Q: Will our DEs, Diggs & Overton play on the line or be LBs?

A: They’re defensive ends, but occasionally they’ll stand up. But I didn’t like how they got used last weekend, I’ll say that.





Soph slump for Fatheree due to change in coaching? (Tschaar)

A: Well, they’re two games in. Let’s not label it a sophomore slump yet — but he has not been up to his normal level of play the first two weeks.





Q: The current state of the union didn't just happen overnight, so how'd we get so hated by so many in America?





Midnight Yell practice, should A&M rethink dudes in overalls representing our global University? (Big Smoothie)

A: This isn’t the answer you were looking for or wanted, but it’s the answer I keep coming back to: Who cares?





Q: Is the fish kicker healthy? I saw him suites in pregame, but I didn’t see him kicking. What’s the backup plan for The PK and punter? Do they back up each other? (Elicrow)

A: The “fish kicker”, Ethan Moczulski, has not kicked at all this summer and now into the fall. Randy Bond is the backup kicker right now.





Q: Did Jimbo run the exact same offense at Florida State? Seems like you'd have to have 5 star talent at each position to make it work consistently. Not understanding why guys like Riley, Leach, Kiffin, etc. seem to get better QB performance from inexperienced guys a lot sooner than Jimbo's seemingly three-year development process. (Pebbycree)

A: He did run the exact same offense and it worked well. Some of those successes were with upperclassmen —EJ Manuel and Christian Ponder — others were with a redshirt freshman (Jameis Winston). So I’m not sure why it hasn’t translated over to A&M yet, save for Kellen Mond’s senior season.





Q: Your thoughts and insights on the 2-back sets where Anias or Achane are the lead blocker. (BoxsterBoy72)

A: I don’t like it.





Q: I’ve read that Jimbo’s system employs zone, gap, and man blocking schemes. Is this true, and could it account for some of our OL difficulties? (Learned Handle)

A: Yes and yes. They improved last year when they simplified things.





Q: How come Jimbo doesn't employ a big guy more as a lead blocker.? Crownover goes about 230 doesn't he? (H273)

A: I don’t know. I’d rather do that than have Ainias in that role, even though I suppose he adds an element of unpredictability.





Q: As I think about our program, we have a variety of potential issues that are creating problems: quarterback play, OL play, play calling and slow starts. Can you rank these in order of most significant to least significant as to its impact on the current start?

A: It’s purely my opinion, but offensive line first, then play calling, then slow starts and then QB play. It all snowballs down to the quarterback.





Why does our OL continue to start the yearly poorly. I think this is at least the 3rd year in a row we start the season and the OL looks awful. What do you think is causing this? (Aggie 90)

A: If I know, I’d have told the coaching staff. I’m blown away by how bad they’ve been this year.





Q: I am at a loss for words. I am disappointed in the number of questions the "media" asked Jimbo early in the week about the issues we face with the offense scheme and play-calling. Started off a few questions and then quickly he took control. If the AD can't hold him accountable and the "media" doesn't do crap, who else can? The entire session should have been asking about this until it is so redundant, its all you talk about.





What can be done to force this issue? (Jershua)





A: Let’s review here. Question about a QB change? Check.

Question about the offensive play calls? Check.

Question about giving up the play calling? Check.

Question about whether his ego would get in the way of making a change to the scheme or his play calls? Check.

Who’s involved in the development of the scheme? Check.

So what else do you want?

If you want to go in there and pick a fight with Fisher by going over questions that have been asked in more ways than one and answered, get a press pass.





Q: Mark, you and others have mentioned that Jimbo’s offense is overly complex compared to others. Can you please expand on that for a dumbass like me? Are there additional nuances to the route tree, are our QB’s going through additional progressions, etc.? (Colt_Seavers)

A: A lot of it has to do with lexicon. Fisher’s plays call for the blocking scheme, the routes the receivers run and everything else. In other systems, it’s a lot closer to “read the defense, find an open spot and the ball will be there”. Not so in this one. This is much more inclusive and has been called “NFL lite”.





Q: We are having a hard time at left guard. Can Dewberry play the position like Kenyon Green did his freshmen year?

A: Kenyon played right guard his freshman year. But regardless, if Dewberry was able to do better, he’d be out there. As it is, I think they’re getting him ready to replace Layden Robinson on the right side.





Why do you think we are having such a hard time on the right side of our o-line? That should be a point of strength?

A: I have no idea. That is one of the biggest mysteries of this whole mess.





