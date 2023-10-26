Q: Walter Nolan Status? (VEC’76)

A: Nolen, and it’s to be determined. I personally don’t think he’ll play, but I’m not 100% on that. I would not be surprised either way.

Q: Dumb statistics question: are sacks considered a TFL. I would think so, but I’ve seen some postgame stats that make me think otherwise. (6.William.Bs)

A: Not a dumb question, because it’s confused me and a lot of other people too. This is what I found in the rulebook:

If the defensive team is credited with the sack of a player who is dropping back in an apparent attempt to pass … A player credited with a solo pass sack on the play also is credited with a solo tackle and a solo tackle for loss.

So that would seem to answer it. But last weekend, Myles Garrett was credited with two sacks and one TFL in the Browns game. So it seems pretty arbitrary. I would go with considering a sack as a TFL.

Q: Rangers or Diamondbacks? Both teams are road warriors. Who continues to stay hot with the road field advantage? (HeadleyG2)

A: Que? No habla.

Q: Can you give us a grade on the productivity of our transfer portal acquisitions?

A: Sure, it’ll be in Tidbits tomorrow (shameless plug).

Do you think we'll be more strategic about things the next time the portal opens? Maybe get after some OL guys sooner and more aggressively? (Pebbycree)

I think there’s a really good chance they’re more aggressive this time around, as long last he existing regime is in place (and maybe if they’re not). Since firing the former director of player personnel, the Aggies have been a lot more proactive on the recruiting (and even transfer) front, which is telling.

Q: Did the Astros just not demand excellence hard enough this year? (SubmarineAg)

A: I think they just flat ran out of gas. Not having Garcia and McCullers hurt them. But seven straight years in the ALCS at the very least is basically another season’s worth of games.

Q: 1. How thin is the job security ice the AD is standing on?

A: I wouldn’t have thought he was in that much trouble, but from what I’ve heard over the past week, the ice may not be nearly as thick as I thought.

2. Is the S. Carolina sports paper article on the S. Carolina Team's injuries just Soviet style disinformation?

A: Chuck, I know you’re an intel guy, but this made me laugh. This is a quantifiable thing, because you see them get carted off, on the sideline on crutches and the coaches ruling them out for the year. Vegas knows what’s up too. South Carolina has has had incredible run of bad luck, especially on the offensive line, where they don’t even have enough guys for the scout team. This isn’t KGB disinformation, this is stuff that you can see.

3. What measurable improvement on the offensive line, or any other unit, after the bye week should fans expect to see?

A: I’m hoping they can keep Max Johnson clean, give him time and that they can run the ball. This not a really good defense they’re playing, so they should be able to lean on them. Key word: should.

4. What are your odds of the Aggies winning out in the next 5 games?

A: About 40%. Maybe more, maybe less after Saturday. Like I’ve said, all of their remaining opponents have severe flaws. It’s a matter of whether A&M can overcome their own and exploit them.

5. How's the family doing? (Chuck70)

A: They’re ok. I took Cody to a dog and cat adoption fair over the weekend and she adopted a puppy. The process was captured by a Houston Chronicle photographer, so she was in the paper and online.

Q: Give us your thoughts on moving #54 to center.

How difficult is that kind of move in the middle of the season.

A: It’s not easy, but Nabou has been practicing there anyway since the spring, so that would make the process easier.

What could lead to Foster slipping so far.

A: That is an answer only he could give, unless he’s dealing with injuries.

Does Nabou call OL assignments now? (Richard23)

A: Assuming that he makes the move, yes, he would.

Q: What percent would you throw out there that Jimbo is still our coach 12 months from now? (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: 60%. What, were you expecting 85%? I leave that to others.

Q: My Foster question a few weeks ago was deleted, not posted. So I’ll ask it again. A former player and a current “way bigger than me donor” told me Foster’s head is not in football and the scholarship is keeping him on the team. He’s not a locker room cancer but just unenthusiastic. If you delete my question I’ll have my answer and deleting it won’t bother me at all, but the kid has the opportunity to be a 1st round pick. Is it coaching, is it attitude, or is he just not as good as we thought he was going to be? Or is he in the wrong position? (H273)

A: Like I said, that’s an answer only he can give. I could speculate, but that would be unfair to him, his family and, by extension, the program. I’d rather give informed opinions than pull a Skip Bayless and just throw Molotov cocktails to get attention.

Q: The offensive line problems: in your opinion are they

1) scheme issues

2) personnel issues; or

3) coaching failures

And what would your fix be? (BC93)

A: All of them, especially the last two. And, as my dad has said many times, you can’t fire the players.