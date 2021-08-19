AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the latest AggieYell Mailbag...
Q: Game plan for Kent St - keep it simple and ground/pound to start then open it up or maintain ground/pound for 4 quarters? Kent St was pretty decent last year but don't expect them to hang around past half. (Rooster77)
A: I think the term is "run the offense". In this case, I've got to think they'll run the ball a good bit to start, then get some pretty quick passes or playaction to get whoever the quarterback is comfortable. Then they can open it up some.
Q: Game plan for Kent st - throw deep to Chapman and Demas to scare the BLEEP out of Colorado? (Richard23)
A: Unlikely. Maybe a couple of deep balls, but not absolutely bombs away.
Q: Will there be a vaccine for BAS? Will it be mandatory for membership on this site? (RougeAggie)
A: I'm largely a supporter of individual choice. But I also prefer it when people make the smart choice. So while a vaccine wouldn't be mandatory, life would be better if everyone got it. The BAS is just so old and overdone. And I think some people just enjoy wallowing in imaginary self-pity.
Q: Does Oklahoma really deserve to be ranked #2? If so, I didnt realize they had that type of talent. (FBFan222)
A: Yeah, I think it's about right. But it's assuming Spencer Rattler is a lot better than last year.
Q: Yes or No……..Do we land one of the following D linemen? - Nolen, Abor, Dindy, Stewart (agcatter123)
A: Yes.
Q: So I guess at 250, Eli Stowers will remain at tight end for his career? (86Aggie)
A: Considering he's probably 30 pounds south of 250, that's a heck of a presumption.
Q: Is Elko and Fisher wanting …
Dindy as DE or DT?
A: I don't know. He doesn't tell me. But I would think he's a DT.
Jadon Scarlett as DE or DT?
A: Big DE.
Stewart as DE or DT?
A: DE, without question.
How many DL do you think we take in total?
A: Depends on who they get and who's available at the end. I could see them taking as many as 8, but that's unlikely.
Where is DE Abor, OG Campbell and top TX HS WR from Frisco leaning? (Haas89)
A: I don't think Abor really has a leader right now. I think Campbell is going to Texas and Stewart may end up at Alabama.
Q: Are you still able to view practices? Any downside surprises, as in someone you thought would kick ass but the reverse is happening? And upside. (h273)
A: We don't get to see enough to really make those judgements. But from what I have seen, I really like how Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell look at corner. Also, Layden Robinson is a full-time beast.
Q: Who is going to play fullback?
A: Probably Max Wright.
What are the two back combinations (e.g. Spiller/Smith) we will see?
A: Spiller/Achane, Spiller/Smith, Achane/Smith.
Who will be the short-yardage back if Spiller is out? (SGMan)
A: I think we got that answer last year. Ainias Smith, whether you want a big guy or not.
Q: Has Jimbo given any indication he will modify the offense any at all in an attempt to gain the "style" points that not having last year seemed to cost us?
A: Definitely no.
Does starting higher in the polls help if we win every game except Alabama? (TAMU-83)
A: Definitely yes.
Q: Bobby Taylor tweeting he’s taking all 5 OVs. Any concerns brewing there? (Haas89)
A: No.
Q: We have gotten some incredible 3 stars, Archane is the latest that comes to mind. Is there a specific coach/recruiter who finds these gems, or is it HS coaches reaching out to the staff, or simply a team recruiting effort? (Maddog83)
A: One, it's Achane. And you're not the first person today that I've had to tell that to, so something's up. Two, Achane was a 4-star when it was all said and done. Three, it's a team recruiting effort. But I will say this: Jimbo was the guy really pushing for Ainias.
Q: is two really the loneliest number since the number one? (Chandler Bhang)
A: I gave this a lot of thought and determined that no, two is not the loneliest number after one. It's 13. It's the highest prime number, which means nobody associates with it. That has to be lonely.
Q: The 2022 class list put in Tuesday 10 was, in one word, Amazing. But there are names on the list for recruits that are still more than interested in A&M and we appear to be still recruiting. They are:
Gabe Dindy
Brenen Thompson
Jaylon Guilbeau
Neto Omeozulu
J'Mond Tapp
Omari Abor
Any thoughts on this? Is it simply a numbers game?
A: For Dindy, I still think he's going to OU. I can't get a read on Thompson, who will cut his list to 3 tomorrow, so I didn't include him. If A&M wants Gilbeau, they will get him. I'm not sure they have the wiggle room. Omeozulu, I don't know so I can't pick him as a future commit. I'm trying to give a reasonable guess, not wishful thinking. Tapp? A&M's out. Abor is just caught up in the numbers game.
For 2023, is the staff working on TJ Shanahan, from Austin Westlake? Thoughts, prognostications? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: I saw him at the 5-star Challenge and he's a beast. I think it's early in the process for him and A&M has some work to do to get up in the top candidates for him.
Q: Jimbo seems to have a surprise commit at signing day. Not so much last year but his first two classes yes. Do you anticipate someone unexpected. (Stormnorm)
A: No. I think we've got a pretty good idea of who the possible candidates will be.