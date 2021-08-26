AggieYell Mailbag

A: I think we'll see a lot of Cupp and Wydermyer too. They have a lot of ways to mix and match this season.

Same question for tight end with Wydermeyer and Cupp? For the first time in a long time I feel like we have more kids than we can get touches. Assuming Smith is an all down player. (Cedarcreekag)

Q: How often do you think we go from a 2 back set with Spiller and Achane?

A: They've made progress with Abor, but would still be surprised if they got him. I'd be shocked if they got Umeozulu at this point.

5. How do you feel about our recruiting chances with Omari Abor and Neto Umeozulu? (Oamj)

A: They didn't have any playbook limitations. Their gameplan was to beat opponents up, keep mistakes at a minimum, hold onto the ball and get the other guys off the field quickly with a fresh defense. The limitation they had was a lack of big play ability. Last year, that was Ainias and Chapman for a single game. This year, they have a lot more firepower.

3. What playbook limitations did we have with Mond the past 3 years that we now may be able to run with whoever the new QB is?

2. Will we have a lower average time of possession this year?

Q: 1. What opponents are you most worried about besides Alabama and LSU?

A: That's really hard to say. There are games that are going to be better for Diggs, when A&M faces run-heavy teams, and ones where Harris will be useful, like against Mississippi State. I think the biggest question will be how often Leal is moved inside, freeing up a potential spot. But right now, they've got to fight the reality that Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson would still get the lion's share of the snaps if Leal is at DT.

Q: Who plays more, D Harris or F diggs? And why

2. First player to have over 10 tackles in a game this season?

Q: 1. First player on the team to go over 100 yards this season with rushing or receiving?

A: No way. That's not an insult to Elko, who is a great defensive coordinator, but he's not going to be in College Station for 30 years.

A: What's wrong with being A&M's Jimbo Fisher? I'd rather he succeed and be his own man, with his own legacy of success, than be an eternal comparison.

Q: 1) Is Jimbo our Brian Kelly, our Bobby Bowden or our Nick Saban?

But, on the other hand, I would like to see Shoeless Joe Jackson in the hall, so I guess I'd have to say yes.

A: I am of mixed emotions on this. First, his on-the-field resume is beyond question. Second, he's a total dirtbag who bet against his team. He's a terrible human being. And Reds fans are incredibly annoying with their continued efforts to make him a saint and acting like his exclusion from the hall is the greatest crime in human history.





Q: Who plays more, Muhammed or Demas? (RougeAggie)

A: Demas.

Q: Turner and Adeleye, how big are they now and where do they end up? Do you see one or both of them in the Leal DE/DT role? (EliCrow)

A: They're both up around 300 pounds, with Turner at tackle and Adeyele at end. And both could fill that Leal/Keke role if need be.

Q: How worried are you about possibly starting a fish at center? (h273)

A: If it were anyone but Bryce Foster, I'd be very worried. As it is, I'm just pretty worried. I'm a big fan of Bryce and have known him for several years, but center may be the toughest job on a football team. That's an awful lot to ask for a guy who has been in college for less than four months, has been practicing at the spot for three weeks and only played three or four games there last year in high school. But, when in doubt, just beat on someone -- and Bryce can sure do that.

Q: Do we have any insight in Matthews injuries? He seems to have been banged up for over a year now. Are the injuries related and recurring or is he just injury prone? during last football season I believe his arm was in a sling with looks like a shoulder issue. (Aggdaddy)

A: He's had shoulder problems. The specifics of his current situation have not been made public, but odds are it's more of the same.

Q: Who are our best shots at landing for 2022?: DE/DT prospects

A: I think these are pretty clear: Bear Alexander, Walter Nolen and Shemar Stewart.

WR prospects

A: Also clear: Chris Marshall and Brennen Thompson.

CB/S prospects

A: Jacoby Matthews, Jaylon Gilbeau and Julian Humphries.

Long shot question: Any chance we flip Banks or Humphries?

A: Yes. See above.

Bigger view question: Will a change to the 25 recruit limit be in place for the 2022 class (or any class)? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: To be determined.

Q: Do we have a real shot with Kam Dewberry? Would hate to miss on this kid….. (TAMU_fan)

A: Yes, they do. I don't know where this "no shot" crap started from, but that's what it is.

Q: What can you compare our current and future recruiting on both sides of the line to?

- Historically for the Aggies- Compared to other teamsMaybe Alabama does this every year? I don't know. (Richard23)

A: Let's come back to this at the end of the year and see if the possible outcomes actually happen. Because if they do...mercy.

Q: What have you heard about who did/didn't do well in last Sunday's scrimmage? (Njplus)

A: I heard Haynes King did well. Seems like that report was accurate.

Q: Now that H. King has been named the starter. What is his playing style like? Is he a more run-first kind of QB? How does his arm compare to Mond? What are his biggest areas of improvement? How do you expect him to do this season - numbers wise? (Chuckg_07)

A: King is a versatile QB who wants to throw first but can take off and run when he needs to. And he has a lot of speed to make plays with his feet. His arm is comparable to Mond's; it may not be quite as strong, but he has very good touch. His big area of improvement needs to be having a feel for the pass rush. In the spring game, he took off too early a few times or waited too long to do it, and that led to sacks. But I like his overall game, his intelligence and his decision-making. I think that he can throw for better than 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as run for more than 600, if he stays healthy.

Q: A. Who are you speculating are the top 3 candidates to be the next commit?

A: I really don't know. We've got some guys who have set commitment dates and others who could make a move at any time. At this point, it's tough to really tell.

B. Who of the remaining targets are you most excited about what he would mean to the team (short term and long term)? (maddog83)

A: Alexander, Nolen and Harold Perkins, for sure.

Q: Sticking with kickers, will one kicker do all kickoff and XPs/FGs? I think Davis has a bit of stronger leg than does Smart; will they split kickoff duties from placekicking duties? P.S. -- the previous reports of the two kickers going, combined something like 33 out of 33 sounds simply ridiculous. Never heard of anything like that before. (gangtackle)

A: I think you mean Small. But anyway, they spilt those duties last year, with Small doing the placekicking and Davis the kickoffs. That's what I'm expecting this year too, but Davis could get the call on longer field goals, because he has an absolute cannon.

Q: 1. Your frank odds that the Aggies make it to the SEC Championship game with a QB that has limited experience.

A: Hey, Alabama is in the same boat. You have to like the Tide's chances all the same, but A&M is finally positioned to give them a fight and possibly take them out.

2. What position is most critical to recruit for in the 2022 Class? Who is the best, or most likely, prospect A&M will land to fill this position?

A: On offense, wideout (Chris Marshall). On defense, linebacker (Harold Perkins). They're going to get some bigtime players elsewhere all the same.

3. What position, other than QB, is most vulnerable to injury that does not have an experienced 2d or 3rd team backup?

A: Center.

4. With tu and OU heading our way, where do you think the Texas Big 12 Teams will end up when the dust settles? (Chuck70)

A: The Big 12.

Q: Given Jimbo’s remarks today regarding his assessment of Foster’s abilities coupled with the obvious questions regarding Mathew’s health, chances Foster is the starting center by mid season. (agcatter123)

A: That is entirely dependent on Matthews' health. If he can't go, Foster will be the guy and quickly.

Q: With the revolving door at the center position, has any candidate had issues with the snap- getting the ball back to the QB consistently , then following up with his blocking assignment.? nothing stops the offense faster than a low snap, one over the head, or too quick. This position/player may have the most impact on our season....I'm betting on Foster by the time SEC time starts. (bobdoc54)

A: Not from what little we've seen.

Q: So when and if do you see Achane to running kickoffs and possibly even at times punt returns? He would be a natural I believe. (Staubuach1972)

A: I think he'll return kickoffs from the get-go. And punts, heck no. That's Ainias Smith's territory.

Q: It sounds like Matthews is not going to be able to fill the center position. Do you feel that Foster will be the center, and if so has he learned the position? (GCJC)

A: Ok, look: there's no guarantee Matthews won't go week 1. Just because we don't see him a lot doesn't mean he's not out there practicing when we're not around. I will say that it gives me serious concern, but it's happened before. And if he can't go, then yes, I think Foster will be the center -- it's him or Matthew Wykoff. And has he learned the position? Good enough to be with the 1s in practice, for whatever that's worth.

Q: Last year we were OK at explosive plays, do you see a marked up-tick in explosive plays this year? (84Aggiect)

A: I would not be surprised. They have a lot more weaponry this year than last.

Q: So what is the plan for a fullback going forwards? (86Aggie)

A: To be determined. They have used a lot of players there, from tight ends to larger running backs. Honestly, if Dametrious Crownover can do the job, he'd make a beast of a lead blocker.

Q: Saw on SEC Now about COVID and vaccinations. Ole Miss team is supposedly 100% vaccinated. Didn’t mention all SEC teams. What do you know about the Aggie team and its status on vaccinations? (haas89)

A: I know that the number of vaccinated players is high and it doesn't seem to be a concern for the coaching staff.



































