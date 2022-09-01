Q: I know it's hard to say without seeing practice. But how do you see Jimbo rotating WR's early on.

I love the Chase and Moose, but am excited about Chris and Noah. (Richard23)

A: I expect there to be a lot of rotating as they try to figure out who's really ready to play and who isn't. And they're still looking for deep threats, which could work well for Marshall and Thomas. I'm as interested to see it as you are. I think.

Q: What are 3 things you’d like to see out of the team in game 1? (tschaar)

A: 1. A clean game.

2. Pressure from the front four.

3. A lot of rotating and playing time for backups.

Q: Where do you see this defense ranking nationally? (CypressAggie)

A: Hard to say until we see how they get pressure on the quarterback. But they should be tough to run on and the secondary looks good, so that's two indicators that it should be well in the top 50 at worst.

Q: You mentioned King’s legs in 10 things. Jimbo really hasn’t run the QB since he got here. In fact, I don’t think he has actually let the QB read the zone read. It seems the give/keep has always been called, even with Mond. Is this because he’s been worried about the QB going down and not having depth? Will his confidence in Max and Conner allow him to open up this part of the game? A QB that demonstrates he’s a threat to run on any play completely changes the defense.

A: I think it will. You've got to look at it this way: in 2020, who was backing up Kellen? A true freshman in Haynes King and Zach Calzada, who had already shown accuracy issues. You're on the cusp of a CFP spot. I don't think I'd be running much either. But if Jimbo has as much faith as he says he does in Max and Weigman, and Haynes runs in the 4.4s, we're running the quarterback if I'm in charge.

Where is all of this “Jimbo being stubborn” and “playing guys he’s loyal to” coming from? It certainly not what he says in his pressers. Is the AY board overreacting, or are they on to something?

A: This goes back to his days at Florida State. I don't think he's overly stubborn when it comes to playing certain guys; he wants the ones who get their roles out there. When it comes to his playcalling, he is absolutely stubborn and that has been a knock his entire career.

Was J Jones injury last season disclosed? I don’t recall hearing about it. I just remember thinking he really regressed.

A: No, they didn't mention it, but after the season he had shoulder surgery and things became very clear about why he was having trouble jamming opponents. I don't think he would have played as much as he did had they essentially not been down to him and Tyreek Chappell.

What was the CB depth chart last year? Were we really down to just Jones and Chappel? Am I forgetting someone? (Elicrow)

A: They had Deuce Harmon, who was moved around a lot, and Dreyden Norwood, who was learning the position. Norwood promptly left for Missouri after the season. So yeah, it was basically Jaylon and Chappell for the final eight or nine games of the season.

Q: Do you have any idea how LB Kevin Phillips is doing? (jerryh670)

A: Kenneth Phillips, and he's not with the team as far as I know. He's not on the roster and I didn't see him all summer.

Q: Have they named team captains yet? If not who do you think they will be? (phastman)

A: No. But if I had to guess, Ainias Smith, Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson and Isaiah Raikes will get the nod.

Q: Do you think Chris Marshall plays? (h273)

A: Yes.

Q: The area where King can distinguish himself (versus the other QB's) is with his legs given that he is likely amongst the fastest 5 players on the team. I'm not insinuating that he keep the ball a dozen times a game on the zone read - but do you think Jimbo has the confidence in King to avoid injury and keep defenses honest with the threat of him busting loose? (CypressAggie)

A: Like I said above, I don't even think it's so much as having confidence in King, but having confidence in the guys behind him. If he's as comfortable with Max and Weigman as he claims, I'm putting that weapon -- King's running ability -- in my arsenal.

Q: I thought we’d see LJ Johnson emerge a little more in camp, but doesn’t sound like that happened. Even talk of Moss being ahead on the depth chart.

What part of his game or skill set needs work? (Colt_Seavers)

A: I think it's a matter of him showing a little bit better vision and more explosiveness. He's got the physical part of the game now, but he's missing holes because he's going straight ahead no matter what.

Oh, and I saw you're getting a movie! Enjoyed your show as a kid.

Q: chances Stowers ever sees the field as an Aggie QB?

With his athleticism, any chance of him possibly moving to LB this next Spring like Johnny Holland or even Aaron Hansford did? (3gAg)

A: I think the answer to both is the same -- his shoulder needs to get healthy first. After that, we'll see.

Q: Any thoughts on what you think first quarter playcalling will look like? I sometimes have a hard time figuring out how Jimbo is trying to attack the opponents' defense. We seem to have a tendency to start off stale on offense, even against 'lesser' opponents. Not sure where Sam's defense weak spots are, but I'm sure Jimbo should have an idea where they are. (pebbycree)

A: I think it may depend on the weather, even though it seems to be getting better as we get closer to gametime. I expect we'll see a lot of runs and pretty quick passes to get King in a rhythm, early on, then start pushing the ball down the field.

Q: Any chance we see Foster at a guard position as opposed to center? (BDB99)

A: Unlikely. As far as we know, he hasn't even practiced there. And as I said before, he's not better than Layden Robinson, so right guard is an absolute heck no.

Q: Recruiting question. Which of our targets would you say we are in the lead for as we go into the season? (agcatter123)

A: How about three 5-stars: TJ Shanahan, Hykeem Williams and Javien Toviano? That's not a bad place to start. I think they could very easily get Johnny Bowens and Bravion Rogers back. Those are a few of them.

Q: Since it's Sep. 1st, and I believe coaches can begin calling/texting '24 guys as of Midnight? If so, who does A&M bring everyone in on? Lagway? Hudson? (Tsip depsiser)

A: How about these guys?















