A: Yeah, but you have to keep your mind on the present day. Don’t get thinking a couple years down the road.

Q: Mark, with all the changes to recruiting that have occurred within the last few years (NIL, transfer portal, early signing day, etc) do you still enjoy covering recruiting? (WhartonBones)

A: The only one I’m surprised by is Colton Thomasson. Jacoby Mathews and Sam McCall couldn’t handle the new strength program. Patience with Bryce Foster, fair or not, had run out. Alex Howard doesn’t have time to wait around if he’s not going to start. Thomasson still has his whole career ahead of him, and he loves Aggieland.

Are you surprised by any of the recent transfers? If you are, are you seeing additional holes/depth they may start looking for? (Maddog83)

A: They’re right around 85 right now and they’re not done. So I could see them having 3 or 4 more.

Given who all has announced this week they are leaving, how many other departures are you anticipating.

A: Maybe 1999. Maybe. Those guys mashed, but they did it with far more lively bats. Top to bottom, I don’t think A&M has had a team as good offensively as this team.

Q: Have you seen a better overall Aggie baseball team than this year’s? What about just offense? Defense? (WLake_Ag)

I see the Utah center listed as a junior; does he have two years to play or just one? (Rick77)

A: I think he can be, because I’ve looked at his track record. He’s done a lot with much less than he has to work with here, and it seems like guys are responsive to the way he does business.

When we've rebuilt offensive lines in the past, we have seen a steady improvement in the O-line play from week to week. Do you think Cushing is the guy who can do this for us this season, and why or why not?

A: I think that depends on what they can get out of the portal. They’re still after a couple of guys, and if they can get them, then Bussey can stick with being a corner primarily and an occasional receiver.

Q: Does our suddenly slim WR room increase the odds that Terry Bussey gets snaps there? (will_da_beast)

Q: Over the last couple of years we seemed to have an explosive player that we could rely on for a game changing play. Devon Achane. Anias Smith.

Do we have such a player? Seems like we have a lot of solid guys, but no super star. (Richard23)

A: It’s a real good question. Noah Thomas could be, but I immediately thought of two guys: Rueben Owens and Terry Bussey.

Q: is it just me, or is the TE transfer a bit baffling? It didn’t seem like a position of need? (Travster23)

A: Not really. Collin Klein likes versatility at that position and he wanted someone who doesn’t mind blocking. Shane Calhoun can definitely do that.

Q: How are you doing? I just lost my dad about 3 weeks ago. He was 76 and had a good run. Hope all is well with yours and your family. Appreciate all that you do for us. (Obieag)

A: Oh, man. I’m so sorry. That’s something I’m terrified of and it seems like it’s coming a lot sooner than I want.

How am I doing? I’d be lying if I said great. The deal with my dad has been rough. He got to go home, but goes to daycare during the day so he doesn’t hurt himself or go missing again. His short-term memory is pretty much shot. My mom had Covid last week and my dad has it now.

My wife’s struggling health-wise and finances remain very rough. But Cody’s just rocking on and I couldn’t be prouder of her.

Q: Bryce Foster? What in the world? Did he really enter the portal?

A: Yes, he really entered the portal.

He has the talent to be a high draft pick! I know he wants to do track, but is really going transfer to play football when he could just committed to the position while at A&M?

A: He wants to do both track and football. That was no longer going to happen at A&M.

Or, does he just not get along with the current staff, did track during the spring to stick it to them? (Aggdoc)

A: When Mike Elko said, “Eh, he’s track,” that should have been the indicator that there would be no patience with not being around for what was considered a critical spring practice.

Q: Why did all the younger basketball players portal out?

A: No playing time.

Does Buzz just prefer getting portal players?

A: No, but I think he sees an opportunity here to do something with the addition of some veteran players.

Is building a team from HS recruiting a thing of the past? (Spar2cus)

A: In the classic sense of only high schoolers, yes. You’re not going to see that anymore. It’s not just the portal that caused that, though; you’ve got to keep in mind that you’ve got a lot guys who come into college looking to be a one and done. That’s frustrating for coaches.

Q: A while back you mentioned that Kentucky MBB recruited all these superstars who played one year and were done. You postulated that the reason Kentucky may have perennially under-achieved was because these superstars do not play as a team, like a bunch of veterans would.

