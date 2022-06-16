AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Whatever happened to Demas? Did he find a place to transfer? (GCJC)

A: No, and I doubt he will until he has his legal issues resolved.

Q: Which SEC school is going to surprise us with their degree of hate for tU? All of them doesn’t count.

A: Arkansas wouldn't constitute a surprise, so I'll go with LSU. They hate everyone and the pettiness of Texas fans will not go over well with the folks from the Bayou.

Can you explain in detail why A&M shouldn’t trust Sankey? (Big Smoothie)

A: It's better to let his actions speak for themselves.

Q: Remember at various times when we had guys over 200lbs (CB/WR need not apply) really jacked up and imposing like Von Miller, Myles Garret, even CMike at 205 that were scary ripped. Guys that got off the bus and the other team went damn who’s got that guy all day!!! Any body on next years team that can fit that bill? It could be just first round genes on those guys but it seems like Fisher likes his guys to have a bit more armor. (Hammr40)

A: I laughed out loud at this one. The team's probably in better shape now than it's ever been. Go look at Demani Richardson and tell me has has "a bit more armor". These guys are bigger, stronger and faster because they have to be, and they're trained as such.

Q: I know that's it's still early in the recruiting season but I see that Tx Tech, Cinci & Northwestern are currently #'s 2,3&4 in the Rivals recruiting rankings for 2022-2023.

Why do you think this is? Traditionally, schools like these are not at the top of the rankings at this time of the year. I can see Tceh with their new coach getting traction but Fickell of the Bearcats & Fitz of the Wildcats typically havent competed for Top 10 recruiting classes over the years.....

A: I think it's pretty clear why this is if you look at the numbers. They've taken a lot more players than anyone else, so that gives them more points right now. Will it hold up? No way.

Will Ags finish in Top 5 again once the faxes are sent in?

It's sure looking that way.

BTW, why does the NCAA continue to use this archaic system to document commitments from the pre-internet days or do they not do this anymore and I'm archaic myself? (3G Ag)

A: You can also send in .pdf copies now via email.

Q: same question I asked Neb ... rank the CWS teams from most likely to win to least? (3s2ghill)

A: I think Stanford has the best pitching of the teams who are left, so they automatically become the favorite. After that, it's a crapshoot. A&M's style of play could just batter opponents into submission, so I think the people who are downplaying their chances are fools.

Q: Do you think Fatheree gets flipped to the other side if Hayne wins the job ? Instead of leaving him on that side to better protect a south paw’s blind side. (Gatillero_76)

A: No, I think they are where they are because that's where the coaching staff wants them -- and where they feel most comfortable.

Q: Last day of summer classes is Aug 11 (finals), first day of fall classes is Aug. 24th. First game is Sept 3rd.

Cannot think of a better question. When do players report? When does fall camp begin? When does the QB get named? Any issues with the team this summer, i.e. anyone get stupid? (DentonAg80)

A: Players are already there. They'll officially "report" and practice will start around the first of August. The QB will be named likely right before they start practicing for the opener, or two weeks out. And no, there have been no issues this summer so far. I'm not good at seeing the future, so I don't know about the rest of the 6 remaining weeks.

Q: What are you doing for a family vacation? (Richard23)

A: We're actually on it now. I'm writing this in a hotel in Williamsburg, Va. We've been to Savannah for a couple of days and we'll head to DC tomorrow.

Q: If you bought a Gig 'Em pass and planned to use all 7 tickets on one game which one would it be? (h273)

A: Ole MIss.

Q: Are the various Rivals site owners encouraged to share ideas with each other as far as content?

A: We do, but I have found that things that play well on one site may not always work with others.

Where did the idea to have sponsors for weekly content come from? I think it's genius.

Other sites do it, so I figured it would be worth a shot. If there are folks out there who want to sponsor stuff, there are still more things available (like this, for instance).

Do you see us taking a TE this year?

Nah.

What are your favorite fast food french fries?

Tough one. I like Checkers, or I did until I got food poisoning and spent a drive through Florida sprinting to bathrooms a couple years back. That was probably the burger, but I'm taking no chances. So I guess Chick-fil-a. It's tough, because McDonalds and Whataburger also make good fries.

Q: I know we aren't losing many players off of this years baseball team. Do we have any big time players coming in next year from HS for baseball, or do you think Schloss will focus more on the transfer portal like he did last year?

A: He's already signed pitchers from Quinnipiac and USC and a shortstop from Arizona State, so I think they're already establishing the direction they're taking. They've also signed 15 players in the 2022 class, so the numbers are interesting.

Any ideas on who you think we are at risk on losing to the MLB draft? This would be both current players and kids coming from HS that are commits. (Maddog83)

Micah Dallas could go, as could Austin Bost. I would suggest that both come back. RF Brett Minnich could also go. Moo Menefee is also a possibility. The big one amongst the signees to watch is Jace Laviolette of Katy Tompkins. He's huge (6'5", 210) and can play the corner outfield positions and first base. But, as you'd expect, he projects to have a big power bat and he could go pretty early.

Q: I see threads about Olsen needing a re-do. Is that true? Does it suck pretty bad compared to other SEC fields?

A: In a word, no. The grumblers want more seats.

What kinda topics do the 1st baseman and base runner usually discuss?

A: Depends on how well they know each other. Sometimes the conversation starts and picks back up after the next at bat. Some guys play tick-tac-toe.

As of now, how does next year’s baseball team look? Better than current team? (Strobafett)

A: Hard to say, because who saw this team doing what they've done? They lose a lot of real character guys off this squad, so it may be tough to repeat the feat.

Q: Any update on LJ Johnson?

A: He'll be ready for training camp.

Will Marshall and Thomas factor in the WR rotation?

I think Marshall will. Thomas? Not sure.

Any big changes to the blocking schemes on the O Line?

No.

CB is loaded, in my opinion, will the vets hold off kids like Harris, Bouie and Moten? (strobafett)

I don't think anyone knows the answer to that question yet.

Q: Which 2023 QB recruit do you feel the best about committing to us? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: I can't get a feel for this one. Jaden Rashada postponed his decision for a week today, and Dante Moore visits this weekend. We may have a better idea by the middle of next week.

Q: Have you looked at A Manning’s film? What’s your assessment. Is it all name? How would he be ranked if he was named Jones? Doesn’t seem like we ever made any effort there, and Jimbo’s obviously on fire. Can’t imagine we wouldn’t be in play if Jimbo really wanted him. (elicrow)

A: No, I have not. A&M's not after him, so therefore, I don't care.

Q: Do you think Weigman will play baseball next season? He seemed to leave it open as a possibility after his freshman year.

A: Yes, I do. At least, that's the plan right now. I think that could easily change depending on how this year goes.

Do you think Achane will continue to run track? (AgNok)

Yes, absolutely.




























