AggieYell Mailbag

A: A significant amount of blitzing from the edges, particularly from Brian George. He didn't get a sack, but he caused at least one.

Did you see anything new Elko’s defense schematics from last year. (BC93)

Least impressed? I have no idea what Zach Calzada was doing -- besides pressing. He's a smart guy and knows he needs to calm down and let the game come to him. He didn't do that and that one pass (and interception) looked really bad.

A: Most impressed? SHEMAR TURNER. Wow. I wasn't expecting him to do much this year, much less have 1.5 sacks in the first game. Spiller and Achane would be close second and third.

Q: After watching Saturday’s game, what player you were most impressed with, and least impressed with

A: I think you're being much too harsh. Kent State's kicker was hitting really high, really short punts or he kicked them away from Ainias. When a guy kicks a 34-yard punt and it hangs up for 4.4 seconds, you're not going to return it.

Q: Opponents punt coverage. It seems we rarely field a punt without an opponent in extremely close proximity. We don't appear to impede them too much, if any, as they come off the line. What are the rules? Are we doing as bad a job as I think, or is it just good punt hang time, etc. on the part of the opposing team? I'm usually at our games or traveling to them, so I haven't really spent much time paying attention to how other teams look. (TAMU-83)

A: Jimbo seems to think it's not an issue. All the same, I'd expect there to be more substituting than usual, because they'll be up at 5,280 feet AND it'll be 90 degrees.

Q: How do the coaches prepare the team for the altitude of Denver? (lnmorse)

A: I don't know about that. Caleb Chapman was wide open several times last Saturday night, and Ainias gets open pretty easily. But Kent State mixed up their looks in the secondary a lot and A&M's receivers ran right into the areas where defenders were. If you look at the second touchdown catch by Ainias, King was ready to throw the ball earlier but a linebacker was sitting right where he wanted to throw it. Ainias continued the route, came wide open and scored.

Q: Is it talent or scheme that seems to prevent or WRs from getting any separation from DBs? Every pass has to be perfect for our WRs to have any chance because they always seem blanketed (WaymoreBlues)

A: Let's be generous and go with two. We keep on hearing he's doing the right things and his time is coming, but we're at the point now where it's ok to be skeptical.

Q: I seems Elko uses more subs and gets back ups in quicker than Jimbo. Agree? (tsmith3001)

A: No doubt.

Q: What line up changes do you expect on defense and offense (if any) for this week's game?

A: Micheal Clemons will be back, so there's one. Myles Jones should also be back, so there's another. I'm hoping we see some Baylor Cupp and Demas this weekend, but that may be wishful thinking on my part.

What players might get more playing time this week based on performance last week? (oferAg)

A: That Turner fellow looks like he deserves more snaps. Otherwise, I don't know. They sure do like Tyreek Chappell, though.

Q: What are the rules that determine whether or not a team has to forfeit due to Covid issues? What does the 85% target vax rate even mean? (agnok)

A: The rules are essentially if you can't "field a team" (as in, don't have enough players at each position), you forfeit. If the 85% target is hit, then teams don't have to wear masks and get constantly tested like they did last year.

Q: We all thought the line up would be pretty set and most of the fish would only see the field in mop up duty. As it turns out, there were a bunch that played meaningful snaps. How has your assessment of the situation changed, and what do you see going forward?

A: I think the rotations will tighten up as the season goes on. Last year, a bunch of freshmen played against Vandy and then didn't see the field again for six weeks. But this is an opportunity for these guys to show what they can do, and some have already taken advantage.

There was a bunch of pretty negative assessment on the board over the weekend. Listening to Jimbo on Monday, it seemed to me that he was very pleased with the team’s performance. He seems to think that the team just needs to clean up the little things and the rest will take care of itself. Is this coach speak, or should some on here up the Xanax? How close is this team to having a really dominant showing in all three areas? (elicrow)

A: As it turned out, A&M had one of the nation's top showings in terms of total yards; the defense that was 117th in the nation in red zone defense held Kent State scoreless three times inside the 20; they had 5 sacks, two running backs over 100 yards and a wideout reach 100. They also held the nation's highest-scoring offense from 2020 to 10 points. It was sloppy and they took a while to get rolling, but in the end they showed they're a very good team. If they're focused and cut down on the mental mistakes, this team can be very strong in all three phaases.

