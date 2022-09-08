Q: Has there been a change in the video review rules this year? After seemingly review after review last 2 years, I recall only two reviews this week, both in the LSU game. One for targeting (automatic review) and the last on the ball placement for the last play of the regulation time ( which I still think was wrong). just curious or was the calls so obvious as to not trigger reviews? (dad_in_tx)

A: No, I think that’s just how it turned out last week.

Q: OL struggling out of the gate - primary reasons and expectations in game 2 against a seemingly weak App St D?

they are going against one of the best DLs in the nation in practice, does this not help them or do they really not line up that often? How extravagant are the tactics opposing DLs are using against Addazio? There is the bull rush, slants, stunts and a few standard blitzing packages. Do the coaches not prep for these during at least the spring/summer so they can avoid being "caught off-guard" by those sly bastards on the opposing sidelines? Seems so incredibly weak to never be prepared in game one coming off of so many practices and going against an FCS school to average <4 ypc by your RBs

I would expect a focus on the OL to show a bit more effort and not have Jimbo go pass happy again. Would love to see other backs (bigger backs) also in the game getting a few carries if we are doing the between-the-tackles running and fingers crossed for >3.5 ypc to eat the clock and wear down App St. I doubt App St scores north of 20 against our D but still. In line or will we see Jimbo stick to the plan? (Rooster77)

A: I’m not quite sure what you’re asking here. First, Jimbo went “pass happy” because they weren’t running the football. When you’re 2nd and 9, 2nd and 8 repeatedly, you have to throw the ball. Why they had trouble running had to do, more than anything (to me) had to do with a lack of cohesiveness. It’s the same problem they had last year, and shows how much Bryce Foster is missed. I have no interest in seeing the bigger backs if you’re not getting anywhere with Devon Achane. I want to see them move the ball with Achane, first and foremost. He’s your bellcow if you’re going to be a national title contender. You get the running game going and everything else works. But the line has to get working as one group and not five individuals.

Q: 1. How's your daughter doing?

A: She’s fine. She was kind enough to give the bug to me and it lasted about 24 hours. It was not pleasant.

2. Seems like every season there's a piece missing from the team that keeps A&M from breaking through to be competitive for the West Division and SEC Championships. This year it's looking like the O Line. Is it too early to make that assessment after the first game?

A: I think it’s too early. Remember, A&M’s O-line stunk against Vanderbilt in the 2020 opener, then didn’t give up a sack for 7 games. You can have a one-off; you can’t let it go beyond that or it’s a problem.

3. Is there another component of this year's Aggie team that is suspect? (The run game?) (Chuck70)

A: I think the run game is totally dependent on the offensive line. If one works, the other works. Outside of that, my concern would be turnovers. Avoid at all costs.

Q: I’m of the opinion that our OL looked bad last week because of the SHSU scheme and our coaches didn’t adjust, something they will correct this weekend. I also think running a fullback in front of Achane will help him a lot. Your thoughts? Also, why do you think we didn’t throw over the middle to our tight ends? (H273)

A: They used some lead blocker in the 12-play drive to start the third quarter, but it was Ainias Smith. Noble of him to be willing to do that, but not what I would have in mind. I think this is where missing Max Wright and Blake Smith comes into play. They could have used one of those guys as an H-Back.

And as for throwing to the tight ends…they weren’t out there much to be thrown to. They got behind the sticks and the Aggies went to 4 wides because that’s their strength right now.

Q: Compare NC defense to the Aggie Defense…… (DentonAg80)

A: UNC is 113th in scoring defense. A&M is 1st. Florida A&M, which was missing 26 scholarship players, put up 24 points on UNC at home. FAMU got most of those players back last week and got torched 59-3 by Jackson State.

Short version: UNC’s defense sucks. A&M’s does not.

Q: Has A&M given any consideration to improving the on field pregame pageantry before the team runs onto the field? Any ideas why ours is so lackluster?

