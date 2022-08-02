AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Zachariah Branch, any chance? (h273)

A: Yeah, there's a chance. The fact that Malachi Nelson came and visited this past weekend definitely adds to the idea that something's not quite right at USC. I can't say that A&M should be considered the leader for either of them, but the game's not over yet, either.

Q: Obvious question - Who do you think is going to be the starting QB? (The Izer)

A: The guy who makes the better decisions and screws up least this summer.

Q: What's your opinion. Do Jimbo & Co. like, loathe, or just shake their heads at NIL?

A: I think loathing is almost universal for NIL in its current form.

Which positions are strong for recruits in '24? Does it match our needs as you see it? (tsip despiser)

A: You know, I really haven't gotten deep into the '24 class. I probably will starting this week.

Q: Are you more comfortable doing future cast under Fisher than Sumlin? Seemed like Sumlin would be hot on the trail of a good recruit then let it fizzle out. (86 Aggie)

A: Oh, for sure. When Fisher and company get a commitment from someone, the odds of it sticking are much, much higher.

Q: Our season was screwed when we lost King early last season, who do you think will have the same kind of impact if lost to an injury? I am hoping that we have better depth now that our season won't be ruined by the loss of just one player. Keeping my fingers crossed. (Kyling)

A: The only position where I'd have that concern would be offensive tackle. Dametrious Crownover is the only clear backup at either position -- I don't even know who the backup at right tackle is (even though I'd guess it's Aki Ogunbiyi). Losing Trey Zuhn or Deuce Fatheree could be a real problem.

Q: Any news on Eric Young coming back? Are you still thinking he might play LB?

A: I haven't heard anything new. We'll see tomorrow. As for LB, that was just a theory of mine. We'll see if anyone else was thinking it.

Can you discuss the situations where you see D Harris really making an impact at his new LB position?

A: Right now, I see him more as a situational, stand-up pass rusher more than anything. If he can be more than that it would be tremendous.

Was there any attempt to move J Harris to LB the way D Harris moved? Seems he fits the size and could have been a stand up rusher. (Elicrow)

A: No, he was staying at defensive end. Position moves or playing time weren't the real drivers to this one; I think he wanted to go home.

Q: What was the origination of the “First” thing and why is it always the Nerdy ones that get to go First? (Parlay Magic)

A: "First" goes back to well beyond my time on the site, and I've been here 19 years.

Q: Has the first day of camp been announced? I have only seen vague statements. (DentonAg80)

A: Tomorrow at 4:45 p.m.

Q: Is Derion Gullette a DE, OLB or ILB at the next level? (Colt_Seavers)

A: I think he's either an end or an OLB. The Aggies want him for the latter.

Q: Just curious if you are aware of Terrence Kiel, Jr & Jovorskie Lane Jr., both of whom had dads from Lufkin that played football for A&M?

Kiel is class of '24, Lane is class of '26 and both are stud baseball players, esp Lane from what little I know. J senior posts vids of his kid on Twitter & the kid is a phenom. (3GAg)

A: I'm very well aware. I know who their dads are (in the case of TK, was) and I've seen both kids. Both can swing the bat. The younger Lane, especially, has a very smooth swing and hits for power. Jorvorskie has been resolute in not letting his kids play football due to concerns over CTE -- which I think says a lot. I respect him greatly for that.

Q: 1. With the thinness at LB and the quality depth at DB, do you expect kids like Anderson, Bouie, Harris and Matthews to push onto the field sooner (i.e. more dime packages) rather than later?

A: I think there will be situations where you see the "Big Nickel" -- likely Anderson or Mathews -- out on the field as a third safety. We saw Keldrick Carper do this a lot in 2020.

2. I truly believe some of our 80s defensive backfields were some of the best I've ever seen. Do you think our current/future secondary has a chance to compare?'

A: I'm real hesitant to draw any comparisons until we actually see them on the field, but they're starting to develop quality depth.

3. The O Line, though not lacking in athleticism, seems to be being built in getting massive kids who can just bully their way down the the field. More intentional or just the type of quality talent that has fallen our way?

A: Oh, I don't agree. Look at guys like Foster and Fatheree, for instance. Everyone knows about Foster being a track star, but Fatheree was a very, very good power forward in high school. Same thing with PJ Williams. These guys have athleticism as well as size.

4. On the flip side, our D Line has huge guys who can really move, penetrate and disrupt an offense. We also acquired a lot of speed in the back 7. Durkin has a reputation for aggressive schemes. More often, play honestly and count on getting there with four or blitz more and rely on the secondary to cover?

A: I think it'll vary from week to week, but I expect we'll see more and different blitzes than we did with Mike Elko.

5. More likely to join the Dark Side, Courtney or Fletch? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Oh, Fletch, no doubt.

Q: See that Pat Henry hired one of his old athletes from his LSU days, Mario Sategna.

Huge get.Has twice been the National Asst coach of the Year at Arky & has a great reputation in the T&F world,His Kid was once committed to us as a WR before signing with the Hogs.Would Jimbo be interested if Isaiah were interested in following his parents to Aggieland? (3G Ag)

A: He plays the right position (wideout). They didn't want to lose him to begin with. I think that this could come down to how comfortable he is at Arkansas and how A&M's existing group of freshmen take care of business this year. But if it were me, yeah, I'd be interested.

