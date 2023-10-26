AggieYell Mailbag
Here's the South Carolina edition of the AggieYell Mailbag...
Q: Walter Nolan Status? (VEC’76)
A: Nolen, and it’s to be determined. I personally don’t think he’ll play, but I’m not 100% on that. I would not be surprised either way.
Q: Dumb statistics question: are sacks considered a TFL. I would think so, but I’ve seen some postgame stats that make me think otherwise. (6.William.Bs)
A: Not a dumb question, because it’s confused me and a lot of other people too. This is what I found in the rulebook:
If the defensive team is credited with the sack of a player who is dropping back in an apparent attempt to pass … A player credited with a solo pass sack on the play also is credited with a solo tackle and a solo tackle for loss.
So that would seem to answer it. But last weekend, Myles Garrett was credited with two sacks and one TFL in the Browns game. So it seems pretty arbitrary. I would go with considering a sack as a TFL.
Q: Rangers or Diamondbacks? Both teams are road warriors. Who continues to stay hot with the road field advantage? (HeadleyG2)
A: Que? No habla.
Q: Can you give us a grade on the productivity of our transfer portal acquisitions?
A: Sure, it’ll be in Tidbits tomorrow (shameless plug).
Do you think we'll be more strategic about things the next time the portal opens? Maybe get after some OL guys sooner and more aggressively? (Pebbycree)
I think there’s a really good chance they’re more aggressive this time around, as long last he existing regime is in place (and maybe if they’re not). Since firing the former director of player personnel, the Aggies have been a lot more proactive on the recruiting (and even transfer) front, which is telling.
Q: Did the Astros just not demand excellence hard enough this year? (SubmarineAg)
A: I think they just flat ran out of gas. Not having Garcia and McCullers hurt them. But seven straight years in the ALCS at the very least is basically another season’s worth of games.
Q: 1. How thin is the job security ice the AD is standing on?
A: I wouldn’t have thought he was in that much trouble, but from what I’ve heard over the past week, the ice may not be nearly as thick as I thought.
2. Is the S. Carolina sports paper article on the S. Carolina Team's injuries just Soviet style disinformation?
A: Chuck, I know you’re an intel guy, but this made me laugh. This is a quantifiable thing, because you see them get carted off, on the sideline on crutches and the coaches ruling them out for the year. Vegas knows what’s up too. South Carolina has has had incredible run of bad luck, especially on the offensive line, where they don’t even have enough guys for the scout team. This isn’t KGB disinformation, this is stuff that you can see.
3. What measurable improvement on the offensive line, or any other unit, after the bye week should fans expect to see?
A: I’m hoping they can keep Max Johnson clean, give him time and that they can run the ball. This not a really good defense they’re playing, so they should be able to lean on them. Key word: should.
4. What are your odds of the Aggies winning out in the next 5 games?
A: About 40%. Maybe more, maybe less after Saturday. Like I’ve said, all of their remaining opponents have severe flaws. It’s a matter of whether A&M can overcome their own and exploit them.
5. How's the family doing? (Chuck70)
A: They’re ok. I took Cody to a dog and cat adoption fair over the weekend and she adopted a puppy. The process was captured by a Houston Chronicle photographer, so she was in the paper and online.
Q: Give us your thoughts on moving #54 to center.
How difficult is that kind of move in the middle of the season.
A: It’s not easy, but Nabou has been practicing there anyway since the spring, so that would make the process easier.
What could lead to Foster slipping so far.
A: That is an answer only he could give, unless he’s dealing with injuries.
Does Nabou call OL assignments now? (Richard23)
A: Assuming that he makes the move, yes, he would.
Q: What percent would you throw out there that Jimbo is still our coach 12 months from now? (ChampKindKHOU11)
A: 60%. What, were you expecting 85%? I leave that to others.
Q: My Foster question a few weeks ago was deleted, not posted. So I’ll ask it again. A former player and a current “way bigger than me donor” told me Foster’s head is not in football and the scholarship is keeping him on the team. He’s not a locker room cancer but just unenthusiastic. If you delete my question I’ll have my answer and deleting it won’t bother me at all, but the kid has the opportunity to be a 1st round pick. Is it coaching, is it attitude, or is he just not as good as we thought he was going to be? Or is he in the wrong position? (H273)
A: Like I said, that’s an answer only he can give. I could speculate, but that would be unfair to him, his family and, by extension, the program. I’d rather give informed opinions than pull a Skip Bayless and just throw Molotov cocktails to get attention.
Q: The offensive line problems: in your opinion are they
1) scheme issues
2) personnel issues; or
3) coaching failures
And what would your fix be? (BC93)
A: All of them, especially the last two. And, as my dad has said many times, you can’t fire the players.
Q: How strong is the sip’s NIL game? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)
A: A huge, wealthy fanbase that is desperate to win. I would say it’s very strong. So is A&M’s.
Q: let's assume Jimbo can beat the crappy teams left on the schedule and stands pat against the better teams and finishes 7-5, outside of Addazio which other coaches are gone? DB as they are simply not that good in the scheme. Time to get rid of the ST coach?
A: Another one I had to laugh at. A&M doesn’t have a special teams coach and hasn’t since Jimbo arrived. That’s why we’ve been discussing the need to hire one for the past few weeks.
also - for the last 4 games what is the possibility of the fish TE (cannot remember his name?) getting PT while not burning his shirt? More Thomas at CB to at least get him some experience? (Rooster77)
A: Jaden Platt, and why? Max Wright and Theo Ohrstrom have done enough to stay in the lineup and Jake Johnson isn’t going anywhere. And if you want to win the remaining five games, that may not be the best time to get Thomas some extra PT. Maybe later in games, if you’re ahead.
Q: Jake Johnson was supposed to be one of the best TE's in HS but seems to have trouble getting separation, plus he has trouble catching contested balls. Donovan Green not only got open a lot, he never seemed to drop a ball. Why isn't Platt seeing the field? (H273)
A: See above, plus he may not be ready yet. It’s not like Platt’s going to come in and be the next Gronk. Give the kid a chance to develop.
Q: How's TJ Shanahan progressing? Is he a player we could see more of down the stretch if the OL continues it's terrible play? He was a highly ranked kid that will hopefully pan out.
A: I doubt you’ll see Shanahan this year. He’s still a true freshman and they have some other guys who can play guard. I’d also like for him to get a full year of recovery from ACL surgery.
Jordan Anthony? Speed and more speed is what we were told. Is he just not that good?
A: He’s extremely fast. He’s also raw. And who would you take playing time from?
It seems we have gone back to Jimbo's style of "no offensive subs" EVER. My guess is the reason for no separation and the complete lack of success in the 2nd half perhaps has to do with fatigue. Are these guys not capable of playing many snaps and giving full effort, not because of desire to, but because they're tired? Strength and conditioning doesn't seem to be our strong suit right now. 2nd half meltdowns like we had under Sherman have come back. (Crupitch03)
A: Honestly, I think this is completely wrong. They have not only substituted running backs, tight ends and receivers, but offensive linemen. The offense hasn’t gotten worn down the past two games, it got flat-out whipped. If you want to blame that on S&C, you can make that argument. But that they were tired? No.
Q: Do you expect the college football world to erupt into spasmodic horror to the sips NIL spending and blatant buying of players?
Will people pass on internet chatter and rumors about buying their class with $30,000,000 in cash?
Or, maybe people will applaud their generosity and the way they take care of their players? (Richard23)
A: Oh, the lovely blue-blood program that just wants to be “back” and win, that does everything right? Them? Nary a word shall be said.