AggieYell Mailbag
It's time for an early December Mailbag and we've got a guest responder: AY favorite Cody, my daughter, is back!
Q: Are there any existing commits you're particularly worried about, in terms of flipping, next week?
A: No, not really. I saw there was some speculation about Walter Nolen, but the way he was talking today, I really don’t think that’s happening.
Cody says: Uh, no. Mostly because I have no idea.
How do we close out by Wednesday and will we have anything left for February? (The Stein)
A: I think A&M could add three more — officially — before the ESP ends, and they will still have room in February. Just a hunch.
Cody says: Yes, they will take more guys.
Q: Would Cooper be available for bowl game ? (gatillero_76)
A: I’m thinking so. Otherwise, that was a horrible concussion.
Did we get a report of what happened (injury wise) to him during lsu game? Looked like head/neck possibly? (Maroon Saloon)
A: No, but it clearly looked like a concussion. A neck injury and they would have had him on a board and strapped down.
Q: What is the rate of all these 4-5star recruits making it to actual signing day?
A: I’m expecting all of them to make it. Why wouldn’t they?
Who do you think we might have a chance of a last minute flip. esp with the competition this class brings in?
A: No, I don’t think anyone is flipping.
and who is the most negative recruiter against us, besides the limp wristed crew in Austin? LSU? I would think Bama just sells themselves, no reason to bad mouth another school...LSU/OU....thats another story (bobdoc54)
A: Negative recruiting is part and parcel of the process. Everyone does it.
Q: What governing body steps in to make the decision that all this crazy NIL money payments are out of control before it ruins CFB?
A: Que? No habla “governing body”.
Serious question, when is enough is enough or is this NIL money just free market supply and demand? (Big Smoothie)
A: Welcome to the jungle.
Q: What the chances we can sign more than the alloted 25 recruits? If so, a ball park number we get.
A: 99.9% they go over 25. Maybe not immediately, but when the class is done in February. And I’m guess they can get to 27 or 28 players — but that’s still contingent on transfers.
Will we be asking recruits to hold off after ESD to see if we can get them in? (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: No, I doubt it.
Cody says: If they’re good, shouldn’t we tell them all to come to Aggies?
Q: Noticed that Rivals has only 28 players rated 5 star in the latest. That's the lowest of any year going back to 2018 and it's usually in the low to mid 30's. Is there another ranking coming where we might see other players pick up a 5th star or is this just a year where there weren't as many players considered 5 stars by Rivals? (Slixey)
A: There will be one more adjustment, after the all-star games. So there will be a chance for more guys to make their case for the 5th star.
Q: 1. Is Jacoby Mathews signing in the early period? Thoughts on where he stands now that Kelly hired (but not position coach)? I think he’s a big risk if not signed in DEC. The force is strong in that state.
A: I think he’ll sign next week, but that’s not a certainty. He is supposed to announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game Jan. 2.
2. Is Goodwin the only realistic option to pull in another tackle or do you think Banks or the FIU transfer are possible?
A: Banks seems increasingly possible, since he’s not deciding until February. I don’t think Frazier is an option at this point. He’s looking elsewhere?
3. Which of our remaining targets are FEB signers with Shemar?
A: Banks.
4. You’ve noted that Dewberry is likely a guard in the mold of Kenyon. Can you expand a bit on your assessment
A: Sure. He’s a little short to be a tackle in this day and age. His big base (strong lower body) and brute force work better inside. That’s just my opinion, but it seems like people are increasingly coming around to it.
5. Seems like we’re working toward possibly 28 signees. I know you won’t name potential xfers, but is that the number you’re hearing?
A: I’m in that neighborhood.
6. Which of the remaining targets are more at risk for us especially with new coaches in place and looking to pull in kids from their backyard or that lead for them at one time?…..D. Harris, J. Mathews, K. Dewberry, K. Goodwin, K. Banks, H. Perkins, E. Stewart
A: Stewart is not a risk. He’s solid to A&M. Harris and Mathews are now more likely since Corey Raymond left. Dewberry is more likely due to the changes at OU. Goodwin is not affected. Banks is anyone’s guess. LSU will come after Perkins hard-core, but I don’t think they’ve done themselves any favors either. Right now, their sales pitch would be playing in his home state.
