Q: What is the air speed velocity of an unladen swallow? (slixey)

A: What do you mean, African or European variety?

Q: 1. What vacations do the Passwaters have tentatively planned for 2023?

A: Man, I don't know. Will we even have the money to do anything? At this rate, it's not a certainty.

2. Will Durkin use “prevent” or will he tend towards “stay with what works” in the play calling of a game? (Shacky84)

A: He tends to be aggressive, but I'd still like to avoid the long 3rd down conversions that became so associated with a former DC that his last name was attached to "3rd and..."

Q: Have you noticed any big differences in our strength and conditioning with the new coach this year? 11am kick next week will definitely test the cardio. Also, interested in seeing injury status as year goes on. (tsmith3001)

A: Nah, those aren't things you really see from what we get to check out. But you gotta remember, A&M had a great S&C coach last year and still had guys dropping like flies. Injuries are unavoidable.

Q: Make your call on starting OL? (tschaar)

A: LT, Trey Zuhn; LG, Aki Ogunbiyi; C, Bryce Foster; RG, Layden Robinson; RT, Deuce Fatheree.

Level of confidence for four of them? Near 100%. Center? 50/50.

Q: Do AD's get sponsored items? Like a vehicle, suits, and other misc items? (Ringdunker93)

A: I would guess they do, but they also make enough money I wouldn't worry about it.

Q: What is it going to take to get us over the hump this year in your opinion? Lord knows we have the talent, the finances the fan base and a great staff (at least on paper) so what’s missing? (BVOSUX)

A: Experience. Here's what I mean: If Haynes King wins the starting job, he has two career starts. Evan Stewart and Trey Zuhn have zero. Aki Ogunbiyi has four. Jake Johnson and Donovan Green, of course, have zero. In the case of Stewart, Zuhn, Johnson and Green, it's zero playing time period.

On defense, you're going to start three former backups and one guy who has never played a down up front. You'll have a new safety. You could see some new corners out there. As extremely talented as they are, they're going to invariably screw up at times. And when you have to go on the road to Tuscaloosa, you've got to keep screwups at a minimum.

Q: Refresh my memory on why we had no bowl game last year? (AgsRule97!)

A: Covid.

Q: King, Johnson, Weigman. Name the past A&M QB they most closely resemble in ability and style of play. (TAMU-83)

A: I love this question. Here's what I came up with:

King: Ryan Tannehill. He's not as big, but he's a guy who can take off and hurt you with his legs.

Max: Jerrod. Johnson and Johnson! See what I did there? Anyway, you're talking about two bigger guys who have the ability to move around some, but would rather stay in the pocket and air it out.

Weigman: JFF. No pressure, kid.

Q: Which single position is your biggest concern (can’t choose QB)? (Colt_Seavers)

A: I'll go with wideout, slightly over tight end. Consider me Missouri -- Show Me. I think they have the ability to be a lot better than the last couple of years, but the proof can only be seen once the snaps matter.

Q: So what has Stowers been doing? Assuming he is QB4. (86Aggie)

A: Not much. He's still recovering from shoulder surgery. On Tuesday, he wasn't even in pads and was not throwing.

Q: They did this for Houston Sports on the radio a few weeks ago. Who is the Houston Sports Mount Rushmore?

A: I don't know if you're asking me, but I would personally go with Bagwell, Biggio, Hakeem and Earl Campbell. Of course, Nolan has to be a consideration too.

Mark I want your Aggie football Mount Rushmore

Johnny Manziel, Dat Nguyen, Von Miller and John David Crow. And it hurts to leave guys like Mike Evans, Myles Garrett, Bucky Richardson and so many others off.

And for fun your Aggie sports Mount Rushmore regardless of sport (Bigstu)

Johnny, Acie Law, Randy Matson and Athing Mu.

Q: What is the word on Blake Trainor. Has he been hurt the entire camp? Will he be a factor anytime this fall? (Naytch)

A: The word on Trainor is that injuries have likely ended his career, unfortunately.

Q: I find it interesting that Fisher said he had played more than one quarterback in the past. What do you think are the chances he would do that now? I do think he has made up his mind and just isn’t ready to say. (kpalger)

A: I don't think the chances are very good. Of the quarterback duos he mentioned, I don't think he was the head coach in any of those instances. I think he wants to get a guy and stick with him. And I agree with you, he's probably already decided on who his guy is.

Q: To go a little further on this (O-line) topic - if Foster isn’t the starting center, is he injured or something else? (TAMU_Fan)

A: He's healthy now. If he isn't out there at the start of the season, it's because Matthew Wykoff beat him out.

Q: When does Foster take the starting center job. Seems like the first team needs to start working together as a unit to prepare for the season. (GCJC)

A: I don't know if he does.

Q: Jimbo said last week everyone would be ready to go for the first game. What is your take on that or can you say?

A: I think his version of "everyone" and my version of "everyone" are two different animals. His is guys that were out there at the start of the summer. Mine is everyone on the roster. In his version, he may be right, but I'm a little skeptical.

What do you think A&Ms game plans should be for the first two games in order to be in the best position to play the third game, Miami? That is the beginning of a tough stretch of games. (DentonAg80)

A: Go out there and run your offense and your defense with your best players. See how it turns out. Hopefully, you'll be able to get a good lead and rest them.

Q: How has Chris Marshall looked in practice? Wasn't he hurt for a while? Do we have any chance with Zach Branch? (h273)

A: He looked really good Tuesday and apparently has started to get comfortable. As for Branch, we'll see. I wouldn't say the odds are high, but it's possible.

Q: Who will be our starting QB??? (Superag1000)

A: My thoughts on the issue don't matter, but I think it's going to be Haynes King.

Q: Left-tackle is one of the most important positions on any team.

I haven’t heard any mention of Zuhn. Is he good? Is he better than Fatheree? We moved Fatheree, freshman all-SEC, to right tackle, so I hope Zuhn is good enough. He will be going up against Will Anderson in the most important game of the year. This seems like a huge risk for someone that’s never started or even played much. (Wundy)

A: A few things here: Fatheree did not "move". He was the right tackle last year. He did not move to left tackle, which is an indicator they have faith in Zuhn. And Fatheree took on Anderson last year on the right side.

As for Zuhn, he's been the unchallenged, uncontested left tackle all summer when they had time to either put Fatheree in there or try someone else. Jimbo said he would have played last year had he not been hurt. And, from what I've seen, the dude is stout. I think he'll be able to handle it.