Q: Tunmise Adeleye. I understand he had a minor injury preventing him from seeing any action last Saturday In mop up duty. My question is what have you heard regarding the coaches evaluation of him so far during preseason camp. He was obviously highly regarded by the recruiting services. (agcatter123)

A: I think I can do one better -- I'll tell you what I saw, and that's Adeleye with Turner taking a lot of snaps with the second team later in camp. I think he would have played a good bit Saturday night had he been available. He's big, strong and quick. He and Turner could really cause fits for opponents in the next couple of years.

Q: from the freshmen not starting who gets more playing time this week?

A: See Turner, Shemar.

do you expect any changes in our offense? changes to the OL? (mrdoctore86)

A: No, not really. I think we may see King run a little more, but that would be about it.

Q: In your estimation, how much better is Georgia's D line and defense overall than our beloved Aggies? Was Saturday night youthful enthusiasm or are they really that dominating? (darrelljones1212)

A: Georgia has an excellent defensive line. So does A&M. I think they'll both be among the nation's top defenses when it's all said in done this year.

Q: How do you watch/analyze the game real time? Do you move your attention to a new position group each play? Focus on on a couple of players only? Take notes? Dictate?I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again, your halftime and post game observations are impressive given how quickly you get them out. (shacky84)

A: Seriously, I just watch and if I see something, I usually tweet it out or put it on the game thread so I have that kind of muscle memory. I'm looking for tendencies, formations, or things I recognize. When a guy goes off, I look to see if I can figure out who it is replacing him. That's really about it.

Q: We all talk about WR production and lack of playing time for non-starters. I went back to 2013 and looked at FSU. He only had 4 WR with 10+ catches along with a TE and a RB. #5 WR had 5 catches for 89 yards and 0 TD, and all other WR total after 1-4 had 10 TOTAL catches. Maybe Fisher just runs with his top dogs and that isn't going to change. Thoughts? (92Redass)

A: I hope that he is willing to adjust a little bit, because he's got some talent that needs to see what it does under fire.

Q: I thought I saw more separation by receivers than in past years. King had some easier and shorter throws to wide open receivers that he passed over going for a longer ball. Seems Jimbo is intent on throwing longer for "explosiveness". Mond checked through his progressions so much at times he was slow getting the ball out. Is King going through the progressions or throwing too quickly when that person may not be the best target? I know he did go to secondary receivers at times which usually got us 10 or more yards. (DentonAg80)

A: I think what you see there is the difference in mindset between Haynes King and Kellen Mond. King is more willing to let it rip and consequences be damned; he trusts his eyes and his arm. Mond could throw it deep when he wanted to, but he was absolutely conscious -- maybe to the point of phobic -- of Jimbo's desire to avoid turnovers. So when he saw a guy come up in a middle window, he was fine letting it go. It's really the difference between the thought process of one human being and another.

Q: What should we expect regarding timing for remaining commitments? (Aggdaddy)

A: Some could come any time, others won't be for months. I thought Bear Alexander was going to pull the trigger last month and he decided to wait until the Under Armour All-American Game in January.

Q: So, Foster was impressive.

Matthews got in at the end of the game, so he wasn't injured and he didn't perform well.Is Matthews still trying to get back into game shape or is he just not as good as advertised?I know it's just one game, but does Matthews have any way to get back into the lineup? (RogueAggie)

A: I think Luke is still dealing with injury issues and that's slowed him. He can still get back in the lineup if he gets healthy and out-performs Bryce in practice. Otherwise, he's waiting on an injury.

Q: opening more the playbook on offense this week? (Mrdoctore86)

A: I doubt it. If you can bash a team into submission, that's what they'll do.

Q: Who was Jimbo's first recruit to commit to A&M? (RIngdunker93)

A: Jace Sternberger.

Q: With the new world of NIL, do you think it may affect players choosing to stay in college for an extra year to go for a championship versus going into the NFL early? I'm thinking top rounders might still go, but may consider staying, but lower round picks may find it more lucrative to stay in an extra year. (jphillips97)

A: This sounds like a discussion at an AY Happy Hour. But yeah, I think that it may keep some guys who might be mid- to late-round picks around. If NIL had come a few months earlier, I'll bet that A&M would be starting Bobby Brown and Jayden Peevy in the middle again.

Q: Is Peevy good to go for this game? (superag1000)

A: He played last week, so I'm thinking so.

Q: Will we ever see 4 wide receiver sets of our speedsters (Anias, Demas, Chapman, whoever is the next fastest) and Achane in the backfield? (hogtide)

A: Maybe, but don't hold your breath on it.











































