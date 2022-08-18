AggieYell Mailbag

Q: So do other schools get upset with the Rivals people like we do? (86Aggie)

A: Oh yeah.





Q: Do we end with a top 10 class still? (BIMSAg02)

A: Yep.





Q: What do you think about all the A&M offering Malachi $15 million rumors?

A: I think they’re stupid and ridiculous. But people who are convinced A&M can’t recruit otherwise will buy it like it’s a new iPhone.

When it comes to NIL, why are we the only school that gets talked about and vilified? (KatyAggie)

A: They’re not. It’s the standard comment for haters when a school they don’t like gets a recruit. Look at Tennessee and Miami, for example. They’re getting hammered too.





Ok, in the case of Miami they may have a point.





Q: Breakout players on both sides of the ball? Thought Tunmise was being talked up in a big way - now Lucas appears to have taken the starting role. Great to upgrade the talent across the board - but a true frosh? (Not named Nolen) (CypressAggie)

A: Get used to it, because they’re not your normal true freshman. I’ll definitely take a true freshman on offense: Evan Stewart. On defense, I could happily take Lucas or Adeleye, but I’ll take Jardin Gilbert.

And I'm not sure sure Lucas is the starter right now. I think Adeleye is.

Q: A few reports ago, you mentioned T Price ripping the DL pretty hard. After a few days, has it continued? Or can you elaborate as to what brought on the ripping? (Tsmith3001)

A: It has not continued. It was simple: he didn't want them to get cocky or complacent after experiencing some success. So he got on their cases. It’s a standard tactic and not the first time I’ve seen it.





Q: From the first time I saw Smoke Bouie's H.S. film, I couldn't help but hope he ends up on the offensive side of the ball for the Ags. Absolute playmaker with the ball in his hands. Now that I got that out of the way, where do YOU see Smoke playing in another year? Do you see him staying on defense? (Chile Pequin)

A: If he were better on offense, after the struggles they’ve had, he’d be there. And with Brian George and Myles Jones gone after this year, I absolutely see him on defense.





Q: Wykoff is getting some quality time with the first team this fall and seems to be holding his own. Could he be a 6th or 7th OL and fill in at guard or is he strictly the backup center? (TaxMan90)

A: Sure seems like, after listening to Jimbo Fisher today, that he could fill in at guard as well. Which is an absolute plus, because he’s been playing really well and should get a chance if someone goes down.





Q: Would you like to see Albert Regis in goal line packages? He can run, block and catch passes. His high school film has always stuck out due to everything he could do on the field.

A: No, I would not. Absolutely not, unless it’s as a blocker. He’s reshaped his body since then and he’s practiced exclusively at defensive tackle for two years.

Am I the only one who remembers Mack Brown getting cute and putting Henry Melton in the backfield, only to have Mark Dodge stand him up in the hole on 4th and 1 deep in A&M territory? A move that cost that had a lot to do with them losing that game?

Q: From what you are hearing, what is the latest with Bryce? Thx (OferAg)

A: He’s back and practicing.

Q: Maybe this has been gone over, but since we have a new DC, can someone explain to me if we should expect big changes to our defensive schemes and philosophy? If so, how would our defensive schemes and concepts/ philosophies change? (Aggdoc)

A: Big changes? No, they’ll still run a base 4-2-5. Will we see different looks more often? Yes. Will we see more elaborate blitzes? Also yes.

Q: So when do you think A&M likely sees the next commit, and what kind of time line for commits do you expect for the 5-7 positions left? (DentonAg80)

A: Another commit could come at any time, and they’ll likely filter in during the season with a couple on the first signing day.

And it’s closer to 8-10, not 5-7.

Q: Your call on who takes official kick return and punt return duties ? Will Jimbo risk 0 and 6 out there ? (Gatillero_76)

A: I think that’s the plan, yeah.

Q: If the offense doesn’t improve this season, do you see any way to force Jimbo to simplify the scheme or bring in an OC to implement new concepts? (Learned Handle)

A: HAHAHAHAHA No.

Q: Have you all had a chance to get much visibility on Chris Marshall and see how he looks in the drills and route running? (84Aggiect)

A: Not really. We get booted before they get seriously into that stuff.

Q: Did Sankey take it in the shorts from the B1G? Because seemingly less $$ and more importantly being stuck with only ESPN makes it seem that way. (Waymore Blues)

A: There’s a reason they haven’t announced a scheduling plan for 2025 yet. If ESPN wants 9 conference games, they’ll have to pay for it.

Q: Our lack of a downfield threat since Jimbo has been here, do you attribute that to a lack of straight line WR speed or our QB's inability to consistently hit the open target 30+ yards downfield?

A: Both. So far, only Ainias and Caleb Chapman have shown the ability to get open deep consistently. Guys who were supposed to have that speed (Demond Demas, Quartney Davis, Kendrick Rogers) either got jammed up at the line of scrimmage or just didn’t catch the ball.

Do Haynes or Max have the ability to change things? (H273)

A: I think they can improve things, let’s put it that way.

Q: To what extent do you think our on the field performance will impact the remaining targeted 4 and 5 stars? I’m not clear on the timing of each of their commitment dates, but maybe you can provide that color in your response. Looks like the Miami game might have an impact, along with the Bama game for head to heads. What do you think? (AgSwag12)

A: Sure, winning and losing will have an effect on the their opinions. They’re looking for improvement and the ability to compete at the highest level. Another year of 8-4 will cause them to doubt. But losing to Alabama won’t have the effect that losing to, say, Kansas would.

Q: Which QB is throwing the best deep ball in practice? (CypressAggie)

A: Ah, the obsession with the deep ball. We don’t to get to see a lot of that in practice, but in the open practice, King did.

Q: . With all the talent on the D Line and Secondary, does Durkin use some 5-1-5 packages?

A: NO.

2. Regardless of who wins the QB job, do we use more bootlegs, sprint outs and play action?

A: Probably.

3. Which position group has the most catches (RBs, TEs or WRs)?

A: WRs. Please, God, WRs.

4. Who leads us in TDs (easy one, I think), catches, and interceptions?

A: Achane.

5. Leaving out Johnny, Mike Evans or Myles, which former player would you pick to impact/round our team this year? (JustAvgIllini)

A: Oh, Von, for sure.

Q: Has anybody seen Denver Harris? (FatRobby)

A: Yeah, saw him today. He’s back.

Q: Do we land Hykeem? (Staubach1972)

A: I have a future cast in for him and have no interest in changing it.

Q: Your thoughts on OL depth compared to previous years. (DriverD)

A: It’s really tough to say until they’re out there taking snaps that matter, but I think they’re going to be better than ok depth wise.