In 2020 I think one of the defining moments was when we lined up against Florida and ran the ball the full length of the field with Spiller to score. Spiller was a great back with a lot of power. Are we missing having a big back this year that can line up and run between the tackles? That would establish a good running game which should open up the passing game. (GCJC)

A: No, they have one: LJ Johnson. But they have to commit to running the football consistently before that can happen. I just hope this third game will be like 2010’s third game, where the offensive line realized they could wipe people out and did it.





Q: Do you agree with keeping it simple before the meat of the schedule, or opening the whole book play book?

I have no problem showing what we got and giving them more pre for, if it means being undefeated to get there. (6.William.Bs)

A: I find all this “Hide the playbook” stuff to be overrated. If you’re good and you know it, the heck with it. Make them work to stop you.





Q: Does Bryce Foster play Saturday? (Staubach1972)

A: Let’s put it this way: he’s “supposed” to. But several guys have “supposed” to have been ready to play and haven’t been.





Q: Who, on this team are the leaders? Offensive side? Defensive side? How and what can these guys do to help turn this around? Do you see team leadership this year as a concern given the youth on this team? (Jeffmc99)

A: The leaders are probably who you’d expect: Ainias Smith, Layden Robinson, Isaiah Raikes, Fadil Diggs and Demani Richardson, to name a few. The best thing they can do is set the example in practice and off the field and show the young guys the way it’s supposed to be done — and be willing to set them straight when they don’t.





Q: We’ve seen an ineffective defense with an explosive offense in the past, now we see a ineffective offense with an explosive defense. Pick your poison - between the two which one would you have if you were forced to choose? (MC9008)

A: The ineffective defense. But I don’t want either, really.

Q: 1) I didn't see the 12th man on kickoff teams last weekend. Has something changed, he was hurt, or some other reason for that?

A: The 12th Man is Connor Choate, and he’s the long snapper. He’s not on kickoffs.

2) Nolen was out last week, which was a surprise. Any update on his issue, and is he expected back this week?

A: See the “supposed” guys.

3) Same question for Jaylon Jones. I thought he was supposed to be back. Should we expect to see him this week?

A: Not as optimistic on him.

4) Harmon lined up at CB several times last week. I was surprised we didn't see more of the other freshmen, as they seemed to have a nice game the week before (of course that was against Sam, which hasn't scored a TD yet this year) What do you expect to see for the DB rotation this week? (Maddog83)

A: He did more than “line up several times”, he started and played most of the game, which surprised me. I’m guessing that we’ll see the same bunch we did last weekend, with George, Chappell, Harmon, Denver Harris and maybe Smoke Bouie.





Q: How does an OL with this sort of size & strength lack the ability to line up and drive smaller defenders off the ball? And letting themselves get physically whipped by the same smaller defenders. (AggieinDC)

A: You’re asking a question you know I can’t answer. But I think you knew that and are just venting, which is totally understandable.





Q: Can Cody tell us a couple of jokes to lighten the mood?

A: She could, but she’s on her iPad and getting angry because I’m not ready to play tennis yet. And before anyone gets any ideas, I suck at tennis.





Does Addazio have the OL doing something radically different from last year? (Trip despiser)

A: Not that I’ve seen.





Q: 1. Lots of unfavorable press reports floating around about Coach Fisher's OL (Addazio) and Defensive Coordinator hires. What's your impressions after just 2 games, good or bad?

A: Way too early to give a judgment, but I’m not impressed with the O-line so far and have had some questions about the defensive scheme. But it’s only two games. We could be singing hosannas to them by season’s end.





2. Should fans be in the "endeavor to persevere" mode for the rest of the season?

A: No.





3. What's the biggest issue the team has to contend with keeping the team from being successful on the field in your opinion: Injuries? Inexperience? Conditioning? Poor Coaching Decisions?

A: A combination of many things. Last weekend was the ultimate in Murphy’s Law.





4. Do you agree with Brent Zwernaman's Houston Chronicle Article of 14 SEP that 2023 is the year the Ags will contend for a championship? Unless Coach Fisher is still calling the plays. (Chuck70)

A: I think that, and have thought that (and, I think, have written as much). And they could do it with Jimbo calling the plays.





Q: Am I the only one with this thought?





We are a young team and Weigman is the future of this program, potentially. King isn't the answer and Johnson is a very capable back up or starter. The next level, I think Weigman may be the answer. This would be "All In" on the new recruits. I simply don't see greatness from King or Johnson. I like Johnson, but Weigman has potential to be special. (Derrick88)





You seem to be overtly negative towards Weigman now - while comparing him to JFF. He’s likely to be A&M’s starting SS in the spring - and likely would’ve been drafted in the 1st few rounds of the MLB draft last spring owing to his overall athleticism. How do you reconcile your views with the highest rated QB recruit A&M has ever had and the utter lack of success to date with King? (CypressAggie)

A: Ok, this is really, really simple, and I know one of you will throw a fit when I say it. He isn’t ready. It just comes down to that. And you know what? That’s not a bad thing. Some of you have absolutely ridiculous expectations for true freshmen, especially at quarterback. If you put a quarterback out there who isn’t ready and things don’t work, you could shatter is confidence. Is that what you really want?

