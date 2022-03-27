AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Out of the top talent in Texas that we'd like to get, who is/are the player(s) that we don't have a chance at getting to commit? What is/are the backup plan(s) for those positions of need, plus what are our chances on those OOS players?

I know this class will be smaller and more targeted, so what are your thoughts on how we finish position wise and final team rank? (Big Smoothie)

A: I don't think there's anyone they don't have a "chance" at getting. Don't forget, they just had the greatest class of all time, filled with guys they didn't have a "chance" at getting -- Walter Nolen, Evan Stewart, Denver Harris just to name a few. And I'm not sure this class will be any smaller. They're going to go after the best talent possible and if they can get to 25, so be it.

Q: When is the first scrimmage that we won't be allowed to watch? (Richard23)

A: It was Saturday.

Q: It appears that A&M is looking at two other RB now that are not named Owens. Are they "covering their bases" or do you know of a conflict with Ruben Owens at this time? (BTXAg)

A: Oh, it's more than two. And that's what you have to do. Owens looks like he's big on Texas at the moment, so you can't pull a Sumlin and just sit there dumbfounded if he goes somewhere else. If you have a need, you exhaust all options to fill it.

Q: Who are your top 5 pros who represent A&M the best? (Boo Yah)

A: Von Miller, Mike Evans, Myles Garrett, Cullen Gillaspia and Khris Middleton. You didn't specify on a specific league, so there you go. But there are a lot of class acts from A&M in the NFL. I've been very fortunate in that respect, because there are a whole lot more good guys than questionable ones that have come through this program.

Q: Multiple questions on the same subject - SEC TV - What will the platform look like once OU and tu join? Will the LHN transfer to SEC 3? Why do we not get to see more spring sports (multiple baseball games over a weekend)? It seems like this is an underserved programming aspect of the SEC. (BC93)

A: The SEC Network will certainly expand when Texas and OU join. The LHN will cease to exist, but could be a backup network like you're guessing. As for the spring sports, I would presume that's production costs. But that's only a guess.

Q: 1.) Do you think Adidas' newly announced NIL deal is good enough for us, or we should sign with Nike or UA instead?

A: For one thing, I don't think the deal is up for re-negotiation anytime soon, but let me be blunt on this: dumping Adidas for anyone else, especially Nike, would be stupid. Adidas does, and has done, a lot more for A&M than Nike ever cared to. And now that NIL has come along and A&M becomes an increasing thread to Nike's favorite, Oregon, they won't be doing the Aggies any more favors than before.

2.) What do you think winning the NIT will do for our recruiting next year since we only have 2 scholardhips to give out? (Kyling)

A: They're playing good ball right now, but I doubt very much it'll do much for recruiting at this point. And the coaches seem pretty intent on trying to add some more transfers, which could take up those spots quickly.

Q: To what do you attribute the turnaround of the basketball team? (h273)

A: The willingness of Buzz Williams to adjust his approach midseason and the immediate buy-in he got from the players.

Q: Given the talent at QB this fall, how do you see Jimbo allocating playing time? Will he allow the backups into the (blowout) games sooner than in years past?

A: I doubt it.

Any chance he may be a little more likely to sub for the starter if they seem to be struggling a bit? (TAMU-83)

A: No. He's never done that anywhere he's gone (unless the starter has beyond "struggling" and is outright horrible). He gets his guy and that's it.

Q: How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? (86Aggie)

A: Oh, about three-fiddy.

Q: My question is with the portal such a big thing in basketball and football is baseball the same or with the draft not at as prevalent? (Aggie 3006)

A: You know, I would have thought that, with the draft, the portal wouldn't have been quite as important in baseball. That really hasn't been the case. A&M, especially, went out and got a lot of guys out of the portal. They would have at least two more had they not been drafted. So yeah, it's turned out to be as important in baseball as anywhere else, but it just doesn't get as much attention.

Q: With a recent star qb decommit, the topic of recruiting a stud qb every year has been mentioned and is obviously common sense

Question:How successful has Jimbo been as a head coach signing a top qb prospect every year (even prior to A&M)? (Geb)

A: I'm not going to speak to his time at FSU, but at A&M, the jury's still out -- but his first couple of signees didn't work out. James Foster was a last minute reach and didn't work out. Zach Calzada was a guy they targeted pretty early after the wave of 5-stars committed elsewhere, for obvious reasons -- his size and huge arm. But even though he'll go down in history for winning the Alabama game, he flat out wasn't very good last year. So that leaves us with Haynes King, Conner Weigman and Max Johnson, if you want to include the portal. King looked good in his first game (two of his three INTs should have been receptions), and Weigman is the top dual-threat quarterback in his class. Johnson has won in the SEC already. So maybe things are turning around, but quarterback recruiting may be the biggest letdown of the Fisher tenure so far.















