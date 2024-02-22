Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

A: I haven’t watched it all, so I can’t really say. I do know that I’m really glad he addressed his depression issues, though.

Q: Anything from the Johnny Shay Shay room interview that you fully disagree with? Anything he left out that is juicy? (Jeffmc)

A: It could be as many as eight, if Braden Shewmake sticks with the White Sox.

A: I don’t think Kingman is an appropriate description. Kingman hit .236 for his career; LaViolette hit .287 last year and is hitting .353 now. If he hits like he did as a freshman, that’s Shohei Ohtani territory (power and Ks). If he hits .353…he’ll probably smash the college baseball home run mark, not just A&M’s.

I know it's still very early but he has Dave Kingman type stats so far this season.

Q: Will Jace set the A&M single season record for both HR's & SO's in '24?

A: Randy Bond, Tyler White, Ethan Moczulski and Keegan Andrews will all be there.

How many kicking/punting specialists are expected to participate in Spring Training since UGA Kicker Jared Zirkel will get his UGA degree in spring? (Rareo)

A: Padron. Liam Padron. He is class of 2024 and is not on campus yet. I guess he’ll be in this summer.

Q: Has the high school kicker 'Pardon' enrolled as a kicker or is he class of 2025? What happened to him?

Q: Our lineup top to bottom has no weak links and having bookend lead off batters means our opponents won’t be able to pitch around anybody. What team and individual offensive records could you see falling if we remain relatively healthy this season? I foresee several milestones being set this year. (HeadleyG2)

A: Let me get back to you on that one. I don’t want to get too wound up in the results of the first week. SEC play is still daunting.





Q: What do you expect to come out of the SEC/B1G “advisory group”?

A: I’m hoping it’s like a precursor to the Constitutional Convention, where a bunch of people get together and look at the sports version of the Articles of Confederation and goes, “nah, this sucks. Get the band together.”





Is the “advisory group” concentrating more on NIL/transfer portal issues or the future of playoffs & conference alignment ? Or equal?

A: I think they’re looking at everything, and I hope they can come up with tangible solutions that they can take to a larger audience — as in, other conferences.





what are the chances Notre Dame is either forced to join a conference or be left out of the next round of change in playoffs/conference realignment/advisory group initiatives?

A: Very slim. You’re not going to leave out a Notre Dame, period, and the only reason they’d join a conference is if they see a huge advantage for them to do so.





Will the “advisory group” have ESPN actively participate in meetings or will the “advisory group” shop the premier football content (SEC/B1G) to other big providers like Apple, Amazon, Netflix, etc? Have those entities shown any appetite for competing with ESPN?

A: No, they will not. For one thing, Fox has a stake in the Big Ten — and the SEC and ESPN just agreed to a new deal.





i don’t think 2 power conferences is enough. If you or the “Advisory Group” agrees with me, what do you do with the ACC and b12? Take your pick of them and form a 3rd power conference with what's left? BTW ESPN's contract w/the ACC appears to be their ace that keeps them holding all the power.

A: That’s why I say it’s a starting point. If you come up with some ideas that work for the two biggest conferences, then it should work for the rest.





If there's a "Premier League" of college football, how many teams should be in it?

A: I have no idea. “Premier” would be a definition that would vary from person to person.





What do you do with "borderline" teams like Tx Tech, Ok State, etc that have good viewership and revenue? (91Ag)

A: Nothing, they’re part of the Big 12 conference. The idea that conferences are going away is, to me, far-fetched at best. The Big 12 got their new TV deal, so they’re in good shape — something I didn’t think was going to happen, honestly, but they outfoxed the Pac-12 and they ended up being the ones who died.





Q: From your covering previous teams that included Elko, what would you say based on previous experience, what’s the best attribute that you liked about Elko when he was here and what was the worst attribute? (Gowsie)

A: Well, I’m going to have to base this assessment on performance, because we only got to talk to him once a year — which he joked about at his opening press conference. I thought that his defenses were fundamentally sound, tackled well and knew what they were doing. They were always really good against the run. I didn’t like when he went to 3-man fronts against teams like 2019 LSU or Mississippi State, because they just couldn’t get any pressure.









Q: When NCAA is trashed and no more, what will be the name of new governing body? (Spar2cus)

A: I don’t think anyone’s thought that far ahead. Let’s just get the big obstacle out of the way first.





Q: Any update on AD search?? (Proudag96)

A: No!!





Q: Do you believe that Bigfoot is real?

A: In theory, I suppose it’s possible. But are there really that many places it could hide?





There are UAP's/UFO's reported/recorded in our skies all the time, IYHO are those anomalies human or Aliens?

A: I know some very intelligent, grounded people who have seen UFOs. They do not believe they are from this earth. I have not seen one, so I can only take their word for it. In terms of sheer statistics, the odds that there isn’t another intelligent form of life out there beyond this planet are so small it’s negligible. And if they got a few million years head start on us, could they get here? Maybe so.





Do you think Aliens(Anunnaki) create Homo Sapiens from Neanderthals’?

A: No. That one goes beyond my limits of credulity.





How long before AI takes down humans, i.e. Skynet?

A: How you know I’m actually typing this?





Do you believe in Ghost, if so, have you seen one? (Big Smoothie)

A: I do believe in ghosts and I apparently saw one when I was 2. I clearly don’t recall it. But I’ve seen enough weird stuff that I’ll buy in to that one.









Q: 1. When do the 15 practices start?

A: TBD.

2. Other than corner and OLB, what position competition bears watching the most?

A: I’d be looking at defensive tackle and wideout.

3. 2025 position group we are best positioned in recruiting right now?

A: Too early to say.

4. Same question, but worst?

A: See number 3.

5. If still shopping in the portal after the Spring, which positions? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I think that the level of competition in spring ball will probably dictate that. Right now, I’d like some more defensive linemen, but that may not be the case by April 20.





Q: @Battalion Ex and I were discussing the team and throwing around ideas that could make this team more intimidating next fall.





Do you think Elko should encourage the team to use persiflage more in their pre-snap looks? (Reckless75)

A: No, because that would likely get them nailed for disconcerting signals and cost them 5 yards.