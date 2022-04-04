AggieYell Mailbag

A: They only have two spots, so it would be a replacement for Q and a big. And they’re seriously looking at several players, but the exodus from LSU could change things up.

Q: Any names we should look for in the portal for Aggie basketball to replace QJ and possibly a big or 2?

A: Oh, another TE will step in for sure. But I wouldn’t mind a few more 4-wide sets.

Q: Do you anticipate another TE stepping in or more 4-wide sets? (6.William.bs)

A: I’m sure he was upset that the Aggies were celebrating on his field. Solution: don’t lose.

Q: Was the tsip head coach giving Schloss some hell at the postgame handshake? If so, wtf was that all about? Maybe he was chapped that Schloss brought in Micah Dallas to close it out. (LawHall)

A: I think he could be a good pass-catching TE, but they may look at him at QB again once his shoulder heals up. Hopefully, he’ll be back for the summer. If his shoulder recovers, I can see putting him back at QB for depth, since there’s plenty of it at TE. But I also don’t want to waste a superior athlete like that.

Q: Eli Stowers, I think I remember hearing he was an elite athlete but not an elite QB. Is he big enough to be a TE and will her ever crack the 2-deep? If not is there another position he may slide over to and turn out to be a real asset in like Hansford did? (h273)

A: Zuhn has been fine, and right now I think he’s the left tackle with Fatheree staying on the right side.

My biggest concern on the OL is the new tackle. How has Zuhn looked so far? Have they determined if Fatheree will be the right and left tackle yet?

Which incoming freshman (not named Stewart) that is going through Spring ball is getting the most buzz?

A: That’s kind of tough to say, because we really haven’t seen a ton. But one player I’ve liked who you would expect is safety Jardin Gilbert; one you wouldn’t is DT Albert Regis.

A: They’re looking very closely at Baylor commit Austin Novosad. He visited last weekend, then went out and made the Elite 11. I think he’s very underrated, even as a 4-star. Which veteran player that has not contributed much yet is getting the most buzz this Spring?

A: A preferred walk-on means they have a guaranteed spot on the 105-man roster. It doesn’t mean they’re going to get a scholarship later.

And, what exactly is a preferred walk on? They first in line for a vacated scholly or just first in line at the buffet? (tsmith3001)

Q: Can we get latest scholarship tally and where we stand to get to 85?

A: He’s a walk-on who had 3 tackles in 5 games last year for Blinn. So I’m not expecting much.

Q: Is there any additional information on Jalen Waddy, Jr LB Transfer from Blinn? Does he fit into our current LB depth? (rareo)

A: I still don’t have a good answer for you. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. I can only guess that he didn’t like the amount of reps some of the younger players were getting, but that still seems like a weak reason.

Q: I'll ask here so you'll have some time to sift through the answer, but wtf with Baylor Cupp? He's spent so long getting ready now just quits. (84Aggiect)

Where do we stand on OT and LB recruiting? Seems like we are a little behind in regards to the top flight talent. A: They’re in a good shape with 5-star Anthony Hill, the nation’s best linebacker. Offensive line recruiting is still sorting itself out, but they already have 4-star Colton Thomasson committed. He’s an absolutely massive dude.

How bad did Holstein put us behind the 8 ball in 2023 QB recruiting? (RBAG)

A: It definitely hurt, but they’ve only had one new offer and one visitor since. So they’re either being patient or they feel like they’ve got a legit target.

Q: Is it fair to say that if we get LT Overton, we won't get David Hicks?

A: No, that’s not necessarily the case. But if you don’t get Hicks, it’s not like they’ll be bereft of talent.

Which top 2023 QB do you think we have the best shot at? (Kyling)

A: I haven’t said the name Austin Novosad yet, have I?

Q: Do you think we will win a Natty in the next 3 years? (mtholmes)

A: I’m just gonna say this: If someone’s going to beat the 2023 team, they’re going to have to be stacked.

Q: After LSU's firing of Will Wade, it seems every scholarship player has it the portal. Do you think Buzz may go after any of them? I think they had mostly 4 & 5 star players, right? (hogtide)

A: Eh, they had some talent and I do think the Aggies will go after one or two. Freshman Alex Fudge is one guy I think they may take a look at. But I didn’t look at LSU at get scared. A&M, honestly, let both of those games slip away.

