AggieYell Mailbag

A: Tell you what — let me get that kind of money and I’ll let you know.

Me: base salary that increases each year they stay and play + incentives & bonuses for performance. (6.William.BS)

Q: How would you handle the NIL situations - both as an “investor” and a governing body?

Q: Last chance to call your shot for preseason predictions. Put em on tha glass.

A: Anyone who thinks ULL can’t win that game is a fool.

Your prediction of the Louisiana vs t.u. game?

Q: With both QBs being inexperienced, do you see Calzada getting significant playing time Saturday.

A: Johnson’s faster, plays man coverage better and is able to handle slot receivers better. That’s why he’s a nickel. Richardson comes downhill better and is a strong tackler, but man coverage is not his strong suit.

Q: I’ve got a question about our nickel vs our safety position. I don’t see much difference in size / speed / coverage / tackling capability between any one of the four players (1’s and 2’s ) . Can you explain? For example Antonio Johnson vs Demani Richardson, Antonio is a little taller but Demani is a little heavier. It’s not like you’re getting an extra cover person vs an extra LB. I must be missing something. (dad_in_tx)

Q: Who are you hearing is the primary decision maker/influence in the recruitment of the Nolen brothers ? Mom,Dad, Grandma etc.? (Jram)

A: I think that depends on how badly he wants to be a head coach, who offers them chance to be a head coach and how much they’re willing to pay.

Q: How long can we keep Coach Elko? (Aggdoc)

Q: Was Jimbo’s contract extension requested or was it the AD being proactive? (Shacky84)

A: It was not requested. The conversation went something like this: “Hey, you want an extension?” “Sure.” “Ok.”

Q: A little bit back you posted your thoughts on how we finish out with our last 11 spots. Bledsoe was on he list but he went elsewhere. How strong are you for the 10 remaining targets?

A: It was all a guess. Everything changes week to week. Some I’m almost certain on, and some it’s more of a shot in the dark. Well, maybe not that much uncertainty, but a long way from being sure.

Also,, your thoughts/stance where we stand on these 6 not on that list;

Anthony Lucas

Evan Stewart

Omari Abor

Brenen Thompson

Jaylon Guilbeau

Gabe Dindy (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Lucas? Unknown at this point.

Stewart? Out.

Abor? Still got ground to make up, but making it up quickly.

Thompson? I like A&M’s chances.

Gilbeau? If A&M wants him, they’ll get him.

Dindy? A&M or OU. I still think OU, but it’s down to those two.

Q: What are you thinking?

- O/U 149.5 rushing yards for Spiller this Saturday?

O/U 99.5 yards receiving for Ainias Smith this Saturday? (Chuckg_07)

A: I’m gonna go under on both and regret it. I think the only reason Spiller won’t go over 150 is they’ll start spreading out the carries.

Q: I keep reading about pending facility upgrades. And I know we already have some of the best in the country, but you can’t sit still while others pass you. Any insight on what the upgrades will be? (Tsmith3001)

A: I’ve heard there may be some more upgrades to the practice facilities, but that’s about it so far.

Q: Was on Youtube looking for something to watch while I worked out and found a simulated game (Kent State)

Any idea how they do this? Do they actually have people play Maden or is there a simulation mode that plays it out? Pretty realistic with the exception of King being rather slow, it looked like Anias and Myles Jones wore 50, H. Jones was a leading receiver, and Achane got few touches. (Richard23)

A: Yeah, they just took a copy of NCAA 14, upgraded the rosters and let it play.

Q: Does the contract extension/pay raise for Jimbo also include pay raises for assistants? (TAMU-Fan)

A: No, but they’ll get theirs.

Q: Even with one of the best OL’s in the country, who bought him plenty of time to throw, Mond tended to lock-on to his primary target and many times failed to make it through his progressions to hit the wide open receiver. Mond also failed to consistently connect on the deep ball. Even though King is redshirt freshman, if he gets a comparable amount of time this year from his OL, would you say he is (LESS,AS,MORE) effective than Mond in the following situations:

Consistently make it through his progressions to find the open receiver?

Completing the deep ball?

Completion %?

Ability to know when to take off and run?

Rushing yards?

Intangibles?

In your opinion, is King talented enough to be a better QB as a redshirt freshman than Mond as a multi year starter?

