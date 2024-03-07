Aggie owned and operated, Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: What’s your favorite chip? (Travster23)

A: chocolate.

Q: What is the situation with a new baseball stadium? Have heard Schloss reference that a few times this year. We looking to build a new facility or just tinker with what we have to make it bigger? (Naytch)

A: he wants to renovate and expand what they have. Nobody wants an entirely new stadium.

Q: How surprised are you with the number of recruits who are verbalizing that Elko and his staff are far more engaging, approachable, etc.?

A: I shouldn’t be surprised, but sometimes it’s hard not to be. I mean, building relationships seems like the first, and most important, step in recruiting. Jimbo had too many guys on his staff that either couldn’t connect or didn’t care to connect with players and coaches. That was overshadowed by the guys who could get things done, but Elko’s group seems to be seems to be younger and hungrier.

I’m a bourbon man, beer when it’s really hot, wine (white or red will do as long as it’s smooth), but I’ve been drinking my oldest son’s Mike’s Hard Cider Blue Freeze, etc., and I gotta admit these are some tasty drinks. What’s your favorite libations?

I’m not drinking right now. Not because of Lent, but because I got absolutely hammered a couple of weeks ago and the idea of drinking turns my stomach at the moment. When I do drink, I like a good Yuengling on tap. I’m not above a very good burbon, though.

Chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken? (Tsip Despiser)

I lean to the chicken today. Tomorrow could be different.

Q: Have you ever been hit in the face with a baseball, or any other ball for that matter? How is Chase doing after that scary dugout incident in Austin? (HeadleyG2)

A: oh, many times. Mostly baseballs, but I did take a football to the side of the head during warmups at Georgia in 2019.

As for Chase, he seems to be doing ok, though his nose looked like he too a clean shot from Ivan Drago.

Q: Why do you think the Mens BB FT percentage has been so poor this year? (Davidimy)

A: no idea. But they shot them well the last several games.

Q: What is the deal with Dish Balk's mound? That thing seemed oversized? Was it me? Aren't all mounds all supposed to be uniform in size? (Tsip Despiser)

A: well, it’s a turf field with cutouts. Also known as an abomination.

Q: Why did the sip pitcher purposefully bean Jace? Fear of facing him? Or was he simply a product of the arrogant elite that believe it is their place in the world to strike out at those that have more than themselves? (Richard23)

A: I think the guy just had very limited control. Hitting LaViolette only proved to piss A&M off, as evidenced by Braden Montgomery took him deep the next time he got a ball over the plate.

Q: From an insider point of view, how good do you feel this baseball team is? I’m ready to buy my tickets to Omaha. (TAMU_fan)

A: they’re good. So far, they’ve done everything well. But let’s keep in mind they haven’t gotten to SEC play yet. They get Florida right out of the gate, and that may be a far better judge of just how good they are.

Q: I have heard of a lot of analysts “YouTubers” talk about how Rueben Owens is gonna have a breakout year. I hope this the case but don’t you think Moss is the one, if he can stay healthy, more likely to have a monster season? At this point Moss would be RB1 and Owen’s RB2? (jrperez1979)

A: I would agree with both of those assessments.

Q: Where does Buzz find a better offensive scheme?

Open his playbook, new offensive minded assistant, internet, steal playbook from KU, find Bobby Knights old playbook or something else? (Spar2cus)

A: I’d go get an assistant, personally. There were times during Mississippi State’s big run where guys looked like they didn’t know where they should go and ended up in the same place, a lot like the receivers on the football team did in Starkville in 2022.

Q: How do you really feel about the job Elko has done since being hired? I realize since Fran every on the board loves to go negative so they can say "I told you so" when the hire goes bad. (LufkinAg)

A: I have been impressed. He had to make some hard decisions and did so without hesitation. He assembled what appears to be a good staff, got a lot of talented transfers and did a good job closing out the 2024 class. They seem to have started off 2025 well. I don’t have many (any?) negatives yet.

Q: I am hearing that Elko has set up a great organizational structure for player evaluation and overall program management. I also heard that he is making great strides with the right people regarding NIL. Is this correct? What is your opinion of the staff and processes that he has put in place. (KatyAggie)

A: he’s put together a more structured, regimented front office, which will hopefully eliminate some of the confusion and dysfunction that Jimbo’s group had. This alignment looks more like you’d see from an NFL franchise than what you'd normally see from a college team. Kevin Sumlin and Jimbo both took some steps in this direction when they were here, but not to this extent.

As for doing what he needs to with the NIL guys, I keep hearing that Elko is a lot more willing to go out and do the "political" things that are required of a coach in this day and age and will visit, talk to and socialize with people with deep pockets. It's a necessary thing, but I think Jimbo believed it was largely beneath him.

Q: What will it take for Buzz and company to recruit the DFW area and get in on some of the best high school basketball recruits? Best to hire a plugged in assistant who can recruit the area? (RacerRod)

A: Why does it just have to be DFW? Why can't it be Houston? Or why not all of Texas? Elite basketball recruiting, like football, is done nationally, but when you have two basketball hotbeds within a decent car drive of your campus and your two commits end up being from Massachusetts, that worries me.



