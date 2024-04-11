Tipton Auto Group in Brownsville is Aggie owned and operated, and they can help you with your new or used car needs anywhere in Texas. Check them out at TiptonFordBrownsville.com !

Q: What is your Top 5 2025 WR wishlist? Do you see us landing any of them at the moment? (AggieAppraiser)

A: Great question and first post. Glad to have you aboard.

At this point, my top five would be Dakorien Moore of Duncanville, Michael Terry of San Antonio Alamo Heights, Kaliq Lockett of Sachse, Jacorey Watson of Shadow Creek and Taz Williams of Red Oak. It’s coincidental that they’re all in-state, but I am more familiar with them. And yes, I do think they’ll get a couple of them. Moore is an LSU commit already, so he’d be a tough one to pull.





Q: what's your gameplan for the open practice? Even time between offense/defense? Attempt to look holistically at how thing are run? Play it by ear? All the above?

A: I sat down and watched. Thankfully, they did most everything right by where we were sitting, so I got a pretty good view of everything.





what's the process for gaining program access? Do you build up a rapport through press conferences and ask for things "off the record" in passing moments? I've always been curious how much (or little) the press is/can become ingrained in the program. And I realize there are instances the program would intentionally leak things to the press - I'm not talking about that.

A: Show up. Ask intelligent questions. Get face time with the coaches. Develop a level of trust and don’t burn them.





given the complete overhaul in staff, can you revisit some of your "initial reactions" to the hires and put some firsthand accounts of how your perception of each position coach has changed (or not) as you get to know them? (CamoCrocAg)

A: Position coaches, they’re just too many of them. I was friends with a lot of people fans didn’t like, like Mark Snyder and Darrell Dickey. I’m still friends with them. So here’s what I thought of the big bosses:

My first thought on Sumlin was that he was an intelligent guy who had an antagonistic relationship with the media. Turned out he wasn’t that smart; he was lucky more than anything and had success hiring assistants.

Jimbo I thought was a smart guy who could turn things around because he’d learned from his mistakes at FSU. He was definitely smart. He was also way too stubborn, which I was warned he would be.

So now we’ve got Mike Elko, who is definitely smart and seems to have more of an overall plan than the other two did. We’ll see if I’m right.





Q: Are we getting short changed on televised baseball games? Seems like everyone is being on SECN more than us. (J.)

A: I have no idea.





Q: Would A&M ever consider moving to the Big 10? (Ag20)

A: Why would they? That sounds like an incredibly bad idea. There are other terms I’d like to use, but I’ll stay away from them. Look, the SEC is the best athletic conference in America. It’s also the most stable. If you try leaving now, you look like a bunch of pansies because everyone will think you’re running away from Texas.

And is that what this is about? Having to deal with them again?

If it is, look: It sucks they’re in the SEC because they’re arrogant and incredibly annoying. But it’s business. Want to shut them up? Do what Jim Schlossnagle does every year— shove it down their throat. Beat them badly.





Q: When spring practice ends, are there any restrictions for coaches and players? Are players still allowed to be coached by the coaches? Does it break down to individual or positional instructional interaction? (Spar2cus)

A: Once spring ball ends, that’s it for on the field coaching until training camp. They can work in the classroom, but that’s it.





Q: Where are we currently on the number of scholarship players? I know you won't mention who might transfer, but what is your expectation regarding the number of potential transfers out of the program? (Maddog83)

A: They’re at about 90. As for who will transfer or the number, I have no idea. Elko doesn’t either.





Q: Too early to give a snapshot of the LB positions?

- Likely starters 1a / 1b

- Transfers

Freshman (Richard23)

A: Way too early. It’s Taurean York and everyone else fighting for spots at this point. I don’t think we’ll see any real separation until training camp.



















