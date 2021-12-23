AggieYell Mailbag

Q: What is the status of Johnson LT) for the bowl game and does he have another year with the team? Thanks (jerryh670)

A: Jahmir Johnson’s status is the same as his teammates — he’s not playing in the bowl game. Of course, you didn’t know that when you asked the question, but anyway. To the second question, no, he’s out of eligibility. His A&M career is over.

Q: Any word on Tyree’s status for the bowl? I saw he has accepted an invite for one of the senior bowls, so he’s obviously not coming back for next year (no surprise). (6.William.Bs)

A: I think he was going to play before A&M had to bow out.

Q: In your opinion, will Jimbo be at a point where he names his DC & OL coaches before the bowl game?

A: I think he knows what he’s going to do with the DC job and, quite possibly, the OL job too. But he wouldn’t have announced it before the game. He may now.

Will Blake and Haynes see time under center in the bowl game? (Tsip despiser)

A: No, I don’t see that one happening. Sorry, I have to stop being a smartass. But really, I think it was going to be Blake Bost all the way.

Q: Who's your top 3 wish list to fill the OL coaching spot (I guess I should limit this to current NCAA/NFL OL coaches) (boone8466)

A: I really haven’t given it much thought, really, since I’ve been on the move all week. But I think if we look at some of the better programs at developing offensive linemen, it’ll be one of those guys. If there’s a link to Jimbo, then the spotlight immediately falls on that guy. I’ll take a look for Tidbits.

Q: We have had really good leadership the last couple of years and the names usually mentioned are Leal, Green, and Spiller. All of those will be gone ( already are, I guess ) so do we have others already assuming the roles?

If not, who might be good candidates? (Agrabfan)

A: That’s a great question. A couple of guys I would look to are Demani Richardson and Jaylon Jones on defense, and Chase Lane and Haynes King on offense.

Q: Has there been any discussion around the time frame for Zach Evans making a decision? Has he visited any other schools or we the only one he’s considering if Jimbo will accept his transfer? (Katyag)

A: This is Zach Evans we’re talking about here, so no, there’s nothing set in stone (maybe ever). I think he’ll definitely look around and do is due diligence, but I do think A&M would take him if he wants in.

Q: Why didn't Calzada wait to enter portal until after early signing period to help out Jimbo? Is he that bitter? (Etkohler)

A: I don’t know about bitter, but I think he felt like he did enough, and sacrificed enough physically, to be named QB1. That wasn’t going to happen, so he decided to leave. Also, as banged up as he was — and he’s going to have surgery soon — he may not have been able to play in the bowl anyway.

Q: Come on! Call your shot! DC and OL coach? Or maybe, who would be your first choice for each position? Merry Christmas! (PilotAg)

A: I think they’re going to go the Co-DC route. OL coach? I’ll do some digging.

Q: You wrote a really nice writeup about Jimbo's and Max Johnson's relationship. After Max entered the portal, do you think Johnson sought out A&M or that Jimbo actively recruited Max to A&M? (Davidimy)

A: I think A&M likely reached out to him first, but it had to be situation where the Johnson family was already looking A&M’s way, because the situation with Jake and Max came together fast.

Q: You had true freshman in our 2 deep for TE. What’s wrong with Blake Smith, Fernando Garza, or Demetrius Crownover?

A: Nothing. I simply think the new guys are more versatile. Crownover is likely going to end up at another position because he’s gotten so big.

Will we see more 2 TE sets next year or in the future? (Gigem85)

A: We’ve seen a fair amount the past couple of years and I don’t see that changing.

Q: assuming that all the players that signed last week make it in next August, how much over the 85 limit is A&M at this current time? (3G Ag)

A: I’ve got them at 93 players right now. So that would be eight for right now.

Q: Just searched for how many players have entered the portal and how many landed. Saw an April article that said over a 1000 in the portal but basically said less than half will find a new team because of a variety of factors. Saw another article that indicated over 75% have not found a new team and that as soon as the player enters the portal, the current scholarship can be cut. What numbers have you seen since this portal business began? (DentonAg80)

A: I saw something the other day that indicated only about 28% of players who enter the portal have found new places to play. It’s a pretty high-risk deal and I don’t think players realize it.

