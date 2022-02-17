AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Rank the following AggieYell complaints from most annoying to least annoying/most justified. Feel free to add any.

-Rivals bias against A&M-SEC refs bias against A&M-Network bias against A&M-18 year old kids changing their minds (except when flipping TO A&M)-Fran-Sumlin-Jimbo-Mond-Calzada-Kyler Murray-Kevin Murray-Offseason thread topic. (scoop_02)

A: I'm going to skip the first one, for obvious reasons. So most annoying to least annoying? Ok, let's see here.

Jimbo

Mond

18 year olds changing their minds

Network bias

SEC refs bias

Calzada

Sumlin

Offseason thread topic

Fran

Kevin Murray

Kyler Murray

Q: You did a great job in separating the strengths & position potential across the defensive line.

We have so much (potential) talent at the WR position. But how do we get it on the field? More rotation? (richard23)

A: I think you nailed it. Hopefully, the coaches have enough faith in the receivers to establish a solid rotation and then go with the hottest hands on a given Saturday. If you look at it, they should be able to: Ainias Smith, Demond Demas, Caleb Chapman, Moose Muhammad, Jalen Preston and Chase Lane have all proven they can do good things. That's not even considering the freshmen. I would certainly be looking to establish a solid rotation if I were in charge.

Q: Where do you see us finishing in baseball this year in the SEC? (GCJC)

A: Middle of the pack. They're better and certainly more talented, but they need some more bats and established starting pitching.

Q: Think i asked before....when are the big recruiting weekends this spring? Any projected commits this spring? (DentonAg80)

A: The spring game is April 9, so that will be a big one. I expect the weekend of March 25 might be pretty big too. I'm not expecting any commitments during the spring right now, but you can never tell. Some guys want to get it done early, commit and shut it down.

Q: What's the thought process for possibly moving Antonio Johnson from Nickel to Safety? Is Safety considered a more important position? Does it groom him for the NFL better?

A: A lot of people think it is a more important position. In this day and age, I don't. I like having a big guy with speed and coverage skills up near the line of scrimmage. But playing at safety would definitely be a boost to his NFL prospects.

From the post signing day pipeline article you did in Tidbits a couple of weeks ago, Safety/Nickel looked like our thinnest position, with only seven names listed for three positions.

Jaylon Jones' name has been mentioned as a possibility to move to safety. Could you see that happening? Would he even want to do it?

A: It's possible, but I don't see it happening (At least right now). I doubt he'd start; Johnson and Demani Richardson have that on lockdown. Then you have Jardin Gilbert, Jacoby Mathews and Jarred Kerr. Deuce Harmon even played a little there last year. And Jaylon is still a starting corner until further notice.

Alternatively could you see Tyreek Chappell moving to nickel? He seemed like our most willing tackler among the cornerbacks last year. (Phastman)

A: I wouldn't do this. He was also A&M's best cover corner last year, and I like him outside. It's better to shut down a flanker than a slot, in most cases.

Q: How bad was the Fran hire for Reggie McNeal?

A: The word "disastrous" is not too strong.

What are your thoughts on the start of MLB season this year? How much of a delay are we looking at? (Colt_seavers)

A: It ain't looking real good right now. They met today for a grand total of 15 minutes. Pitchers and catchers should be reporting now, so I think we're screwed in terms of a regular start day. I think we may not have baseball until Memorial Day at this rate.

Q: Never hear much about Devin Price. Any thoughts on him this next year? (syoungblood)

A: He's gonna have his work cut out for himself. There's a lot more competition at wideout than there has been in recent years.

Q: 1. Does Durkin line up some "super jumbo" packages with Jackson & Raikes inside and a big DE like Adeleye, Turner or maybe even Nolen, on the outside?

A: Heck, I don't think that Adeleye-Jackson-Raikes-Turner is "super jumbo". I think that sounds like a starting lineup. I think they could easily do that. Nolen on the outside? Nah. It would probably actually reduce his effectiveness.

2. Does Jaylon Jones start the season at one corner? Odds he hopefully stays there?

A: I think he does. But, if everyone's healthy, he's going to have to pick up his game several notches to hold onto the job. And that's exactly what's needed.

3. Who gets the most tick behind "0" at slot receiver? Moose, Brown, Stewart or someone else? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I think Moose does. He proved he's capable last year. I think Stewart could play any of the three receiver positions and isn't hemmed in as a slot.

Q: We lost 5 juniors to the draft. You called your shot last week on the 5 frosh that would be 3 and done. What about the classes in between?

A: Devon Achane will likely be three and out, if he stays healthy. Haynes King could be, if he's as good as I expect (and that would mean just a year as a starter, so maybe not). Deuce Fatheree and Bryce Foster could be. But that's really it.

Does losing 5 juniors a year qualify as elite?

A: No, losing 5 juniors a year after you're in a New Year's 6 or playoff game is elite. Losing 5 juniors just mean you had 5 talented guys otherwise.

Who are your top five Ags based on their pro football career?

Does Lester Hayes belong in the HOF? (elicrow)

A: This would be a pretty recent list. Yale Lary, obviously, because he's in the hall; Von Miller and Mike Evans will be; then I'd probably go with Ray Childress and Richmond Webb, but Jake Matthews has quietly put together a great career in Atlanta. In a year or two, Myles will be on this list.

And yes, Lester Hayes should be in. I didn't include him in the previous list just so I could get on the soapbox here. Richmond Webb should be too.

Q: I know LT Overton is supposed to visit in March, and now his brother is in the portal. How eager do you expect the coaches will be to add his brother in order to get LT? Any chance he reclassifies again (if he even can) to 2023? (Maddog83)

A: I don't see a whole lot of eagerness at this point. Maybe they'll surprise me and offer him, but they haven't yet. If the numbers weren't so tough as it is, maybe they would've already and recognized that you have to give a little to get a little. But they're not in that situation.

And no, LT isn't going to shift back to 2023.

Q: Who do you think will become Achane’s sidekick? Can you give us Cliff Notes on what’s good/not so good on all the runners up? (h273)

A: I think it's likely Amari Daniels and/or LJ Johnson. They've already been here a year, known the system, blah blah blah.

As for pros and cons...

Daniels: Fast, elusive, and showed well in limited time last year.

Johnson: Powerful, extremely agile for his size and fast. But I think he was too heavy last year and had trouble reading blocks.

Earnest Crownover: Big, strong, reliable. But not a gamebreaker. He'll likely play fullback again this year.

Le'Veon Moss: Big, powerful back. Not afraid of contact. But also a true freshman.

Q: Is there anyone in the portal right now that you would take?

If someone put a gun to your head and made you take a linebacker from the portal, who would take or would that be the end you? (stormaggie)

A: The answer to both questions is the same: De'Rickey Wright, a linebacker from Vanderbilt. He got banged up last year, but had 24 tackles, 3.5 TFL and a forced fumble in 7 games.

Q: For the life of me I can't understand why we have to fight tu for recruits. I know we win most of the time but I can't understand how they are even in the competition with other top schools and make short lists for top prospective recruits. What is the one thing that you think might be most significant that could give them an advantage over us (besides legacy)? (Win77)

A: I don't think it's so hard to figure out. They've got money and they're willing to spend it. Some people like Austin and think it's a hip town. They have money and they're willing to spend it. They have nice facilities and their own network. They have money and they're willing to spend it. Some kids grew up fans of the school.

And they have money and they're willing to spend it.