In 2012, I remember walking away from a spring practice with a redshirt freshman and we were talking about how he felt in his second season. And what he told me I’ll never forget.

“I think being redshirted by coach Sherman was the best thing that could have happened to me,” he said. “I wasn’t ready to play, and I see that now.”

The redshirt freshman, of course, was Johnny Manziel.





Q: Seemed like we had 3 down lineman a lot on Saturday? Are we in this type of formation a lot more than last year or do my eyes deceive me? If we are, why? (Aggiewoo)

A: They did have have a lot of 3-down linemen last weekend and I hated it. I know they want to be multiple and give different looks, but A&M’s personnel is much better in a 4-down lineman alignment.





Q: I believe 3rd down is the most important down in football, offensively and defensively. But more than that, I think success on those downs is a mentality. App State had it last week, we didn't. How do the coaches and players build the right mentality back up and do it quickly?

A: I think they have to rebuild the belief that they can do it. They’re bigger, stronger and frequently faster than their opponents; they need to rebuild that desire and drive to go out there and get the tough yards.





If you one play in Jimbo's playbook you could get rid of right now, what would it be?

A: The speed option to the right side of the offensive line. It just doesn’t work.





More 12 personnel this week? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I’m not expecting it.





Q: Do you think me right the ship and have a good year or if we don’t and lose a bunch of games do you see are #1 recruiting class hit the portal or stay together and try to win a natty? (Mtholmes)

A: We’ll know a lot more after this weekend, but I don’t see many leaving.





Q: Just posted on another thread but wanted this aired in Mailbag - why wouldn't Jimbo hire Sean Payton as an Offensive Analyst similar to what the drag worms did in Austin with Gary Patterson? (CypressAggie)

A: I can think of a ton of reasons, but here are a few:

Sean Payton has not coached in college since 1996. He has no idea how the college game works now.

Sean Payton hasn’t worked with Jimbo before.

Payton retired to get away from coaching for a while. He didn’t “retire” like Patterson did because he was being pushed out the door.

Sean Payton has not coached in college since 1996.

Payton has a job with Fox on one of their NFL pregame shows, which his a lot easier and less stressful.

And Sean Payton has not coached in college since 1996.





Q: Mark, what the hell is wrong with us? We have had 4 national championship coaches (Norton, Bryant, Stallings, Fisher) 3 of which have won at other places. What is it about our ethos which keeps us from being a national championship contenders on a regular basis? There are no material, financial, or support issues, so what is it? (BC93)

A: That’s another one of those questions that, if I knew the answer, I’d pass it along and retire a rich man.





Q: Team was clearly gassed by fourth quarter. I realize our D was on the field entirely too long and we played too many young guys, but we are used to seeing our team physically dominate fourth quarters. How much do we miss Jerry Schmidt?

A: I think that time of possession was the killer Saturday, not missing Schmitty.





We were also spoiled by Mike Elko's halftime adjustments. Invariably, he dialed some changes up during the half and shut down whatever the other team was doing successfully in the first half. Not so this past weekend. App State just kept pounding the rock and we had no answer. How much of that is attributed to losing three starting DLs and starting LB? Or how much of that is the dropoff associated with moving from Elko to Durkin?

A: I think it’s just a difference in personalities. Elko’s starting scheme wasn’t always the best, but he was elite at halftime adjustments. Durkin is really good at scheming early, and the jury’s still out on adjustments.





Q: Do you know if they give players IVs at half time? We did it in the Army all of the time when we came in drunk and had to run five miles at 6:30 in the morning and it worked wonders for us. I thought they must be hooking them up to saline bags to keep the players hydrated, but I didn't know if they actually did something like that.

A: I don’t think they give them to everyone, but I know some guys have gotten them.

When the team is winning, you, the fans and the coaches are happy. When the team is underperforming, fans lose their minds and the coaches sometimes try to downplay the issues with the teams, which makes sense. As a writer, do you feel more like a therapist for the fans or an analyst? (I am in no way being critical of anything you are doing, but I assume that your week has been filled with talking people off of the ledge.) (Aggie_in_NB)

A: Interesting question. You try to break down things as emotionlessly as possible, but that’s almost impossible (especially when you’re an Aggie too). But certainly, there’s a lot of “Hey, let’s have some perspective here” after a dog of a game like last week.



















