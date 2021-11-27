AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Are we getting any ESD recruits or do we have to wait for the multiple all star games? (h273)

A: I expect most of the class to sign early and they could (should?) add 4-star Enai White during the early signing period. There could be more, but he immediately comes to mind. Other ones who could decide early: Kam Dewberry, Mark Nabou and Anthony Lucas.

Q: Can you do a revised (guess) for the 2-deep based on latest developments (recruiting, senior day, possible transfers)? (6.William.Bs)

A: QB: Haynes King, Zach Calzada OR Conner Weigman

RB: Devon Achane, Amari Daniels OR LJ Johnson

TE: Baylor Cupp, Max Wright

WR: Demond Demas, Hezekiah Jones

WR: Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad

WR: Caleb Chapman, Jalen Preston

LT: Reuben Fatheree, Trey Zuhn

LG: Blake Trainor, Aki Ogunbiyi

C: Bryce Foster, Luke Matthews

RG: Layden Robinson, Jordan Moko

RT: Trey Zuhn, Aki Ogunbiyi





DE: Shemar Turner, Jahzion Harris

DT: McKinnley Jackson, Albert Regis

DT: Isaiah Raikes, Walter Nolen

DE: Tunmise Adeleye, Fadil Diggs

LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Tarian Lee

LB: Andre White, Chris Russell

Nickel: Antonio Johnson, Bryce Anderson

S: Demani Richardson, Brian Williams

S: Erick Young, maybe Keldrick Carper? OR Jardin Gilbert

CB: Jaylon Jones, Brian George

CB: Tyreek Chappell, Myles Jones





Q: What changes on the coaching staff do you expect after this season? (BC93)

A: I think that depends on if anyone gets hired away. Otherwise, the only possibility I think would be a change at WR coach.

Q: what happened to Tunmise ? injured? (Mrdoctore86)

A: Yes, injured.

Q: Which offense and defense that we have played most compares to what LSU does on each side of the ball (Waymore Blues)

A: Probably Auburn in both cases.

Q: Can you speak to the transfer portal? Any players you could see leaving A&M? Any players likely to exit their current program that we should target? (proudag86)

A: No, I really can't.

Q: This year was expected to be one of our best shots with all the talent we have and a favorable schedule, but next year's talent seems to be looking really good. Take QB out of the picture and do a up/same/down forecast for the major position groups? (3s2ghill)

A: RB: Down. Losing Isaiah Spiller will hurt. But there's still plenty of talent.

WR: Up. If they can stay healthy.

TE: Down. You're losing a Mackey Award finalist.

OL: Up. A much more experienced group.

DL: I'm going to say down, but they could still be very good.

LB: Up. I think they'll have more depth.

CB: Up.

S: Same.

Q: As we get close to finishing, what options do you see for the Post season for the Aggies? (84Aggiect)

A: Right now, they look like they're going to the Citrus bowl with a win over LSU.

Q: I do not have a 4-5 star recruit son so I'm curious. Can you give some insight on the process of how Jimbo/coaches/A&M recruit these players while they are on campus? What goes into the "sale?" When we get a committed recruit like Goodwin in there, what exactly do they lay out for him to get him to re-think a commitment he's had for awhile? I know it's more than a tour of the facilities (which I know are impressive). Pictures and steak lunch are cute, but I have to think there is more presented to impress the parents also. One of my best friends was a blue chip back in the day and I went to A&M with him. Coach "Cash" Register was a favorite back then. (tsmith3001)

A: They show them the facilities, how the time is lining up for the next several years and their plans for him, both on the field and in the class room. And, of course, they get the red carpet treatment.

Q: In Monday Thoughts you posted something interesting: that Jimbo starts with a refined target list which seems to greatly expand as closing time nears. Question is why didn't Jimbo offer these other guys sooner? Given how long some of the other big programs have been after some of these guys - who are highly rated in most cases - why is Jimbo coming at them late in the game. (Stormaggie)

A: Jimbo did offer these guys earlier, and kept after them. And after showing limited interest in A&M, it increased over time. The Aggies aren't coming in late in the game, they're forcing their way into the equation.

Q: As we are all aware, team ratings are assigned for each recruiting class. Is there a location where these ratings are posted just for the yearly offense and defense classes? (DavidImy)

A: No.

Q: Can a 5 win team play in a bowl this year? I thought that was maybe a one time thing for last year. (superag1000)

A: To answer your question, Texas could be bowl-eligible if there aren't enough 6-win teams.

Q: Would we go hire a current DC or promote from within? If within, who might that be?

A: Maybe Elijah Robinson, but I think they'd go outside if they need to.

What up with Donnell? (ag98)

A: Not sure, but I'm not real optimistic on his status after not seeing him in recent weeks.

Q: The ou freshman QB has probably saved their year.... I'm not an x's and O guy, but what is so confusing about Jimbo's system that it takes a minimum of 2 years or so, for someone to grasp the complexes of the offense? I would like to think that our incoming QB could compete for playing time, if he's as talented as we believe.(Dustytx)

A: That quarterback for OU has also struggled mightily lately.

A&M runs a pro style offense with pro style terminology. That makes it a lot more complex than most college offenses.

Q: with the emergence of Moose, maybe Smith staying, and Chapman/Demas providing deep threats, WR rotation next year looks to be a bit more explosive - Could a 6'4" Marshall add to that if at all possible given Jimbo's hesitancy in starting true fish at WR and we will be without Wyd and no Cupp in sight? (Rooster77)

A: He's not hesitant to start a freshman if they're ready. That means running the right routes AND blocking. So could Marshall contribute? Sure, if he's prepared. But he won't be in this spring, so that makes it tougher.

And don't give up on Cupp. His playing time is starting to increase and, as Jimbo has said recently, he hasn't really played in two years. He's still getting used to things again.

Q: When is the early commitment date?

A: 12/15-18.

When is our big recruiting weekend? (Richard23)

A: 12/10.

Q: I have read reference to Dec 10 in a few places. What is significant about it and what can we expect to happen? (J.)

A: It's the big recruiting weekend and they're going to be targeting some of the bigger names still on the board -- Goodwin, Enai White and Shemar Stewart, among others. A lot of the current commits will be there as well to work on them.

Q: 1.)Do you think Tyree stays another year?

A: No.

2.)Which potential commit are you most excited about for taking A&M to the next level?

A: Conner Weigman and Walter Nolen.

3.)How do we finally beat lsu in BR? (DXB-19)

A: Smash them with the running game and attack them on defense.

Q: When is Cupp going to get his first target? I see he’s getting snaps at the blocking TE side but no targets yet. Along the same lines, does Jimbo ever use a two TE pass pattern? Really curious but not complaining. I always thought that releasing Wydermeyer and Cupp into a pass pattern would be a defensive nightmare. (dad_in_tx)

A: He used a lot of two-TE pass patterns at FSU. But, like I said earlier, they are taking a slow approach with Cupp.

Q: What are your thoughts on where we stand with Evan Stewart. Seemed pretty good a few weeks ago, but now it's very hard to tell.

A: My futurecast is for A&M and I haven't had any thoughts of changing it.

Still confident on Shemar Stewart? (Sundance Ag)

A: Yes.

Q: Is immediate eligibility for transfers the new norm or was that a one time rule for the 2021 season? (Aggiwoo)

A: That's the new standard.











