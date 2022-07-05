AggieYell Mailbag

Q: What’s your take on the leadership battle between the QBs? Any possibility of splitting the locker room? What’s the attitude of the team in terms of next years W-L expectations from them(as Aggie Reps), towards the Alumni, towards the National POV? (Big Smoothie)

A: I think you've got three guys with good leadership qualities, but I think that this team understands what it's trying to do -- when the SEC and get to the College Football Playoff. I think that answer works for both of your questions.

Q: Anthony Hill just narrowed his choice down to the good guys and tu. Any idea of his timetable for a commitment?

A: Not until after the pool party, which his when he'll make his official visit as well.

Also, are you expecting any additional commitments prior to the pool party in late July? If so, over/under between now and then? (Maddog83)

A: I think they might get one or two. But this is going to be a smaller class and they're in on elite prospects, so it may take longer than we're used to in some cases.

Q: How mutual were the Anthony James and Johnny Bowens decommitments? Seems like we may be in on better DE prospects and they wanted those spots. I see James is now committed to Washington.

A: James was definitely mutual. I don't think they were too broken up about Bowens, either, even though he's plenty good. They just have limited spots.

After Anthony Hill, which LB prospect is next on your wish list? (Colt_Seavers)

A: Jaden Ausberry, from Baton Rouge. He's apparently eliminated LSU, which shocks me, but the Aggies are in it.

Q: If Austin Novosad decides not to come to TAMU, who is our next option or do we pass on a QB this year? (BTXAg)

A: They'd be in a bit of a bind if he doesn't commit. They may need to look at potential transfers.

Q: Forgot to ask, why were some of the baseball players wearing 'mitts' when on base as runners? (DentonAg80)

A: To protect the fingers on their throwing hand, in case they slide headfirst.

Q: Obviously tu has some momentum on the recruiting front. How many head to head matchups with them do you see in this cycle? (Ag_2000)

A: So far, Jaydon Chatman, Johntay Cook and Daymion Sanford were head-to-heads. Texas got two of them. I guess Connor Stroh was too, but A&M ended up backing off in the end. Hill and DJ Hicks will be head-to-heads, so will Malik Muhammad. There are others, and honestly, Texas will win some of them. Some will sting. But A&M will still get excellent commits and have a top 5 class.

Q: What’s your gut feeling on Hill? (TAMU_Fan)

A: I have a futurecast for A&M and haven't changed it.

Q: Who are some of the top recruits favoring A&M and when will we see more commits? (Ag20)

A: 5-stars DJ Hicks, Hykeem Williams and TJ Shanahan are favoring A&M. 5-stars Javien Toviano and Anthony Hill have A&M no worse than tied for first. That ought to be a pretty good start. And we could see a commit or two soon, depending on what Austin Novosad does.

Q: Whatever happened with Holstein? Assumed he was afraid of competition, but then he commits to Bama…. Feels like this really put us behind in QB recruiting this year. (EliCrow)

A: It did. He absolutely was not afraid of competition, but Alabama did a good job of working on him. And maybe there was more. I'm not making any accusations, but in the age of NIL, it's always going to be a quesiton.

Q: Besides Hill and the one from Paetow what linebackers are we looking at? Thanks (JerryH670)

A: Ausberry, who I mentioned earlier, and Derion Gullette from Marlin.

Q: I suspect Riley knew about USC’s move sometime ago. That makes me wonder if the SEC grabbed TU and OU as a response to the Impending BIG 10 move. Or was it the other way around? Was this the Big 10s move to counter the SECs move? (Bodiddy)

A: I suspect he didn't know, because nobody did until last week. This was done very quickly. The B1G was countering the SEC's move.

Q: The only recruiting question that needs to be answered: When's the pool party? (RougeAggie)

A: The weekend of July 29.

Q: Will ou and tu try to get out in '24 now and will they succeed?

A: Yes, and they will fail.

Who is the real burner at WR we want this year?

A: Hykeem Williams and Zachariah Banks can both fly.

Odds Sankey is planning counterstrike as we speak? (JustAvgIllini)

A: He should be.

Q: Who has a better chance of making the Cowboys, Hansford or Jefferson? (86Aggie)

A: Hansford.

Q: Updated best possible targets at center? OT? LB? RB? (Mozilla)

A: They're not going to take a center. They have more than enough there. At tackle, Chase Bisontis, Miles Walker and Paul Mubenga are out there. LB, that's Hill, Ausberry and Gullette. RB could be Kaleb Jackson, Cedric Baxter or Jeremiyah Love.

Q: Ags are currently #52 in Rivals recruiting rankings for 2023. How disconcerting is it to see us in this position at this point after last years results?

A: It's not.

I know that we will finish higher than this, but what is holding some of these blue-chippers from committing to Jimbo & Co.?

A: We're talking about some of the very best players in the nation. They'll commit when they want to, not when someone wants them to.

Is the current staff's vision of aiming so high that many of the higher recruits are waiting to see what happens? Is it NIL deals that they are waiting for?

A: No and no.

Along the same lines, are several recruits that committed recently to other schools just waiting to see how A&M's season progresses (& their original school's results show themselves) before they seriously look at A&M as their final destination?

A: No, I doubt that.

Q: I never believed our NIL money was as much as rumored to be last year. Has that hurt us now because we are not living up to the expectations of this year's recruits based on what they heard? Reportedly, the tu NIL machine is offering what we are to alleged to have done last year. Also, I thought it was against state law to make NIL deal with players before they are signed and on campus. (Katyaggie)

A: I don't think the NIL was as critical to A&M's success as people say, and I think it's a waste of time to accuse Texas of anything. Business is business.































