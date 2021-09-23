AggieYell Mailbag

A: It would definitely be a good time for Wydermyer to break out. And schematically, it seems like it would definitely be an opportunity for him.

Q: Does #85 finally begin his season this weekend. He has seemed lost in space through the first three weeks. (Waymore Blues)

A: I barely watch any TV anymore, and I sure as hell don't watch that crap.

4) how pumped are you about new season of Survivor? DWTS? (Strobafett)

A: You tell me. Look at where A&M was and where they are now. I think the answer will be apparent, even though I expect some people to stubbornly discount Fisher's impact.

A: There will be some, but they're still going to be really good.

2) seems like we lose a lot next year on defense. How much of a drop off if any do you expect?

A: I think that's impossible to say right now. But my gut says King will be back and start.

Q: 1) Haynes King starts upon return, or Calzada is so awesome we never see King again?

A: Three big ones are DL Tre Williams (Houston), John Ridgeway (Illinois State) and Markell Utsey (Missouri). They're all going to play significant minutes against A&M Saturday.

Q: What are the significant personnel changes for the pigs from last year to this year? (TAMU-83)

Q: What do you expect Texas aggies and Alabama on the games. I feel ATM win by 2 points. (Aggiedog)

Q: While at the game this weekend I noticed Achane playing on punt coverage. What really surprised me is he’d be lined up over center and then sort of block. Seemed like a really odd use of Achane with high potential for injury. What would be the point of him being used i that manner? (aggiewoo)

Arkansas: Arkansas: C Ricky Stromberg (knee) and RT Dalton Wagner (back) are doubtful. TE Hudson Henry (ankle) is questionable. RB Trelon Smith (turf toe) is probable.

A&M: King (out), Jones (out), Chapman (out), Matthews (doubtful), Young (out), Adeleye (out), Smith (questionable), Carper (probable)

A: Well, I did in the game breakdowns, but here is the short version:

Q: Will you give us an injury for both teams? Seems they have 2 OL that are questionable… (Gmalone)

A: He took an official to OU last weekend, so it's to be expected. A&M's in it, but they're in the mix with OU and Ohio State. But not looking at A&M seriously? That's a heck of a stretch.

Q: Gut feeling on Kam Dewberry? Seeing him just blow up twitter with all his Sooner love is making me think he's not really looking at us seriously............ (Ringdunker93)

A: Running the ball off tackle has been their best so far. I like those and stretch plays. As for the starting five, right now, it's Johnson/Ogunbiyi/Foster/Robinson/Green. Sorry if you were looking for something exciting.

Q: What type of running plays and/or blocking schemes are best suited for our OL? Who’s your starting 5? (tschaar)

A: Let's get past Arkansas and Mississippi State first, shall we?

Q: How many points does our offense need to score to win this weekend?

A: 24.

given arkie’s offense, what are the chances of our D getting a pick 6?

A: I'm not expecting it. I could see them jumping some routes, but I don't see a pick six.

Q: are our safeties and corners today as good as the wrecking crew’s? (91 Ag)

A: Um...let's pump the brakes on that. They're playing really well, but it's only 25% of the schedule.

Q: does the team turn on the switch and start playing championship football now that the real season has started? (mrdoctore86)

A: I don't think you just flip a switch. You've got to keep getting better as the season goes on.

Q: Why isn’t Chapman playing? (Cheeky Schneider)

A: Because he had arthroscopic surgery to clean out his knee. He'll be back in a couple of weeks.

Q: What’s the deal with Jerry World? Are we ever getting out of there? I hate the game being there.(eli crow)

A: The contract runs through 2024 and will not be renewed.

Q: Will we win on Saturday? (drunkpot98)A: I wouldn't be going if I thought they wouldn't.

Q: do we start showcasing more and more our TE's (Wyd and Cupp)???? (mrdoctore86)

A: That's up to Jimbo. It wouldn't be bad idea, though.

Q: What do you think we do early in the game vs. Ark. to get Calzada going? Is there any particular thing Ark. likes to do on defense?

I hope we can eventually get Demas on a 70 yard bomb in the game! (Chuckg_07)

A: The first, and best, thing they can do is get the running game going to make his life simpler. Then get some quick passes to get him feeling good and expand the playbook from there.

Q: What's up with Neto Umeozulu? Has he not been a priority up to now, or is he just not interested in us? With the sudden shortage of interior linemen, plus the fact that his brother is a borderline 5-star edge rusher in the 2024 class, I would think we'd be all over him. (phastman)

A: He doesn't talk much, so it's tough to say. A&M seems to be in the mix for him, but who else is in that mix is tough to determine. But he would certainly be a valuable addition to the 2022 class if they could get him.

Q: How do you reconcile Jimbo's inconsistent statements regarding the OL and the play we've seen on the field? I think he said one time that we're playing "very average", another time that we need to be "nasty", and yet another time that we just need some minor adjustments. All along, the OL appears to play with timidity and without confidence and clarity. It seems like time in the saddle and some small wins are what they need more than anything and that will come only in time. (knuse)

A: Well, they Are playing very average. But they're also very average because they are making mistakes that can be fixed with minor adjustments. Without a doubt, they need to get aggressive and more physical, so I'm hoping they come out angry as well as more mentally prepared this weekend.

Q: Your thoughts on (other guards) available:

Devon Campbell - I think not happening. It's a sips/sooners battle

A: Right.

Earnest Green - Washington state kid. Highly rated and available. We have offered. Any interest?

A: Not really.

Mark Nabou - He still interested in A&M? Any thoughts he will commit at any time?Anybody else that might fit the bill (as you see it)?

A: He'll be back at A&M later this year. They're still very much in it and likely a favorite.

Also, do we have interest in Jaylon Guilbeau? He is interested in us but are we showing any effort to get him?

A: I don't think he's a priority. If he was, he'd be committed.

I note that Moko has seen the field in a guard spot. He came in as a tackle. Was that due to guard depth? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Yes.

Q: I know currently our O-Line troubles are worrisome , but as far as I’m concerned there is some things to be hopeful for moving forward namely Deuce Fatheree as our tackle of the future - what did you think about his performance and do you think he can be elite ? (Fatrobby)

A: I've been banging the Deuce Fatheree drum for as long as anyone has. I've said repeatedly that he's the left tackle of the future and I think he's going to be very good. Anybody who is 6-foot-8, is as strong as he is and has the footwork of a power forward (which he was) has the combination of skills to be elite. He's also really smart. He did fine against New Mexico and I wouldn't be upset if he got more time at right tackle if Kenyon Green has to stay inside. Either way, he's one I expect to start next year.

Q: What are you seeing in the DL rotations that you like going in to next year? What's missing? (DriverD)

A: I like a lot. We've already seen flashes from Donell Harris and Fadil Diggs, so they could move right into the lineup. Shemar Turner is absolutely legit, and he and McKinnley Jackson could be a dynamic pair in the middle. Tunmise Adeleye looked really good in camp, so I think he'll be in that mix too. There's a lot of talent there and more coming.



























