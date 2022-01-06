AggieYell Mailbag

A: I think the list starts with Walter Nolen. He’s a monster. I could see all three linebackers being in the mix quickly. Jake Johnson, Donovan Green, Chris Marshall and Evan Stewart also have my attention. One guy I don’t think people recognize for how good he is is Denver Harris. With all the depth A&M now has at corner, he could take a starting job. He’s that good.

8. Serious contributors (in two deep) from ‘22 class for next season? Who do you think starts at some point in the season? (Haas89)

7. How in the world can you keep King (starter), Johnson (lsu starter) and the future (Weigman) content and not portal out for the next two years? That’s a seriously loaded and talented QB room.

A: Nabou came to A&M’s camp and did a great job. He was offered on the spot and the Aggies wanted him big time. So in their estimation, yes, he’s underrated.

6. Is Nabou underrated? Seems like we could have gone after higher rated guards.

A: The only one that would worry me would be LSU and they’ve shown no interest to date.

5. Any concerns with Perkins still visiting and listening to Florida and Miami, maybe lsu?

A: Like I said above, I have my doubts.

4. I think we still need another stud safety (Bryce as nickel). Do you think we’re going hard after Mathews?

3. Any rumors on where Jimbo is looking for on OL coach?

2. We have two DEs committed in ‘23 and still want Hicks and maybe the kid from GA with ties to TX after our haul in ‘22. Do some of these project to DT? Surprised how many we’re taking at one position.

A: My gut feeling is he’s a guard, but I want to watch the Army Game this weekend and see how he does.

Q: 1. Do you think Erb has the quickness, feet, etc to be a tackle or is he suited more for guard?

Q: We have 6 signees outside of the Rivals250, not including the kicker. So Noah, Scarlett, Ish, Erb, Kerr, and Nabou. Which of those 6 do you see becoming a significant contributor first, and which the most significant contributor eventually? (Phastman)

How likely is this scenario to happen?

The player accepts their deal & then announces that he is going to be a walk-on, thus not counting against the 85 man scholarship limit but only against the 105 roster limit.

A few boosters chip in with a lucrative NIL deal to get him to come to their school.

Q: 1. so let's say a high-profile player wants to transfer to a certain school but they don't have a spot for him.

A: I think defensive line and running back can be the easiest. Maybe even offensive guard. I think the toughest would be wideout and corner. That’s one reason I’m so impressed with Tyreek Chappell. He stepped in and was smooth as he could be right off the bat.

Q: Which positions do you feel are the easiest for an incoming freshman to fill? Other than QB, what position is the hardest to fill for an incoming freshman? My guess is DL for easiest. All other positions are equally difficult. (Gusnwoodrow)

A: Nothing at the moment. There may not be a whole lot of noise for a little while, at least until next week. I expect A&M will be in on him, but I haven’t seen any offers pop up for him yet.

Q: What are you hearing on the Brandon Joseph front? How aggressively are we pursuing him? (Jram)

A: Well, he spent five years at Florida, two at Maryland and two at Ole Miss. He may have some remaining ties in Ohio and Michigan, but I would think mostly in the Southeast.

Durkin is from Ohio, where does he have recruiting ties? (Tschaar)

A: Durkin has been more multiple in his schemes and is more aggressive as a play caller. Elko got as much out of his talent as any DC I’ve ever seen, so it’ll be interesting to see what changes.

Any others that might surprise on LSD? (Slixey)

A: Good with Stewart, unknown with Mathews. Aggie signees worked him hard at the Under Armour Game, but I still think numbers are an issue. I still think he wants to go to LSU and Florida is now viable with Corey Raymond there.

A: Harold Perkins has to sign, so that’s one at least.

A: Shemar Stewart will visit each of his three finalists — A&M, Miami and Georgia — before signing day. Aggie signees believe he’ll join them on Feb. 2.

Q: Are we hearing anything out of Shemar's camp? (84aggiect)

Q: An explanation on the portal please. I know you are not a big fan.

As you stated, about 30% of portal entries have re-hosted to a new team. What happens to the other 70%? What is the official status with the team and their scholarship for players that do get an offer and commit to a new school and those who remain with no offers?

A: If you go in the portal, you may as well consider yourself off the team. The program is under no obligation to hold a spot for you and most won’t. If you commit to a new school, bye. If you don’t get another offer and they don’t want you back, bye. Sucks to be you. That’s why I think it’s a bad gamble in most cases and a reaction of pride and ego that can be costly.

The ability to get more than the normal 25 class is based on players going on the portal after Dec 15th. Can a player who went before Dec 15th take himself off the portal and then later re-enter the portal and have that count?

A: Well, it’s the last day of the fall semester OR Dec. 15, whichever occurs first. And can someone come out of the portal and go back in? Sure, if the program is on board with it.

Q: 1. How much did NIL contribute to the Ag's #1 class?

A: Some.

2. Any info on who the main players (companies) are for NIL?

A: I’m not going to put that out there because they may not want it out there.

3. Should we start patronizing certain businesses because they support A&M Athletics through NIL? (Boo Yah)

A: If you want to, check their Twitter feeds. They’ll advertise for them.

Q: Of all of our signees who surprised you the most? (H273)

A: Marquis Groves-Killebrew. He was the longest-tenured Georgia commit and seemed dead set with them. They were even helping put together his rehab program after he got hurt. And then boom, he’s an Aggie.

