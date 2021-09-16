AggieYell Mailbag

A: He ran that one a lot with King. It’s not an easy play, but it’s effective.

great question wondering the same? same for roll out RPO dragging Wydermeyer across the formation? (Rooster77)

A: Not sure we were watching the same game. Chase Lane repeatedly ran crossing routes, most of which were between 6 and 8 yards. He just couldn’t get open. And there were lots of deeper crosses run by just about everyone.

Q: After rewatching the game, I noticed we hardly run any sort of crossing/rub routes. All our route combos are seemingly >10 yards down the field, with minimal underneath routes. Why doesnt Jimbo run more crossing route combos? (Tschaar)

A: A&M athletics has a long-term contract with a doctor, or group of doctors, in College Station to take care of things like this. It’s someone they were certainly familiar with.

Q: I know the timeline of King's surgery is not unusual, but I wonder if you can shed light on the logistics--how does he go from injured in Colorado Saturday afternoon to the operating room Sunday morning? Where did the surgery take place? Is the surgeon an A&M employee or private doctor? Was he already known to the players or did King's family choose him? Etc. (J87)

A: I definitely expected the defense to be strong and the offense to have some growing pains. But the struggles of the O-line last weekend were concerning. Not unexpected, considering their overall lack of experience, but concerning all the same. The season really hinges on how quickly and how well they come together as a unit.

Q: what's your full prognosis on the season so far? OL development and depth? (Mrdoctore86)

A: I don’t know what his status is, but Jimbo has definitely done his best to talk Bost up of late. I’m guessing he’ll be QB2 until King returns.

Q: What is Zach Daniel injury status? Would Bost have beaten him out for 3rd string anyway? (DoubleJ_ag)

A: No updates means that you’ve got guys concentrating on their high school football season right now. I’ve only seen a couple of players in the whole country commit in the last few weeks. So no updates means nothing.

Q: So recruiting has died for the foreseeable future? No updates means we are screwe_?_ (Mdriver79)

Cody says: They have to run somewhere, right?

A: No, they’re supposed to be at different depths. There can be multiple crossers, but at different levels so hopefully one of those in the quarterback’s view will come open.

Q: Just asking about what you're seeing on film. Does it seem like there are a lot of plays where we have 2 receivers in the same area too many times? Wydermyer crossing left to right into where Spiller is, or Lane running a route that is right below Chapman. Etc. (tsmith3001)

Cody says: Yes, because they will have practiced harder.

A: Jimbo mentioned that there are certain plays that King likes more than Calzada and vice versa. So I think we may see a few more deep shots early. I also think you’ll see them try very hard to keep running between the tackles, because they’ve got to get that going.

Q: Should we expect to see anything different with regards to playcalling early in the game? Maybe the first three to four possessions? (Pebbycree)

A: Well, he is , but he had troubles with his accuracy during the spring and summer and that contributed to his move.

Q: Why wouldn’t Eli Stowers get groomed as a backup QB at this point? (BoxsterBoy72)

Cody says: Yes, because everyone gets better if they try hard and practice for a long time.

A: Yeah, I think so. He got thrown into a tough situation last week and it’s never easy to come into a game cold like that. Add in everything Colorado was throwing at him and that was a challenge. But it looked like he got considerably better as the game went on.

Q: Do we see dramatic improvement in week 2 from Calzada? (AgsRule97!)

A: I’ve never seen the fine print on one of these, but I would have to think that, in most cases, they are contingent on them staying put.

Q: Are NIL deals contingent on the athletes remaining at the respective schools or do they continue with the athletes should any decide to hit transfer portal? (Sambovvski)

Q: What do you think is the number one thing we need to see from the OL this Saturday to think they're ready for Arky?

A: Domination.

From Calzada?

A: No turnovers and complete 60% of his passes.

From LBs? (RogueAggie)

A: Stay home. Do your jobs.

Q: Is Layden Robinson with an injured ankle better than anyone behind him? With our supposed depth, why do you think they left him in after his injury? (Shintodachin)

A: It doesn’t matter what I think; it’s what Jimbo and Josh Henson think, and Robinson got the job done. He graded out as the best lineman last weekend.

Q: is Cupp still nursing his hammy or any chance of working him on the field?

A: I’m hoping we get a look at him this weekend.

Layden Robinson status and who is his back up?

A: He’s good to go and either Josh Bankhead or Jordan Moko would back him up.

2 TEs that can run and stretch as well as potentially block with 2 RBs seems like a great formation since you could put Spiller/Smith/Achane in the backfield with Wydermeyer and Cupp if he is able and Demas/ Chapman on the outside. Of course this is predicated on Cupp not being fragile and able to suite up (Rooster77)

A: I would like to see it. But I don’t call the plays.

Q: Let's say King doesn't play in any more games this season.

