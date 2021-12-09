AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Are there any existing commits you're particularly worried about, in terms of flipping, next week?

A: No, not really. I saw there was some speculation about Walter Nolen, but the way he was talking today, I really don’t think that’s happening.

Cody says: Uh, no. Mostly because I have no idea.

How do we close out by Wednesday and will we have anything left for February? (The Stein)

A: I think A&M could add three more — officially — before the ESP ends, and they will still have room in February. Just a hunch.

Cody says: Yes, they will take more guys.

Q: Would Cooper be available for bowl game ? (gatillero_76)

A: I’m thinking so. Otherwise, that was a horrible concussion.

Did we get a report of what happened (injury wise) to him during lsu game? Looked like head/neck possibly? (Maroon Saloon)

A: No, but it clearly looked like a concussion. A neck injury and they would have had him on a board and strapped down.

Q: What is the rate of all these 4-5star recruits making it to actual signing day?

A: I’m expecting all of them to make it. Why wouldn’t they?

Who do you think we might have a chance of a last minute flip. esp with the competition this class brings in?

A: No, I don’t think anyone is flipping.

and who is the most negative recruiter against us, besides the limp wristed crew in Austin? LSU? I would think Bama just sells themselves, no reason to bad mouth another school...LSU/OU....thats another story (bobdoc54)

A: Negative recruiting is part and parcel of the process. Everyone does it.

Q: What governing body steps in to make the decision that all this crazy NIL money payments are out of control before it ruins CFB?

A: Que? No habla “governing body”.

Serious question, when is enough is enough or is this NIL money just free market supply and demand? (Big Smoothie)

A: Welcome to the jungle.

Q: What the chances we can sign more than the alloted 25 recruits? If so, a ball park number we get.

A: 99.9% they go over 25. Maybe not immediately, but when the class is done in February. And I’m guess they can get to 27 or 28 players — but that’s still contingent on transfers.

Will we be asking recruits to hold off after ESD to see if we can get them in? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: No, I doubt it.

Cody says: If they’re good, shouldn’t we tell them all to come to Aggies?

Q: Noticed that Rivals has only 28 players rated 5 star in the latest. That's the lowest of any year going back to 2018 and it's usually in the low to mid 30's. Is there another ranking coming where we might see other players pick up a 5th star or is this just a year where there weren't as many players considered 5 stars by Rivals? (Slixey)

A: There will be one more adjustment, after the all-star games. So there will be a chance for more guys to make their case for the 5th star.

Q: 1. Is Jacoby Mathews signing in the early period? Thoughts on where he stands now that Kelly hired (but not position coach)? I think he’s a big risk if not signed in DEC. The force is strong in that state.

A: I think he’ll sign next week, but that’s not a certainty. He is supposed to announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American Game Jan. 2.

2. Is Goodwin the only realistic option to pull in another tackle or do you think Banks or the FIU transfer are possible?

A: Banks seems increasingly possible, since he’s not deciding until February. I don’t think Frazier is an option at this point. He’s looking elsewhere?

3. Which of our remaining targets are FEB signers with Shemar?

A: Banks.

4. You’ve noted that Dewberry is likely a guard in the mold of Kenyon. Can you expand a bit on your assessment

A: Sure. He’s a little short to be a tackle in this day and age. His big base (strong lower body) and brute force work better inside. That’s just my opinion, but it seems like people are increasingly coming around to it.

5. Seems like we’re working toward possibly 28 signees. I know you won’t name potential xfers, but is that the number you’re hearing?

A: I’m in that neighborhood.

6. Which of the remaining targets are more at risk for us especially with new coaches in place and looking to pull in kids from their backyard or that lead for them at one time?…..D. Harris, J. Mathews, K. Dewberry, K. Goodwin, K. Banks, H. Perkins, E. Stewart

A: Stewart is not a risk. He’s solid to A&M. Harris and Mathews are now more likely since Corey Raymond left. Dewberry is more likely due to the changes at OU. Goodwin is not affected. Banks is anyone’s guess. LSU will come after Perkins hard-core, but I don’t think they’ve done themselves any favors either. Right now, their sales pitch would be playing in his home state.

7. What do you attribute this out-of-sight recruiting surge after a bit of a letdown year? We have the same coaches, but maybe beating bama and finishing next in line for CFP last year?

A: I always tell you guys that if there’s any reaction to recruits to a good season, it’s the year after that season occurs. So winning the Orange Bowl helped — but not as much as you’d think. These guys just think they have the talent and the coaching to win it all at A&M. And A&M has excellent recruiters.

8. Any update on when Haynes King expected to back to 100%?

A: By spring ball.

9. Any update on C. Weigman? Read that he missed last playoff game following a concussion from the previous week. Wasn’t sure if held out for thst reason or there was more to it. (Haas89)

A: That was it.

Q: Is there an update on Auburn's pursuit of our WR coach?

A: No, and I doubt we hear anything until after the ESP.

Cody says: Aggies have guns and can kill Tigers.

If we were to lose him, who is on the list of targets for replacement? (Cstanfld)

A: I’m not going to discuss replacements for a currently filled position.

Cody says: Don’t try to get my daddy in trouble.

Q: Jimbo and the staff are doing their thing in recruiting and a lot has been said about the work Bobby Taylor has put in as well. Who could be the potential Bobby Taylor of the 23 signing class?

A: Way too early to tell. First, A&M needs to get more commits for 2023. Then we’ll see if someone starts to stand out. Taylor really came into his own last summer as a recruiter.

Have you seen anyone in past classes even close to him bringing a class together? (Guns-n-bone)

A: Yes, and it’s in this class: Donovan Green.

Q: Will Wydemeyer, Spiller, and Green also opt out of the bowl game. These are potential first round draft choices so I can see where they would want to avoid injury which would hurt financially. (GCJC)

A: None have made a decision to go pro yet, and considering they’re taking their time, I wouldn’t be surprised if all three played.

Q: Can a recruit actually sign with the class at the ESD and just not announce until Feb? Everyone would have to keep the secret but is this ever done? (Tsmith3001)

A: Can I introduce you to Edgerrin Cooper?