AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Is Caleb Chapman physically healthy? (BoxsterBoy72)

A: He’s playing, so I guess he’s healthy enough to play.

Q: What rumblings (if any) at this point are you hearing about Wyd, Green, and Ainias on coming back their last year? I didn’t mention Demarvin for good reason. (Blumpkinator Dong)

A: Not much, but I think Wydermyer and Green are gonna go. Ainias, as good as he is, is still getting undervalued. I think he’ll be back at this point.

Q: Would #2 Cincinnati destroy #12 Texas A&M? The polls can't be wrong, can they? (Jamisko11)

A: I don’t know about “destroy”, but I think they would be able to beat on them up front.

Q: Any word out on how Nolen's visit to Bama went? Did it move the needle one way or another? Are we still the front runner? (jram)

A: He didn’t go. He’ll be in College Station this weekend.

Q: Why has our rush defense been less than stellar, considering our DL talent?

A: Um… they’ve been stellar the past couple of games. Missouri and South Carolina may not be good, but they got dominated. Missouri is still averaging 174.5 yards per game on the ground; against A&M, they got 98. I think they’re playing their best ball, and it needs to take another step up this weekend.

Who has more yards, Bigsby or Achane? (Tschaar)

Probably Bigsby, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Achane does. I just think Spiller might get more carries in this one.

Q: 1. Given the A&M Defense's past issues with dual threat quarterbacks, what do you think the Defense should do to contain Auburn's QB and put him on his backside often during the game?

A: Blitz off the edges, contain him in the pocket and spy him.

2. When the Ags defeated Auburn in 2020, how many of the Auburn starters were out with injuries or other issues? How many of the A&M starters were out?

A: Both teams were healthy, so far as I can recall. But it doesn’t matter; these are two different teams, with Auburn having a new coaching staff.

3. How pivotal is this game as a measure of where the A&M program is given the upset of Alabama, which seems to be discounted in the sports media as a fluke? (Chuck70)

A: It’s vital. You win this game and you’ve proven how far you’ve come under Jimbo, that you’re legit and won’t be going anywhere. This is a situation where, in the past, the Aggies have wilted. If you win this one, it proves that things ain’t like they used to be.

Q: How many commits do we get this weekend? I am hearing that there is a possibility of getting two commits on the board after the AU game. (Carterr66)

A: I’m really confident about one, pretty confident about two and wouldn’t be shocked with a third.

Q: This is over-thinking things, but how does Harold Perkins react to the Houston group taking a leadership role in recruiting and telling people that they have a stronghold in Houston? Some guys want to be the lead dog and aren't attracted by others. That may turn some off.

What do you think his deciding factors are? (Richard23)

A: I don’t think he cares about that stuff. After all, you can’t be a leader if you’re not on the squad. He’s interested in relationships with the coaches, NIL and playing time. A&M clearly has it going well with the first, probably would with the second and could definitely offer the third.

Q: With the chaos of lsu, tcu and the monkey sips, who if any of the recruits should we try to take? (RogueAggie)

A: I have no interest in any TCU commits. As far as Texas commits, don’t care about any of them either, but wouldn’t mind seeing them crumble so they don’t get a few other guys. As for LSU, I hope A&M will be able to capitalize and get Jacoby Mathews and maybe pull Tre’Veon Citizen.

Q: Given where A&M landed in the inaugural playoff rankings - what is the best bowl we can hope for? (BIMSAg02)

A: Go win out and you’ve got a shot at a New Year’s 6 bowl or the Citrus Bowl.

Q: Bo Nix has superb days, and aw shit days.

What kind of situations can our D set up to push him into the latter? (AginAfIII) A: Confuse him. Make him wonder where the extra pass rushers are coming from or if they’re coming. Make it hard for him to escape the pocket.

Q: with the Astros about to lose game 6, do they rebound in 2022 for another shot at the playoffs or they go back to being irrelevant?

A: They’ll have two options: spend big and try to bring back Correa, Verlander and Graveman or look for some other options.

Most of the core will be back, especially among the starting pitchers, but they need to add a couple more pieces. They would still be the favorites to win the west, though.

can we handle Bo and the Auburn offense next Saturday? (Mrdoctore86)

A: If they play smart and scheme it right, yes.

Q: Can we run on Auburn?

A: Probably.

Do they have to stack the line to stop us?

A: They do that anyway, so expect it.

Can Calzada make them pay if they do? (TAMU-83)

A: That’s the big question of the game.

Q: Should we expect both Haynes and Zach to be on the roster next season? (Mexaggie)

A: Yes.

Q: 1. Will we have the best signing day class we’ve ever had based on rankings?

A: It’s very possible.

2. Do the two senior CBS return next year?

A: Brian George almost has to. Myles Jones, if possible, should.

3. Great to hear we’re working that Oregon flip. That being said are there higher priorities than o- line right now for this class? Looks like we should have a good two deep next year. (Oamj)

A: At this point, no, there are no higher priorities.

Q: What is Jimbo’s history coming out of the bye week? (J.)

A: 5-2, including 2-1 at A&M.

Q: With the way A&M is recruiting under Jimbo , do you see A&M becoming a dynasty in the future like Bama is now ??? (Mtholmes)

A: It’s possible. But Bama just keeps running off number one classes one after the other. To do what they did would be to recruit like A&M has last year and appears to be ready to close this year for about five straight seasons.

Q: Questions for Cody:

how was your Halloween haul?

A: Great!

2) what was your costume?

A: I had four, but I was a German waitress on Halloween night.

3) how many points will the Aggies beat auburn by?

A: 2,000!

4) what's the best thing about Thanksgiving?

A: Being with your family.

5) what do you really want Santa to bring you?

A: What do they call that thing where you were the goggles and play the games? VR? That.

Q: How can Jimbo and A&M put Feldmans BS to bed regarding LSU and their coach search? Jimbo and Tucker?? (Miltond)

A: They can’t until LSU hires someone. There will be people hoping for it to happen until then.