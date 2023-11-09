Q: Mark, with regards to Reuben Fatheree, any idea why he dresses out every game when there seems to be no intention of him playing? We of course have numerous injured players but the ones definitely not playing are in street clothes. Just odd that he is basically out for the year but still suits up each game. (Naytch)

A: I think he’s suited up in the event of an absolute emergency. But, like you said, I can’t see him playing this year. If he’s still regaining strength in the knee, you can’t take that risk.

Q: If we were to get a special teams coach, how do we make room for one? We are at capacity right now for position coaches, right?

Yes, if they were to add a special teams coach, they would need to change the design of the current staff. That could mean a single defensive line coach (Elijah Robinson) or a single defensive backs coach.

If Jimbo stays (and Addazio goes), what do you think the roster looks like next year at a high level? Do we lose many of our would-be upperclassmen studs and also reel in a middling class? Or does Jimbo succeed in recruiting his current players and the best talent in a new class? (cstanfd)

With the portal, you can never tell. But there seems like a strong buy-in with Jimbo by the current players and the recruiting still looks good, if they can hold onto it for another 5 weeks.

Q: Could you update us on the status of Moose? (ATMSupporter)

He had 3 catches against Ole Miss. He actually played quite a bit.

Q: What does A&M have to do to prevent players like Stewart and Nolen from entering the transfer portal and maintaining the current commits in this class? (Ag20)

You have to re-recruit guys every year, and may well need to up what they’re making through NIL.

Q: Will Jimbo be forced to fire Addazio? Based on Jimbo's demented babbling about inches and young eagles flying and how he's been there before, it doesn't sound like he's planning on making a single damned change to anything he's doing. (BattalionEx)

I see absolutely no way Addazio returns in 2024. I’m not sure there’s any debate to be had on it.

Q: You are the only place I’ve seen taking about 3 man fronts on even numbered series. Surely other teams see this. The secondary took a lot of blame for the game against Ole Miss, but when we ran 4 man fronts, we fared better. Does the coaching staff have anything to say about this? Seems Jimbo and Durkin are stubborn in what they insist on doing instead of what puts the team in the best position to succeed. Hope there’s a question in there somewhere for you… (GMalone)

There’s a lot of predictability about the defense, and I don't mean "hey, this guy is blitzing". The second drives are with the second team, and they tend to go more 3-man front on the second drive. They did that with the first three drives last Saturday and Ole Miss scored, so they scrapped it. But I’d be watching for that again Saturday.

Q: Can you give us your best guess(es) as to who will be declaring for the NFL draft? (h273)

I think two guys who are seniors but still have eligibility thanks to Covid are almost sure to go – McKinnley Jackson and Edgerrin Cooper. I would not advise anyone who is a regular junior or redshirt sophomore to even consider it. Earnest Crownover, Demani RIchardson, Josh DeBerry, Layden Robinson and Chris Russell have to go back they're out of eligibility.

Q: Why do we not adjust our schemes to the teams we are playing? For example, when facing Miami, a team with a statue for a quarterback, we chose to play them like we worried that we would lose containment on the QB if he scrambled. (Aggie90)

I have absolutely no idea on the Miami game. They definitely got more aggressive after that game, but it seems like they had to get beaten over the head to change.

Q: Has complacency set in with this team?

No.

Does anyone on this team have a sense of urgency or pride to win? (Big Smoothie)

Yes.

Q: Wondering if you've given any thought to what guys like Lanning (Oregon), Norvell (FSU), and maybe Drinkwitz (Mizzou) bring to the table that Jimbo doesn't. Seems like three to four years (I admit that Drinkwitz probably requires a little more time; and Lanning inherited a pretty good program) is a reasonable amount of time to get stuff turned around in a sustainable way. Just thought you might have a point of view based on what you've seen. I guess I was kinda shocked after reading that Sumlin was two or three games up on Jimbo after both had coached 69 games. (Pebbycree)

No, I haven’t. I’m trying to get through the season and I’ll deal with the rest if and when I need to. Those "Sumlin is so far ahead of Jimbo" stats are so stupid. He was left with the best offensive line in college history, a generational quarterback and a stable of great wideouts. He also had a veteran defense. As soon as all that left, everything went to hell. For all of Jimbo's issues, he's never had two quarterbacks quit on him in five days.

Q: What are your expectations of this year’s basketball team? Will we contend for the conference championship and make a deep run in the tourney, or find ourselves scrambling to save the season? We seem improved but it’s always hard to separate hype and hope from reality. I’d appreciate your modest general assessment. Thank you. (kneuse)

They’re more athletic, they shoot better but they’ve got to do more in the post than they did against A&M-Commerce. If they can, they’ll be one of the best teams in the conference and a tournament team.

Q: In your own mind, how would you fix Aggie football, and make it elite? (Doctore-20)

Good question, but it would be much too long to even try to lay it out here. So next Monday Thoughts, perhaps?

Q: Most seem to agree Addazio needs to go ... have their been any replacement names thrown around? Someone on this site mentioned the Utah guy and I like that idea. (Livenitnow)

There have been no possible replacements discussed yet. For one thing, we have to see if there’s going to be an entirely new coaching staff.

Q: What does it mean to be an Aggie? (Richard23)

It means to be a good person, to work your hardest, take care of others and be ready to suffer if you’re a fan of athletics.

Q: Are you going to let Cody answer the mail again this year? Really got a kick out of her responses. (TxAg79)

She says she will, but she’s busy tonight. Her best friend is sleeping over. They don't have school tomorrow.

Q: So we need to hire a:Chancellor, President, AD, Football Coach

All in the same year?

I really doubt that’ll be the case. The chancellor seems quite secure.

Why do SO……….. many wr’s play with their mouth piece’s out ????? (Tickethead)

For one thing, those things are a real pain in the butt to run with in your mouth, so it could be a comfort thing. But I remember a few years ago, and I can't remember if it was at A&M or in the NFL, but teams could tell if a running play was coming by whether a not a receiver put his mouthpiece in. If it's in, it's a pass. If not, it's a run.

Q: All of the possible head coach names floating around are not inspiring nor likely upgrades. Instead of wasting good money on replacing a head coach why not spend some of the money on NIL to retain and enhance through the portal? What say you? (Aggie1983)

First, I’d say you don’t know who the possible replacements are. Second, that may be what happens, but that’s as far as I’ll go with it right now.

Q: Is Curt Cignetti someone we should consider as Jimbo's replacement, if Jimbo is fired? (MajorOgden44)

That’s a name I hadn’t considered, but he’s doing a great job at James Madison. But that’s a pretty big jump to make. Still, an intriguing possibility all the same.







