traffic here on Aggie Yell gone up compared to most summer Augusts?? (Age500)

A: A good bit. I’d like to see more, so tell your friends to join up too.

Q: What percent of the time is Elko's nickel back on the field? If he's not on the field, what normally replaces him? (Agnok)

A: About 95% of the time, if not more. If he’s not out there, it’s usually in favor of a third linebacker.

Q: 1. Would you say highly likely Jimbo ends with a class of:

1 QB

0 RB

3 WR

4 OL

1 TE

1 K

3 S

3 CB

6 DL

3 LB

Which areas could possibly change/shift?…CB, WR?

That looks like it could be the way things break down. Corner and wideout could definitely move some.

2. Rank our top 4 most likely to sign DL recruits, this cycle (beyond our 2 commits).

Bear Alexander, Ernest Cooper, Jaray Bledsoe and Shemar Stewart. The fourth one is tough, and you could just as well put in Walter Nolen or Gabe Dindy.

3. Top 3 uncommitted CB recruits, in order, likely to sign with us beyond Bobby? I know we may only take 2 more.

Keyon Bouie (aka Smoke), Julian Humphrey, DK Friend.

4. LB Kenneth Phillips. Any word on recovery or whether he’ll ever play again with that tough injury he had in HS?

He’s still trying, but wasn’t cleared this year.

5. Are we taking 25 this year or did Crownover get an open ‘ship from last year?

I think that depends on the numbers game at the end of camp. If they have a scholarship available as we get close to the season, he’ll et it.

6. If we miss on WR B. Thompson this year, who else would be possible to pull in at WR that is worth a spot? Disappointing in that position‘s recruiting this year and last as a whole. Sure, Y. Brown might be really good, but need way more difference makers as we’ll start losing bodies after next year.

Not that I see.

7. WTF is nevergoingtoseethefield Jordan Jefferson doing?

I didn't see him at practice Sunday. But if he’s practicing when we’re not there, he’s trying to be a football player and honor his scholarship.

8. Expand on your Remington Strickland comment from the other day about what you saw in open practice.

He’s not ready and is still learning the position. He’s fourth on the depth chart as a result. Nothing earth-shattering, simply reality.

9. What’s your gut say on our season?….9, 10, 11 or 12 win regular season?

9 is the absolute bottom. I like 11 or 12 a lot better.

10. ‘23 DE David Hicks…eventually an Ag or not?

A&M leads for him right now. Which means absolutely nothing, unless he decides he’s going to commit soon.

11. Top 3 most impactful offensive and defensive ‘22 recruits that you expect us to sign?

On offense, Conner Weigman, Donovan Green and Chris Marshall, if they can get him. On defense, if they can get Alexander and Harold Perkins, they go right to the top of the list. After that, it could be Malick Sylla or Martrell Harris.

12. What will be our top 3 misses this year (excluding Banks) ?

They’re going to miss on 3?

13. I know we’re still in ‘22 recruiting, but after seeing the top ‘23 list that came out this week, what do you think are our greatest needs in next year’s cycle?

A: Wideout, safety and running back.

14. What is the team’s top two weakest positions from a depth standpoint this year and next (assuming expected attrition and signees at this point). I know there are unknowns, but curious on your opinion at this juncture. The coaches are having to do it as they start ‘23 planning.

A: Linebacker, wide receiver and safety.

15. Did you stop “10 for Tuesday”? Really liked that post and haven’t seen the last two weeks. (Haas89)

A: Been a little busy. Actually, a lot busy.