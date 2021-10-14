AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Will the post game sideline interview with you and Courtney resume? (DFWAggie)

A: Maybe after next week’s game.

Q: Could you provide an injury recap including those presumed out for the season? (DriverD)

A: Haynes King’s broken leg probably will keep him out. They’re taking a conservative approach, but I’m still a little irritated we were led to believe it would be a faster recovery.

Luke Matthews had shoulder surgery and his season is over.

Myles Jones had foot surgery and his season is over.

Brian George also had surgery and his season is over.

We haven’t seen Tunmise Adeleye on the sideline at all this year, so I’m taking that to mean a season-ender.

I’m starting to wonder if Hezekiah Jones will make it back.

Shemar Turner had what I think was an ankle injury a couple of weeks ago, but he looks like he’s getting close to returning.

Caleb Chapman? Your guess is as good as mine. I think he’ll be back this season, it’s just a matter of when.

Brian Williams hasn’t played since the first half of the Kent State game. Not sure what his injury is, but I think his year may be done too.

Aki Ogunbiyi should return, but he may be a backup when he does. In fact, odds are he will be.

Q: Great show Mark. I am sure we can all agree that Spiller and Achane's games compliment each other so extremely well. Its sad to say but of course all good things must come to an end at some point. Who do you think moves into the #2 running back position behind Achane next year as Spiller most likely moves onto the NFL and why? Thanks, I'll hang up and listen. (Mark93)

A: I think the most likely will be LJ Johnson, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Earnest Crownover gets the first look.

Q: What reason(s) do you think Jimbo is not going after two QBs? (Gulf Coast Ag)

A: I guess he wants one really good one in each class. There’s no point in trying to go back in now for the 2022 class, because all the targets are committed. The best option, if he decides he wants another, would be the transfer portal.

Q: Assuming King does not play the rest of this season or sparingly, do you see King, Calzada and Weigman all on the A&M campus when school starts Aug 2022? (Davidimy)

A: Depends on how the rest of the year plays out, but yeah, I do.

Q: Which juniors do you think will declare for the draft? (Aggie90)

A: Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green and Jalen Wydermyer. Ainias Smith might go.

Q: Concerning DL recruiting, which one of the following do you think we will sign?

Lucas

Stewart

Bear

Nolan (Agcatter123)

A: I’m not sure where Lucas stands, but I like A&M’s position for the other three.

Q: What, if any, assistant coaching "upgrades" should Jimbo be looking at in the future? Is he too loyal to make changes or do we have the best we could have already across the board? (X-Ray Ag)

A: I think it’s pretty tough to even consider this question after beating No. 1. Let’s see how the rest of the year plays out, and then it will be a lot easier to see where the program is lacking.

Q: Has Moko seen the field this season? How does he look for the rotation next season? (AgNok)

A: He did, against Kent State. Then he got a little banged up and hasn’t played since. I think he could be in the guard rotation next year; maybe they give him another look at tackle. But he’s still developing. The fact he got out on the field in Week 1 impressed me.

Q: If the Cookie Monster gets canned at LSU do you see the good guys benefiting from any from kids using the portal to jump ship ? (Gatillero76)

A: Outside of Singley, Boutte and Ricks, I’m not sure they have anyone I’d really want. And I don’t see them leaving, except Stingley to the NFL. As for the rest, it’ll depend on who the next coach is. I think the easier way to do damage would be to pick off some players from the 2022 and 2023 classes.

Q: With Aki and Jahmir returning, will they keep the starting OL from Bama? What would you like to see?

A: I think I’d like to see the lineup from Mississippi State, because Kenyon is a superb guard. But I wouldn’t cry at all if it’s the same starting five from last weekend.

Will B Bost see mop up duty time vs Mizzou?

A: Eh…I sure hope so.

Q: 1. What happened to J Jones in pass coverage over the past two games? Been successfully picked on. Apparently someone put kryptonite on his uniform.

A: He went up against two of the best wideouts in the nation. Just that simple. The gameplan against Mississippi State didn’t help either.

2. Recruiting update with Shemar Stewart, Jacoby Mathews, and Kam Dewberry.

Stewart: Leaning A&M’s way.

