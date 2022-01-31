AggieYell Mailbag

1. I was sorry to hear about your wreck. Are you ok?

A: Immediate results included a pretty good gash on my right arm, but that was about it. But since then, I’ve had some back and shoulder pain. But considering I walked away from it, it could have been a lot worse.

2. What do the players do during this part of the offseason? Are they lifting weights and doing conditioning? Have you heard any reports on how the new guys are meshing with the old guys? Any reports on which new guys are impressing the S&C coaches with their attitude?

A: I haven’t heard much yet, but it’s only been two weeks. In that respect, it’s good we haven’t heard anything, because if it came out right now, the news would probably be bad.

3. The new guys appear to have an unusually close bond. Do they adapt to the current culture or does the locker room adopt their attitude?

A: I don’t think that there’s going to be much of an adaptation to be made. The new arrivals talked about winning a championship together. The guys who were already on campus were thinking the same thing.

4. What is your opinion of the current prospect of the basketball program?

A: They’d better get their act together. They lost a couple of tough games to very good teams because they couldn’t close. Then they got blitzed by a lousy South Carolina team because they didn’t hustle. So I’m both optimistic about the future and frustrated about the present.

5. Is it safe to be optimistic about this year’s baseball program? (Aggie_in_NB)

A: Yeah, I think so. It’ll be fascinating to see how quickly this team comes together after all the changes coach Schlossnagle has made in a short time.





Q: Without having to divulge too much from your "people", does it appear we have the required departures for portal entries to get to our number? (84Aggiect)

A: They’ll get there one way or the other. So far, none of the departures have surprised me except for maybe Erick Young. And I had the feeling that I felt better about him than other folks.





Q: What's the routine for players between the end of the season and spring practice? Are they allowed organized workouts, do they have mandatory conditioning, film sessions, etc? Are the new on-campus fish allowed to work with the established players either 1 on 1 or in groups?

A: All of those things. Well, they don’t have “mandatory” training, but let’s say that it’s really, really, really strongly suggested you show up every day. And the newcomers are now part of the team; they can work out with whoever they (or the coaches) want.

Do you have any inside poop on Overton? As in he may pull a Ewers and graduate a year early. (H273)

A: Not at the moment. Been a minute since I’ve talked to him. But all indications are that his leaders remain A&M and Georgia.





Q: How much will the ability to transfer change college football? Basketball seems to be completely changed with large roster turnovers likely to become the norm. (Quickdrawmcgraw77)

A: I think you’ve seen already that it’s changed things immensely. This year, Ole Miss, Arkansas and LSU will be significantly changed by the portal (for both good and bad). How it works out for them will be a very interesting process to watch.





Q: Which position groups do you think the top-ranked 2021 class will put the most pressure on and lead current players to leave and free up scholarships? I am thinking the WR group since they have not been very productive. A: Wideout could be one. Defensive line could be another. I would say corner, but they have a bunch of seniors anyway, so it shouldn’t push them out.

Can you comment on why we don't use the transfer portal more to get talents? Even Alabama is increasing their reach into the portal. MSU got a huge boost from it in 2021 season.(Kyling)

A: I think the answer to that question is simple: need. What did the Aggies need last year? A left tackle. Got him in the portal. What did they need this year? A quarterback. Quickly got a transfer. If A&M doesn’t get Harold Perkins back, then I think they could be in the market for a linebacker (or two). Personally, I’d be looking for a safety as well. I think the A&M staff would rather develop players internally and then plug what holes remain with transfers.





Q: With Off-Season workouts going and Spring ball coming could you give us your Top 3 things to accomplish (besides health 🤞) in Spring ball that would make you think a title run is possible for 2022? A: 1) Establish which defensive ends are ready to compete for starting jobs in the summer;

2) See if either quarterback is capable of pushing ahead in the competition;

3) See if you can firmly establish who your offensive tackles and left guard is.





I hear about A&M’s athletics facilities being great. What’s the #1 thing facility wise that draws recruits and what project is next in the works for an upgrade? (Guns-n-bone)

A: I don’t know if there’s one thing that gets them. The locker rooms are excellent and are going to be upgrade again soon; they also love Kyle Field. There’s going to be a lot of improvements starting soon, including an improved indoor practice facility. They’re going to keep trying to stay ahead of the curve.





Q: What is the timeline for getting down to the 85 scholarship limit? The last I remember, we were still at around 92 total, and I only remember one departure since then. Should we be expecting a mass exodus soon? (Katyag)

A: I think we could see a few more departures soon after national signing day, then more after spring ball. You’ve got to have it down to 85 before the season begins.





Q: Do you thing Kenyon Green makes it the Cowboys at 24? And is he seen as a guard only? eems his veratility and talent would make him a better choice ,except for the top 2-3 Tackle only player… (bobdoc54)

A: The big question is, who needs guards before them? The Eagles and Cardinals do, for sure. But I think it’s possible Kenyon is still there at 24 for the Cowboys.





Q: In tidbits you referenced Hill and Overton as the two big recruits at junior day. You didn’t mention Hicks. Where do you think we stand with him at this point in time? He seems pretty essential given our needs at DE. (Aggiewoo)

A: Well, he was at their junior day, so that’s a plus. But I don’t know about A&M’s “needs” at defensive end. They currently have Donell Harris, Fadil Diggs and Braedon Mowry with multiple years in the program; they just added Enai White and Malick Sylla and I could easily see Anthony Lucas and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy playing end as well. That’s a whole lot of talent already on campus, and they have two defensive ends already committed in 2023.





Q: Expect any commitments from the Junior Day this weekend? (Maddog83)

A: Obviously, he means last weekend and I’m just slow getting to the question. But no, I wasn’t. With the way things are now, getting commits on the spot is pretty rare. They’ve got to get their videos or Instagram graphics set up, and that takes a few days. Forgive me if I sound cynical, but it is what it is.





Q: Do t.u., OU or SEC have any contractual penalties should they change their mind about coming into the SEC? I realize it’s not happening but just curious in the event new money came from somewhere. (91Ag)

A: Oh, they’re not changing their minds. It’s a done deal. They’ve already indicated their intention to leave to the Big 12, which found replacements for them already. I don’t even know if the possibility of what you’re describing has even been discussed, honestly.

Q: Just under 48 hours to go to end the drama! So what are the final signings? Make your call! (DentonAg80)

A: Shemar Stewart to A&M, Jacoby Mathews to LSU and, while I still have Harold Perkins coming back, I’ve got a sneaking suspicion he’ll flip to Florida.





Q: Can the NIL contractors contact recruits during the dead periods? I understand that NIL deals are not made by the coaches or ADs departments but can companies still contact the recruits?? (Miltond)

A: The dead period rules apply to programs, not NIL types. And what they can do and when they can do them varies from state to state. For the most part, it’s the Wild West and completely uncharted territory.



