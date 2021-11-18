AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Can you compare what Moss brings versus what Citizen might have brought, in theory? (Agnok)

A: They’re pretty similar. I think Citizen gets up to speed faster and is a little more elusive, but Moss is gets going north-south quickly and is more physical.

Q: I know that we've had injuries, but do you think our WR group is underperforming? If so, why and what can we do about it moving forwards? (Big Smoothie)

A: That’s a hard question to answer. The quarterback situation and the scheme may have something to do with their lack of catches, but it’s the inability to consistently get open and the number of drops that are definitely on them. I’m not sure what you do about it, except hope the younger players improve and the veterans (Caleb Chapman) stay healthy.

Q: In our three losses, it has taken the defense a whole half to adjust. It even took that long against CU. The hurry up offenses seem to make us pay in the first half far more than the more traditional offenses do? Is that the norm for Elko defenses? (Waymore Blues)

A: Actually, I thought A&M started to adjust in the second quarter against Ole Miss, even though the big changes came at the half. And that’s standard for most defenses, that the changes are made at halftime. It’s tough to do on the fly.

Q: Knowing Ole Miss’s weaknesses was defending the run, did you see anything that would have made Jimbo go away from our ground game? (AgsRule97!)

A: Ole Miss kept bringing a bunch of linebackers and safeties up expecting that A&M would alter their RPO decision to the pass. But when you’re running the ball as well as A&M was — and did with Achane Saturday night — and they’re 108th in rushing defense, sometimes you just need to go right at them anyway.

Q: Any current commits that you have a little concern about us losing prior to signing day? Everyone will be making a late push for our guys but Bouie is the only one I have some worry about. (Taxman90)

A: Bouie is the only one I’m concerned about as well. Tennessee will desperately try to get Walter Nolen to reconsider, but I don’t see that happening.

Q: 1. If Elko were to be offered the VT job, do you have an insight who Jimbo might go for as his DC?

A: No. Let’s see if Elko even gets an offer from Tech. I’ve heard they’re looking for an established head coach.

2. Is D. Craig going to be our WR coach next year? If not, who would be on Jimbo's shortlist that meets his recruitment criteria talent wise? (Longneck 80)

A: I don’t think he’s going anywhere. He would probably be the assistant most at risk, but his history with Jimbo makes me think he’ll be around.

Q: We have elite players at nearly every position, and look like we are ready to take that next leap. Our glaring weakness is QB (obviously).

is there anyone out there that could transfer in and make us immediate title contender?

Like a Joe Burrow to LSU or Justin Fields to tOSU? (Agdavbar)

A: At the moment, no.

Q: This season feels like a 2020 hangover. So many upsets. So many teams with high expectations that are mediocre. No outstanding Heisman leader. Not a lot of great QB play. Texas sucks. Do you see a pattern or just randomness? (Richard23)

A: I think it’s just random, except for Texas. They’ve got issues.

Q: I keep asking this, but I need it explained to me like I'm 2 please.

Jahmir Johnson, PFF 35.8 (54.6) worst score of the game and season.

Between penalties and missed assignments, he is just awful.

WTH? He didn't play vs Bama and that was our best performance.

Did Tenn send him in as a plant? After seeing our play without him, is he really still our best option? (RogueAggie)

A: Yes, he’s the best option. Kenyon Green is an All-American at left guard and that group had excellent games against Missouri and South Carolina. They think the best grouping is with him at left tackle, so they’re going to go with him for the next three games.

Q: Do you have a sense of Elko’s appetite to be a head coach? Could it be that he’s comfortable as a top DC and may stay with us for a while, or is that just wishful thinking? (Kneuse)

A: I think he’s happy where he is and wants to win a championship at A&M, but if the right job comes along, he’ll take it.

Q: 1. I think the Aggies schedule FCS teams like Prairie View to pump some cash into PV's athletic program. Why do you think A&M schedules FCS teams instead of FBS non-conference teams?

A: Because you’re already playing three FBS non-conference teams and the SEC West is hell, so why not have a cupcake?

2. Clearly fan expectations were way higher at the beginning of this season than they should've been given Jimbo was rebuilding the offensive line and QB positions. The team just didn't have all the pieces needed for a run at the West Division and SEC Conference Championship. How long before the Aggies have all the pieces, given there will likely be a defense rebuild in 2022?

A: It’s not going to be a rebuild. It’s going to be a reload. All the players who will be in the starting lineup next year are already on campus and playing significant minutes (unless Walter Nolen breaks through). So I think that, if they are good at left tackle and find a pass rusher, they’ll be ready to contend next season.

3. Is Coach Fisher as inflexible as the sports media continually reports in keeping to a game plan that's clearly not working, like passing instead of running at a team (Ole Miss) with an inferior run defense?

A: He can be, yes. And that’s not news. He’s always been that way.

4. Will there be any surprises on the early signing day, and who? (Chuck70)

A: No, their candidates are pretty well-established.

Q: Could Yulkeith Brown fill 0's spot next year, if he leaves? Would you compare the two? Brown just seems to have that extra juice. Would Moose get first crack at it?

A: I think Moose would get first crack, but if Brown is ready, they’ll find a way to get him out there.

