Bucky lands biggest transfer to date

The 6-foot-9, 217-pound Mgbako was one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal, with new coach Will Wade at NC State making a strong, and public, push for him. Ole Miss and coach Chris Beard -- who nearly took the A&M job -- and Kentucky also attempted to land him. But, after a quick visit to College Station last week, the Aggies were able to snag Mgbako.

Mgbako was the number nine player in the nation and a 5-star recruit in the 2023 class according to Rivals.com and is the highest-rated signee in program history. He was also the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023-24.

Mgbako validated that high ranking during his two seasons in Bloomington. Mgbako averaged 12.2 points per game both years and added 4.6 rebounds per game this season. He improved his shooting percentage to 43.7% from the field this year, while making just under 33% of his 150 3-point attempts -- a percentage that would have only trailed CJ Wilcher's among Aggies who shot more than two 3-pointers a game and a total that would only been surpassed by Wade Taylor's 71 makes.

Mgbako is also an excellent free throw shooter, converting 82% of his attempts in 2023-24 and 81% last season.

With his elite athleticism, Mgbako could thrive in McMillan's up-tempo offense. He has the ability to play both foward spots and could pull opposing bigs from under the basket with his ability to shoot from mid-to-long range.

Mgbako joins forward Zach Clemence (Kansas) and point guard Jacari Lane (North Alabama) as transfers who have joined the program since McMillan took over 11 days ago.