Matthews: Looking at other programs, but I think it’s still A&M and LSU for him. The mess in Baton Rouge only helps.

Dewberry: A&M, Ohio State and OU are in this one. And, right now, A&M may be third.

3. With lsu’s implosion, any recruits Jimbo is after and could pull away? (Haas89)

A: Mathews, clearly, but they haven’t given up on Tre’vonte Citizen either.

Q: So we had another Broke Team Rules suspension, what kind of rules does one have to break to warrant a seat on the bench? Weed? Curfew? Forgot to make the bed? (H273)

A: Any of those. In this case, probably curfew.

Q: Have Turner and/or Adeleye played recently?

A: No, for the reasons mentioned above.

Also, who was the recruit who was attracted to CS due to small town atmosphere and because he liked to fish and hunt? (MacyAg)

A: Chris Morris, who is gone.

Q: Tyler Badie is a beast toting the rock for Mizzou. Aside from him, who else on the Tiger offense should we be concerned about? (HeadleyG2)

A: Connor Bazelak is a pretty darned good quarterback. He’s accurate and gets the ball out quickly. That’s enough to bother me.

Q: What was the difference in the OL personnel between Arkansas, State, and Bama games? (CheekySchneider)

A: Do you personnel or why they played better?

Personnel wise, It went like this:

Arkansas: Johnson/Ogunbiyi/Foster/Green/Fatheree

Then Johnson got hurt, Kenyon went to left guard and Blake Trainor came in at right guard. Not a good mix that day.

Mississippi State: Johnson/Green/Foster/Robinson/Fatheree. A better mix, but still had some issues.

Alabama: Green/Trainor/Foster/Robinson/Fatheree. The best of the group, for whatever reason.

And I think that “whatever” reason may just be as simple as experience, playing snaps and getting used to one another. Having two true freshmen out there at any time is tough, but playing A&M’s schedule? That’s brutal. But they’re getting progressively better as the year goes on.

Q: I'm trying to gauge the recruiting impact a win like Saturday can have, but obviously, we won't know really for a year or more. Closest comparison to this win, in terms of great atmosphere and national attention, is the LSU overtime game. Looking back, are there any 2018/2019/2020 commitments that can be traced back to that game as either a tipping point for the player or perhaps a player that had us on the fringes of consideration and then afterwards had us as a legitimate contender due to the effects of that game? (Boone8466)

A: Off the top of my head? No, not really. And I know that’s hard to believe.

Q: I am still blown away by our O-Line’s improvements this past week! And to have TWO starters out for it as well is just amazing. So did they finally figure it out? Get enough experience? What in the world happened? Will we see dominance moving forward? Who gets to start now? JJ benched? Layden too? Thanks! (DXB19)

A: Why in the WORLD would you bench Layden Robinson? The guy had a great game against Alabama and the line has improved since he came back. I could see Johnson being benched, though I don’t think that’ll happen. I could see Kenyon Green taking over at left guard.

Q: Your thoughts Mark. If (when) we win out this season, will we be just outside play off contention, or is it way out of the question no matter what we do? (AginAfIII)

A: Nah, I think it’s done. They’re out.

Q: Do we bench Johnson going forward considering how well the line did against Bama?

A: It’s possible, like I said. Still not expecting it.

Updated odds of having to find a new Defensive Coordinator after the Bama win?

A: No real change. They’ve got to play better and A&M has to keep winning.

How many DBs do we take this year? (Oamj)

A: I hope they can get at least one more safety and another corner, so that would be five, I think.

Q: I saw a post on social media from CBS saying King was out for the season. Real or troll job?

A: No, it’s real. It may be an overstatement, but he’s probably not gonna be back this year.

I saw a pic of Foster with a cast on his left hand. Is he hurt? (RogueAggie)

A: No, I think he wears that for protection.

Q: Fatheree - kid has been a huge surprise to me - hard to believe he was ranked as the 10th best OT prospect this last class. Must be an unbelievable OT class then. How he handled Willie Anderson was impressive as hell.

Did you think he'd be doing this well this early? (Ringdunker93)

A: No, because I didn’t think he’d be playing. I figured he would be really, really good and have said a hundred times he’s the left tackle of the future, but to be thrown in to the fire like this and handle his business? Very impressive.

