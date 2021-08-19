AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Game plan for Kent St - keep it simple and ground/pound to start then open it up or maintain ground/pound for 4 quarters? Kent St was pretty decent last year but don't expect them to hang around past half. (Rooster77)

A: I think the term is "run the offense". In this case, I've got to think they'll run the ball a good bit to start, then get some pretty quick passes or playaction to get whoever the quarterback is comfortable. Then they can open it up some.

Q: Game plan for Kent st - throw deep to Chapman and Demas to scare the BLEEP out of Colorado? (Richard23)

A: Unlikely. Maybe a couple of deep balls, but not absolutely bombs away.

Q: Will there be a vaccine for BAS? Will it be mandatory for membership on this site? (RougeAggie)

A: I'm largely a supporter of individual choice. But I also prefer it when people make the smart choice. So while a vaccine wouldn't be mandatory, life would be better if everyone got it. The BAS is just so old and overdone. And I think some people just enjoy wallowing in imaginary self-pity.

Q: Does Oklahoma really deserve to be ranked #2? If so, I didnt realize they had that type of talent. (FBFan222)

A: Yeah, I think it's about right. But it's assuming Spencer Rattler is a lot better than last year.

Q: Yes or No……..Do we land one of the following D linemen? - Nolen, Abor, Dindy, Stewart (agcatter123)

A: Yes.

Q: So I guess at 250, Eli Stowers will remain at tight end for his career? (86Aggie)

A: Considering he's probably 30 pounds south of 250, that's a heck of a presumption.

Q: Is Elko and Fisher wanting …

Dindy as DE or DT?

A: I don't know. He doesn't tell me. But I would think he's a DT.

Jadon Scarlett as DE or DT?

A: Big DE.

Stewart as DE or DT?

A: DE, without question.

How many DL do you think we take in total?

A: Depends on who they get and who's available at the end. I could see them taking as many as 8, but that's unlikely.

Where is DE Abor, OG Campbell and top TX HS WR from Frisco leaning? (Haas89)

A: I don't think Abor really has a leader right now. I think Campbell is going to Texas and Stewart may end up at Alabama.

Q: Are you still able to view practices? Any downside surprises, as in someone you thought would kick ass but the reverse is happening? And upside. (h273)

A: We don't get to see enough to really make those judgements. But from what I have seen, I really like how Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell look at corner. Also, Layden Robinson is a full-time beast.