Would he receive a medical redshirt & still be a freshman in ’22? (3GAg)

A: With the way things work this year, he could still be a freshman if he comes back, with the free year and all. But I think it’ll be moot, because he’ll be back.

Q: Your updated season record prediction at this point? (TAMU-83)

A: I still think 11-1 or 10-2 is really possible. The degree of difficulty has just increased.

Q: Any freshmen not playing who you think should be? (H273)

A: Nope.

Cody says: It’s sad that not everyone gets to play. I hope their feelings aren’t hurt.

Q: Were u surprised we couldn’t push the Colorado Dline? Do we just not have the dudes to do that ? Or is this more related to 4 new players learning to play together and play calling to help more on the run game (full back , tight ends involved) (gatillero_76)

A: I was very surprised. I think Jimbo was very surprised. But we’ve got a line with a redshirt freshman, a true freshman and a redshirt sophomore — all of whom have started the first two games after never starting before. Then you have a transfer and an All-American at a new position. They clearly have not gelled.

Q: Since questions about routes, do the players run prescribed routes one each play under the Jimbo system or are they running routes (audibles) based upon the defense or positions of defenders that the QB then has to read to see where they will be. That could account for guys going into the same area when one does not go the right way, etc. I would think some run prescribed routes while other receives can change their route based upon defensive alignment. (DentonAg80)

A: They have a few options on the route tree, and we’ve seen some instances where the receivers have seen one thing and run one way while either King or Calzada has seen another and thrown to another place.

Q: Still think we are the favorite to land Bear? Noticed he has spent a lot of time around the Georgian program since he decommitted from them. (Agcatter123)

A: Yep.

Cody says: You guys are getting a Bear? Do they allow that?

Q: I know they were bringing 5-7 up on the line to stop the run and it was working. How do they address this because you would think Colorado just gave our future opponent how to defense tamu. (DentonAg80)

A: You’ve got two options — overpower them somehow or become more effective in the passing game so they have to back off. Maybe some screens and quick passes to the backs out of the backfield like we saw last weekend. Either way, everyone knows the deal now: take away the run and put the onus on Calzada.

Q: There seems to be a lot of questions regarding Jimbo's play calling, current and in the past. What are your thoughts and analysis on Jimbo's offensive scheme? Does his offense not incorporate "modern" concepts? (Big Smoothie)

A: I don’t mind the scheme and this “not modern” stuff is hogwash. But I’ll tell you what I do mind — when he gets into a play calling rut. He’ll run the same handful of plays over and over because he thinks they’re going to eventually work. Sometimes they do. But a lot of times they don’t, and that’s when the offense flounders.

Q: Were you surprised that Calzada looked so ill prepared considering Jimbo is always thought of a great mentor for QB’s?

A: No.

Have you ever asked Jimbo why he has such a small WR rotation? (RBAG)

A: He says he plays the guys who are ready to play and do everything asked of them.

Q: If the NCAA does indeed open up the recruiting class limit over 35, how many will we have to work with and what does that do with some recruits we were holding back on? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: I think you mean 25, and that isn’t certain at this point. First, we don’t know how many players will leave, and two, we don’t know when they’d have to leave by for the extra counters to come into effect. If it’s on or after Dec. 15, then we have no idea yet.

Q: Let's talk about O'neal. Why is everyone still sleeping on this kid? His game has improved both physically and mentally. His only personal foul so far was completely illegitimate.

What does he need to do to WakeEmUp? (RogueAggie)

A: I think it has something to do with it still being early in the year and these being non-conference games. But if he keeps playing the way he is, he’ll get plenty of attention.

Q: After watching King and Calzada, it appears both can run and throw. The biggest difference, at least to me, was King seemed to grasp Jimbo's offense and quicker on his reads than Calzada. If so, while Calzada will be on a steep learning curve, it seems like he may show great improvement the next few weeks playing fulltime. Thoughts? (DavidImy)

A: I think King is also more accurate. But Calzada has the benefit of not only having a rifle for an arm, but he’s very smart. I think that if he is able to get in the groove with the first team, he can handle things pretty well.

Q: How lit is your website in your daughter’s eyes now? (BC93)

A: Oh, highly.

Q: Give me some Kool-Aid! Can you share with me a couple things that you are hoping for & looking for this Saturday against NM that will make you feel confident about beating the piggies in Jerry world next weekend and possibly knocking off bama in early October. (DXB19)

A: Dominate on defense with no mental errors and Calzada moving the ball up and down the field with little difficulty.

Q: How can Mike Ferrell say that tu still has a 10% chance for CFP with a straight face! (Boss Atlas)

A: There’s no certainty that he did type it with a straight face. Remember, facial expressions don’t show up on a computer screen.

Q: Do you see the OL gel and become road graders like last year? We really need it now with Calzada back there. (Aggiefox27)

A: I think they will gel, but it’s a matter of when. And that’s really anyone’s guess.