7. What do you attribute this out-of-sight recruiting surge after a bit of a letdown year? We have the same coaches, but maybe beating bama and finishing next in line for CFP last year?
A: I always tell you guys that if there’s any reaction to recruits to a good season, it’s the year after that season occurs. So winning the Orange Bowl helped — but not as much as you’d think. These guys just think they have the talent and the coaching to win it all at A&M. And A&M has excellent recruiters.
8. Any update on when Haynes King expected to back to 100%?
A: By spring ball.
9. Any update on C. Weigman? Read that he missed last playoff game following a concussion from the previous week. Wasn’t sure if held out for thst reason or there was more to it. (Haas89)
A: That was it.
Q: Is there an update on Auburn's pursuit of our WR coach?
A: No, and I doubt we hear anything until after the ESP.
Cody says: Aggies have guns and can kill Tigers.
If we were to lose him, who is on the list of targets for replacement? (Cstanfld)
A: I’m not going to discuss replacements for a currently filled position.
Cody says: Don’t try to get my daddy in trouble.
Q: Jimbo and the staff are doing their thing in recruiting and a lot has been said about the work Bobby Taylor has put in as well. Who could be the potential Bobby Taylor of the 23 signing class?
A: Way too early to tell. First, A&M needs to get more commits for 2023. Then we’ll see if someone starts to stand out. Taylor really came into his own last summer as a recruiter.
Have you seen anyone in past classes even close to him bringing a class together? (Guns-n-bone)
A: Yes, and it’s in this class: Donovan Green.
Q: Will Wydemeyer, Spiller, and Green also opt out of the bowl game. These are potential first round draft choices so I can see where they would want to avoid injury which would hurt financially. (GCJC)
A: None have made a decision to go pro yet, and considering they’re taking their time, I wouldn’t be surprised if all three played.
Q: Can a recruit actually sign with the class at the ESD and just not announce until Feb? Everyone would have to keep the secret but is this ever done? (Tsmith3001)
A: Can I introduce you to Edgerrin Cooper?
Q: is 32 the max that schools can sign this year?
A: Yes.
Do transfers coming in affect that number?
A: Yes.
Is the scholarship limit for '22 still @ 85 for all D1 schools? (3G Ag)
A: Yes.
Wow, that was easy.
Q: What is the likelihood IYO that Elko, Elijah or Craig leaving would lead to immediate decommit or transfer of any of our recruits or players? Put another way, can A&M withstand the loss of these coaches with recruits like, Nolen, Stewart, etc (aggiewoo)
A: Goodness, the BAS is strong with this one. Could this scenario happen? Yes. But there’s more to it than that. In each case you’ve described, I know that the players and families were drawn in by more than just a position coach. They love A&M, love College Station, and the players in this recruiting class are very tight. And there’s a reason that Jimbo has gone on virtually every in-home visit, no matter where it is: he wants to show he’s as committed to them as they are to the program.
Q: The rumor is that Texas A&M S&C coach Brandon Sanders will take over for Jerry Schmidt, who is returning back to OU. Can you provide a little more history and opinion on Brandon as the new S&C coach. (Davidimy)
A: It’s not a rumor, it’s happened. Sanders was with Jimbo at FSU and came over a couple of years ago. He was established in his own right, but worked with the best in the business for the past four years. He’s a solid hire in a critical but frequently overlooked position.
Cody says: Guys watch you as you lift weights?
Q: Texas is guaranteeing $150,000 for each OL. I’m not complaining. It’’s legal and that’s the way it is. My question is whether or not A&M has anything like that in place and if not do they have the will to provide anything like that? It seems Texas doesn’t have much to sell right now besides that and early playing time. (Agcatter123)
A: They do. And they aren’t going to get into details unless you’re the one getting it.
