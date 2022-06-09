AggieYell Mailbag
It's time for the latest AggieYell Mailbag!
Q: Miami looks like a dangerous team this year, with some similar characteristics to A&M (losses along both lines, question marks among wide receivers). Their QB was quite good last year, and they did beat Pitt.
How do you see the Ags stacking up against UM in the third game of the season? (Rick77)
A: Their quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, may be as good as any quarterback A&M sees this year who is not named Bryce Young. That alone makes them dangerous. But they also gave up more than 28 points a game, which ranked 82nd. A&M ranked 3rd with 13 points allowed per game. They also really struggled to get pressure on the quarterback. Do I think their defense will be better? Yes. Do I think A&M’s offense will also be better? Again, yes. And the Aggie defense is going to be tough to throw on, so that’s another plus for A&M. We’ll clearly know more after the first couple of weeks of the season, but I think A&M’s defensive front will be quite good as well.
Q: Appalachian game scares me. Trap game before Miami. How good are they? (El Capullo)
A: They’re ok. They went 10-4 last year, losing 25-23 to Miami and getting beaten soundly by Louisiana twice. They got absolutely smoked in their bowl game by Western Kentucky. Offensively, they’re explosive for a Sun Belt team, but they’re still a Sun Belt team. A&M should be able to move on them offensively pretty easily.
Q: Been a while since I added to this feature BUT wanted to share a thought I've had since Spring Practices ended... and get your input.
I know you've reported during Spring Football and Post-Spring Football that Trey Zuhn had a really good camp. Still, he's a RS Freshman and the BEST and most proven OT on the team is Fatheree. Going into Spring practices, I expected to see Fatheree move to LT...but that didn't happen. Soooo...my first thought was that Jimbo knows or at least expects Max Johnson to win the job...yeah, the "Leftie QB"...maybe Jimbo wanted his best OT to protect Max's backside? Or...maybe Zuhn is really that good?
Just food for thought and wanted your opinion. (Chile Pequin)
A: I think that Fatheree is really good and really comfortable at right tackle and Zuhn has proven he’s capable of handling the left side. In that case, it’s the best of both worlds and doesn’t matter who the starting QB is. At least, that’s my thought on it right now. Short version: they're where they are because of the fit, not the quarterback.
Q: Are we still interested in the LB from Marlin. I believe his name is Gullette. (jerryh670)
A: Yes, and he just got his 4th star this week. But he’s going to be very tough to pry from Alabama, who targeted him very early on.
Q: Eli S is back at QB. Does he have a realistic chance to be in the mix for playing time? (Runforit)
A: No, not really.
Q: If Showers is as good an athlete as people say he is why not put him in the WR mix instead of tossing him in a relatively crowded TE group? (h273)
A: Well, he’s back at QB so that doesn’t really matter anymore. And in terms of team needs, they really needed another QB. He may not be a guy who can jump back in immediately, but his presence makes that group another step up from last year.
Q: If A&M is winning 60 - 0 at the end of the 3rd quarter, which quarterback(s) get snaps in the 4th quarter? What would it take (other than injuries) for Stowers and possibly a walk-on to get playing time? (SGMan)
A: I feel like I should get Eli to answer this mailbag. If they’re up 60-0, then you’d probably see Conner Weigman first, then Stowers or Blake Bost.
Q: Dante Moore. What are our chances of landing him? (Staubach1972)
A: Gotta get him on campus first. Right now, they’re behind several schools.
Q: Can Cromartie work with the DBs? Wasn’t sure if he is allowed to on-field coach in his position. (tsmith3001)
A: Technically, no, he cannot. I think NCAA rule changes eliminating caps on coaches will change that soon, however.
Q: Do you think XOM will continue its rise after quarterly reports or has it hit its peak? (Agarchist)
A: I don’t think it’s done going up. As long as oil prices remain high and they're committed to shareholder returns, they'll be in good shape.
Q: Over/under of 4.5: your estimate of number of 5 star commits in the 2023 class (Have Gun Will Travel)
A: Tough to say right now, considering I’d bet they’ll add more 5-stars before this is all done. In which case I’d probably lean to the over.
Q: How does kitnas kid look? Can’t remember the last time I saw a prospect out of Burleson (my hometown)….. (Pharm11)
A: He doesn’t look like his dad, that’s for sure. For one thing, he has hair.
Q: Any follow up update or articles planned for the big OT’s visits from last weekend? (Mcvay & Bisontis) Even with Colton already onboard, OT seems way to thin so do we take 4? (Hammr40)
A: Yeah, I’m gonna talk quite a bit about it in Tidbits tomorrow.
Q: Why are there limits on the number of players on the roster who can be in uniform for baseball and football games? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)
A: This goes back to a ways back, when home teams would be able to overwhelming visitors with numbers if they didn’t have limits. There’s still a rule that traveling teams can only bring 75 players (in football). So that’s what you’re dealing with unless they change the rules.
Q: Do you like our chances with Rashada on the 18th. If we don't land him, who else would we be looking at? Novasad don't seem likely. (AgNok)
A: I don’t know what to make of the Rashada situation right now, and he may not either. He’s still got trips to take. I’m a bit more optimistic now than a week ago, but it’s still very convoluted. They’re got a few other guys they’re looking at, but they’re still working on Rashada and Moore the most by far.
Q:Fair weather fan question- what does our baseball team look like next year in terms of returning players, newcomers, etc.? (Ag98)
A: Honestly, it’s tough to say until after the MLB Draft. Right now, you’re definitely losing Dylan Rock and Christian Palisch. They have added a couple of pitchers who might be really able to help next season if they aren’t drafted and go pro. That’s what makes baseball the toughest sport to gauge and the easiest one to make a rapid jump from bad to good at the college level.