For the record, I’m not hating on Mond. We have very high expectations this year and I think most would say that our season hinges on QB play. Again, all of this is assuming our OL play is very good if not exceptional. (AggieGasman)

A: Once again, I don’t think people realize how good Kellen Mond was last year. The guy went seven games without a turnover and operated the offense very well. He was limited with what he had to work with at receiver, and that certainly didn’t help.

As for your questions:

Consistently make it through his progressions to find the open receiver?

Less. He’s going to have to fight the instinct to take off and I doubt he’ll have as much time as Mond did.

Completing the deep ball?

Better, because he’ll throw it more.

Completion %?

If King completes 63.3% of his passes as a true freshman, I’ll be delighted.

Ability to know when to take off and run?

I’m afraid he’ll take off and run too quickly, as opposed to Mond waiting too long.

Rushing yards?

He’ll have more.

Intangibles?

Eventually, better. But he’s still a redshirt freshman.

Could King be better in his first year than Mond in his fourth? Possible, but don’t count on it.

Q: We don’t have a pure run stuffing tackle committed yet, Sylla is a DE and Scarlett, while a DT, isn’t a true run stuffer. Mainly a quickness guy. My question is what are the chances we get Bear or Nolen to fill that void in this class? (Agcatter123)

A: Good.

Q: 1. could it be possible for the entire group of Aggie FB team members to be a part of a single NIL deal that would give every team member the same $$ to avoid any “have vs have-not” issue in the locker room?

A: Theoretically possible? Yes. Will it happen? Not a chance in hell.

2. Your thoughts on Eli Stowers getting any playing time as TE this season? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: Any? Probably. Significant? No.

Q: What are your thoughts on e. Young getting passed up? Do you think breaking his arm that first year just put him a step behind? (Pharm11)

A: It didn't help, but the real issue here is Antonio Johnson is faster and is better in pass coverage. I think we could see a lot of Young early Saturday as A&M tries to shut down RB Marquez Cooper, but when Kent State has to throw, it'll be Johnson on the field.

Q: Any updates on RC Slocum??? (Win77)

A: No, but his prognosis was good.

Q: Any word on the Uniforms this year? Is it gonna be always Maroon and White, or will

we see Black and/or Gray used.... As long as we dont do all white…. (Bobdoc54)

A: Jimbo does not do alternative uniforms. Unless there’s some kind of contractual obligations, they’re wearing maroon and white.

Q: What will be the little things that you are looking for in the Kent State game?

Do you think we will see…

1.) More WR rotation? Maybe even 3 deep?

A: Almost certainly more WR rotation.

2.) Young O-Line getting some reps?

A: No, not until very late.

3.) True Freshman Corners playing?

A: See 2.

4.) Donell Harris at DE?

A: Yes.

5.) Others?

A: A lot of rotating of the backs and linebackers. The backs may come later in the game.

Q: We’ve got a starter at DT and DE out due to suspension. We have Leal who can play both, and it looks like he’s going to play inside. I was surprised as I have felt like our interior depth has been stronger than DE. What’s your assessment of the move? Is this more due to:

1) Peevey being questionable

2) Lack of confidence in the young DTs

3) Confidence in the young DEs (Elicrow)

A: I think that with Peevy being iffy and McKinnley Jackson likely out, then it makes sense to have him inside. I’m intrigued to see some of the younger DEs.

Q: Are team Covid cases not being made available at all? I know we have had some recently that I haven't seen mentioned. Just curious what the team's or SEC's policy is. (3s2ghill)

A: They’re not going to make those public.

Q: Any visitors this weekend or too close to high school openers? (Reecol)

A: High school’s already going. There will be some folks there this weekend. We’re working on a list.

Q: I got a surprise reading your preview, Kent State's offense vs A&M's defense... What happened to A&M's otherwise stellar defense last year: 13th in SEC (117th nationally) red zone defense? Strange. What happened? Has A&M worked on anything specifically this year to improve that? (SGman)

A: If teams actually got inside the 20, they scored. If you want to improve that, force turnovers. That’s about all you can do.

Q: Follow up question - did you expect more out of Brian Williams at this point? When they signed, I fully expected him and Erick Young to be entrenched starters this season.

A: To be honest, I thought Williams was going to be a star and Demani Richardson was going to back him up. But I never got to see Richardson in high school because he got hurt early in his senior season. All the same — oops.

Q: What remaining Big XII school has the least to offer another conference? (Colt_Seavers)

A: I think K-State wins that unfortunate designation. It’s in the middle of nowhere, has no real TV market, a small fan base and is average in every sport.