Q: Super random (especially for me)... with NIL and Hoops. Is there a chance for the NBA to match the NFL requiring 3 years of experience with players getting paid? My thought is to allow maturity in the college market and NBA execs not footing the $. (Jphillips97)
A: I’m not expecting so. Heck, the G league is competing with college basketball as it is.
Q: Was Darren Rovell picked on as a kid? Does he have any friends in the industry now? (6.William.Bs)
A: I don’t know. I am not his friend. I don’t know anyone who is.
Q: What are the rules for this last week leading up to the first signing day Dec. 15? Are there any no contact periods before signing day? (Guns-n-bone)
A: The dead period starts Sunday at midnight.
Q: I do not understand the NIL. What are the parameters? What are the terms of the contract? When/how are they paid? what are the limitations? (J.)
A: Each state has different rules and each contract differs within those rules. Confused? Join the club. So’s everyone else.
Q: 1. My wife wants to know if players hitting the transfer portal can play right away when they arrive at their new transfer destination?
A: Like, can someone transfer this week and play in a bowl game for another team, or transfer in week 3 and play somewhere else in week 4? No. Can they play the next season without sitting out? Yes.
2. How well do football coaches who win national football championships perform in subsequent seasons? Can you list them starting say in 2010?
A: No, but let’s put it this way: Only Ed Orgeron has seen a significant falloff immediately after. Most have remained right in the hunt.
3. Do you anticipate more junior and senior Aggie players heading to the NFL to opt out of the bowl game? How many can Coach Fisher afford to lose before prevailing in the Gator Bowl is in doubt?
A: It’s a football game. It’s almost never beyond a doubt. And the ones I’d worry about are Kenyon Green, Isaiah Spiller and Jalen Wydermyer. But none of them have made a move yet.
4. What position is a "must have" to be filled left in the 2022 recruiting class?
A: Offensive tackle.
5. Which team is the "home" team for the Gator Bowl? (Chuck70)
A: Wake Forest.
Q: In addition: if Elko leaves , is it realistic to believe that jimbo would promote Elijah to DC? Do u believe he is up to the task , and do u believe jimbo thinks he is up to the task ? (Chase88)
A: I don’t think he would. He’d go after a big name with skins on the wall and then try significantly boost E-Rob’s pay.
Q: What’s your way too early depth chart at LB next year look like?
I’m not including non-committed players.
Starters: Andre White, Edgerrin Cooper
Backups: Chris Russell, Tarian Lee OR Martrell Harris
Is Perkins good enough to be in the rotation on day one?
A: Yes.
What happened with Doyle? I had high hopes for him.
A: He got big, struggled with the scheme and just never quite found his niche.
Q: Which of the current commits or heavy leans not named Nolen have a realistic shot at starting game one? (Elicrow)
A: Just a feeling, but Evan Stewart might.
Q: Mark, with perhaps more playmaking outside, do you anticipate Jimbo balancing more "open" formations with the 12 personnel he used a lot this year? (justavgIllini)
A: I think that largely depends on his comfort level with the quarterback. If he’s good there, then it’ll be more open.
Q: What's the latest with Theo Wease? (will_da_beast)
A: Nothing.
Cody says: Who?
Q: Knowing tu can get anyone they want whenever they want just by snapping their fingers, how can we compete with that?
A: Snap louder.
Also are we putting AggieYell in jeopardy of NCAA Sanctions with our Newsletter? (AgsRule97!)
Cody says: The NCAA should shut up and leave AggieYell alone. We’re cool.
Q: Will Haynes play in bowl? (79 Cav)
A: No.
Q: The sips PR machine is really running with the NIL funds they are offering. I'm guessing every big school has a slush fund of NIL money that they can then dole out as needed without advertising it to the world. Thoughts on how the horns are going public about NIL amounts as opposed to how the Ags, Bama & other big schools that are keeping fairly quiet (at least publicly) about amounts available? (Lawhall)
A: I think they’re a little desperate and think they can change the discussion by publicly showing how much money their boosters are willing to throw around. Other teams don’t feel the need to do that.
Cody says: They're doing that because they're no good.