Q: Now that Malachi Nelson has attended the pool party, how realistic is it for us to flip him? Same for Branch? I am guessing that they may be a package deal, correct? (Maddog83)

A: How realistic is it? I think it's more realistic he sticks with USC -- right now. This deal isn't over. If Nelson flips, Branch could easily come with him. I'm not thinking they're a definite package deal, but one's decision-making could affect the other.

Q: As a type of "free market", don't you think the NIL payment amounts will find their own equilibrium? Not counting the fact that each state has different rules, or whether the NCAA ruins CF by making transfers unlimited, these BMAs (or their non-aggie equivalents) are surely going to get burned by a decent number of highly rated freshman who either redshirt and transfer, or get buried on depth charts, or never live up to their rating, or get in legal trouble, or fail out of school, and the market for unproven incoming freshmen will start to readjust on its own...? Part of me worries it will slide over to transfers and mostly-proven commodities that start getting tampered/poached. (Pskumar2728)

A: You would hope so, and even think so, but there's always a Tom Hicks out there willing to blow the roof off the market to get what he wants. If you're a Rangers fan, you are reading this and likely cursing. If you're not, look him up.

Q: How did the pool party go? What do you see in commitments? (Staubach1972)

A: I think this question answered itself.

Q: How many Top 150 recruits attended the pool party that we don't know about, i.e. kept private, protected from public knowledge? (SGMan)

A: None that I know of.

Q: Is USC getting the Georgia treatment from last year because they (KSmart) ticked off fisher so we took a bunch or their top recruits to send a message don’t jack with Fisher? Has anyone hinted within Aggie circles about this as a result of Riley tampering with Demon D. last year. Or is this just we need a QB and calls went out to all top prospects after our QB commit bolted? (Hammr40)

A: First, the deal with Demas (cough cough ALLEGEDLY cough cough) was two years ago. And I don't think Kirby really did anything to infuriate Jimbo all that much; A&M just had the right people with the right ties (and stole some UGA recruiters) to get those guys. Now, Saban would be a different story. And Riley is also likely a different story. But this isn't payback, going after Nelson and Branch; this is absolutely going after elite talent to fill needs. If it screws over Riley, great -- that's a bonus.

Q: Your best guess on who we get for qb & rb since we don't have one of either in this class? (Mozilla)

A: QB? No idea right now. RB? I've been on the Jeremiyah Love bandwagon for a while. No reason to get off now.

Q: Mark, questions over how the pool party is managed...

I was pouring over Courtney's lists (and others) and thought I had a handle on who was coming but then I saw Courtney's social media updates and there were kids on twitter that I'd never heard of bragging about being in CS.

1) How do they manage attendance? Do they just have kids (and friends) show up and can't say "No"?

A: Invitation only. Bring your families, but that's it.

2) I know they have players as hosts (and I'm sure some hostesses) and coaches and staff. How many total people would you estimate are at that party at it's peek? Do they have a good estimate in advance?

A: Maybe 75? And yes, they have a good idea.

3) Is there a final list and total of the actual number of prospects that attended?

A: Not that has been made public, and I doubt they care to do so at this point.

4) Our board is enjoying tu's meltdown over all of this but I read where Alabama was having one, too. Do you know how successful it was?

A: Alabama farts successfully, so I would wager it was good. And they've landed a couple of commits since, which reinforces that believe.

5) Were we the first to do this? Who's copying who? (Win77)

A: I have no idea who did it first, but I know who's done it best. The results from A&M's cannot be disputed.

Q: How much of a surprise was it not getting Hicks to the pool party? Did he ever make it in on Sunday? Did the odds get longer for this?

A: He did not come in at all and OU feels good about things. Whatever. He's not committing for another four months. Let's see how they feel then.

I understand Toviano made it on Sunday. From what you have heard, how did it go?

A: Toviano was at LSU last weekend and did not come. That report, wherever it came from, was wrong.

Same for Gullette. Besides those two, were there any other Sunday recruits? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Gullette was there and things seem to have gone fine. He's deciding this week, so we'll see how it turns out.

Q: Does it piss you off when we post links or tweets from other recruiting services?

A: Yes.

Are you and Good Bull Hunting friends or mortal enemies? (phastman)

A: Don't know what they think of me, but I think they're awesome.

Q: We took one RB last cycle and probably need to get one this cycle as well, who is our most realistic possibility at this point? Chances with Love given we're on the outside looking in with Baxter and Owens. I know he was at the pool party but haven't heard anything about where we actually stand with him. Seems like a pretty important recruitment. (agcatter123)

A: I think you're right, that this is a big one. If it comes down to it, Dalton Brooks could be the running back, but I really like him at safety. As for Love, it seems like this is an A&M and Notre Dame deal. Most folks seem to discount A&M's chances, but I know Notre Dame doesn't. The Aggies are the team keeping then up at night in this one.

Q: Which player committing to A&M between now and NSD would cause the most uproar in the recruiting world?

It can be someone currently committed elsewhere, or currently uncommitted. (Reckless75)

A: After this weekend, the answer has to be Malachi Nelson.

Q: I think A&M is one year away from being a contender for SEC west and a natty , what are your thoughts Mark? (mtholmes)

A: I think they can make noise this year if things go right. But next year, there should be no excuses. They should be absolutely loaded.



























