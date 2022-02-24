AggieYell Mailbag

Q: What happened to Hezekiah Jones? He is not on the recent 3-deep Chart.

A: What, Mark's official winging it depth chart? No, he wasn't. But that's because I'm not certain he's going to be back this year. It would be his sixth season and he's had to deal with a lot of injuries. But we'll know in two weeks.

Any word on the development of the Red Shirted class of '21 OL?Zuhn is projected as a starting tackle. Wykoff shows as a future center.What's the status of Strickland and Moko? (Raraeo)

A: Strickland's got a logjam in front of him at center, so I could see him getting moved to guard. Moko was a rotation guy when healthy last year at guard, so I'm curious to see if he stays there or gets moved out to tackle to address depth issues. If he can handle it, it would be a huge help for the O-line.

Q: Is there an art to asking questions that cannot be answered yes or no? (Richard23)

A: Possibly.

Q: Will you be at Miss St game ?

Group of us going

Expecting us up 24-0 at half on way to 42-7 with all those losers departing the stadium by the end of 3Q.(BubbleAg91)

A: Yeah, I'll be there. My goddaughter, who is now essentially my adopter daughter, goes to State. But I utterly hate Starkville and Davis-Wade. No games are gimmes there and they have tripped A&M up multiple times at home. But a rule of thumb: if A&M wins at Mississippi State, they're ending up in the top 5.

Q: Do you expect Foster to remain at center or is there someone on the team who is capable? (h273)

A: Luke Matthews would be capable, but why would they move Foster? He was a freshman All-American and did a darned good job. He's not going to be the right guard -- that's Layden Robinson -- and Aki Ogunbiyi or Blake Trainor (or someone) should be able to handle the left side. I'd leave him there.

Which, admittedly, is weird. A year ago at this time, I thought there was no shot -- none -- that Foster would start at center. But that's how it ended up.

Q: Have you heard what King’s attitude is about the addition of Johnson from LSU? (86Aggie)

A: It's what you'd hope for from a quarterback -- bring it on. I don't want some guy who's going to run from competition at the helm of my team.

Q: Obviously it got leaked during media days but when do you think the SEC had intended to go public with the news that Texas and OU were joining the conference? (Aggiewoo)

A: They were going to wait as long as humanly possible. Maybe at the end of the season? They wanted to leave the Big 12 as high and dry as they could.

Q: Speaking of the sips and Sooners. When are they projected to join the SEC these days. (86Aggie)

A: 2025.

Q: Who do you anticipate going with Jimbo to media days? (6.William.Bs)

A: If they go back to three, I'm guessing Ainias Smith, Devon Achane and Demani Richardson. Other candidates would be Layden Robinson and, obviously, Antonio Johnson.

Q: I may have missed it but what are your thoughts on adding Steve Addazio's son, Louie, to the staff? Curious if you have heard anything from inside the football complex. Thx (OferAg)

A: It's a pretty nice snag. Once again, the Aggies went and got someone who had an on-the-field role (Nevada's offensive line coach) and got him to move for an analyst job. He hit the ground running, coordinating an offer today.

Q: Do you think our men's basketball team will make the NIT? What do you think of our baseball team's performance so far? I think they have been better than I expected, they should make playoffs. (Kyling)

A: I think the basketball team has a real chance at the NIT, but they need a couple more wins -- at least -- to get there. But they're out of the bottom 4 in the conference, and nobody thought they'd do that.

As for the baseball team, they've played Fordham and Lamar. In other words, nothing to write home about. Penn is no great shakes either. They really don't play anyone until early March, when they go up to Frisco and play Washington State, Iowa and Wichita State. So I would put no stock in 4-0. But are they better than last year? Yeah, that seems like a safe bet.

Q: It's still very early, but do you see the Aggie baseball team making the NCAA tourney this season? (3G Ag)

A: Still way too early to speculate. If they can sweep Penn and beat HBU and go up to Frisco at 8-0, that would be a solid start. But then they need to take at least 2 out of 3 up there for me to jump on the bandwagon.

Q: Tell me about Luke Matthews (Staubach1972)

A: What's to tell? If he's healthy, he's a rotation guy. But can he stay healthy? He hasn't been able to to date, and that's been a real bummer.




