Q: Baylor Cupp, what the heck? Has he even been on the field?

A: Yes. He was on the field for the final drive last weekend, in fact.

Of the Juniors that could go, who does Jimbo talk into hanging around? This is a very young team with incredible talent, but getting some of our stars to come back could set the stage for a run. (Elicrow)

A: I think it’s got to be the guys who can improve their draft status. As good as he is, I don’t think Ainias gets the credit he should and could benefit from another season. He also doesn’t want to piss off his folks, who want him to get his degree. I think Wydermyer and Kenyon could both benefit from another season unless their play picks up a lot. Wydermyer didn’t have a good start to the season until last week and he still had a drop. Kenyon has struggled at times but has been very good the last two weeks. If those dips continue or are judged harshly enough, that may be enough to get them to stay.

But that’s wishful thinking. They both probably go. And unless they just love A&M, DeMarvin Leal and Isaiah Spiller are goners.

Q: how was the participation in the last game? backups and freshmen/ofense and defense. ie. not counting Foster and Fatheree as they are starters. Chappell is also starting at CB , Saw Demas catch a couple of passes... others? (Mrdoctore86)

A: I’m guessing you mean did the backups and freshmen play? The answer in some cases is yes. Demas is no longer a backup. He starts (for now at least). Jalen Preston and Moose Muhammad also played — Preston had the most snaps of any wideout besides Ainias, because he blocks well. Chase Lane only had 9 snaps, but they may be taking a cautious approach with him.

Cupp played after Wright was shaken up, and then continued to play when he was good enough to go, because he was out there on field goal duty.

On defense, Isaiah Raikes played a lot in the place of McKinnley Jackson and then Jayden Peevy. And played very well. Erick Young and Deuce Harmon got some snaps in the secondary. That was it.

Q: Perkins has lately been spending alot of time with the little sisters of the poor down in Austin. Any gut feelings on where he stands with us, and chances of him signing with us?

A: I think that A&M needs to keep winning and they’ll be in very good shape with him. I’m not really worried about him going to a Texas game or posting their stuff on social media. He does the same with A&M.

Also, Jimbo supposedly said it was unlikely King plays again this year. Does that mean they want to gain another year since he will miss at least half the season, or because he may not be healing as fast as they had hoped, or both? (Maddog83)

A: I think this is all health related.

Q: Which of the younger running backs have a running style most similar to Spiller?

A: Neither and both. Spiller has the power that Johnson does, but has the quick cutting ability of Amari Daniels. That’s why he’s so special.

Who will be the thunder to Achane’s like lightning next year? (12thFan)

A: Like I said, I would think it would be LJ.

Q: Jimbo has been called a QB Whisperer. I was beginning to think he was whispering so quietly that Calzada couldn't hear him. I know the play calling helped, but any idea what it was that finally clicked for Zack? (Boo yah)

A: I think there’s a lot that clicked. The mechanics clicked. The reading of the field clicked. But most importantly, he had confidence in himself and the guys blocking for him. That makes all the difference in the world.

Q: Haven’t had a chance to see how well Ark & Ms St as a whole up to this point…considering they are only losses currently - how good are they in your eyes and did they just play their best game respectfully of their seasons? (FatRobby)

A: Arkansas is pretty good. Mississippi State is a pest and they played their best game. Regardless, A&M is more talented and should have won both. If they played them the way they did Alabama, they win in a walk.

Q: 1. Which recruiting targets who were at the A&M-Alabama game may have been swayed to eventually commit to the Aggies?

A: There were a whole lot, and we won’t know that for a couple of months, in all likelihood. But I think it certainly helped with all of them and maybe Walter Nolen in particular.

2. What might occur, other than a serious injury, that would keep Spiller and other players who are likely to declare early for the NFL draft at A&M for one more season?

A: A love for the university and the program or an awesome NIL deal. Otherwise, bye-bye.

3. How does the player replacement pipeline look for key positions as of now?

A: That’s all in the eye of the beholder. It looks pretty solid across the board to me.

4. Did the targeting rule change to allow the ejected player to remain on the sideline? I rewatched the Alabama game I recorded and the TV camera showed the ejected player still on the Alabama sidelines a number of plays after he was disqualified.