Q: Where would you rank the talent level on the roster for 2022 nationally? (BC93)

A: It’s gotta be up near the top. The only thing they’re missing now, outside of offensive tackle depth, is experience.

Q: Who do you think takes Leal's spot as the leader of the defense and in the locker room? (Badash)

A: Richardson and Jaylon Jones.

Q: Has Grayson Reed retired, i can not find him on the current Aggie Roster?

A: Yes, he is retired.

What is the current status of Kenneth Phillips III? Has Kenneth been redshirted the 2021 season? (Rareo)

A: Phillips was not on the active roster in 2021. He was not cleared medically to play and I don’t think he will be. His knee injury was pretty catastrophic.

Q: When does Rivals do their final ranking for the 2022 class? (84Aggiect)

A: After the all-star games.

Q: Recruiting doing amazing.

That should lead to expectations of NY6 bowl min, conf champ or runner up, CFP. Thoughts on next 3 years expectations? (BubbleAg91)

A: The window for a national championship run is open.

Q: Any thoughts on Elijah Robinson and Rutgers Dc list? I know he’s from the area, but any other connections to Schiano or the school? (TakeOffYourPantsAndJacket2012)

A: I don’t think he’s going up to Rutgers. I understand the concern due to him being from New Jersey, but there’s been no sign he’s interested.

Q: How many have to go into the transfer portal for A&M to add just Perkins and Shemar Stewart to this class? I think the issue is with 85 scholarships, not the max of 32 for 2022. (Kyling)

A: 10.

Q: Give me your best 4 WRs for next year in terms of playmaking ability. Not by WR sub-position group (slot, wide, etc). Not "reliable, blocker and knows the offense", just the best 4 playmakers. (Jmackle)

A: Ainias, Demas, Stewart and Marshall. I probably should say Chapman, but he just can’t stay on the football field.

Q: Any players in the Portal that we have an interest in? esp with such a great recruiting class and 3 five stars still out there? (Bobdoc54)

A: Zach Evans, probably, and that seems to be it for now.

Q: Now that we are out of the Gator Bowl, how will any sort of payout work? Will we still share in the overall bowl money from the conference?

A: Yes, A&M will still share in the overall bowl money. It just won’t be as much as it should be.

Also, are you hearing of any other bowl games in jeopardy due to Covid, etc.? (Maddog83)

A: LSU’s numbers are bad, so the Texas Bowl may be in trouble. Hawaii just dropped out of the Hawaii Bowl.

Q: Who leads for Perkins and Stewart? (Agcatter123)

A: A&M does.

Q: It may be too early to make a definitive opinion, but over the last 2-3 years which has the better chance of succeeding? The G5 or even FCS transfer that moves up to a P5 school due to overachieving at a lower level? Or the 4*/5* athlete that does a lateral transfer due to being buried on the depth chart and stays at the P5 level? For example, would a P5 team rather have the grad transfer from Western Michigan that wrecked shop last year in the MAC? or the Rivals 250 kid from Florida that hasn't been able to crack the 2 deep there? (Boone8466)

A: That’s a great question. I think it really depends on the fit and the scheme they go to. I’d really lean in the direction of the guy who has shown he can produce, stars or not.

Q: Who’s the most underrated recruit and why? (Chadwheels)

A: It may well be Bobby Taylor. Everyone knows about him because of his recruiting prowess, but he’s an excellent cover corner.

Q: Has this recruiting season differed greatly from those in the past? If so, how so other than the #1 class? (Shacky84)

A: I’d say that’s a heck of a difference, wouldn’t you? Outside of that, two things stand out: A&M’s ability to get high-caliber players who initially had little interest (Walter Nolen, Evan Stewart, Denver Harris, Smoke Bouie) to visit — and their opinions changed almost immediately. They went from afterthought to leader nearly overnight. Outside of that, the thing that stood out was how little movement there was in the class. There may have been two de-commitments, if that?