Q: Who is most likely to move to DT full time from SDE by over shooting The 290# mark to around 310# once A&M Strength/nutrition Kick in....Stewart, Lucas or Overton? (hammr40)

A: Lucas, for sure. He’s already 300.

Q: Who are our top transfer portal targets currently? In your mind, who should they be Coach Passwaters wammy (ChampKingKHOU11)

A: I think they’re going to let the spring play out and then see who else pops up in the portal. With their numbers crunch, it’s going to have to be someone really, really good for them to move on them. Former LSU LB Josh White is the only one I really have in interest in right now.

Q: Do players considering the transfer portal reach out to schools to gauge interest before officially entering the portal?

A: Not supposed to be able to do that. But it wouldn’t surprise me if they did. What’s to stop a player from signing an NIL deal well ahead of his LOI and starting to make money prior to actually signing with a school?

A: Nothing. When Buzz gets us good, like Tennessee or Auburn good, do you see him leaving A&M for a bigger job a la BCG, or do you think he’ll stay at A&M and finish what he started?

A: No, this is where he wants to be. Virginia Tech was arguably (maybe not even arguably) the better job and he bailed to come to A&M. He’s a Texas guy and wants to be home. Do you expect Marcus Williams to play basketball for A&M next year?

A: No, I don’t. Who do you see taking over for Saban when he finally decides to leave Bama?

A: Dabo. Has it ever occurred to you that North Carolina basketball player Brady Manek looks like Philadelphia Flyer mascot Gritty?

A: No, but I really hate UNC basketball, so I didn’t even know who that guy was until last week.

Q: When does NIL start showing up in College Basketball? Or if it has what school is coming out of the starting blocks in the lead? (Guns-n-bone)

A: Start? It was already there! No college sport was more corrupt in terms of money being thrown around than college basketball. Nothing really changes, except maybe some guys will actually get contracts.

Q: Donell Harris still moving to LB? Any word on his progress this spring? (doublejAg)

A: Yes, he is still moving to LB and no, there is no update on his progress because he’s out this spring.

Q: Since our DEs are a little easier for me to sort out, which guys project for playing mostly playing NT? 3 Technique?

A: A&M, since Jimbo has been around, really hasn’t differentiated between their defensive tackles. Both tend to play closer to a 3 tech than having someone right on the nose. I would say it breaks down between the bigger tackles (last year, Jayden Peevy, Isaiah Raikes and McKinnley Jackson) and the quicker tackles (DeMarvin Leal, Adarious Jones, Shemar Turner.)

So this year, going by their breakdown, it would be Raikes, Jackson, Walter Nolen and Regis in the “big” category and Turner, Jones, Marcus Burris and Jadon Scarlett (if he is a DT) at the “quick”. But under Mike Elko, those guys could be largely interchangeable. That could be the case again.

We are a little thin at LB, but do have a lot of DB depth. Do you foresee Durkin calling more "dime" packages with rolling up one of the safeties to a "quasi-LB" role?

A: I think that could certainly happen. He did it a lot at Ole Miss. I think that having a guy like Antonio Johnson, who could roam around, could make it a lot easier to do something like you describe. If Jacoby Mathews comes in and can do the job quickly, then you have three guys (Demani Richardson, Johnson and Mathews) who have the size to make this work, and Jardin Gilbert can really run. Jimbo's trust factor seems narrower with WRs with any other position group other than the QBs. Do you believe that plays a large role in his allegiance to kids like Lane and Preston? What will the newcomers have to do to gain that kind of confidence from him? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Number one: Know your job. Run the right routes. Number two: catch the ball. Number three: block. Evan Stewart is already running with the ones, so it seems like he’s realizing what’s required quickly.

Q: With so many top end D-lineman, can you rank, in your opinion, the highest to not so high talent ceiling of the DL on the roster (irrespective of experience)? (thepassag)

A: Not really, because there are guys I haven’t seen yet, a few who have put on some weight (and muscle) and some who are coming off of injuries. I do think that Tunmise Adeleye, Shemar Turner, Anthony Lucas and McKinnley Jackson are four guys who are on campus who have massive talent. More, of course, will be coming this summer.

Q: Will Overton be in the mix for playing time or will he be sitting out a year for strength and conditioning since he left HS early? (86Aggie)

A: That’s a good question and one I don’t know if anyone can answer right now. That really depends on him and how much development is needed. The good thing is that if he needs some time, they can give it to him, because they’re loaded up front.