A: He can stay on the sidelines.

5. Any chance you could influence the Athletic Department to invite the Chicago Weather Girl to be introduced at one of the remaining home games after showing her reaction to the end of the Alabama game on the Jumbotron?

A: I don’t think she was in Chicago, and absolutely not.

Q: What was your favorite part of the win against Bama other than the win itself (shacky84)

A: Probably Calzada’s last touchdown pass to Smith. That throw was perfect — and he missed on the exact same one the week before.

Q: Where do we stand with Dewberry? Any chance with Banks, who are other targets we may be after or will the Ags have to hit the portal? (Jakeh05)

A: I already mentioned Dewberry up top. As for Kelvin Banks, I have seen no wavering by him on his Oregon commitment. They’ll keep trying, but don’t bet on it. I think the portal is going to end up being the way to go, but I’m pretty optimistic that Blake Trainor may end up being a very useful reserve at both guard positions.

Q: where my commits at?

A: Chill, yo. They’ll get here when they’re ready.

any chance for a let down after this huge win, or has the team turned a corner mentally? (Big_Chin)

A: There’s always a chance. The last time A&M beat No. 1 at home was 2002. The next game, A&M played Missouri. And lost. But I think this team knows what it has to do and will be ready.

Q: During the post game interview last Saturday night, Ainias Smith referred to ”his story.” One reporter told Ainias that he knowns his story. What is Ainias Smith’s story? (AggieGuy)

A: He has a couple. First, his brother went to Alabama and the Tide never looked at him. That had to sting. Second, his uncle, who is confined to a wheelchair, was the guy who designed his blue cleats and gloves.

Oh, and there’s one other story: He’s a really good football player.

Q: What is wrong with Tunmise? Never heard any clarification. Should we expect to see him this season? (Bigstu)

A: You didn’t hear any because none has been given. And no, I don’t think you’ll see him this year.

Q: Fish OT evaluation not named Fatheree? Practice showing promise next year for more competition with JJohnson back? Seems we will have Williams in as a recruit and not as much of a lock for other 4 and 5* (Rooster77)

A: We don’t get to go to practice, so I can’t answer that.

Q: What's the status of L J Johnson. Is he hurt or just redshirting? (4cag)

A: He has Spiller, Achane and Earnest Crownover ahead of him at the very least. So he’s not playing.

Q: Regarding kickoffs in general…99% of kickers have the ability to boom it out of the endzone. So how does our guy kick it out of bounds and their guy kicks it to the five allowing Achane to return it? Are they mishits or coaching strategies? (Waymore Blues)

A: That is called a mis-hit. There’s no coach alive who wants you to kick the ball out of bounds, because that means the other guys get it at the 35. And now, for sure, no coach alive wants their kicker kicking the ball to Achane.

Q: How's the coaching carousel looking this year? (84Aggiect)

A: For A&M or nationally? Nationally, I think it’s going to be absolutely nuts.

Q: Any idea on who keeps/burns their redshirt? (Pebbycree)

A: Good question. Let’s see where things are shaping up:

Tyreek Chappell, Deuce Harmon, Jardin Gilbert, Deuce Fatheree and Bryce Foster have burned theirs. If Shemar Turner comes back from his injury, which I think he will, he’ll burn his.

Dreyden Norwood might burn his. Everyone else looks like they’re in pretty good shape to keep theirs.

Q: Can you clarify the 7 additional players this year to compensate for transfers?

A: If a player transfers out between Dec. 15 and national signing day, a team can add another spot to their signing class — with a maximum of five 7 spots.

How many players do you anticipate we sign.

A: TBD.

What would your dream scenario be for our signing class?

A: Adding Chris Marshall, Walter Nolen, Bear Alexander, Shemar Stewart, Harold Perkins, Kam Dewberry, Enai White, Anthony Lucas, Jacoby Mathews, and then maybe Le’Veon Moss.

What is your realistic prediction for how our signing class ends up?

A: Not very.

Your prediction for this team's finish? 9-2, 8-3, 7-4?

A: It’s a 12-game season.

Which bowl do you think we are invited to? (Hogtied)

A: That depends on so many different things it’s impossible to even try to guess right now.