What they do at Georgia, Tennessee and Auburn, for example, is incredible. What we do lacks anticipation and excitement. Most schools have their bands on the field. We have the best band in college football. They should be on the field

Our pregame presentation is very weak and unworthy of a school with as much history and tradition as ours.

Help! (Aggiewoo)

A: I sense someone hates “Power”. Well, gotta break this to you: the team loves it. The students love it. The recruits love it. And if you put the Aggie band out on the field — it’s way bigger than other bands, and it would be a huge mess to get them on and off in a short period of time. So I think you’re just gonna have to whoop and bear it.

Q: I was going to ask about OL and schemes and defense of such; SHSU had to run stunts and twists due to physically being outmatched. But to have our 325Lb average OL "whiffing" on blocks and missing assignments - what is to keep every SEC school from watching that film and doing same? Bama probably feels they can line up / match up well without the stunts, but what if they did? Is there confidence in Addazio coaching them up, and more so, the OL picking things up dynamically to allow the offense the opportunity to be successful? (CypressAggie)

A: Um…time? Coordination? The knowledge they’re going to try it? We’re not operating in a vacuum here and things don’t stay the same. A&M’s line will adjust and (hopefully) improve. So you’ll have to find another way to get at them, eventually.

Q: It may be me, but watching saturdays games there were a lot of helmets that were knocked off during the plays. I think it was Cincinnati that had a leat 9 or 10 players that had to leave the field during the game for helmets that were knocked from players. This wasn't the only game. It showed up multiple times in other games. This seems somewhat unusual watching games over 70 plus years. In past years, this only occurred maybe one or two times a game, if any. (Mesquite3101)

A: I noticed that too. I think it may have something to do with these newer helmets, which are a little heavier and fit differently, for lack of a better way to put it. Get hit a certain way and the strap isn’t strong enough and there you go.

Q: 1. With Rogers back in the fold with Thomas & Brooks, where does the staff project these kids playing?

A: Rogers and Thomas are corners. Banks is a safety, though he could play running back as well.

2. Highest floor/ceiling?

A: I think Rogers has the highest ceiling. Highest floor? Probably Brooks. He just looks legit across the board.

3. How are Taylor and Groves-Killebrew coming along?

A: Taylor could be back soon. I expect MGK to redshirt.

4. What position do you expect Taylor to end up at?

A: Good question. Right now, I think you keep him at corner and see if he continues to grow.

5. When do you expect to get around to crushing the Rebellion? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I hear their fleet is massing near Sullust, so it could be soon.

Q: Seems like we ran a heavier than normal dose of 4-wideout looks last Saturday. I think all 3 long TD passes were out of a 4-wide set. Understandable given the TE injuries and youth at the position. However, going forward do you see this trend continuing since we have more to work with at WR this year? (DoubleJ_ag)

A: I do. Especially as the tight ends go through the process of getting used to things.

Q: Last week in your 10 things for Tuesday you listed about 10 players that replaced departed players. As I thought about each replacement I was Trying to decide if it was an upgrade ,equal or downgrade. What are your thoughts? (BigTy)

A: I honestly think that you can’t make that assessment yet. After the season, you can, but after one game? Nah.

Q: How mobile is the App State QB? Can they get back up for this game after last week's loss, or will they be flat? (TAMU-83)

A: He’s not incredibly mobile, but he did have 8 carries for 36 yards last week. He’ll run if the situation gets bad enough.

As for them getting up for the game, I think they will be. But that doesn’t fix their problems on defense.

Q: Are you still thinking only 18-20 in this class? I’ve got us at 80 on scholly and 8 seniors. That’s 13 spots. 20 would be 2-3 NFL departures and 4-5 transfers/medical retirees. Sound about right?

A: I’m still thinking 18-20.

Q: Can you compare Shemar Turner vs. Daylon Mack. When Mack came in, the expectations were unbelievable. Turner is rarely talked about outside of this board. How would you compare the two, and is this a sign of where the A&M program is-that a 5 star has time to develop and is often overlooked?