I am beginning to wonder if by cleaning house and replacing with outstanding talent, Elko may be setting us up for the same thing - a bunch of good players doing their own thing, but not excelling as a team. What are your thoughts? Do you have a gnawing feeling that we may be headed that way? (usnaAggie)

A: I don’t think that’s going to be the case. First off, they’re bringing in guys that believe in the structure and plans Elko is putting in place. Also, these guys are veterans. They know that they are running out of time to make an impact and impress scouts at the next level. Being a big time talent is a plus, but if you’re not operating within the team structure, teams will run, and not walk, away from you.

Q: can we get your thoughts on the Crownover/Fatheree competition? I’ve been saying for the last two years that Crownover doesn’t have the body type to be a big time tackle. He didn’t have the lower body strength to keep anchored. I have to say that he has clearly bulked up his legs over the last year. I’m not ready to give him the edge, but you’ve been beating his drum for quite a while now. I just don’t get Fatheree. This guy stonewalled Bama’s 1st rounder two years ago. What happened? Has he still not recovered from his injury? Or has Crownover’s strength and technique finally caught up with his athleticism? (Elicrow)

A: For one thing, I don’t think this one is settled. I think this is one competition that will go well into the summer.

But your assessment on Crownover is off. He has developed his lower body, but remains quick for a tackle. For all his flaws, Jimbo may have been onto something when he said he thought Crownover could be a big time tackle.

Now, having said that, I personally am a Fatheree guy. I think the combination of that injury and stupid coaching have hurt him the last couple of years. Getting back to a guy who emphasizes fundamentals could really help him. But it’s all contingent on him being healthy. No matter who wins this one, the other is going to get playing time as well. They just have to have a swing tackle who can play both sides.

Q: Seems like Coach Elko is not the type to coddle and some of the team exits reflect this. How refreshing! What say you? (Aggie1983)

A: I don’t disagree. He is emphasizing discipline and structure and if you aren’t on board, you’re not in College Station anymore.

Q: We have four OL verbal commitments. Assuming we get one of the remaining top 2 OT's, how would you rate this class? I know it's too early to compare against previous classes that had success. (Richard23)

A: To be honest, I would not want to be rated as a good class, because each time A&M has had a “wow!” O-line class since 2010, it has tended to fall apart. I really don’t know what to think of this class yet. I probably won’t make a real decision on what I think until sometime in the fall and have watched some senior tape.

Q: Do portal transfers get 5 official visits also? (6.William.Bs)

A: The 5 official visits thing no longer exists. You can take more if you want to. If a team wants to have you in, the onus is on them because they’re limited on total official visits they can host.

Q: Remaining needs for the basketball team for next season?

A: Shooting guard who can shoot, point guard who can distribute and a BIG big man who can rebound and be a disruptor on defense.

Is there anyone still available in the portal to fill said needs? (BVOSUX)

A: Oh yeah. A ton of guys.

Q: After viewing and critiquing the spring game and considering the recent spring portal additions, would you compare 2024 versus 2023 position groups. At first glance it would appear that we are stronger/better/deeper everywhere except maybe interior DL and WR. Where I'm going with this is...do you feel good about our chances with Notre Dame, LSU, Mizzou, tu, etc. (Bama, Georgia, Ole Miss) in 2024 and beyond. I realize you've done a thorough job of analysis of position groups so far but how optimistic are you about where we'll be come late August? A high level point of view will do. (Pebbycree)

A: I don’t think we know yet. We need to see a healthy Conner Weigman, a full receiver room, Dezz Ricks and Terry Bussey on the field and a set offensive line. My thoughts at this point are you’re going to have to work to move the ball on this team, and you’re going to get sacked. It’s more on the offense than the defense.

Q: Is revenue sharing coming for college sports? (QuickDrawMcGraw77)

A: yes.

Q: Does recruiting high schoolers really matter anymore, given that they will probably just transfer after a year and before they ever play a meaningful snap? (Topher06)

A: They won’t “probably” just transfer. If they’re already getting on the field or they know they’ll be out there in their second season, they’ll likely stay — unless they get a better bid.

Q: How does the 25 per year class work with the portal? Do teams get 25 HS fish and then and equivalent portal in/portal out every year? (BC93)

A: The 25 thing is dead. Heck, A&M already has 28 transfer additions to go with their 2024 recruiting class. Now, it’s just a matter of hitting the 85-scholarship limit. You could take 50 guys if you want in one season (Deion) as long as you remain at or under 85.