Q: There were two or three names tossed around on this board for DC. I don't recall Durkin being one of them (at least early on). My personal thinking was Mason. Allegedly the recruits knew the plan prior to ESD. Was existing staff protection the main issue? Was Durkin Jimbo's first choice all along? Are we that good at keeping secrets? (Win77)

A: From what I was told yesterday, Durkin was the guy all along. There was some surprise at how long it took to finish the deal, but he was the target from the jump.

Q: Durkin was an outstanding recruiter historically. Any sense of whether the MD issue is an issue on the trail now?

A: I think the sense is that, right now, he’s a coordinator. And now he’s going to march to Jimbo’s drum, and you stay on tempo with him. And he’s had some decent success at Ole Miss; seven of the nine 4-stars signed by the Rebels over the past two years are on defense.

what’s the benefit of a 4-2-5 vs 4-3-4? (Cstanfld)

A: Speed. A base 4-3 against a spread offense is a recipe for trouble, as that means you’re going to have a linebacker covering a slot receiver. They can spread you out and take advantage of gaps in the running game or just flat beat you down the field.

Q: I've read interesting stuff on the alleged coordination of our NIL efforts, and amounts of money doled out for this class.

1. What is your impression of the Aggie NIL effort, nuts and bolts structure wise?

A: They did a very good job.

2. If $20-30M for this class is accurate, is it sustainable for future classes?

A: That number is laughably high and nowhere close to reality. That’s some sour fan at another school trying to justify their recruiting failures.

3. What schools should we expect to compete with us at those levels moving forward? (Longneck80)

A: Considering those levels are phony, nobody. But who’s got the big pockets? Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and USC. There’s your competition.

Q: Are you keeping your ears and eyes open with Perkins? He is going to get a lot to think about on any recruiting trip he takes. (oferAg)

A: That would be the case on any recruiting trip taken at any time, right?

Q: I know it's a rag, but Fan Sided has an article up on Caleb Williams that says the Aggies are in pursuit (as well as many others). Any word on this? (Map87)

A: Pfft.

Q: Can you explain to people that A&M doesn’t dish out NIL money. Business and boosters.

I may be wrong but a coach can’t make promises, they can only talk about the NIL program in general. (Richard23)

A: You’re absolutely right, and people saying other wise are just upset A&M is succeeding or they’re one of the poors.

(It’s fun writing that, even if it is snobby)

Q: What are your thoughts (State of the Union) on the current coaching staff?

A: Eez goot.

What are the collective Strengths and Weaknesses of our coaching staff?

A: Strengths are clearly recruiting. Player development has been very good at most positions. Wide receiver development must improve and they’ve got get offensive players ready for to play faster.

How would you better maximize the potential of the coaching staff? (Big Smoothie)

A: Get them all the best players in the nation. That’s a smartass response, but outside of adapting the offensive scheme, I’m not sure what there is to do besides getting the best guys in and get them ready.

Q: What do you reckon Johnson's objective is on taking the portal into an Aggie ballclub with all that talent (albeit unproven talent)at QB.?

A: To win the starting job.

Surely he does not expect Jimbo to forget that we sacked him 6 times, several because he held the ball too long, and that his win was based on blown Ag cover, not his skill set. (AginAfIII)

A: Let’s be really, really clear with this: Johnson didn’t just decide to come to A&M and lo! He is miraculously an Aggie. He had an interest and Jimbo actively recruited him to come. And, in the process, they got the nation’s top tight end as well.

As for six sacks and a blown coverage: nobody cares.

Q: Do NIL and transfer portal apply to preferred walk ons? (Aggdoc)

A: They can. But why would someone want to spend NIL money on a preferred walk on? Not everyone gets paid.

Q: With the additions/departures from this year's team and staff, who is going have the tougher remake for 2022, our offensive or defensive coaches? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Oh, I think the defense will, without a doubt. You’re losing your entire starting front, a linebacker and a safety. Fortunately, they’ve also got a ton of talent to work with.

Q: At this point, with transfers out, transfers in, and incoming fish, briefly, how did each SEC school do, and who faces the biggest hurdles for re-tooling for next fall?? (DentonAg80)

A: Well, the transfers aren’t done. But with what’s happened so far, I’ve got to think the three in the best shape are A&M, Alabama and Georgia. It’s not a coincidence they’re also 1-2-3 in the 2022 recruiting rankings. But LSU is undergoing massive turnover; Auburn is a mess and something seems wrong at Ole Miss. Mississippi State did well, but Arkansas has had two starting defensive backs leave in two days and is losing 29(!) seniors. They seem like they’re in trouble.

In the East, Mizzou’s quarterback is gone to Indiana. Tennessee looks like they’re doing pretty good. Florida’s recruiting class is awful at the moment, but I like what Billy Napier can do. South Carolina is retooling pretty well with Spencer Rattler, but they just don’t have the horses. And Kentucky is just out there lurking.

Q: If A&M had only one scholarship remaining, and you could choose between Shemar Stewart and Jacoby Matthews... who would YOU pick and why? (SGMan)

A: I would personally take Mathews due to depth at safety (or lack of it), but Stewart is a beast. He may be simply too good to pass up.

Q: NIL - apparently a big deal and key to the Ags great recruiting success. So many questions about it…

Are there NIL guidelines or rules?

A: Yes. They vary from state to state. There are no set NCAA guidelines.

Do the players sign NIL Agreement or contract similar to a pro athlete doing a product or company endorsement?

A: I would assume so, yes.

Are NILs for a specific time period (year?)

A: I would think that varies from one deal to the other.

How and when do the college FB players receive their NIL money?

A: Again, probably varies from one to the other.