AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Any of Ole Miss injured players returning for this game?

A: Mingo might. I’m still waiting to find something out on Drummond.

Whats status with D Harris? C Lane? (Tschaar)

A: Harris is healthy, he’s just not getting PT. Lane is hurt and out.

Q: You have a FutureCast for Anthony Lucas. Does he have a commit timeline? We have not heard much about him of late.

A: He has not set a timeline.

With Baby Thor reclassified as 2022, does the staff go after another TE in the 2023 class? Possibly Jaden Platt?

A: Platt is the most likely target and an A&M lean.

Lastly, With the expanded NCAA class size, do the Aggies take more than the normal 25? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: We won’t know that until after the early signing period, because it’s contingent on other players leaving after Dec. 15.

Q: Will Conner Weigman be a 5 star after the next ranking update?

A: He’s got a shot, but I doubt it.

Any idea if Jimbo followed through and called the SEC office to discuss their crappy officials? (Biromeag)

A: Oh, he definitely did.

Q: Do you have any inside info on the LSU search you can spill? (H273)

A: No.

Q: Outlets continue to say that Jimbo is the prime target for the LSU coaching job. Some are saying that if he went to LSU he would almost be guaranteed a National championship. On what basis are those stupid assumptions be made? Can’t he win one at A&M as well? Seems like a lot of BS. (Miltond)

A: It’s intellectual laziness.

Q: Should aggies come out pounding the run or throw the deep balls to Chapman and demas then go to run? (BubbleAg91)

A: Run the ball.

Q: Considering the success we had with pre-snap motion against Alabama, why is it not being implemented more often? Seems to me giving Calzada more info pre-snap is beneficial. (Slgilmore)

A: They’ve used it since, and I think we’ll see it again this weekend.

Q: Haven’t heard much about how many we’ll take with the new rules regarding transfers. I’m sure the staff has an idea about transfers and how many “extra” 2022 kids we can take. Best guess—is this class going to closer to 25 or 32 taken in 2022? Is it more likely for the “additional” guys to be more high school recruits or collegiate transfers? (Boone8466)

A: You haven’t heard much because nobody knows at this point how many they’ll be able to take. I think it will be closer to 25 than 32, but like I said, we won’t know until mid-December. The design of this rule by the NCAA is terrible.

Q: You had mentioned a while back you lost your regular job. Have you gotten a new job or has AY become your only gig? (Syoungblood)

A: No, I got another. I’m just juggling them as best I can.

Q: Is the Wrecking Crew back? (ArmyTanker)

A: They don’t like the nickname, so no.

Q: When is the next ranking update?

A: It’s coming up pretty soon

Who, if any, do you see as gaining any stars? (J.)

A: I’m hoping Weigman gets his fifth, but that may require a bit of a jump. But I’ll push for it.

Q: With your new futurecasts, who do you now think finishes up this recruiting class?

A: This is the group I had Wednesday, and it hasn’t changed yet — Evan Stewart, Jacoby Mathews, Anthony Lucas, Shemar Stewart, Enai White, Mark Nabou and Harold Perkins.

What are your thoughts on the chances to flip any of Bear, Banks, and/or Brenen?

A: No, no and no.

Saw somewhere that a rivals mod (can't remember who) was futurecasting Lebbeus Overton to Georgia recently. What have you heard on where he is leaning? I thought we were in great shape. (big_ag)

A: Not worried about it.

Q: More Cody questions:

Who's your favorite Aggie football player and why?

The 12th Man, because he’s amazing and he’s brave.

2) What do you want to do when you grow up?

I have no idea. Maybe be a teacher, that sounds fun.

3) What's the most fun thing you do with your dad?

Do the Mailbag with my daddy.

4) How soon will the Aggies win a Natty?

A: Next year.

Q: Over the years it seems like college football officials have become quite a bit more lenient when it comes to showboating and celebrations during/after a big play (touchdown, big gain, turnover, etc.). I remember the days when even a half-ass spike of the football after a touchdown would draw a flag. Using Clemons' spin and dive across the goal line after the fumble-return-six in Saturday's game as an example, was there something I missed over past years that changed in the rules? That would have undoubtedly drawn a flag some years ago. And for the record, I'm not complaining....I love seeing the players having fun, especially when it's our Aggies. (Saheat)

A: I think that the league told officials to lighten up, that their version of “taunting” was ridiculous. Which it was.

Q: What is the current situation with Dewberry? What is your "gut" feeling on him? Do you know the time frame for his decision? (btxAg)

A: I think it’s an A&M-OU race and I think the Sooners lead — but last weekend might have made this really close. He’s got another month to decide, so this should go to the wire.

Q: 1. With Stewart, Lucas and Abor as options, do you think they can take only two? How would you rank in priority of take?

A: I think they take only two, and it’s Stewart, Lucas and Abor in that order.

