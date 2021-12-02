And it's time for the AggieYell Mailbag for the first week of December, 2021...

Q: I see tu donors set up a 10 million NIL group to pay each player $110k. hows that gonna effect things ? (Charles3ct) A: I doubt it affects things at all. If this comes down to throwing money at everything that moves, nobody has more than A&M. Q: Will A&M pursue any of the OU transfers? (ag20) A: As I put in The Newsletter today, there's a chance they could go after several. But only WR Theo Wease stands out at this point as making complete sense. Q: Mark, how does Jimbo balance his expected attrition against the highly rated prep interest (some very recent) he's getting? Does he just keep taking guys with the belief he's going to have 32 spots? And if he does keep stacking high school talent, will he become all that more selective about the portal? (JustAvgIllini) A: I suspect he already knows how many players intend to enter the portal and they're willing to wait until Dec. 15 to give A&M more wiggle room with this class. They've already got one offer out to a potential transfer and I would assume more will come, so they'll probably fill up the 25-man class with freshmen and then try to add a couple more through the portal. That's speculation, of course, until Dec. 15 -- but the way they're recruiting, it seems like they'll get past 25. But I doubt, highly, that they get to 32. Q: How many players do you expect to transfer out? (phastman) A: Purely a guess? Two to five. Q: 1. FIU OT transfer, J Mathews, D Harris, H Perkins, Enai White, Anthony Lucas, Shemar Turner, Kam Dewberry and maybe the Kentucky commit and long shot on K Banks. Six spots left to 25. Who…..and do you think Jimbo will clear a few more spots somehow to get more? A: As indicated above, I think he's already aware of what he's got numbers-wise. I think that A&M is in great shape (as in they're virtually committed) with Lucas, White and Turner; I think momentum is strongly on their side with Harris and Dewberry. Right there, that's five. And you want to tell me they would take only one of Jacoby Mathews and Harold Perkins? Nah. They've got more space to play with. I'm not as optimistic with Miles Frazier, the FIU transfer. Ole Miss had an in-home with him tonight and there's a ton of offers on the table for him. It's anyone's guess on Kiayunta Goodwin, but he liked Michigan last weekend. If he comes back to A&M on the 10th, it's game on. We'll see. 2. Any updates or thoughts on J Mathews now that (naughty words) Kelly being named the lsu coach? (Haas89) A: Kelly's hiring does not help on the Mathews front. But what could be devastating is if recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond leaves. Then LSU would have virtually no continued connection with Mathews as the coaching staff is overhauled. Brian Kelly has not looked good over the past couple of days, but I don't think he's stupid enough to let Raymond go right now. Q: Mark, does Jimbo seriously answer to anyone about his performance? It might be too in the weeds, but does or can anyone question him about, for example, his play calling from is his chain of command (if that even exists)? Of course I am thinkg mainly about the 3rd and 2, but does he get evaluated and critiqued in any way other the wins and loses? If someone from the media were to question him on something like this, would they be bannished from future press conferences, etc? (MacyAg) A: He does get asked these questions. Maybe not as bluntly as people would like, but yeah, he gets asked them. As for answering to anyone: the guy has, what, another 10 years on his deal at more than $9 million per year with no buyout? He answers, if absolutely necessary, to AD Ross Bjork and the Katherine Banks, the university president. Most of the time, that doesn't happen. He answers to God and Courtney, his wife. Q: Who are some of the best WR coaches out there that Jimbo should go after? (X-Ray Ag) A: Not touching that one with a 10-foot pole. Q: How many carries per game on average do you think Jimbo will give to Achane next year? How many rushing yards would guess for Achane next year? (FWJohnny97) A: I would say that's contingent on three things -- his health, the effectiveness of the backup(s) and the performance of the quarterback. Isaiah Spiller has 179 carries this year, while Achane has 130. I don't think they have a guy like Spiller who was not only a first-round talent, but pretty much ready to contribute heavily from day one (yet), so I could see him going over 200 carries if healthy. And, if that happens, he should be well over 1,000 yards. Now, I want to be clear: this is not to say that LJ Johnson, Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss won't be very good backs. I'm just saying Spiller is special and people don't realize that to the level they should.



Devon Achane's workload will increase in 2022, but the question is by how much.

Q: Is there really any interest in Ewers, with Wiegman already committed? Ewers is not in the portal. How confident are you for your futurecast predictions for Aggie targets? I don't make futurecast predictions for (expletive deleted)s and giggles. I only make them when I feel strongly about a team's chances with a player. Denver Harris was WOW surprise. Dewberry still ours? We'll find out Dec. 15. Chances we can get more than 25 commits in the class? (Have Gun Will Travel) A: Like I said, they're recruiting like they're going past 25. Q: So we know Jimbo hates to lose but what approach does he take with the bowel game? Does he focus on winning another game for this year (play the starters like any other game) or does he focus on next year bringing in as many potential contributors for next year? I presume players are off until after finals so when is it likely they will resume practice? A: I really don't want to know about Jimbo's bowel game. Oh, you mean bowl game. Ok, that makes sense. He's looking to win, period. 9-4 is a whole lot better than 7-5 and gives you a push into the offseason. Experimentation can wait for spring ball. Considering the question about the NIL plan in Austin, what are you hearing in CS? Is there a point when the media decides to Dale Hansen all this NIL stuff? A: Look, this isn't the 80s. SMU could do what they did now and nobody would bat an eye. This is open season. Surprises this week or before the 15th you are hearing about? (DentonAg80) A: If there was, it wouldn't be a surprise, would it? I wouldn't keep anything like that from the board, so if there's a surprise, nobody will know about it. Q: How do you expect Brian Kelly to do in recruiting at LSU? How about his performance as an SEC coach? I think he will do fine in recruiting due to his credentials and LSU's brand; but I just don't think he is a good enough coach to win a lot in the brutal SEC West. (kyling) A: I think he's a better coach than a recruiter. But I also think he's a very questionable cultural fit at LSU. Q: How do you view our TE room next year? (JustAvgIllini) A: Very full. But the success or failure of the group all rests on Baylor Cupp. TE's - no worries about the injury history of the group already on campus? (Ringdunker93) A: Sure there's a concern. But you have Wright, Cupp, Smith, Garza, Stowers, Crownover, Green and Ohrstrom who will be in that room next season. That's a lot of players for that position. You can't coach, or recruit, scared. They have talent and depth. Q: 1) Assuming we finish our DB class with J. Mathews and D. Harris...and add them to already committed B. Anderson, B. Taylor, D. Bouie and J. Kerr...where do you see each one playing OR which positions in the secondary are they being recruited to play? Safety, corner and NB??? A: Mathews and Kerr are safeties. No doubt about that. Anderson looks like he's a perfect nickel, IMO. Taylor, Bouie and Harris would be corners. 2) Assuming D. Richardson returns, do you think it's a real possibility that Antonio Johnson moves to safety (Leon's vacated spot)? If so, which player will most likely move into Johnson's old spot at NB? (Chile Pequin) A: My first resolution would be do not move Antonio Johnson. He's the best nickel in America and a vital part of that defense. He can do more good where he is than farther back in the secondary. So the question isn't who replaces Johnson, it's still who replaces O'Neal. Q: The article about Nolen visiting tenn and the potential that he may flip back to them concerned me that my BAS might rear its ugly head. Is that just noise or is it a real possibility? Do you expect him to sign in the early period? (hogtide) A: