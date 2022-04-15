AggieYell Mailbag

Q: What is the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow? (Colt_Seavers)

Q: I must have missed this. Where did Baylor Cupp portal to? Chapman?

A: Neither has made a decision yet.

Are we likely about to portal down to a point where our ball club is reduced to a low potential contender for the SEC West championship? (AginAfIII)

A: Absolutely not. They need additional attrition just to get to the 85-man limit.

Q: How many corners do you think we take this time around? (Richard23)

A: They already have two, in Bravion Rogers and Jaydon Thomas. They either lead or are very close to the lead for three more: Tony Mitchell, Javien Toviano and Malik Muhammad. So the answer could well be five.

Q: What about MOKO? He may end up being a great OL for us this year. Do you see him starting at LG? (Tony Paschal)

A: That's the only unsettled position on the line, and it was his play that unsettled it -- I mean that in a good way. So it'll be either him or Blake Trainor, but it'll continue to play out in the summer.

Q: I’m curious on these folks, more interested if they are the next to sail ship ?

Kenyon Jackson - how has someone that is on scholly and never played meaningful snaps keep a ship ,

A: Because he's 6-foot-6 and they still hold out hope he'll be a player. He's also been a really good team guy.

Aki O - what happened to this evaluation and do you hold out hope he can get it ?

A: Nothing happened to this evaluation. He's still just a redshirt sophomore and both guard spots could open up next year. He's also needed as a backup tackle. I think he'll end up being a player.

LJ Johnson what’s his injury and any idea how he looked prior to injury? (FatRobby)

A: He had a hamstring injury and he looked good before he got sidelined. If spring ball had been another week, he probably would have been out there.

Q: Chances Smoke B shows up and is in the WR room? CB room looks stacked. (Hammr40)

A: I'm not counting on it. They've still got some incoming players at wideout and are supposed to get at least one more back from injury. On the other side of the ball, they're going to lose two corners (at least) after this year, so you need to start getting all these younger players ready to go.

Q: I know we're pressing Owens hard, and for whatever reason, he seems to be a sip lean at the moment. Question, have we made up any ground on Richard Young or Cedric Baxter? If not, who are the next targets that could be in play? (Barseven7)

A: First, don't count out A&M with Reuben Owens. He was in town last weekend with the big crowd of recruits and always helps. I think Texas still leads for him, but those things can get flipped on their head in a hurry (see Denver Harris, for instance). They're definitely a factor for Young and, I think, Baxter. They're also interested in Tre Wisner of De Soto and Dalton Brooks of Shiner, so an area where it seemed like only a few options a month ago has expanded.

Q: 1. Your thoughts on the 2023 QB recruiting for our beloved Ags.

A: As Austin Novosad told me last weekend, they're being patient and deliberate with their evaluations after Eli Holstein left. But I think if they decided Novosad was their guy, they'd get him.

2. Latest crystal ball on Eli Stowers roles (positioning) for the fall season? (Boxsterboy72)

A: I think that depends on the condition of his shoulder when summer rolls around. As it turns out, he could really be useful either at quarterback or tight end.

Q: Why are other schools acting like they don’t use the NIL (ex. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, et all). On Finebaum people are saying something has to be done about A&M. (86Aggie)

A: Because the SEC old guard is terrified of what A&M can do now that everything's above board. As Val Kilmer put it so brilliantly in Tombstone, "This time, it's legal."

Q: I am very curious why we are adding so many CBs to the 2023 class when we already have a great deal of talents and depth onboard. Meanwhile, we can definitely use far more talents than we do have at the OT and LB positions although I am not complaining that we are getting quality players in 2023. If Novosad is as good as you said he is, why are we still waiting to offer him since we aren't likely going to get top QB talents this year due to the youth and depth we already have on campus. Novosad will have the time to develop and then have a chance to compete to start in 2-3 years. I mean you are not going to attract top-ranked QBs in 2023 class to sit behind our QB depth while they can compete to start right away elsewhere.

A: Actually, sounds like you are complaining. In April. Eight months before the early signing period.

First, they're still working on offensive linemen and linebackers. You had two offensive linemen in last weekend on officials and one will announce in the first week of May. They are in good shape with Harris Sewell and likely lead for new offer Connor Stroh.

Second, they're the leader for the best linebacker in the nation, Anthony Hill.

Third, Novosad is a 4-star and a Rivals 250 guy. Does that not qualify as "top-ranked"?

Q: Please logically explain why kickers and punters aren’t graded out in Rivals rankings, as football players, they absolutely can be difference makers. (Big Smoothie)

A: They are, but tend to be get lower rankings because of their impact on the game. Or something like that. I honestly don't know and would grade them on the same level as everyone else.

Q: How has Crownover done at OT? If we're struggling with a blocking TE, is there anyway he comes in at TE in a jumbo package? (Eli Crow)

A: He's done all right. He's pretty good as a run blocker, which may help your idea, but is still struggling some against good defensive ends in pass protection. So if they feel like he can add more to his plate as he learns on the fly, that idea is possible.

Q: If Max Johnson starts, will they swap the tackles since his blindside will be on the right side since he’s a lefty?

A: I doubt it.

With Donell Harris shifting to LB on the roster, will he actually play one of the 2 LB spots or still at one of the DE spots as a standup pass rushing LB?

A: That's to be determined. I think the primary role is for him to rush the passer, but we'll see.

Is Caden Davis our backup punter? (Gigem85)

A: No, he is not.

Q: Let’s say Max Johnson wins the starting job and stays healthy all year. He then puts up numbers as good as last year’s. What W-L record would we be looking at ? (ASCA82)

A: 11-1, 12-0.

Q: 1. How many CBs are we looking to take in this class?

A: 5, if everything goes right.

2. Safeties that we have the inside track on?

A: That's one area where they're still looking. But the good thing with having a bunch of corners is you can also cover nickel and safety as well.

3. Recurring issues with WRs dropping balls have Jimbo contemplating the WR coaching quality?

A: He doesn't discuss the status of his coaches with us. Understandably so.

4. Thoughts on this theory: There is no way that King, barring injury/dismissal, isn't starting for us next year. With Max Johnson transferring over, he can no longer transfer and play without waiting a year which makes his flight risk very low. On the other hand, King still has the ability to transfer and play immediately. If Max were to be named the starter then King would have a lot of incentive to transfer. It would be a smart play by Jimbo to roll with King and see if he's capable of the potential he sees. If King starts showing a lack of development throughout the year he can then turn to Max Johnson. (oamj)

A: Interesting theory, but I think this comes down to who's most capable of winning games. If it's King, he starts. If it's Max, he starts and the rest sorts itself out.

Q: 1. Do you think Bowens is a DT at A&M or is he a Leal type…to be used as quick DT and also outside?

A: He could be. He has the size for it.

2. Why is Fisher targeting so many DE this cycle after last year and what we have on campus? Is Anthony James underrated?

A: This is very simple: You have no idea what you really have until they hit the field, so you have to keep stacking talent to one, ensure you have players who can really play and two, you have minimal falloff if injuries occur. As for James, A&M sure thinks so.

3. Who are the safety and LB targets in ‘23? (Haas89)

A: Like I said above, safety is a position where things are still developing. As for linebacker, Hill is where they'll start. Derion Gullette of Marlin is another guy they like and seem to be doing well with.

Q: All this A&M - NIL multimillion dollar player pay offs seems to have become a National conversation. It's one thing when the sips and OU say we've buying every single commit, but now a Michigan State mod is talking about a Texas RB and states "my sources in Texas say A&M will pay up to $2 million for him" as if A&M buying players is a fact. Is this all BS, partial BS, or are we now the NY Yankees of college football? (thepassag)

A: Ok, that Michigan State mod doesn't know diddly spit. A&M has money and they can use it. But they're not the Yankees. They're still doing a great job of convincing players to join up, and not just throwing numbers at them.

Q: How good will our defense be this year? Could it potentially rival some of our Wrecking Crew days? (Staubach1972)

A: I think it can be really good, but it's all conjecture right now. I'd be real hesitant about Wrecking Crew talk.

Q: Opinion writers had moved the date around a lot over the tu and ou entry date to the SEC. Now that all of the hoopla has died down over early buyouts, etc, when is the drop dead date they would actually take the field as SEC teams? September '25 or Sept '26? (Win77)

A: September 2025.



