2. Is Erb really a guard or tackle at the next level?

A: I think they’ll start him at tackle and see how he does.

3. Do think we only take two CBs and 3 Safeties in ’22?

A: I think they take two corners (Taylor and Bouie), two safeties (Kerr and Mathews, if he joins up) and a nickel with corner ability (Anderson).

4. Is this mutual interest for both LA RBs? Do you think there is a chance we could pull one in realistically? (Haas89)

A: There’s definitely interest. But I think Citizen will stick with LSU, which really leaves Moss. And it’s possible they land him, but I’m not betting on it.

Q: How much of Kiffin's presser was smoke designed to lull the Aggies?

A: Most of it, at least. Remember that coaches always talk up their opponents. Lou Holtz talked about how scared he was of the “University of the Naval Academy” when Notre Dame hadn’t lost to them in 30 years.

Does Elko still have them play a lot for QB runs? If not, does this become even more of an RPO game with the backs?

A: Corral is still their leading rusher and I think they’re going to run him. You’ve got to be aware of it.

(JustavgIllini)

Q: Would A&M and Georgia play to a 3-3 tie? (Boo Yah)

A: No, because there would have to be overtime. But that one sure shapes up like a low-scoring affair.

Q: Odds that spiller and achane both break 1000yrds?? (Pharm11)

A: Spiller’s at 873, so he could (should?) be over 1,000 this weekend. If he stays healthy, it’s a given. Achane is at 706, so that may take some work. If you add in the bowl game, yeah, he’ll be over.

Q: Can anything be done to stem the tide of bowl game opt-outs? I’m thinking back to the Florida-OU slaughter last bowl season, the stage for which was set when most of Florida skill players sat out, starting with Kyle Pitts. I get that it’s probably less likely with strong programs with a lot to play for at season’s end but it seems like a growing trend and if unchecked it could even threaten to devalue CFB itself. (Stormaggie)

A: Only if something threatens to boomerang on players for doing it. Otherwise, no.

Q: 1. Speculate the bowl A&M goes to if the Ags finish 10-2, 9-3, or 8-4.

A: 10-2? Fiesta or Sugar.

9-3? Citrus.

8-4 isn’t happening.

2. Best guess when tu and ou start competition in the SEC?

A: 2023.

3. With Jimbo recruiting at a higher level than past coaches, can tu realistically impact on A&M's momentum without defeating A&M on the field?

A: Sure, but not if they’re going 4-5 and are in constant turmoil. The stench of this year could hurt for a while.

4. To belabor the point, best way to kick tu while they're down? (Chuck70)

A: Win football games and recruit.

Q: If Calzada takes us to a 10-2 record this year do you think keeps his QB1 status next year or will King be reinstated as QB1 and would Calzada stay if that happens? (Rikkhen)

A: There will be a QB competition in the spring and yes, Calzada will stick around.

Q: pound the ball as much as we can????

A: If it ain’t broke…

November to remember and December for the SEC championship? (Mrdoctore86)

A: Just win out and don’t count on Atlanta.

Q: PVAMU has a power ranking of 2. What does that mean? (Fbfan222)

A: No idea.

Q: I have seen the spread closer then I expected / in my non-educated opinion we are playing our best football and it feels this team has figured “it” out after the last 4 weeks …why is the line so close as it appears on paper we should be -5 at min (Fatrobby)

A: I think people still aren’t giving A&M credit or are overlooking how banged up Ole Miss is. Just a guess.

Q: Who’s playing SS for the Astros next year? Call your shot.

(Colt_Seavers)

A: Marcus Simien.

Q: Do you think Tyree stays for another year? If not, who is the most like him with that kind of speed off the edge? (On campus or committed) (DXB19)

A: I think he’s gonna go, even though I wish he wouldn’t. And if he does, Donell Harris is the most likely replacement in terms of skill set.

Q: I would like for someone to ask Jimbo why in his offense he will never use any misdirection plays such as reverse, etc. I do not want them to be called all the time, but it would for sure help keeping the backside edge rusher from catching our runningbacks from behind before they get through the hole sometimes if they had to acknowledge that we may run a misdirection play and stay home. (Aggie1986)

A: I get that you’d like for that to be asked, but we get 20 minutes of questions once a week. That’s probably not going to be one of the questions that gets asked.

Q: If we win out and 'Bama losses we get to Atlanta vs UGA I know that. But would that get us to the CFP 4 seed with two losses? (Etxaggie)

A: A&M would have to beat Georgia to get into the CFP.

Q: I'm sure you've addressed this previously, but too much to keep up with. What is the status of the kid Neto from Allen? Are we still in it, are we pushing for him? (Jaydub2)

A: I think A&M would like to get Neto, but it’s really hard to figure out what he’s going to do. He’s extremely quiet about recruiting to the point I don’t even know who he’s favoring at this point.

Q: How is zach's shoulder? (Js1105)

A: Good enough for him to play.