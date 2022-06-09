AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Miami looks like a dangerous team this year, with some similar characteristics to A&M (losses along both lines, question marks among wide receivers). Their QB was quite good last year, and they did beat Pitt.

How do you see the Ags stacking up against UM in the third game of the season? (Rick77)





A: Their quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, may be as good as any quarterback A&M sees this year who is not named Bryce Young. That alone makes them dangerous. But they also gave up more than 28 points a game, which ranked 82nd. A&M ranked 3rd with 13 points allowed per game. They also really struggled to get pressure on the quarterback. Do I think their defense will be better? Yes. Do I think A&M’s offense will also be better? Again, yes. And the Aggie defense is going to be tough to throw on, so that’s another plus for A&M. We’ll clearly know more after the first couple of weeks of the season, but I think A&M’s defensive front will be quite good as well.





Q: Appalachian game scares me. Trap game before Miami. How good are they? (El Capullo)

A: They’re ok. They went 10-4 last year, losing 25-23 to Miami and getting beaten soundly by Louisiana twice. They got absolutely smoked in their bowl game by Western Kentucky. Offensively, they’re explosive for a Sun Belt team, but they’re still a Sun Belt team. A&M should be able to move on them offensively pretty easily.





Q: Been a while since I added to this feature BUT wanted to share a thought I've had since Spring Practices ended... and get your input.

I know you've reported during Spring Football and Post-Spring Football that Trey Zuhn had a really good camp. Still, he's a RS Freshman and the BEST and most proven OT on the team is Fatheree. Going into Spring practices, I expected to see Fatheree move to LT...but that didn't happen. Soooo...my first thought was that Jimbo knows or at least expects Max Johnson to win the job...yeah, the "Leftie QB"...maybe Jimbo wanted his best OT to protect Max's backside? Or...maybe Zuhn is really that good?

Just food for thought and wanted your opinion. (Chile Pequin)

A: I think that Fatheree is really good and really comfortable at right tackle and Zuhn has proven he’s capable of handling the left side. In that case, it’s the best of both worlds and doesn’t matter who the starting QB is. At least, that’s my thought on it right now. Short version: they're where they are because of the fit, not the quarterback.

Q: Are we still interested in the LB from Marlin. I believe his name is Gullette. (jerryh670)

A: Yes, and he just got his 4th star this week. But he’s going to be very tough to pry from Alabama, who targeted him very early on.

Q: Eli S is back at QB. Does he have a realistic chance to be in the mix for playing time? (Runforit)

A: No, not really.

Q: If Showers is as good an athlete as people say he is why not put him in the WR mix instead of tossing him in a relatively crowded TE group? (h273)

A: Well, he’s back at QB so that doesn’t really matter anymore. And in terms of team needs, they really needed another QB. He may not be a guy who can jump back in immediately, but his presence makes that group another step up from last year.

Q: If A&M is winning 60 - 0 at the end of the 3rd quarter, which quarterback(s) get snaps in the 4th quarter? What would it take (other than injuries) for Stowers and possibly a walk-on to get playing time? (SGMan)

A: I feel like I should get Eli to answer this mailbag. If they’re up 60-0, then you’d probably see Conner Weigman first, then Stowers or Blake Bost.

Q: Dante Moore. What are our chances of landing him? (Staubach1972)

A: Gotta get him on campus first. Right now, they’re behind several schools.