A: I think Turner is the better overall player. Daylon’s my friend and a great guy, and he also made some big plays, but he was very up and down. Turner has been consistently good and kept the mistakes to a minimum in his first handful of games.

Q: Sylla and White are the same size. Why was White moved but not Sylla? Does he have the frame to get to the 260-270 range? I just don’t see us playing ends that are smaller than that. Seems those days are gone. What do you think? (Elicrow)

A: I think the way they used White last weekend may dispute that. I think they do want big guys for regular down and distance situations, but White was out there at end to rush the passer. I think Sylla will eventually be used in a similar way, but he needs to get stronger.

Q: The SEC press came down pretty hard on Haynes' game last week. Admittedly there was some very good to brilliant QB play in the league last week, so comparisons to his game managing effort was inevitable.

Do you think he will develop into a respected winning team leader and play maker? All SEC at some point? Or will he be known as the game managing QB that just Wins Baby like Bucky R. was. (AginAfIII)

A: I think he’s already respected. And Jimbo would be just fine with a game-manager. He doesn’t consider that a four-letter word like other coaches seem to. He calls Jameis Winston a game-manager, so that shows his differing opinion on things.

Q: Why are we not using the TEs in any pass plays? (tdogdfw)

A: Ok, we’re only a week into the season. Let’s not give up on the idea of tight ends getting the ball thrown their way yet. They didn’t use the tight end much last week, in no small part due to inexperience and getting behind the sticks. A&M’s strength right now is at receiver, so they’re using their strengths.

Q: Will we have as many player substitutions for this game versus the SHSU game?

A: The pace at which ASU wants to go may make that difficult. But if they can, sure, they will.

Any new faces for the game that did not play last week? (Have Gun Will Travel)

A: Yes, McKinnley Jackson and Jaylon Jones.

Q: Is Jimbo capable of going uptempo on offense? Is there a reason we run the play clock down to 5 on seemingly every offensive possession? With more collective speed at the skill positions, would it not make sense to change things periodically and go uptempo? (CypressAggie)

A: Ah, I see we have some short memory here. Think back to late in the 2020 season and A&M went up-tempo quite a bit. If he’s really comfortable with his offense and senses a weakness in the defense, he’ll do it.

Q: Who wins first, Baltimore O’s or Washington Commanders? (FletchW)

A: Oh, the Orioles. They’re in much better shape.

Q: A) Any status on the older TE's: Blake Smith and/or Fernando Graza?

A: Smith was out last week and Garza just didn’t play.

Is Max out long term? His blocking experience is missing on our OL.

A: He’s out for a couple more weeks at the very least.

B) Have the new DT's passed Adarious Jones or he is featured on some packages? (Raraeo)

A: Jones hasn’t practiced at all this summer and I don’t seem him being back anytime soon.

Q: Any thoughts on the lack of carries to the back-up RBs? (Fatrobby)

A: Yeah, the running game stunk and the starter couldn’t get on track, so they didn’t get to give them carries.

Q: Not too long ago you mentioned posters here bringing content from others. What are your other pet peeves we do, aside from the given political threads? (6.William.Bs)

A: I think I’ll keep that to myself, because someone (maybe many of you?) will be writing that down and laughing, because they’ve found a blueprint to driving me nuts.

Q: Which RB out there would you say A&M has the best shot of signing? The UCLA commit, Roderick Robinson? (Agcatter123)

A: He’ll visit next weekend, so either him or Jeremiyah Love, at this point.

Q: Do incoming freshman players still attend fish camp? (J.)

A: I have no idea.

Q: Does LT Overton have the highest PFF rating (72.8) of any 17 year-old, for a first game, ever?

A: I have no earthly idea.

How does he compare, so far, to Myles Garrett? (SGMan)

A: Both have a sack in their first game. But I think comparing anyone to Myles is a mistake. He was on a level all his own.