Reading bama and LSU's boards there are a lot rumors and comments about character concerns with Leveon Moss. Some mentioned gangs and drugs. Anything to be concerned about, or just sour grapes? (Prater1978)

A: I don’t think A&M would be stupid enough to go after a running back with issues when they don’t even need one. Why take the risk of screwing up a good locker room when you already have a surplus at the position? That makes no sense.

Q: Still fairly confident in a crazy good finish to the class? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Yeah, nothing’s changed.

Q: Who is our quarterbacks coach? (4cag)

A: Officially, coach Dickey. Unofficially, Jimbo.

Q: What is the progression of workouts for King - from day after surgery to cleared to play? Was he limited to upper body conditioning only immediately after surgery? How has he maintained leg strength? What kind of workouts is he cleared to do now? (91 Ag)

A: he’s still in a boot, so his lower body regimen has likely been limited. But you can still work out your upper body, and it seems like he has.

Q: I don't understand how Ole Miss moved the ball so successfully against our great defense, with 408 first half total yards. What happened? What blocking scheme did they beat us with in the run game? Were our players utterly whipped man-on-man? Were they utterly confused, e.g. horribly misaligned pre-snap or massively misreading plays with their first three steps moving the wrong direction? 408 yards is insane, even worse with an injured QB and 3 of their best WR's out. (SGMan)

A: Ok, for one thing, they were only missing one receiver. Drummond and Sanders were back and that made a difference. They clearly weren’t prepared for the pace, which is almost unforgivable. It’s not like that was a shock.

As far as blocking scheme goes, they really didn’t beat A&M that much. A&M’s problem was terrible tackling. They had Jerrion Ealy caught behind the line of scrimmage multiple times and didn’t get him down, and he went for big gains. They also schemed in a way that left the deep middle open, and Ole Miss exploited it.

Then, after halftime, they started getting pressure, made one-on-one tackles in space and stuffed the run. It was entirely different. Go figure.

Q: What is the latest with King's recovery? Curious is he will be able to do some walk thru reps during bowl practices to start getting back in the groove before spring? (OferAg)

A: I think he may be able to practice during bowl prep. He’ll definitely be ready for spring.

Q: 1.)How do you feel lsu will come out against us? Fired up for Coach O’s last game? Possible bowl opportunity on the line?

A: They didn’t exactly come out like a house on fire against Arkansas. Offensively, they’ve regressed of late and Orgeron and OC Dean Peetz are publicly feuding. I’m not sure if they would’t just rather get this season over.

2.)Also, how do you feel we will come out? Inspired? Slow like OM, Aub; CU, etc.?

A: I hope they would be inspired, considering they could still get into a quality bowl and win someplace where they haven’t yet since entering the SEC. If they come out fast and get after LSU early, the Tigers could just fold.

3.)How do we match up with them? Better than Old Mrs, I would think?

A: I would think significantly better. Ole Miss was third in total offense; LSU is 94th.

Q: 1. Have you heard any details on how a King’s surgery? I heard this through a player’s parent that it was botched. How is his recovery coming?

A: I will simply say this: there’s a reason the timeframe on his recovery went from mid-season to out for the year. I’m not going to defame anyone, so I’ll let you all decide what happened. But suffice it to say you can believe the parent.

2. Tackle depth is scary for next year. Given our earlier my do you think recruiting there fizzled here? Erb could very likely be a guard and Trainer did better there as well. Dewberry may as well be in that mold. So, Fatheree, Zuhn and PJ isn’t comforting. The Kentucky commit is a long shot….what do you think the Ags go from here?

A: I think Deuce Fatheree is very comforting. Trey Zuhn seems solid. But should they look in the portal for another tackle? Yes, absolutely.

Q: 3. Still think we get Frisco WR Stewart? What’s his commit timeline? (Haas89)

A: I have a futurecast in for him. As for his timeline, it could be anytime. But I suspect we’ll know in the early signing period.

Q: Who is responsible for the strength conditioning of our players? Our offensive line appears to be over weight because they don't move down the field and block on running plays. They quite blocking in a short amount of time after the ball is snapped on running plays. (Rddeaver)

A: Um…what? Really?

First off, the S&C coach is Jerry Schmidt, and he is regarded as likely the best S&C coach in all of college football. For two straight seasons, A&M has mauled most of the defenses they’ve played against. And I seem to recall Bryce Foster sprinting down the field as the lead blocker on a screen pass to Jalen Wydermyer that went for a touchdown. They’re not overweight and they play good assignment football most of the time. I couldn’t disagree with this assessment more.

Q: Next commit will be??? (LawHall)

A: We probably won’t even know, because they’ll likely wait until signing day.

Q: Which QB gurus do King, Calzada and Weigman work with?

A: I don’t know if they work with any.

Did Calzada have happy feet in high school or did he start that @A&M? Are the happy feet a result of discomfort with the speed of the game?

A: Not sure, but it’s definitely as sign he’s not comfortable.

Will Bost get playing time this weekend? (91 Ag)

A: Sure hope so.

Q: what r the current improvements being done to the football facilities? (Mrdoctore86)

A: They’re going to improve the indoor practice facility and add suites in the south end zone. That’s what I know so far.

Q: When TU joins the SEC, has there been any talk of playing them on Thanksgiving again?

A: Not yet.

Have you seen any ball catching drills for players dropping TD and first downs in games? (FWJohnny97)

A: Remember, we don’t get to see practices after training camp ends.